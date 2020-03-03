Coronavirus LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 50 lakh-mark, 1,290 deaths in 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 16: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:34 AM, 16 Sep
    As many as 4,270 new COVID-19 cases were reported, 3,714 recoveries and 11 deaths were reported in Odisha. The total number of cases now stands at 1,62,920 so far, including 1,25,738 recoveries, 36,473 active cases and 656 deaths.
    10:34 AM, 16 Sep
    5,94,29,115 samples tested up to 15th September for COVID-19. Of these, 11,16,842 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:20 AM, 16 Sep
    Haryana reports 2,493 new COVID19 cases and 26 deaths on September 15, taking the total number of cases to 98,622 including 77,166 recoveries and 1,026 deaths. There are 20,430 active cases: State Health Department
    8:50 AM, 16 Sep
    RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce.'
    8:34 AM, 16 Sep
    While it took 167 days for cases in India to reach the first 1 million — the slowest among the worst-hit countries, with a strict lockdown in place — infections have been racing ever since.
    8:22 AM, 16 Sep
    BSP MP Veer Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increase in unemployment due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.'
    8:10 AM, 16 Sep
    While the number of daily tests has increased as an integral part of CHASE THE VIRUS strategy, States have been advised that all symptomatic negatives of Rapid Antigen Tests are mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR: Health Ministry
    8:59 PM, 15 Sep
    1,585 new COVID19 cases & 49 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,73,534 in Mumbai, including 30,879 active cases, 1,34,066 recovered cases & 8,227 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra
    8:58 PM, 15 Sep
    20,482 new COVID19 cases and 515 deaths reported in Maharashtra today; 19,423 patients discharged. Total cases in the state rise to 10,97,856 including 30,409 deaths and 7,75,273 patients discharged. Active cases at 2,91,797: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
    8:58 PM, 15 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh Government allows inter-state movement without an e-pass. However, the state cabinet has decided to not start interstate movement of buses
    7:08 PM, 15 Sep
    1,329 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 741 from Jammu division and 588 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 56,654 including 18,678 active cases, 37,062 recoveries and 914 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
    7:08 PM, 15 Sep
    Some political parties are trying to increase COVID-19 cases, which is unfortunate. The opposition parties are trying to sabotage COVID-19 protocol by carrying out protests in various places including the Secretariat: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:07 PM, 15 Sep
    3,215 new COVID19 cases, 2,532 recoveries & 12 deaths reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Count of active cases now stands at 31,156 till date: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:07 PM, 15 Sep
    Chandigarh reports 347 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 8,592 including 2,991 active cases, 96 deaths and 5,502 cured cases: Health Department, UT Chandigarh
    7:06 PM, 15 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh records 143 new COVID19 cases and 165 recoveries today, taking total positive cases to 10,059 till date, including 6,332 recovered cases, 3,610 active cases and 88 deaths: State Health Department
    7:03 PM, 15 Sep
    US & countries of Europe had a peak, then they came down&there is a 2nd wave occurring there. We took learning from that. We distributed the curve in a way that we didn't have many deaths. It was because we had an effective lockdown. We didn't have a huge peak at all: DG ICMR
    7:02 PM, 15 Sep
    It's still undergoing peer review. Once peer review happens & we get full publication out, this data will be considered again by National Task Force & joint monitoring group of Health Ministry, then a decision will be taken if we should continue with it: Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR
    7:00 PM, 15 Sep
    India has also contributed internationally to randomized trial on 464 patients in 39 hospitals in 25 districts across 14 States & Union Territories & have shown that it does not reduce mortality or prevent progression from moderate to severe disease: Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR
    7:00 PM, 15 Sep
    Problems happen when at a facility-level if you do not have inventory management. Each state needs to ensure proper inventory management so that oxygen can be replenished in time: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry
    7:00 PM, 15 Sep
    Today's capacity for production of oxygen is slightly more than 6,900 metric tonne. There is no shortage of oxygen: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry COVID19 situation
    7:00 PM, 15 Sep
    6:59 PM, 15 Sep
    6:59 PM, 15 Sep
    6:59 PM, 15 Sep
    6:58 PM, 15 Sep
    Maharashtra tops daily average deaths in top 5 states: Health Ministry on COVID19 situation
    5:00 PM, 15 Sep
    4:59 PM, 15 Sep
    4:26 PM, 15 Sep
    4:25 PM, 15 Sep
    4:02 PM, 15 Sep
    The Irish government is to delay the reopening of Dublin’s drink-only pubs because coronavirus cases in the capital have increased twenty fold in the past month. Leo Varadkar, the deputy prime minister, said the surge would require additional restrictions in Dublin, which has a 14-day incidence rate of 89.1 per 100,000, almost double the national rate of 46.8.
