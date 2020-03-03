Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi addresses school education conclave under NEP 2020

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfil the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India. It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together.

    Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 45 lakh mark with a spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 45,62,415 including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured/discharged/migrated and 76,271 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Expectations from UN has grown: PM Modi

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:23 AM, 11 Sep
    To take the journey of 'lean-to- read' to 'read-to-learn', we are taking steps to strengthen the foundation literacy. A student who is in class 3 can read at least 30-35 words in one minute, PM Modi.
    11:22 AM, 11 Sep
    Ministry of Education has received over 15 lakh suggestions from teachers on the NEP 2020 within a week at the mygov portal. These suggestions will ensure better implementation of the policy: PM Modi.
    11:21 AM, 11 Sep
    New education policy will sow the seeds for starting a new era, will give new direction to 21st century India: PM Modi
    11:21 AM, 11 Sep
    Watch PM Modi's LIVE on NEP 2020 here.
    11:19 AM, 11 Sep
    National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is the result of ceaseless hard work of various stakeholders done over the last 4-5 years. Still, the work is not complete. It’s just the beginning. The road ahead is to ensure its effective implementation: PM Modi
    11:13 AM, 11 Sep
    The National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfil the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India. It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    10:05 AM, 11 Sep
    West Bengal: People remain indoors in Siliguri as the state govt ordered that complete lockdown will be observed in the state today, in view of COVID19.
    9:32 AM, 11 Sep
    There has been an unprecedented surge in COVID19 recoveries in India. There is more than 100% increase in patients recovered and discharged in the past 29 days: Ministry of Health
    8:45 AM, 11 Sep
    Delhi: Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro is operational from today; Visuals from Hauz Khas Metro Station. "Our main aim to make sure passengers maintain social distancing & wear face masks. So far, no violation of norms has been noticed," says DCP (Metro) Jitendra Mani.
    8:07 AM, 11 Sep
    Due to regular increase in the number of coronavirus patients in Uttarakhand, the demand for oxygen in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals has also increased across the State.
    11:49 PM, 10 Sep
    Jharkhand reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 1,244 recoveries and 2 deaths today, taking total cases to 58,079 including 42,115 recoveries, 517 deaths and 15,447 active cases: State Health Department
    11:49 PM, 10 Sep
    2739 new COVID19 cases detected in the state today, out of 35,369 tests done in the last 24 hours. Total cases 1,35,805, recovered 1,03,504, active cases 31,884 and deaths 414: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    9:17 PM, 10 Sep
    Madhya Pradesh reports 2,187 new COVID19 cases and 21 deaths today. Total cases now at 81,379 including 1,661 deaths and 18,433 active cases: State Health department
    9:17 PM, 10 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,112 new COVID19 cases, 41 deaths and 3,035 discharges today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,93,175, including 3,771 deaths and 1,66,027 discharges. Active cases stand at 23,377: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal
    9:16 PM, 10 Sep
    23,446 new COVID19 cases and 448 deaths reported in Maharashtra today; 14,253 patients discharged. The total cases in the state rise to 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths and 7,00,715 patients discharged. Active cases 2,61,432: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
    9:15 PM, 10 Sep
    7042 new COVID19 cases and 94 deaths reported in last 24 hours in the state; 4605 discharged. The COVID tally in the state rise to 2,92,029, including 4206 deaths and 2,21,506 discharged: Government of Uttar Pradesh
    9:15 PM, 10 Sep
    Today, another 74 Pakistanis, who were stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border. Since 20th March, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home: Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi
    8:50 PM, 10 Sep
    With 1,332 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises
    8:50 PM, 10 Sep
    Today, another 74 Pakistanis, who were stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border. Since 20th March, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home: Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi
    8:49 PM, 10 Sep
    7042 new COVID19 cases and 94 deaths reported in last 24 hours in the state; 4605 discharged. The COVID tally in the state rise to 2,92,029, including 4206 deaths and 2,21,506 discharged: Government of Uttar Pradesh
    8:42 PM, 10 Sep
    Today, another 74 Pakistanis, who were stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border. Since 20th March, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home: Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi
    8:42 PM, 10 Sep
    One therapeutic - dexamethasone - has already proven effective for patients with severe & critical COVID19, others have been proven ineffective & still others are in trials. Around 180 vaccines are in development, including 35 in human trials: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, DG, WHO
    8:41 PM, 10 Sep
    Total number of COVID19 cases in Harayana stand at 85,944 including 907 deaths & 18,332 active cases: State Health Department
    8:41 PM, 10 Sep
    283 new COVID19 cases and 3 death reported in Chandigarh today. Total number of cases now at 6987 including 2573 active cases, 4331 discharges and 80 deaths: Health Department, Chandigarh
    8:41 PM, 10 Sep
    West Bengal: Preparations underway at the metro stations of Kolkata Metro as it gears up to resume services from September 14 for the public amid COVID19.
    8:40 PM, 10 Sep
    Manipur reports 108 new COVID19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths in the state to 7,470 and 44 respectively: State Health Department
    8:40 PM, 10 Sep
    1,592 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 770 from Jammu division and 822 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 49,134 including 14,074 active cases, 34,215 recoveries and 845 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
    7:47 PM, 10 Sep
    Uttarakhand records 1,015 COVID19 cases, taking the total tally of the state to 28,226, including 377 deaths and 18,783 recoveries: Uttarakhand State Control Room
    7:46 PM, 10 Sep
    Partitioning in place and all arrangements being made in the Pa rliament in the wake of COVID19, as MonsoonSession is all set to commence on 14th September 2020.
    7:46 PM, 10 Sep
    9,004 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 49,336 Rapid antigen test conducted today. A total of 19,62,120 tests done so far: Government of Delhi
    X