Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 97,894 new COVID-19 cases and 1,132 deaths in last 24 hour

New Delhi, Sep 17: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First Total cases in Haryana cross one lakh. Fifteen Indian states and UTs have reported more than 1 lakh total cases Active cases in Karnataka cross 1 lakh 6,05,65,728 samples tested up to 15th September for COVID19. Of these, 11,36,613 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,063 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 170,465. It is the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 4,764 registered on Sept. 14. Mainland China reported nine new COVID cases as of September 16, down from 12 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 4,123 with 61 more fatalities; tally mounts to 2,12,383 with 3,237 fresh infections: Health department Maharashtra reports 23,365 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 11,21,221; toll rises to 30,883 with 474 deaths: Health department Haryana recorded 2,694 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,01,316 including 78,937 recoveries and 1,045 deaths. There are 21,334 active cases: State health department In view of Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Govt has decided to declare Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital & Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital as designated Covid Hospitals partially, for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of Covid-19 in addition to the already designated Covid Hospitals Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has isolated himself. Sharing his health update on Twitter, Nitin Gadkari requested those who had come in his contact to be "careful and follow the protocol". Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) has entered into an agreement to help conduct final-stage human trials of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. Air India earned a revenue of Rs 2556.60 crore from flights that have been operated under the Vande Bharat mission till August 31, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. The government on Wednesday said with the phased unlocking of the Indian economy, high frequency economic indicators like PMI manufacturing, index of eight core industries, kharif sowing and power consumption have recovered since June 1. The total number of COVID19 cases in Delhi rises to 2,30,269 with 4,473 new positive cases and 33 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 30,914 and 1,94,516 respectively. Death toll 4,839: Delhi Government 110 new COVID19 cases, 103 recoveries & 1 death reported in Manipur over the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state stands at 8,320, including 1,751 active cases, 6,521 recovered cases & 48 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Manipur 3,830 new COVID19 cases, 2,263 recoveries & 14 deaths reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Count of active cases now stands at 32,709, while 84,608 patients have recovered till now: Chief Minister's Office, Kerala 1,590 new COVID19 cases (832 from Jammu division & 758 from Kashmir division), 747 recoveries & 11 deaths reported in Jammu & Kashmir today. Total number of cases now at 58,244 including 19,503 active cases, 37,809 recoveries & 932 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir The prohibition on export of medical items was imposed to ensure domestic availability of these items to fight COVID-19: Ministry of Commerce and Industry Prohibition on export of PPE coveralls, 2/3 ply masks, face shields, sanitizers (except when exported in containers with dispenser pumps), Hydroxychloroquine API & its formulations, 13 other Pharmaceutical APIs & its formulations& ventilators removed: Commerce & Industry Ministry Chandigarh Administration has decided to discontinue the practice of pasting posters on quarantined houses & stamping on the hands of quarantined persons: Department of Information & Public Relations, Chandigarh. Himachal Pradesh records 178 new COVID19 cases & 18 recoveries since 9 pm yesterday, taking total cases to 10,513, including 6,435 recovered cases, 3,960 active cases & 89 deaths: State Health Department 8,835 new COVID19 cases, 10,845 recoveries & 64 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh today. Total number of cases now at 5,92,760 including 90,279 active cases, 4,97,376 recoveries and 5,105 deaths so far: State Health Department Steely resolve of 100-year-old Mai Handique is monumental. With brilliant support of doctors at MMCH, she defeated #coronavirus, giving us a lesson in having right will power.



As she gets back to Mother's Old Age Home, Hatigaon, Guwahati, I join my team in wishing her the best. pic.twitter.com/5PTutoSjXO — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 16, 2020 100-year-old Mai Handique recovers from COVID19 with the help of doctors at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, Guwahati She gives us a lesson in having right will power, tweets Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 7 new COVID19 recoveries reported in Mizoram today, taking the total number of recoveries to 929. Total number of positive cases stands at 1,480 so far, including 551 active cases in the state till date: State Health Department I'd like to give a warning to this House. We've crossed 50 lakh COVID19 cases, and mark my words, by the end of Parliament session there'll be 65 lakh cases. Being a doctor I know the country is short of beds. Worst is yet to come. We have to gear up: Dr DNV Senthilkumar, DMK MP Authorities in Myanmar are racing to build a field hospital to cope with a surge of coronavirus infections that doctors fear could overwhelm the country’s fragile health system. The Southeast Asian nation reported 307 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, its highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic in March, and another 134 on Wednesday morning, taking the total to 3,636 cases and 39 deaths Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has tested positive for coronavirus. He has requested all those came in contact to get their test done. Singapore's Covid-19 cases reached 57,515 today after 27 new coronavirus infections, including six who arrived from India, were recorded, according to the health ministry. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that chances of the partial reopening of schools from September 21 were "very bleak" due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also told the Rajya Sabha that 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs have been undertaken to build a portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.