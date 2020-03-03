Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, July 05: India reports the highest single-day spike of 24,850 new COVID19 cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 cured/discharged/migrated & 19,268 deaths, according to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Stay tuned for live updates:
9:55 AM, 5 Jul
9:55 AM, 5 Jul
Our doctors,nurses¶medic staff will take care of this COVID19 care facility. ITBP has experience of several months in handling COVID patients. Initially, ITBP was deployed at quarantine centres. We're also running a 200 bedded centre for the forces in Noida: ITBP DG SS Deswal
9:55 AM, 5 Jul
Bengaluru: Essential activities allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays also permitted.
9:55 AM, 5 Jul
Bengaluru: Complete lockdown has been imposed by Karnataka govt on every Sunday in the state, in view of COVID19 till August 2.
9:54 AM, 5 Jul
9:54 AM, 5 Jul
The total number of samples tested up to July 4 is 97,89,066 of which 2,48,934 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:54 AM, 5 Jul
Delhi: ITBP is the nodal agency to operate the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre&Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur.
Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID19 cases incl 68,256 recovered cases& 25,940 active cases, as per the last bulletin of Delhi Health Dept.
9:54 AM, 5 Jul
Karnataka: Complete lockdown being observed in Hubli today.
9:54 AM, 5 Jul
Delhi: LG Anil Baijal visits the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur.
9:53 AM, 5 Jul
DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the temporary hospital structure has been erected in 11 days and will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds: DRDO officials
9:53 AM, 5 Jul
Karnataka: Complete lockdown being observed in Kalaburagi today, due to rise in COVID19 cases. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in the state on all Sundays till August 2.
9:53 AM, 5 Jul
Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free: Delhi CM
9:53 AM, 5 Jul
139 CRPF jawans had tested positive for #COVID19 here. Till now, three jawans have donated plasma and more are willing to do so: Deependra Rajput, Commandant 31st Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
9:53 AM, 5 Jul
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who have recovered from COVID19 are donating plasma for treatment of COVID19 patients. They say, "We are proud to have donated plasma to save lives of other patients. This is another way to serve the country."
9:52 AM, 5 Jul
think it can resume in a week...Tourists want to come to Himachal, they're contacting us. I request all tourists who want to come to Himachal Pradesh, they should follow SOPs&our guidelines, maintain social distancing & use masks: Himachal Pradesh CM on tourism in state
9:52 AM, 5 Jul
We're producing gowns,masks&surgical equipment...It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands,in particular,China where ironically this virus & others came from. China's secrecy, deception & cover-up allowed it to spread all over world&China must be held fully accountable: US President
9:51 AM, 5 Jul
My training is underway. I would like to learn about all schemes & plans and help the poor as well as the people of my community. I'll work with dedication. I take this very positively: Zoya Khan, India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara, Gujarat
9:51 AM, 5 Jul
Gujarat: Zoya Khan, a resident of Vadodara, is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre(CSC) from Vadodara. She has started CSC work with tele-medicine consultation. Says, "I'm thankful that I was chosen to be the 1st. It's like a challenge & I'll prove myself"
9:43 AM, 5 Jul
elhi Plasma Bank started at Institute of Liver&Biliary Sciences. Those who were COVID positive&have completed 14 days of recovery can donate plasma for treatment of COVID patients. A donor says "Can't be waiting until cure releases,must see how to help with what we already have"
9:43 AM, 5 Jul
Aim is to provide convalescent plasma to hospitals whenever needed. If people keep donating,we can help as many as we can. It remains open from 8 am-8 pm. Every donor gives around 500 ml plasma which benefits around 2 patients. It can be preserved for upto 1 year: Dr Meenu Bajpai
11:01 PM, 4 Jul
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today sent his swab sample for COVID-19 test after he attended a function with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the highly contagious disease.
10:21 PM, 4 Jul
36 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases and deaths now stands at 2,739 and 18, respectively.
9:21 PM, 4 Jul
Maharashtra reported 7,074 COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2,00,064 and death toll to 8,671. Number of active cases stands at 83,295.
9:21 PM, 4 Jul
The Raj Bhavan campus and its surrounding areas in Guwahati were sealed and declared a containment zone.
9:12 PM, 4 Jul
Goa recorded 108 fresh COVID-19 cases today, taking active cases to 853.
9:11 PM, 4 Jul
545 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths reported in Haryana today, taking total number of cases to 16,548 and death toll to 260
9:11 PM, 4 Jul
Rajasthan recorded 480 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths till 8.30 pm today, taking total number of cases to 19,532 and deaths to 447. Number of active cases stands at 3,445
8:59 PM, 4 Jul
Karnataka reported 1,839 cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active number of cases to 11,966 and death toll to 335.
8:54 PM, 4 Jul
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday told the officials in Mumbai that coordination was necessary to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as well as monsoon-related illnesses in the city.
8:39 PM, 4 Jul
Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
