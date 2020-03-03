For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,821 new COVID-19 cases and 1,181 deaths in last 24 hours
India
New Delhi, Oct 01: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 63-lakh mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Total case tally stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 cured/discharged/migrated and 98,678 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest First Oldest First
The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 10,12,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday, the total number of cases stood at 3,38,74,283 and the fatalities rose to 10,12,894. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 72,29,723 and 2,06,905, respectively. India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 62,25,763, while the country's death toll soared to 97,497.
Schools and colleges, shut since March as lockdown was announced across the country, will be allowed to re-open from October 15, the Centre said today while announcing the next phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions. The final call, however, has been left to the states and the institutions involved. Online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged, the Centre said.
The government on Tuesday said it has drawn estimates about Covid-19 vaccine requirement and that there are adequate resources to ensure availability to those who need it on priority.However, the government disagreed with the calculation that Rs 80,000 crore is required for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
READ MORE