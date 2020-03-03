Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,961 new COVID-19 cases and 1,130 deaths in last 24 hour

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Sep 21: India's COVID-19 case tally at 54.87 lakh with a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 54,87,581 including 10,03,299 active cases, 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated and 87,882 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First 7,31,534 Covid-19 samples were tested on Sunday. With this, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 6,43,92, 594, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. Notably, the testing numbers across the country witnessed a steep decline on Sunday. Testing has dropped continuously over the last week, resulting in the fall in the number of fresh cases. The positivity rate has now climbed to 11.88 percent. Supreme Court issues notices to Centre and all states on a PIL seeking direction to provide food and proper health care facilities to children and lactating mothers, as the plea claimed that 14 lakh Anganwadis were closed due to COVID19 lockdown. Rajasthan: Section 144 CrPC imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali & Nagaur districts due to increasing COVID19 cases; Visuals from Jaipur Himachal Pradesh: Schools reopen in the state after Govt allowed students of Class 9 to 12 to visit schools from today on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers; Visuals from schools in Dharamshala. pic.twitter.com/gXFSu1qORQ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020 Himachal Pradesh: Schools reopen in the state after Govt allowed students of Class 9 to 12 to visit schools from today on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers; Visuals from schools in Dharamshala. Madhya Pradesh High Court orders that 'political functionaries & other functionaries of state shall strictly abide by COVID19 protocol prescribed by Centre, State Govt & District Magistrates from time to time for regulating the congregation of any nature'. Assam: Schools and colleges in the state reopen today; visuals from Dispur College.



A student says, "I am really happy with govt's decision to reopen schools and colleges. We will try & follow all #COVID guidelines while attending the classes." pic.twitter.com/G4sshbwxYI — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020 Assam: Schools and colleges in the state reopen today; visuals from Dispur College. A student says, "I am really happy with govt's decision to reopen schools and colleges. We will try & follow all COVID guidelines while attending the classes." Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 1,585. The number of active cases is 583: Government of Mizoram 1227 new COVID19 cases and 1795 discharges reported in Assam today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,56,680 including 1,25,540 recoveries and 562 deaths. Active cases stand at 30,575. 145 vaccine candidates across the world are under pre-clinical evaluation, around 35 under clinical trials. In India we gave all support to 30 vaccine candidates -3 of these are in advanced trials of phase 1, 2 & 3; over 4 in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Health Minister My ministry got Rs 893.93 crores from PM-CARES Fund for 50,000 made in India ventilators: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha during the discussion on COVID-19 pandemic. West Bengal reports 3,177 new COVID-19 cases, 2958 new discharges and 61 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,25,137, including 1,95,972 discharges and 4,359 deaths. Active cases 24,806. Mumbai reported 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 5,038 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,84,313 including 1,47,807 recoveries, 8,466 deaths and 27,664 active cases. Tamil Nadu reported 5,516 new COVID-19 cases, 5,206 discharges and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 5,41,993 including 4,86,479 discharges and 8,811 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 46,703. 2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths and 2216 recoveries reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,05,644, including 1,970 deaths and 81,374 recoveries. Active cases stand at 22,300. Maharashtra reported 20,598 new COVID-19 cases, 26,408 discharges and 455 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 12,08,642 including 8,84,341 discharges, 32,671 deaths and 2,91,238 active cases. 407 new COVID-19 cases, 537 recoveries & 9 deaths reported in Goa in the last 24 hours. Goa's positive case tally rises to 28,429 including 5,781 active cases, 22,297 recovered cases and 351 deaths. Manipur reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 44 recoveries and 2 deaths, taking total cases to 8,894 including 6,767 recoveries, 57 death and 2,070 active cases. Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases, 692 recoveries and 14 deaths, taking total cases to 63,990 including 40,957 recoveries, 1,001 deaths and 22,032 active cases. He also said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been conducting large-scale sequencing of nationally representative strains collected over a few months and detailed results on mutations of the virus will be available in early October. No significant or drastic mutation in strains of SARS-CoV-2 has been found in India till now, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday during an interaction with his social media followers. Delhi reports 3812 mew COVID19 cases, 37 deaths and 3742 recovered/discharged/migrated today. The total cases in the national capital rise to 2,46,711, including 4,982 deaths and 2,09,632 recovered/discharged/migrated. Karnataka reports 8,191 new coronavirus cases, 8,611 discharges and 101 deaths, taking total cases to 5,19,537 including 4,13,452 discharges, 8,023 deaths and 98,043 active cases. Uttarakhand reports 878 new COVID19 cases and 855 cured cases today. Total cases in the state rise to 40,963, including 27,828 recoveries and 491 deaths. "Today my repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 came negative for second time. #WearMask #StaySafe," Khandu wrote on his official twitter handle. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister who is currently in home isolation in New Delhi, informed that he has tested negative for coronavirus for the second time after a repeat RT-PCR test. Khandu had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 15. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was infected with COVID-19 recently, tested negative for the virus for the second time on Sunday. Kerala reported 4,696 fresh COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of active cases till date to 39,415. Number of recovered cases so far is 95,702. Andhra Pradesh reported 7,738 new coronavirus cases, 10,608 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 6,25,514 including 5,41,319 recoveries, 5,359 deaths and 78,836 active cases. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that 9,158 personnel of the CRPF, 8,934 personnel of the BSF, 5,544 personnel of the CISF, 3,380 personnel of the ITBP, 3,251 personnel of the SSB, 1,746 personnel of the Assam Rifles and 225 personnel of the NSG were infected by the virus. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.