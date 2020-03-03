Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

  • search
    New Delhi, July 05: India reports the highest single-day spike of 24,850 new COVID19 cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 cured/discharged/migrated & 19,268 deaths, according to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    9:55 AM, 5 Jul
    India reports the highest single-day spike of 24,850 new COVID19 cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 cured/discharged/migrated & 19,268 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
    9:55 AM, 5 Jul
    Our doctors,nurses¶medic staff will take care of this COVID19 care facility. ITBP has experience of several months in handling COVID patients. Initially, ITBP was deployed at quarantine centres. We're also running a 200 bedded centre for the forces in Noida: ITBP DG SS Deswal
    9:55 AM, 5 Jul
    Bengaluru: Essential activities allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays also permitted.
    9:55 AM, 5 Jul
    Bengaluru: Complete lockdown has been imposed by Karnataka govt on every Sunday in the state, in view of COVID19 till August 2.
    9:54 AM, 5 Jul
    9:54 AM, 5 Jul
    The total number of samples tested up to July 4 is 97,89,066 of which 2,48,934 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:54 AM, 5 Jul
    Delhi: ITBP is the nodal agency to operate the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre&Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur. Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID19 cases incl 68,256 recovered cases& 25,940 active cases, as per the last bulletin of Delhi Health Dept.
    9:54 AM, 5 Jul
    Karnataka: Complete lockdown being observed in Hubli today.
    9:54 AM, 5 Jul
    Delhi: LG Anil Baijal visits the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur.
    9:53 AM, 5 Jul
    DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the temporary hospital structure has been erected in 11 days and will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds: DRDO officials
    9:53 AM, 5 Jul
    Karnataka: Complete lockdown being observed in Kalaburagi today, due to rise in COVID19 cases. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in the state on all Sundays till August 2.
    9:53 AM, 5 Jul
    Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free: Delhi CM
    9:53 AM, 5 Jul
    139 CRPF jawans had tested positive for #COVID19 here. Till now, three jawans have donated plasma and more are willing to do so: Deependra Rajput, Commandant 31st Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
    9:53 AM, 5 Jul
    Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who have recovered from COVID19 are donating plasma for treatment of COVID19 patients. They say, "We are proud to have donated plasma to save lives of other patients. This is another way to serve the country."
    9:52 AM, 5 Jul
    think it can resume in a week...Tourists want to come to Himachal, they're contacting us. I request all tourists who want to come to Himachal Pradesh, they should follow SOPs&our guidelines, maintain social distancing & use masks: Himachal Pradesh CM on tourism in state
    9:52 AM, 5 Jul
    We're producing gowns,masks&surgical equipment...It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands,in particular,China where ironically this virus & others came from. China's secrecy, deception & cover-up allowed it to spread all over world&China must be held fully accountable: US President
    9:51 AM, 5 Jul
    My training is underway. I would like to learn about all schemes & plans and help the poor as well as the people of my community. I'll work with dedication. I take this very positively: Zoya Khan, India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara, Gujarat
    9:51 AM, 5 Jul
    Gujarat: Zoya Khan, a resident of Vadodara, is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre(CSC) from Vadodara. She has started CSC work with tele-medicine consultation. Says, "I'm thankful that I was chosen to be the 1st. It's like a challenge & I'll prove myself"
    9:43 AM, 5 Jul
    elhi Plasma Bank started at Institute of Liver&Biliary Sciences. Those who were COVID positive&have completed 14 days of recovery can donate plasma for treatment of COVID patients. A donor says "Can't be waiting until cure releases,must see how to help with what we already have"
    9:43 AM, 5 Jul
    Aim is to provide convalescent plasma to hospitals whenever needed. If people keep donating,we can help as many as we can. It remains open from 8 am-8 pm. Every donor gives around 500 ml plasma which benefits around 2 patients. It can be preserved for upto 1 year: Dr Meenu Bajpai
    11:01 PM, 4 Jul
    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today sent his swab sample for COVID-19 test after he attended a function with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the highly contagious disease.
    10:21 PM, 4 Jul
    36 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases and deaths now stands at 2,739 and 18, respectively.
    9:21 PM, 4 Jul
    Maharashtra reported 7,074 COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2,00,064 and death toll to 8,671. Number of active cases stands at 83,295.
    9:21 PM, 4 Jul
    The Raj Bhavan campus and its surrounding areas in Guwahati were sealed and declared a containment zone.
    9:12 PM, 4 Jul
    Goa recorded 108 fresh COVID-19 cases today, taking active cases to 853.
    9:11 PM, 4 Jul
    545 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths reported in Haryana today, taking total number of cases to 16,548 and death toll to 260
    9:11 PM, 4 Jul
    Rajasthan recorded 480 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths till 8.30 pm today, taking total number of cases to 19,532 and deaths to 447. Number of active cases stands at 3,445
    8:59 PM, 4 Jul
    Karnataka reported 1,839 cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active number of cases to 11,966 and death toll to 335.
    8:54 PM, 4 Jul
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday told the officials in Mumbai that coordination was necessary to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as well as monsoon-related illnesses in the city.
    8:39 PM, 4 Jul
    Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
