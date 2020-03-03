Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi addresses school education conclave under NEP 2020

India

New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfil the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India. It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 45 lakh mark with a spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 45,62,415 including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured/discharged/migrated and 76,271 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

