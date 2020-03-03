Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi addresses school education conclave under NEP 2020
New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfil the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India. It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 45 lakh mark with a spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 45,62,415 including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured/discharged/migrated and 76,271 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
11:23 AM, 11 Sep
To take the journey of 'lean-to- read' to 'read-to-learn', we are taking steps to strengthen the foundation literacy. A student who is in class 3 can read at least 30-35 words in one minute, PM Modi.
11:22 AM, 11 Sep
Ministry of Education has received over 15 lakh suggestions from teachers on the NEP 2020 within a week at the mygov portal. These suggestions will ensure better implementation of the policy: PM Modi.
11:21 AM, 11 Sep
New education policy will sow the seeds for starting a new era, will give new direction to 21st century India: PM Modi
National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is the result of ceaseless hard work of various stakeholders done over the last 4-5 years. Still, the work is not complete. It’s just the beginning. The road ahead is to ensure its effective implementation: PM Modi
11:13 AM, 11 Sep
The National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfil the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India. It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
10:05 AM, 11 Sep
West Bengal: People remain indoors in Siliguri as the state govt ordered that complete lockdown will be observed in the state today, in view of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/N7GJFbQiEo
Delhi: Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro is operational from today; Visuals from Hauz Khas Metro Station.
"Our main aim to make sure passengers maintain social distancing & wear face masks. So far, no violation of norms has been noticed," says DCP (Metro) Jitendra Mani.
8:07 AM, 11 Sep
Due to regular increase in the number of coronavirus patients in Uttarakhand, the demand for oxygen in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals has also increased across the State.
11:49 PM, 10 Sep
Jharkhand reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 1,244 recoveries and 2 deaths today, taking total cases to 58,079 including 42,115 recoveries, 517 deaths and 15,447 active cases: State Health Department
11:49 PM, 10 Sep
2739 new COVID19 cases detected in the state today, out of 35,369 tests done in the last 24 hours. Total cases 1,35,805, recovered 1,03,504, active cases 31,884 and deaths 414: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
9:17 PM, 10 Sep
Madhya Pradesh reports 2,187 new COVID19 cases and 21 deaths today. Total cases now at 81,379 including 1,661 deaths and 18,433 active cases: State Health department
9:17 PM, 10 Sep
West Bengal reports 3,112 new COVID19 cases, 41 deaths and 3,035 discharges today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,93,175, including 3,771 deaths and 1,66,027 discharges. Active cases stand at 23,377: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal
9:16 PM, 10 Sep
23,446 new COVID19 cases and 448 deaths reported in Maharashtra today; 14,253 patients discharged. The total cases in the state rise to 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths and 7,00,715 patients discharged. Active cases 2,61,432: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
9:15 PM, 10 Sep
7042 new COVID19 cases and 94 deaths reported in last 24 hours in the state; 4605 discharged. The COVID tally in the state rise to 2,92,029, including 4206 deaths and 2,21,506 discharged: Government of Uttar Pradesh
9:15 PM, 10 Sep
Today, another 74 Pakistanis, who were stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border. Since 20th March, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home: Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi
8:50 PM, 10 Sep
With 1,332 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises
8:50 PM, 10 Sep
8:49 PM, 10 Sep
8:42 PM, 10 Sep
8:42 PM, 10 Sep
One therapeutic - dexamethasone - has already proven effective for patients with severe & critical COVID19, others have been proven ineffective & still others are in trials. Around 180 vaccines are in development, including 35 in human trials: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, DG, WHO
8:41 PM, 10 Sep
Total number of COVID19 cases in Harayana stand at 85,944 including 907 deaths & 18,332 active cases: State Health Department
8:41 PM, 10 Sep
283 new COVID19 cases and 3 death reported in Chandigarh today. Total number of cases now at 6987 including 2573 active cases, 4331 discharges and 80 deaths: Health Department, Chandigarh
8:41 PM, 10 Sep
West Bengal: Preparations underway at the metro stations of Kolkata Metro as it gears up to resume services from September 14 for the public amid COVID19.
8:40 PM, 10 Sep
Manipur reports 108 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths in the state to 7,470 and 44 respectively: State Health Department
8:40 PM, 10 Sep
1,592 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 770 from Jammu division and 822 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 49,134 including 14,074 active cases, 34,215 recoveries and 845 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
7:47 PM, 10 Sep
Uttarakhand records 1,015 COVID19 cases, taking the total tally of the state to 28,226, including 377 deaths and 18,783 recoveries: Uttarakhand State Control Room
7:46 PM, 10 Sep
Partitioning in place and all arrangements being made in the Pa rliament in the wake of COVID19, as MonsoonSession is all set to commence on 14th September 2020.
7:46 PM, 10 Sep
9,004 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 49,336 Rapid antigen test conducted today. A total of 19,62,120 tests done so far: Government of Delhi
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.