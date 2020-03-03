Coronavirus LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 50 lakh-mark, 1,290 deaths in 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Sep 16: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First As many as 4,270 new COVID-19 cases were reported, 3,714 recoveries and 11 deaths were reported in Odisha. The total number of cases now stands at 1,62,920 so far, including 1,25,738 recoveries, 36,473 active cases and 656 deaths. 5,94,29,115 samples tested up to 15th September for COVID-19. Of these, 11,16,842 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Haryana reports 2,493 new COVID19 cases and 26 deaths on September 15, taking the total number of cases to 98,622 including 77,166 recoveries and 1,026 deaths. There are 20,430 active cases: State Health Department RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce.' While it took 167 days for cases in India to reach the first 1 million — the slowest among the worst-hit countries, with a strict lockdown in place — infections have been racing ever since. BSP MP Veer Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increase in unemployment due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.' While the number of daily tests has increased as an integral part of CHASE THE VIRUS strategy, States have been advised that all symptomatic negatives of Rapid Antigen Tests are mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR: Health Ministry 1,585 new COVID19 cases & 49 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,73,534 in Mumbai, including 30,879 active cases, 1,34,066 recovered cases & 8,227 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra 20,482 new COVID19 cases and 515 deaths reported in Maharashtra today; 19,423 patients discharged. Total cases in the state rise to 10,97,856 including 30,409 deaths and 7,75,273 patients discharged. Active cases at 2,91,797: Public Health Department, Maharashtra Himachal Pradesh Government allows inter-state movement without an e-pass. However, the state cabinet has decided to not start interstate movement of buses 1,329 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 741 from Jammu division and 588 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 56,654 including 18,678 active cases, 37,062 recoveries and 914 deaths: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir Some political parties are trying to increase COVID-19 cases, which is unfortunate. The opposition parties are trying to sabotage COVID-19 protocol by carrying out protests in various places including the Secretariat: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan 3,215 new COVID19 cases, 2,532 recoveries & 12 deaths reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Count of active cases now stands at 31,156 till date: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Chandigarh reports 347 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 8,592 including 2,991 active cases, 96 deaths and 5,502 cured cases: Health Department, UT Chandigarh Himachal Pradesh records 143 new COVID19 cases and 165 recoveries today, taking total positive cases to 10,059 till date, including 6,332 recovered cases, 3,610 active cases and 88 deaths: State Health Department US & countries of Europe had a peak, then they came down&there is a 2nd wave occurring there. We took learning from that. We distributed the curve in a way that we didn't have many deaths. It was because we had an effective lockdown. We didn't have a huge peak at all: DG ICMR It's still undergoing peer review. Once peer review happens & we get full publication out, this data will be considered again by National Task Force & joint monitoring group of Health Ministry, then a decision will be taken if we should continue with it: Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR India has also contributed internationally to randomized trial on 464 patients in 39 hospitals in 25 districts across 14 States & Union Territories & have shown that it does not reduce mortality or prevent progression from moderate to severe disease: Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR Problems happen when at a facility-level if you do not have inventory management. Each state needs to ensure proper inventory management so that oxygen can be replenished in time: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry Today's capacity for production of oxygen is slightly more than 6,900 metric tonne. There are 18 states & UTs where total active cases are between 5000-50,000: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry The Irish government is to delay the reopening of Dublin’s drink-only pubs because coronavirus cases in the capital have increased twenty fold in the past month. Leo Varadkar, the deputy prime minister, said the surge would require additional restrictions in Dublin, which has a 14-day incidence rate of 89.1 per 100,000, almost double the national rate of 46.8. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.