Coronavirus LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 52 lakh-mark, 1,174 deaths in 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Sep 18: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First 6,15,72,343 samples tested up to 17th September for COVID19. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Mexico reports 3,182 new coronavirus cases, 201 new deaths 2,389 new COVID19 cases & 43 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,78,275 in Mumbai, including 32,849 active cases, 1,36,739 recovered cases & 8,320 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra 4,241 new COVID19 cases and 3,607 recoveries reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rise to 1,67,161 including 1,33,466 recoveries, 32,973 active cases and 669 deaths: State Health Department West Bengal reports 3,197 new COVID19 cases and 60 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,15,580 including 1,87,061 discharges, 24,336 active cases and 4,183 deaths: State Health Department Delhi: A COVID19 ward for children was inaugurated at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital today. Hospital's MD says, "It's a unique concept in public sector hospitals where children can play, watch TV, paint inside hospital & be happy. It will be helpful in recovery." Madhya Pradesh reports 2391 new COVID19 cases and 33 deaths today. Total cases now at 97,906 including 1,877 deaths and 21,631 active cases: State Health department The total number of COVID19 cases in Delhi rises to 2,34,701 with 4,432 new cases and 38 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 31,721 and 1,98,103 respectively. Death toll is at 4,877: Delhi Government I will donate my blood plasma for treatment of COVID19 patients, as and when my doctors allow me to do it: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana reports 2,457 new COVID19 cases and 24 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,773 including 81,690 recoveries and 1,069 deaths. There are 21,014 active cases: State Health Department Flattening the curve will require international multi-sectoral collaborative efforts to ensure that health systems across the world are able to maintain sufficient capacity to address the flux of complicated COVID-19 cases & protect the vulnerable & elderly: Union Health Minister The current pandemic and the global crisis arising out of that, highlights more than ever the need for national and global solidarity: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at the joint meeting of G20 Finance and Health Ministers, being held through video-conferencing. Karnataka reported 9,366 new COVID-19 cases, 7,268 discharges and 93 deaths today, taking total number of cases to 4,94,356 including 1,03,631 active cases, 3,83,077 discharges and 7,629 deaths: State Health Department 8,702 new COVID19 cases and 72 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 6,01,462, including 5,08,088 recovered and 5,177 deceased. Active cases stand at 88,197: Andhra Pradesh Health Department 1,192 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of cases in the state is now 37,139 including 24,810 recoveries, 11,714 active cases and 460 deaths: State Government Punjab reports 2,896 new COVID19 cases and 57 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 90,032 including 65,818 recoveries, 21,568 active cases and 2,646 deaths: State Health Department I had undertaken a repeat Covid19 RT-PCR test yesterday.



Because of the wishes and prayers of each one of you, I am glad to inform that I have tested NEGATIVE.



Thank you all 👍. #WearMask #StaySafe — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 17, 2020 Arunachal CM tests negative for Covid-19 10 more discharges reported till 5 pm in Mizoram today. Covid-19 tally in the state rises to 1506, including 949 discharges, says department of information and public relations, government of Mizoram 10 more discharges reported till 5 pm in Mizoram today. #COVID19 tally in the state rises to 1506, including 949 discharges. Active cases stand at 557: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram Maharashtra has Rs 25,000 crores of dues from the Centre that they are not ready to give. How will we fight against COVID19?: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut COVID19 tally in Puducherry rises to 21,428, including 16,253 recoveries and 431 deaths. Active cases stand at 4,744: Government of Puducherry We have increased COVID19 testing four times due to which numbers are likely to rise in Delhi, for 10-15 days. This will help in isolating the positive cases and have a positive impact on national capital: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on rise in active cases in the UT Delhi reported 4,473 new COVID19 cases yesterday. Total tests conducted were 62,553 while positivity rate was 7.15 y'day. The death rate is at 0.7% from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50% are occupied: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain India is making efforts just like other countries. Under PM's guidance, an expert group is looking at it & we have advanced planning in place. We are hopeful that by start of next year, vaccine will be available in India: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha The total number of COVID19 cases in Rajasthan rises to 1,08,494 with 814 fresh cases reported today till 10.30am. The numbers of active and recovered patients are 17,838 and 89,370; death toll 1286: State Health Department Total cases in Haryana cross one lakh. Fifteen Indian states and UTs have reported more than 1 lakh total cases Active cases in Karnataka cross 1 lakh 6,05,65,728 samples tested up to 15th September for COVID19. Of these, 11,36,613 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,063 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 170,465. It is the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 4,764 registered on Sept. 14. Mainland China reported nine new COVID cases as of September 16, down from 12 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.