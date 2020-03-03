YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 97,570 new COVID-19 cases and 1,201 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 46 lakh mark with a spike of 97,570 new cases and 1,201 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 46,59,985 including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 cured/discharged/migrated and 77,472 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:31 AM, 12 Sep
    Resident doctors in Mumbai wear black ribbons in protest against the administration's circular directing only one day leave for doctors treating COVID19 patients before they are shifted to regular duties as opposed to the earlier rule of 7-day quarantine for them.
    11:16 AM, 12 Sep
    Students appearing for final year exams & other competitive exams for advance studies, as approved by the Maharashtra govt, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai suburban network by showing valid I-cards & hall tickets: PRO, Central Railway, CST Mumbai
    11:07 AM, 12 Sep
    5,51,89,226 total number of samples tested in India for COVID19 upto September 11 and 10,91,251 samples tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:21 AM, 12 Sep
    Puducherry reported 504 new COVID19 cases, 394 discharges and 12 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 19,026 including 13,783 discharges, 365 deaths and 4,878 active cases: Puducherry Health Department
    9:21 AM, 12 Sep
    Puducherry reported 504 new COVID19 cases, 394 discharges and 12 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 19,026 including 13,783 discharges, 365 deaths and 4,878 active cases: Puducherry Health Department
    8:55 AM, 12 Sep
    Assam reported 2,534 COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 1,38,339 including 1,05,701 recoveries, 32,205 active cases and 430 deaths: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    8:41 AM, 12 Sep
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Mizoram stands at 1,379 including 589 active cases and 790 discharged: State Government
    8:23 AM, 12 Sep
    Delhi recorded more than 4,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the third consecutive day on Friday, with 4,266 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. The city recorded 4,308 and 4,039 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The total count in the capital stands at 2,09,748.
    10:48 PM, 11 Sep
    29 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar taking the total number of cases to 3,494 including 51 deaths and 286 active cases.
    10:48 PM, 11 Sep
    Gujarat registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
    10:47 PM, 11 Sep
    Gujarat registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
    10:11 PM, 11 Sep
    Gujarat registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
    10:10 PM, 11 Sep
    51 new cases and 2 deaths reported in Ladakh today; 21 patients cured and discharged.
    9:52 PM, 11 Sep
    Tamil Nadu reports 5,514 new COVID19 cases, 77 deaths and 6,006 discharges today. The total cases in the state rise to 4,91,571, including 8,231 deaths and 4,35,422 discharges. Active cases 47,918.
    9:52 PM, 11 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 8,784 with 318 fresh cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total numbers of active and recovered cases are 2,874 and 5,824, respectively.
    9:44 PM, 11 Sep
    DK Shivakumar was brought to the hospital on September 2, with fever & symptoms of COVID19. He was discharged today after completely recovering and is now in a stable condition: Medical Director, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Jayanagar, Bengaluru
    8:52 PM, 11 Sep
    Haryana reports 2,388 new COVID19 cases and 25 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 88,332 including 932 deaths. There are 18,875 active cases.
    8:50 PM, 11 Sep
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Maharashtra crosses the 10 lakh mark with 393 deaths & 24,886 fresh positive cases reported today
    8:48 PM, 11 Sep
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Maharashtra crosses the 10 lakh mark with 393 deaths & 24,886 fresh positive cases reported today
    8:47 PM, 11 Sep
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Maharashtra crosses the 10 lakh mark with 393 deaths & 24,886 fresh positive cases reported today
    8:44 PM, 11 Sep
    Uttarakhand records 995 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of the state to 29,221, including 388 deaths and 19,428 recoveries.
    8:22 PM, 11 Sep
    Uttarakhand records 995 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of the state to 29,221, including 388 deaths and 19,428 recoveries.
    8:22 PM, 11 Sep
    2,526 new COVID19 cases and 63 deaths reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 74,616. The death toll is at 2,212.
    8:20 PM, 11 Sep
    2,526 new COVID19 cases and 63 deaths reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 74,616. The death toll is at 2,212.
    8:00 PM, 11 Sep
    9,464 new COVID19 cases and 130 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. There are 4,40,411 cases in the State now, including 3,34,999 discharges and 98,326 active cases.
    6:50 PM, 11 Sep
    Delhi reports 4,266 new COVID19 cases and 21 deaths in last 24 hours; 2754 recovered/discharged/migrated. Total cases in the national capital rise to 2,09,748 including 4,687 deaths and 1,78,154 recovered/discharged/migrated. Active cases 26,907.
    6:50 PM, 11 Sep
    Delhi reports 4,266 new COVID19 cases and 21 deaths in last 24 hours; 2754 recovered/discharged/migrated. Total cases in the national capital rise to 2,09,748 including 4,687 deaths and 1,78,154 recovered/discharged/migrated. Active cases 26,907.
    6:50 PM, 11 Sep
    Delhi reports 4,266 new COVID19 cases and 21 deaths in last 24 hours; 2754 recovered/discharged/migrated. Total cases in the national capital rise to 2,09,748 including 4,687 deaths and 1,78,154 recovered/discharged/migrated. Active cases 26,907.
    6:46 PM, 11 Sep
    14 deaths and 2,988 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 27,877 and 73,904 respectively: Kerala Government
    6:40 PM, 11 Sep
    305 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths reported in Chandigarh today. Total number of cases now at 7,292 including 2,606 active cases, 4,600 discharges and 83 deaths.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X