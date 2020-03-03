YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,961 new COVID-19 cases and 1,130 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 21: India's COVID-19 case tally at 54.87 lakh with a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 54,87,581 including 10,03,299 active cases, 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated and 87,882 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:58 PM, 21 Sep
    7,31,534 Covid-19 samples were tested on Sunday. With this, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 6,43,92, 594, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. Notably, the testing numbers across the country witnessed a steep decline on Sunday. Testing has dropped continuously over the last week, resulting in the fall in the number of fresh cases. The positivity rate has now climbed to 11.88 percent.
    12:03 PM, 21 Sep
    Supreme Court issues notices to Centre and all states on a PIL seeking direction to provide food and proper health care facilities to children and lactating mothers, as the plea claimed that 14 lakh Anganwadis were closed due to COVID19 lockdown.
    12:03 PM, 21 Sep
    Rajasthan: Section 144 CrPC imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali & Nagaur districts due to increasing COVID19 cases; Visuals from Jaipur
    11:36 AM, 21 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh: Schools reopen in the state after Govt allowed students of Class 9 to 12 to visit schools from today on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers; Visuals from schools in Dharamshala.
    10:08 AM, 21 Sep
    Madhya Pradesh High Court orders that 'political functionaries & other functionaries of state shall strictly abide by COVID19 protocol prescribed by Centre, State Govt & District Magistrates from time to time for regulating the congregation of any nature'.
    9:17 AM, 21 Sep
    Assam: Schools and colleges in the state reopen today; visuals from Dispur College. A student says, "I am really happy with govt's decision to reopen schools and colleges. We will try & follow all COVID guidelines while attending the classes."
    8:11 AM, 21 Sep
    Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 1,585. The number of active cases is 583: Government of Mizoram
    10:40 PM, 20 Sep
    1227 new COVID19 cases and 1795 discharges reported in Assam today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,56,680 including 1,25,540 recoveries and 562 deaths. Active cases stand at 30,575.
    9:42 PM, 20 Sep
    145 vaccine candidates across the world are under pre-clinical evaluation, around 35 under clinical trials. In India we gave all support to 30 vaccine candidates -3 of these are in advanced trials of phase 1, 2 & 3; over 4 in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Health Minister
    9:42 PM, 20 Sep
    My ministry got Rs 893.93 crores from PM-CARES Fund for 50,000 made in India ventilators: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha during the discussion on COVID-19 pandemic.
    9:42 PM, 20 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,177 new COVID-19 cases, 2958 new discharges and 61 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,25,137, including 1,95,972 discharges and 4,359 deaths. Active cases 24,806.
    9:02 PM, 20 Sep
    Mumbai reported 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 5,038 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,84,313 including 1,47,807 recoveries, 8,466 deaths and 27,664 active cases.
    9:02 PM, 20 Sep
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,516 new COVID-19 cases, 5,206 discharges and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 5,41,993 including 4,86,479 discharges and 8,811 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 46,703.
    9:02 PM, 20 Sep
    2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths and 2216 recoveries reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,05,644, including 1,970 deaths and 81,374 recoveries. Active cases stand at 22,300.
    9:01 PM, 20 Sep
    Maharashtra reported 20,598 new COVID-19 cases, 26,408 discharges and 455 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 12,08,642 including 8,84,341 discharges, 32,671 deaths and 2,91,238 active cases.
    9:01 PM, 20 Sep
    407 new COVID-19 cases, 537 recoveries & 9 deaths reported in Goa in the last 24 hours. Goa's positive case tally rises to 28,429 including 5,781 active cases, 22,297 recovered cases and 351 deaths.
    9:01 PM, 20 Sep
    Manipur reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 44 recoveries and 2 deaths, taking total cases to 8,894 including 6,767 recoveries, 57 death and 2,070 active cases.
    9:01 PM, 20 Sep
    Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases, 692 recoveries and 14 deaths, taking total cases to 63,990 including 40,957 recoveries, 1,001 deaths and 22,032 active cases.
    8:08 PM, 20 Sep
    He also said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been conducting large-scale sequencing of nationally representative strains collected over a few months and detailed results on mutations of the virus will be available in early October.
    8:08 PM, 20 Sep
    No significant or drastic mutation in strains of SARS-CoV-2 has been found in India till now, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday during an interaction with his social media followers.
    8:08 PM, 20 Sep
    Delhi reports 3812 mew COVID19 cases, 37 deaths and 3742 recovered/discharged/migrated today. The total cases in the national capital rise to 2,46,711, including 4,982 deaths and 2,09,632 recovered/discharged/migrated.
    7:28 PM, 20 Sep
    Karnataka reports 8,191 new coronavirus cases, 8,611 discharges and 101 deaths, taking total cases to 5,19,537 including 4,13,452 discharges, 8,023 deaths and 98,043 active cases.
    7:28 PM, 20 Sep
    Uttarakhand reports 878 new COVID19 cases and 855 cured cases today. Total cases in the state rise to 40,963, including 27,828 recoveries and 491 deaths.
    7:13 PM, 20 Sep
    "Today my repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 came negative for second time. #WearMask #StaySafe," Khandu wrote on his official twitter handle.
    7:13 PM, 20 Sep
    Taking to Twitter, the chief minister who is currently in home isolation in New Delhi, informed that he has tested negative for coronavirus for the second time after a repeat RT-PCR test.
    7:13 PM, 20 Sep
    Khandu had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 15.
    7:13 PM, 20 Sep
    Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was infected with COVID-19 recently, tested negative for the virus for the second time on Sunday.
    6:25 PM, 20 Sep
    Kerala reported 4,696 fresh COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of active cases till date to 39,415. Number of recovered cases so far is 95,702.
    6:24 PM, 20 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh reported 7,738 new coronavirus cases, 10,608 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 6,25,514 including 5,41,319 recoveries, 5,359 deaths and 78,836 active cases.
    6:11 PM, 20 Sep
    Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that 9,158 personnel of the CRPF, 8,934 personnel of the BSF, 5,544 personnel of the CISF, 3,380 personnel of the ITBP, 3,251 personnel of the SSB, 1,746 personnel of the Assam Rifles and 225 personnel of the NSG were infected by the virus.
