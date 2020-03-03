Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,821 new COVID-19 cases and 1,181 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Oct 01: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 63-lakh mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 cured/discharged/migrated and 98,678 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 10,12,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday, the total number of cases stood at 3,38,74,283 and the fatalities rose to 10,12,894. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 72,29,723 and 2,06,905, respectively. India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 62,25,763, while the country's death toll soared to 97,497. The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 10,12,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The Rajasthan government on Wednesday fixed the price for High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) test done in private hospitals and testing laboratories for severe lung infection in COVID-19 patients. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday announced that the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places has been hiked to Rs 1,000 in urban areas of the state while it is Rs 500 in rural areas. The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till October 31, the Indian aviation regulator DGCA said Wednesday. Schools and colleges, shut since March as lockdown was announced across the country, will be allowed to re-open from October 15, the Centre said today while announcing the next phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions. The final call, however, has been left to the states and the institutions involved. Online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged, the Centre said. For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments to take a decision after 15th Oct 2020, in a graded manner. Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open. Govt of India issues new guidelines for 'Re-opening'; cinema halls/ multiplexes/ swimming pools used for training of sportspersons/entertainment parks to re-open from 15th October Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till 31st October WHO lauds Odisha govt for efficient COVID-19 management, despite cyclone Amphan, influx of migrants Mizoram reported 22 new recovered COVID19 cases today. The total positive cases rise to 1,986, including 1,598 discharges, 388 active cases & no COVID death till date in the state: Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram 327 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 & 1 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 23,360 in the force including 20,139 recoveries, 2,975 active cases and 246 deaths. 77 health officials reported being attacked in the state: Maharashtra Police Arunachal reports 220 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 9,553 Over one crore Covid-19 tests conducted in UP so far: Yogi Adityanath I am doing well, says V-P Naidu a day after he tested positive for Covid-19 3,443 new COVID19 cases, 3,869 recoveries and 14 deaths reported in Odisha till September 29. The total number of cases rise to 2,19,119 including 1,81,481 recoveries, 36,743 active cases and 842 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Odisha Maldives thanks India for 0 million support amid COVID-19 pandemic Telangana recorded 2,103 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 1.91 lakh while the toll rose to 1,127 with 11 more fatalities. The government on Tuesday said it has drawn estimates about Covid-19 vaccine requirement and that there are adequate resources to ensure availability to those who need it on priority.However, the government disagreed with the calculation that Rs 80,000 crore is required for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. A total of 7,41,96,729 samples tested for COVID19, up to 29th September. Of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Sikkim reports 41 new coronavirus cases; infection tally rises to 2,856. Number of active cases stands at 667 Chhattisgarh reports 2,197 new coronavirus cases, 39 more fatalities. Infection tally rises to 1,10,655, death toll mounts to 916. Number of active cases stands at 31,225. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19. Uttarakhand reported 493 new coronavirus cases and 1,413 recoveries today, taking total cases to 47,995 including 38,059 recoveries and 591 deaths: State Health Department Karnataka reported 10,453 new COVID-19 cases, 6,628 discharges and 136 deaths, taking total cases to 5,92,911 including 4,76,378 discharges and 8,777 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,07,737: State Health Department 13 new COVID19 cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 3,165 including 188 active cases and 2,690 discharges: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Haryana reported 1,562 COVID-19 cases, 2,403 recoveries and 25 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,26,974 including 1,10,814 recoveries, 1,356 deaths and 14,804 active cases: State Health Department Mumbai recorded 1,713 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths today, taking active cases to 26,001 and death toll to 8,880: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Andhra Pradesh Government postpones to November 2 its earlier decision of reopening of school in the state from Oct 5 Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.