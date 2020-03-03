YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 95,735 new COVID-19 cases and 1,172 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 10: Single-day spike of 95,735 new COVID-19 cases and 1,172 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/discharged/migrated and 75,062 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:40 PM, 10 Sep
    Odisha reported 3,991 new COVID19 cases, 3110 recoveries and 11 deaths on September 9, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,39,121 including 1,05,295 recoveries, 33,182 active cases and 591 deaths: State Health Department
    11:41 AM, 10 Sep
    Plasma Therapy Will Not Help in Later Stages: Delhi Health Min
    11:02 AM, 10 Sep
    Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal) of the Delhi Metro is operational from today. Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) & Blue Line (Dwarka Sec21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), Pink Line (Majilis Park-Shiv Vihar), Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh) & Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) also operational now: Delhi Metro.
    10:46 AM, 10 Sep
    Delhi and Maharashtra have set up plasma banks in the state and along with these states the therapy has been in used on moderately-ill patients in Haryana as well.
    10:45 AM, 10 Sep
    Tennessee reported that 756 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus at schools across the state, with more than half the districts reporting.
    9:29 AM, 10 Sep
    The total number of samples tested up to 9th September is 5,29,34, 433 including 11, 29,756 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
    9:03 AM, 10 Sep
    US President Donald Trump has acknowledged downplaying the dangers of the deadly novel coronavirus as he did not want to create panic, according to a new book by a renowned US investigative journalist.
    8:43 AM, 10 Sep
    Ladakh reports 40 new COVID19 cases; 41 patients cured and discharged: Department of Information & Public Relations Leh, Ladakh
    8:35 AM, 10 Sep
    As many as 1,601 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 56,897 in the state.
    8:25 AM, 10 Sep
    As the fatalities climbed, US President Donald Trump admitted he had tried to minimise the seriousness of the Covid-19 threat at the start of the pandemic, in audio recordings released Wednesday from interviews with veteran journalist Bob Woodward.
    8:10 AM, 10 Sep
    The global death count from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 900,000 since the respiratory disease first appeared in China last year, according to an AFP tally.
    11:17 PM, 9 Sep
    34 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar taking the total number of cases to 3,426 including 51 deaths and 297 active cases.
    10:16 PM, 9 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 23,816 new COVID19 cases, 13,906 discharges and 325 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 9,67,349 including 6,86,462 recoveries and 2,52,734 active cases.
    9:49 PM, 9 Sep
    1,610 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases now at 95,736 including 15,108 active cases and 1,178 deaths.
    9:37 PM, 9 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,107 new COVID19 cases and 53 deaths today; 2,967 discharged. The total cases in the state stand at 1,90,063, including 3,730 deaths and 1,62,992 discharged patients. Active cases 23,341.
    9:36 PM, 9 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,107 new COVID19 cases and 53 deaths today; 2,967 discharged. The total cases in the state stand at 1,90,063, including 3,730 deaths and 1,62,992 discharged patients. Active cases 23,341.
    9:36 PM, 9 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,107 new COVID19 cases and 53 deaths today; 2,967 discharged. The total cases in the state stand at 1,90,063, including 3,730 deaths and 1,62,992 discharged patients. Active cases 23,341.
    9:36 PM, 9 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,107 new COVID19 cases and 53 deaths today; 2,967 discharged. The total cases in the state stand at 1,90,063, including 3,730 deaths and 1,62,992 discharged patients. Active cases 23,341.
    9:34 PM, 9 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,107 new COVID19 cases and 53 deaths today; 2,967 discharged. The total cases in the state stand at 1,90,063, including 3,730 deaths and 1,62,992 discharged patients. Active cases 23,341.
    9:33 PM, 9 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,107 new COVID19 cases and 53 deaths today; 2,967 discharged. The total cases in the state stand at 1,90,063, including 3,730 deaths and 1,62,992 discharged patients. Active cases 23,341.
    9:02 PM, 9 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,107 new COVID19 cases and 53 deaths today; 2,967 discharged. The total cases in the state stand at 1,90,063, including 3,730 deaths and 1,62,992 discharged patients. Active cases 23,341.
    9:02 PM, 9 Sep
    Haryana reports 2,294 new COVID19 cases and 28 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 83,353 including 882 deaths. There are 17,328 active cases.
    8:20 PM, 9 Sep
    Uttarakhand records 1061 COVID19 cases, taking the total tally of the state to 27,211, including 372 deaths and 18,262 recoveries.
    7:59 PM, 9 Sep
    9,540 new COVID19 cases and 128 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. There are 4,21,730 cases in the State now, including 3,15,433 discharges and 99,470 active cases.
    7:53 PM, 9 Sep
    Kerala reports 3,402 new COVID19 positive cases today. Active cases now at 24,549; also 70,921 patients have recovered so far in the State
    7:50 PM, 9 Sep
    The COVID19 tally in Punjab rises to 69,684, including 2061 deaths and 50,558 cured patients. Active cases stand at 17,065.
    7:37 PM, 9 Sep
    Manipur reports 160 new COVID19 positive cases and 64 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 7,362 including 5,548 recoveries, 1,774 active cases and 40 deaths. The recovery rate is 75.35%
    7:32 PM, 9 Sep
    Manipur reports 160 new COVID19 positive cases and 64 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 7,362 including 5,548 recoveries, 1,774 active cases and 40 deaths. The recovery rate is 75.35%
    7:31 PM, 9 Sep
    10,418 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh today. Total number of cases now at 5,27,512 including 97,271 active cases, 4,25,607 recoveries and 4,634 deaths.
    7:12 PM, 9 Sep
    1,617 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 894 from Jammu division and 723 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 47,542 including 12,839 active cases, 33,871 recoveries and 832 deaths.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X