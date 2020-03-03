YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 14: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 48 lakh mark with a spike of 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 48,46,428 including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated and 79,722 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:05 PM, 14 Sep
    793 new COVID19 cases, 30 recoveries & 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking state's positive case tally to 1,03,201 till date, including 84,548 recoveries, 17,410 active cases & 1,243 deaths so far: State Health Department, Rajasthan
    11:33 AM, 14 Sep
    4,198 new COVID19 cases, 3,363 recoveries and 11 deaths reported in Odisha on 13th September. The total number of cases stands now at 1,55,005, including 1,18,642 recoveries, 35,673 active cases and 637 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Odisha
    11:17 AM, 14 Sep
    All inbound persons to Uttarakhand who are given exemption from institutional & home quarantine by submitting their COVID-19 test result from ICMR authorised lab, not earlier than 96 hrs from time of travel can opt for taking test at border check post on payment: State Chief secy
    10:17 AM, 14 Sep
    West Bengal: Kolkata Metro resumes its services today. A commuter says, "We are happy that metro has started, as we were facing a lot of trouble in travelling. The arrangements here are very good & proper sanitisation is being undertaken."
    9:48 AM, 14 Sep
    14 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram today, taking the total tally to 1,428 so far. Number of active cases is 598 while 830 people have been discharged. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram
    9:30 AM, 14 Sep
    Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries/personal assistants/family members/personal guests and visitors accompanying MPs restricted inside the Parliament House till further orders, in view of COVID19 pandemic.
    9:29 AM, 14 Sep
    The Monsoon session of Parliament, cut short due to the pandemic, will not have Question Hour.
    9:11 AM, 14 Sep
    Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament
    8:57 AM, 14 Sep
    MHA all set to answer queries onlockdown, COVID-19 guidelines during Parliament monsoon session
    8:32 AM, 14 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh: Police filed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for forcibly entering sanctum sanctorum of Mahanadi Temple in Kurnool, where entry has been restricted due to COVID-19 pandemic.
    8:21 AM, 14 Sep
    Today in Maharashtra there are more than 10 lakh COVID-19 patients and our state account for 40 per cent total deaths in the country. Firstly, our chief minister should fight against coronavirus rather than opposition or Kangana: Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
    8:07 AM, 14 Sep
    Indore reports highest 379 positive COVID cases in a day at 18 per cent positivity rate
    10:40 PM, 13 Sep
    Jharkhand reports 1014 new COVID19 cases, 1509 cases declared recovered & discharged and 11 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 61,474 including 46,583 cases declared recovered & discharged and 555 deaths. Active cases stand at 14,336.
    10:18 PM, 13 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,215 new COVID19 cases and 58 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,02,708 including 1,75,139 discharges, 23,624 active cases and 3,945 deaths.
    10:18 PM, 13 Sep
    Rajasthan reports 1703 new COVID19 cases, 15 deaths, 1616 recoveries and 1668 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,02,408, including 1236 deaths, 84,518 recoveries and 83,084 discharges.
    10:17 PM, 13 Sep
    Madhya Pradesh reports 2,281 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths today. Total cases now at 88,247 including 1,762 deaths and 20,487 active cases.
    8:15 PM, 13 Sep
    9,894 new COVID19 cases and 104 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. There are 4,59,445 cases in the State now, including 3,52,958 discharges and 99,203 active cases.
    8:15 PM, 13 Sep
    Chandigarh reports 449 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total cases here to 7,991 including 90 deaths and 5,170 discharges.
    8:14 PM, 13 Sep
    Uttarakhand reports 1,637 new COVID19 cases and 1,009 discharges today. COVID tally in the state rises to 31,973 including 414 deaths and 21,040 recovered.
    8:14 PM, 13 Sep
    2,085 new COVID19 cases & 41 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,69,693 in Mumbai, including 30,271 active cases, 1,30,918 recovered cases & 8,147 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    7:50 PM, 13 Sep
    2,628 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 79,679. The death toll is at 2,356.
    7:49 PM, 13 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 22,543 new COVID19 cases, 11,549 discharges and 416 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 10,60,308 including 7,40,061 recoveries and 2,90,344 active cases.
    7:34 PM, 13 Sep
    1,686 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 875 from Jammu division and 811 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 54,096 including 17,481 active cases, 35,737 recoveries and 878 deaths.
    7:28 PM, 13 Sep
    The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Goa now stands at 24,592, with 407 fresh positive cases reported today. The total number of positive cases includes 5,173 active cases, 19,129 recoveries and 290 deaths.
    6:44 PM, 13 Sep
    144 new COVID19 cases, 89 recovered cases & one death reported in Manipur over the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state stands at 7,875 so far, including 1,638 active cases, 6,191 recovered cases & 46 deaths.
    6:44 PM, 13 Sep
    9,536 new COVID19 cases, 10,131 recovered cases and 66 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh today. Total number of cases stands at 5,67,123 in the state including 95,072 active cases, 4,67,139 recovered cases and 4,912 deaths so far.
    6:43 PM, 13 Sep
    5,693 new COVID19 cases, 5,717 discharged cases and 74 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases now at 5,02,759 including 47,012 active cases, 4,47,366 discharges and 8,381 deaths
    6:42 PM, 13 Sep
    Kerala reports 3,139 new COVID19 positive cases today. Active cases now at 30,072, while 77,703 patients have recovered so far.
    5:34 PM, 13 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh records 123 new COVID-19 cases & 45 recoveries since 9 pm yesterday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 9,352 so far, including 3,268 active cases, 5,992 recoveries, and 75 deaths.
    5:12 PM, 13 Sep
    Delhi reports 4235 new COVID19 cases and 29 deaths in last 24 hours; 3403 recovered/discharged/migrated. The total cases in the national capital rise to 2,18,304, including 4,744 deaths and 1,84,748 patients recovered/discharged/migrated. Active cases stand at 28,812.
