    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,821 new COVID-19 cases and 1,181 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 63-lakh mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 cured/discharged/migrated and 98,678 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:52 AM, 1 Oct
    The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 10,12,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday, the total number of cases stood at 3,38,74,283 and the fatalities rose to 10,12,894. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 72,29,723 and 2,06,905, respectively. India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 62,25,763, while the country's death toll soared to 97,497.
    8:47 AM, 1 Oct
    The overall number of global coronavirus has surpassed 33.8 million, while the deaths have increased to nearly 10,12,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
    8:32 AM, 1 Oct
    The Rajasthan government on Wednesday fixed the price for High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) test done in private hospitals and testing laboratories for severe lung infection in COVID-19 patients.
    8:21 AM, 1 Oct
    Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday announced that the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places has been hiked to Rs 1,000 in urban areas of the state while it is Rs 500 in rural areas.
    8:02 AM, 1 Oct
    The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till October 31, the Indian aviation regulator DGCA said Wednesday.
    12:33 AM, 1 Oct
    Schools and colleges, shut since March as lockdown was announced across the country, will be allowed to re-open from October 15, the Centre said today while announcing the next phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions. The final call, however, has been left to the states and the institutions involved. Online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged, the Centre said.
    8:10 PM, 30 Sep
    For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments to take a decision after 15th Oct 2020, in a graded manner.
    8:10 PM, 30 Sep
    Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open.
    8:08 PM, 30 Sep
    Govt of India issues new guidelines for 'Re-opening'; cinema halls/ multiplexes/ swimming pools used for training of sportspersons/entertainment parks to re-open from 15th October
    8:00 PM, 30 Sep
    Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till 31st October
    5:37 PM, 30 Sep
    WHO lauds Odisha govt for efficient COVID-19 management, despite cyclone Amphan, influx of migrants
    5:37 PM, 30 Sep
    Mizoram reported 22 new recovered COVID19 cases today. The total positive cases rise to 1,986, including 1,598 discharges, 388 active cases & no COVID death till date in the state: Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram
    5:28 PM, 30 Sep
    327 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 & 1 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 23,360 in the force including 20,139 recoveries, 2,975 active cases and 246 deaths. 77 health officials reported being attacked in the state: Maharashtra Police
    5:13 PM, 30 Sep
    Arunachal reports 220 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 9,553
    4:05 PM, 30 Sep
    Over one crore Covid-19 tests conducted in UP so far: Yogi Adityanath
    3:08 PM, 30 Sep
    I am doing well, says V-P Naidu a day after he tested positive for Covid-19
    1:00 PM, 30 Sep
    3,443 new COVID19 cases, 3,869 recoveries and 14 deaths reported in Odisha till September 29. The total number of cases rise to 2,19,119 including 1,81,481 recoveries, 36,743 active cases and 842 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Odisha
    12:48 PM, 30 Sep
    Maldives thanks India for 0 million support amid COVID-19 pandemic
    12:10 PM, 30 Sep
    Telangana recorded 2,103 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 1.91 lakh while the toll rose to 1,127 with 11 more fatalities.
    12:10 PM, 30 Sep
    The government on Tuesday said it has drawn estimates about Covid-19 vaccine requirement and that there are adequate resources to ensure availability to those who need it on priority.However, the government disagreed with the calculation that Rs 80,000 crore is required for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
    10:30 AM, 30 Sep
    A total of 7,41,96,729 samples tested for COVID19, up to 29th September. Of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:13 AM, 30 Sep
    Sikkim reports 41 new coronavirus cases; infection tally rises to 2,856. Number of active cases stands at 667
    8:02 AM, 30 Sep
    Chhattisgarh reports 2,197 new coronavirus cases, 39 more fatalities. Infection tally rises to 1,10,655, death toll mounts to 916. Number of active cases stands at 31,225.
    9:40 PM, 29 Sep
    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19.
    9:23 PM, 29 Sep
    Uttarakhand reported 493 new coronavirus cases and 1,413 recoveries today, taking total cases to 47,995 including 38,059 recoveries and 591 deaths: State Health Department
    9:23 PM, 29 Sep
    Karnataka reported 10,453 new COVID-19 cases, 6,628 discharges and 136 deaths, taking total cases to 5,92,911 including 4,76,378 discharges and 8,777 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,07,737: State Health Department
    9:22 PM, 29 Sep
    13 new COVID19 cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 3,165 including 188 active cases and 2,690 discharges: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    9:22 PM, 29 Sep
    Haryana reported 1,562 COVID-19 cases, 2,403 recoveries and 25 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,26,974 including 1,10,814 recoveries, 1,356 deaths and 14,804 active cases: State Health Department
    9:22 PM, 29 Sep
    Mumbai recorded 1,713 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths today, taking active cases to 26,001 and death toll to 8,880: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    9:22 PM, 29 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh Government postpones to November 2 its earlier decision of reopening of school in the state from Oct 5
