    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 97,894 new COVID-19 cases and 1,132 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 17: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:09 AM, 17 Sep
    Total cases in Haryana cross one lakh. Fifteen Indian states and UTs have reported more than 1 lakh total cases
    10:45 AM, 17 Sep
    Active cases in Karnataka cross 1 lakh
    9:06 AM, 17 Sep
    6,05,65,728 samples tested up to 15th September for COVID19. Of these, 11,36,613 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:31 AM, 17 Sep
    Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,063 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 170,465. It is the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 4,764 registered on Sept. 14.
    8:09 AM, 17 Sep
    Mainland China reported nine new COVID cases as of September 16, down from 12 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.
    12:51 AM, 17 Sep
    Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 4,123 with 61 more fatalities; tally mounts to 2,12,383 with 3,237 fresh infections: Health department
    12:51 AM, 17 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 23,365 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 11,21,221; toll rises to 30,883 with 474 deaths: Health department
    12:51 AM, 17 Sep
    Haryana recorded 2,694 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,01,316 including 78,937 recoveries and 1,045 deaths. There are 21,334 active cases: State health department
    12:50 AM, 17 Sep
    In view of Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Govt has decided to declare Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital & Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital as designated Covid Hospitals partially, for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of Covid-19 in addition to the already designated Covid Hospitals
    10:17 PM, 16 Sep
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has isolated himself. Sharing his health update on Twitter, Nitin Gadkari requested those who had come in his contact to be "careful and follow the protocol".
    6:54 PM, 16 Sep
    Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) has entered into an agreement to help conduct final-stage human trials of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India.
    6:54 PM, 16 Sep
    Air India earned a revenue of Rs 2556.60 crore from flights that have been operated under the Vande Bharat mission till August 31, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
    6:54 PM, 16 Sep
    The government on Wednesday said with the phased unlocking of the Indian economy, high frequency economic indicators like PMI manufacturing, index of eight core industries, kharif sowing and power consumption have recovered since June 1.
    6:53 PM, 16 Sep
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Delhi rises to 2,30,269 with 4,473 new positive cases and 33 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 30,914 and 1,94,516 respectively. Death toll 4,839: Delhi Government
    6:52 PM, 16 Sep
    110 new COVID19 cases, 103 recoveries & 1 death reported in Manipur over the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state stands at 8,320, including 1,751 active cases, 6,521 recovered cases & 48 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Manipur
    6:52 PM, 16 Sep
    3,830 new COVID19 cases, 2,263 recoveries & 14 deaths reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Count of active cases now stands at 32,709, while 84,608 patients have recovered till now: Chief Minister's Office, Kerala
    6:52 PM, 16 Sep
    1,590 new COVID19 cases (832 from Jammu division & 758 from Kashmir division), 747 recoveries & 11 deaths reported in Jammu & Kashmir today. Total number of cases now at 58,244 including 19,503 active cases, 37,809 recoveries & 932 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
    6:51 PM, 16 Sep
    The prohibition on export of medical items was imposed to ensure domestic availability of these items to fight COVID-19: Ministry of Commerce and Industry
    6:51 PM, 16 Sep
    Prohibition on export of PPE coveralls, 2/3 ply masks, face shields, sanitizers (except when exported in containers with dispenser pumps), Hydroxychloroquine API & its formulations, 13 other Pharmaceutical APIs & its formulations& ventilators removed: Commerce & Industry Ministry
    6:51 PM, 16 Sep
    Chandigarh Administration has decided to discontinue the practice of pasting posters on quarantined houses & stamping on the hands of quarantined persons: Department of Information & Public Relations, Chandigarh.
    6:51 PM, 16 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh records 178 new COVID19 cases & 18 recoveries since 9 pm yesterday, taking total cases to 10,513, including 6,435 recovered cases, 3,960 active cases & 89 deaths: State Health Department
    6:51 PM, 16 Sep
    8,835 new COVID19 cases, 10,845 recoveries & 64 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh today. Total number of cases now at 5,92,760 including 90,279 active cases, 4,97,376 recoveries and 5,105 deaths so far: State Health Department
    6:50 PM, 16 Sep
    100-year-old Mai Handique recovers from COVID19 with the help of doctors at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, Guwahati She gives us a lesson in having right will power, tweets Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    5:28 PM, 16 Sep
    7 new COVID19 recoveries reported in Mizoram today, taking the total number of recoveries to 929. Total number of positive cases stands at 1,480 so far, including 551 active cases in the state till date: State Health Department
    5:26 PM, 16 Sep
    I'd like to give a warning to this House. We've crossed 50 lakh COVID19 cases, and mark my words, by the end of Parliament session there'll be 65 lakh cases. Being a doctor I know the country is short of beds. Worst is yet to come. We have to gear up: Dr DNV Senthilkumar, DMK MP
    5:06 PM, 16 Sep
    Authorities in Myanmar are racing to build a field hospital to cope with a surge of coronavirus infections that doctors fear could overwhelm the country’s fragile health system. The Southeast Asian nation reported 307 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, its highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic in March, and another 134 on Wednesday morning, taking the total to 3,636 cases and 39 deaths
    5:06 PM, 16 Sep
    Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has tested positive for coronavirus. He has requested all those came in contact to get their test done.
    5:06 PM, 16 Sep
    Singapore's Covid-19 cases reached 57,515 today after 27 new coronavirus infections, including six who arrived from India, were recorded, according to the health ministry.
    5:06 PM, 16 Sep
    Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that chances of the partial reopening of schools from September 21 were "very bleak" due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
    5:05 PM, 16 Sep
    Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also told the Rajya Sabha that 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs have been undertaken to build a portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19.
