    Coronavirus LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 52 lakh-mark, 1,174 deaths in 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 18: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    8:47 AM, 18 Sep
    6,15,72,343 samples tested up to 17th September for COVID19. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:07 AM, 18 Sep
    Mexico reports 3,182 new coronavirus cases, 201 new deaths
    9:25 PM, 17 Sep
    2,389 new COVID19 cases & 43 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,78,275 in Mumbai, including 32,849 active cases, 1,36,739 recovered cases & 8,320 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra
    9:25 PM, 17 Sep
    4,241 new COVID19 cases and 3,607 recoveries reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rise to 1,67,161 including 1,33,466 recoveries, 32,973 active cases and 669 deaths: State Health Department
    9:25 PM, 17 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,197 new COVID19 cases and 60 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,15,580 including 1,87,061 discharges, 24,336 active cases and 4,183 deaths: State Health Department
    9:24 PM, 17 Sep
    Delhi: A COVID19 ward for children was inaugurated at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital today. Hospital's MD says, "It's a unique concept in public sector hospitals where children can play, watch TV, paint inside hospital & be happy. It will be helpful in recovery."
    9:24 PM, 17 Sep
    Madhya Pradesh reports 2391 new COVID19 cases and 33 deaths today. Total cases now at 97,906 including 1,877 deaths and 21,631 active cases: State Health department
    9:24 PM, 17 Sep
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Delhi rises to 2,34,701 with 4,432 new cases and 38 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 31,721 and 1,98,103 respectively. Death toll is at 4,877: Delhi Government
    9:24 PM, 17 Sep
    I will donate my blood plasma for treatment of COVID19 patients, as and when my doctors allow me to do it: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
    9:24 PM, 17 Sep
    Haryana reports 2,457 new COVID19 cases and 24 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,773 including 81,690 recoveries and 1,069 deaths. There are 21,014 active cases: State Health Department
    9:23 PM, 17 Sep
    Flattening the curve will require international multi-sectoral collaborative efforts to ensure that health systems across the world are able to maintain sufficient capacity to address the flux of complicated COVID-19 cases & protect the vulnerable & elderly: Union Health Minister
    9:23 PM, 17 Sep
    The current pandemic and the global crisis arising out of that, highlights more than ever the need for national and global solidarity: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at the joint meeting of G20 Finance and Health Ministers, being held through video-conferencing.
    9:23 PM, 17 Sep
    Karnataka reported 9,366 new COVID-19 cases, 7,268 discharges and 93 deaths today, taking total number of cases to 4,94,356 including 1,03,631 active cases, 3,83,077 discharges and 7,629 deaths: State Health Department
    9:22 PM, 17 Sep
    8,702 new COVID19 cases and 72 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 6,01,462, including 5,08,088 recovered and 5,177 deceased. Active cases stand at 88,197: Andhra Pradesh Health Department
    9:22 PM, 17 Sep
    1,192 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of cases in the state is now 37,139 including 24,810 recoveries, 11,714 active cases and 460 deaths: State Government
    9:22 PM, 17 Sep
    Punjab reports 2,896 new COVID19 cases and 57 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 90,032 including 65,818 recoveries, 21,568 active cases and 2,646 deaths: State Health Department
    5:26 PM, 17 Sep
    Arunachal CM tests negative for Covid-19
    5:25 PM, 17 Sep
    10 more discharges reported till 5 pm in Mizoram today. Covid-19 tally in the state rises to 1506, including 949 discharges, says department of information and public relations, government of Mizoram
    5:16 PM, 17 Sep
    10 more discharges reported till 5 pm in Mizoram today. #COVID19 tally in the state rises to 1506, including 949 discharges. Active cases stand at 557: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
    4:08 PM, 17 Sep
    Maharashtra has Rs 25,000 crores of dues from the Centre that they are not ready to give. How will we fight against COVID19?: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
    3:30 PM, 17 Sep
    COVID19 tally in Puducherry rises to 21,428, including 16,253 recoveries and 431 deaths. Active cases stand at 4,744: Government of Puducherry
    12:15 PM, 17 Sep
    We have increased COVID19 testing four times due to which numbers are likely to rise in Delhi, for 10-15 days. This will help in isolating the positive cases and have a positive impact on national capital: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on rise in active cases in the UT
    12:15 PM, 17 Sep
    Delhi reported 4,473 new COVID19 cases yesterday. Total tests conducted were 62,553 while positivity rate was 7.15 y'day. The death rate is at 0.7% from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50% are occupied: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
    12:15 PM, 17 Sep
    India is making efforts just like other countries. Under PM's guidance, an expert group is looking at it & we have advanced planning in place. We are hopeful that by start of next year, vaccine will be available in India: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha
    12:14 PM, 17 Sep
    The total number of COVID19 cases in Rajasthan rises to 1,08,494 with 814 fresh cases reported today till 10.30am. The numbers of active and recovered patients are 17,838 and 89,370; death toll 1286: State Health Department
    11:09 AM, 17 Sep
    Total cases in Haryana cross one lakh. Fifteen Indian states and UTs have reported more than 1 lakh total cases
    10:45 AM, 17 Sep
    Active cases in Karnataka cross 1 lakh
    9:06 AM, 17 Sep
    6,05,65,728 samples tested up to 15th September for COVID19. Of these, 11,36,613 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:31 AM, 17 Sep
    Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,063 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 170,465. It is the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 4,764 registered on Sept. 14.
    8:09 AM, 17 Sep
    Mainland China reported nine new COVID cases as of September 16, down from 12 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.
    X