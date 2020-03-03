Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 97,570 new COVID-19 cases and 1,201 deaths in last 24 hour

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Sep 12: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 46 lakh mark with a spike of 97,570 new cases and 1,201 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 46,59,985 including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 cured/discharged/migrated and 77,472 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Newest First Oldest First Resident doctors in Mumbai wear black ribbons in protest against the administration's circular directing only one day leave for doctors treating COVID19 patients before they are shifted to regular duties as opposed to the earlier rule of 7-day quarantine for them. Students appearing for final year exams & other competitive exams for advance studies, as approved by the Maharashtra govt, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai suburban network by showing valid I-cards & hall tickets: PRO, Central Railway, CST Mumbai 5,51,89,226 total number of samples tested in India for COVID19 upto September 11 and 10,91,251 samples tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Puducherry reported 504 new COVID19 cases, 394 discharges and 12 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 19,026 including 13,783 discharges, 365 deaths and 4,878 active cases: Puducherry Health Department Assam reported 2,534 COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 1,38,339 including 1,05,701 recoveries, 32,205 active cases and 430 deaths: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma The total number of COVID19 cases in Mizoram stands at 1,379 including 589 active cases and 790 discharged: State Government Delhi recorded more than 4,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the third consecutive day on Friday, with 4,266 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. The city recorded 4,308 and 4,039 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The total count in the capital stands at 2,09,748. 29 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar taking the total number of cases to 3,494 including 51 deaths and 286 active cases. Gujarat registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 51 new cases and 2 deaths reported in Ladakh today; 21 patients cured and discharged. Tamil Nadu reports 5,514 new COVID19 cases, 77 deaths and 6,006 discharges today. The total cases in the state rise to 4,91,571, including 8,231 deaths and 4,35,422 discharges. Active cases 47,918. Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 8,784 with 318 fresh cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total numbers of active and recovered cases are 2,874 and 5,824, respectively. The total numbers of active and recovered cases are 2,874 and 5,824, respectively. DK Shivakumar was brought to the hospital on September 2, with fever & symptoms of COVID19. He was discharged today after completely recovering and is now in a stable condition: Medical Director, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Jayanagar, Bengaluru Haryana reports 2,388 new COVID19 cases and 25 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 88,332 including 932 deaths. There are 18,875 active cases. The total number of COVID19 cases in Maharashtra crosses the 10 lakh mark with 393 deaths & 24,886 fresh positive cases reported today Uttarakhand records 995 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of the state to 29,221, including 388 deaths and 19,428 recoveries. 2,526 new COVID19 cases and 63 deaths reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 74,616. The death toll is at 2,212. 9,464 new COVID19 cases and 130 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. There are 4,40,411 cases in the State now, including 3,34,999 discharges and 98,326 active cases. Delhi reports 4,266 new COVID19 cases and 21 deaths in last 24 hours; 2754 recovered/discharged/migrated. Total cases in the national capital rise to 2,09,748 including 4,687 deaths and 1,78,154 recovered/discharged/migrated. Active cases 26,907. Active cases 26,907. 14 deaths and 2,988 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 27,877 and 73,904 respectively: Kerala Government 305 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths reported in Chandigarh today. Total number of cases now at 7,292 including 2,606 active cases, 4,600 discharges and 83 deaths. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.