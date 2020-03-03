India

New Delhi, Sep 14: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 48 lakh mark with a spike of 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 48,46,428 including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated and 79,722 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Newest First Oldest First 793 new COVID19 cases, 30 recoveries & 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking state's positive case tally to 1,03,201 till date, including 84,548 recoveries, 17,410 active cases & 1,243 deaths so far: State Health Department, Rajasthan 4,198 new COVID19 cases, 3,363 recoveries and 11 deaths reported in Odisha on 13th September. The total number of cases stands now at 1,55,005, including 1,18,642 recoveries, 35,673 active cases and 637 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Odisha All inbound persons to Uttarakhand who are given exemption from institutional & home quarantine by submitting their COVID-19 test result from ICMR authorised lab, not earlier than 96 hrs from time of travel can opt for taking test at border check post on payment: State Chief secy West Bengal: Kolkata Metro resumes its services today.



A commuter says, "We are happy that metro has started, as we were facing a lot of trouble in travelling. The arrangements here are very good & proper sanitization is being undertaken." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aIU3rxoKhI — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020 West Bengal: Kolkata Metro resumes its services today. A commuter says, "We are happy that metro has started, as we were facing a lot of trouble in travelling. The arrangements here are very good & proper sanitisation is being undertaken." 14 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram today, taking the total tally to 1,428 so far. Number of active cases is 598 while 830 people have been discharged. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries/personal assistants/family members/personal guests and visitors accompanying MPs restricted inside the Parliament House till further orders, in view of COVID19 pandemic. The Monsoon session of Parliament, cut short due to the pandemic, will not have Question Hour. Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament MHA all set to answer queries onlockdown, COVID-19 guidelines during Parliament monsoon session Andhra Pradesh: Police filed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for forcibly entering sanctum sanctorum of Mahanadi Temple in Kurnool, where entry has been restricted due to COVID-19 pandemic. Today in Maharashtra there are more than 10 lakh COVID-19 patients and our state account for 40 per cent total deaths in the country. Firstly, our chief minister should fight against coronavirus rather than opposition or Kangana: Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis Indore reports highest 379 positive COVID cases in a day at 18 per cent positivity rate Jharkhand reports 1014 new COVID19 cases, 1509 cases declared recovered & discharged and 11 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 61,474 including 46,583 cases declared recovered & discharged and 555 deaths. Active cases stand at 14,336. West Bengal reports 3,215 new COVID19 cases and 58 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,02,708 including 1,75,139 discharges, 23,624 active cases and 3,945 deaths. Rajasthan reports 1703 new COVID19 cases, 15 deaths, 1616 recoveries and 1668 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,02,408, including 1236 deaths, 84,518 recoveries and 83,084 discharges. Madhya Pradesh reports 2,281 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths today. Total cases now at 88,247 including 1,762 deaths and 20,487 active cases. 9,894 new COVID19 cases and 104 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. There are 4,59,445 cases in the State now, including 3,52,958 discharges and 99,203 active cases. Chandigarh reports 449 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total cases here to 7,991 including 90 deaths and 5,170 discharges. Uttarakhand reports 1,637 new COVID19 cases and 1,009 discharges today. COVID tally in the state rises to 31,973 including 414 deaths and 21,040 recovered. 2,085 new COVID19 cases & 41 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,69,693 in Mumbai, including 30,271 active cases, 1,30,918 recovered cases & 8,147 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 2,628 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 79,679. The death toll is at 2,356. Maharashtra reports 22,543 new COVID19 cases, 11,549 discharges and 416 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 10,60,308 including 7,40,061 recoveries and 2,90,344 active cases. 1,686 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 875 from Jammu division and 811 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 54,096 including 17,481 active cases, 35,737 recoveries and 878 deaths. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Goa now stands at 24,592, with 407 fresh positive cases reported today. The total number of positive cases includes 5,173 active cases, 19,129 recoveries and 290 deaths. 144 new COVID19 cases, 89 recovered cases & one death reported in Manipur over the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state stands at 7,875 so far, including 1,638 active cases, 6,191 recovered cases & 46 deaths. 9,536 new COVID19 cases, 10,131 recovered cases and 66 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh today. Total number of cases stands at 5,67,123 in the state including 95,072 active cases, 4,67,139 recovered cases and 4,912 deaths so far. 5,693 new COVID19 cases, 5,717 discharged cases and 74 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases now at 5,02,759 including 47,012 active cases, 4,47,366 discharges and 8,381 deaths Kerala reports 3,139 new COVID19 positive cases today. Active cases now at 30,072, while 77,703 patients have recovered so far. Himachal Pradesh records 123 new COVID-19 cases & 45 recoveries since 9 pm yesterday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 9,352 so far, including 3,268 active cases, 5,992 recoveries, and 75 deaths. Delhi reports 4235 new COVID19 cases and 29 deaths in last 24 hours; 3403 recovered/discharged/migrated. The total cases in the national capital rise to 2,18,304, including 4,744 deaths and 1,84,748 patients recovered/discharged/migrated. Active cases stand at 28,812. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.