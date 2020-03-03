Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,508 new COVID-19 cases and 1,129 deaths in last 24 hour

India

New Delhi, Sep 24: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 57-lakh mark with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 5,732,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated and 91,149 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First Mizoram reports 46 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1759, including 1095 discharged. Active cases stand at 664: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram 6,74,36,031 samples tested up to 23rd September for COVID19. Of these, 11,56,569 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the new recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 5 consecutive days. The State Prison Department of Maharashtra has said that 2,061 prisoners and 421 jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 in prisons across the state. 6 prisoners and 5 jail staff died of the disease so far. The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 46 new COVID19 cases and one death today; 35 patients recovered and discharged. 2098 COVID cases detected today out of 29896 tests. Total number of cases now at 1,63,491 including 1,30,947 recoveries, 31,944 active cases and 597 deaths. Positivity rate is at 7.02%. 1,986 new cases and 27 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 1,16,856 including 19,276 active cases, 96,347 recoveries and 1,233 deaths. 280 new COVID19 cases,446 recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, in last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 13049 including 3952 active cases, 8937 recoveries and 135 deaths. West Bengal reports 3,189 new COVID19 cases, 2,998 discharges and 61 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,34,673, including 2,05,028 discharges and 4,544 deaths. Active cases stand at 25,101. Tamil Nadu reports 5,325 new COVID19 cases, 5,363 discharges and 63 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases to 5,57,999 till date, including 5,02,740 discharged cases, 46,350 active cases and 9,010 deaths. Delhi reported 3,714 new COVID-19 cases (out of 59,580 tests), 4,465 recoveries & 36 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,56,789 including 2,20,866 recoveries & 5,087 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 30,836. MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away in AIIMS Delhi due to COVID-19. Chandigarh reports 180 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 10,726 including 2,537 active cases, 137 deaths and 8,049 cured cases. Chandigarh reports 180 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 10,726 including 2,537 active cases, 137 deaths and 8,049 cured cases. Punjab reported 2,123 new COVID-19 cases, 2,117 recoveries and 64 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,03,464 including 79,244 discharges, 2,990 deaths and 21,230 active cases. Karnataka reported 6,997 new COVID19 cases, 5,460 discharges & 38 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 5,40,847 including 94,652 active cases, 4,37,910 discharges & 8,266 deaths. 8033 new cases .reported in Bengaluru Rural today 1,372 new COVID19 cases, 1,289 discharged cases & 15 deaths reported in Gujarat, in the last 24 hours. Positive cases tally rises to 1,27,541 till date, including 16,470 active cases, 1,07,701 cured/discharged & 3,370 deaths. In wake of COVID-19, all doctors who are 58 years and plus below the age of 60 years are given a 3 months extension from October 1st, 2020 to December 31, 2020: Balbir Singh Sidhu, Health Minister of Punjab. Maharashtra reports 21,029 new COVID19 cases, 19,476 recovered cases & 479 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 12,63,799 till date, including 2,73,477 active cases, 9,56,030 discharges & 33,886 deaths. India has ensured the supply of life-saving medicines all over the world even in difficult times. We have to work together to see that the medicines easily reach from one state to another: PM Modi during a meeting with CMs of 7 states. Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make mistake of underestimating the severity of infection: PM Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make mistake of underestimating the severity of infection: PM We need to increase our focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging: PM Modi during his meeting with Chief Ministers & Health Ministers of seven COVID19 high burden States/UT to review COVID response and management. There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry. I suggest CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. We've to learn from the best practices from across the states: PM in meeting with CMs. Jammu and Kashmir reports 1249 new COVID-19 cases and 2796 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the union territory to 67,510, including 46,530 recoveries and 1062 deaths. Active cases stand at 19,918. PM Narendra Modi chairs a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers & Health Ministers of seven COVID19 high burden States/UT to review COVID response and management. In the last 24 hours, 96 new COVID19 positive cases, 221 recoveries and 2 deaths have been reported in Manipur today. Total number of cases now at 9376 including 7108 recoveries, 2206 active cases and 62 deaths. Recovery rate is at 75.81%. Rajasthan reported 1,946 new COVID19 cases, 1,553 recoveries & 15 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,20,739 till date, including 18,992 active cases, 98,986 discharged cases & 1,382 deaths. Andhra Pradesh reported 7,228 new COVID19 cases, 8,291 recoveries & 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases in the state to 6,46,530 till date, including 5,70,667 recoveries, 70,357 active cases & 5,506 deaths. Kerala reported 5,376 new COVID19 cases, 2,591 recovered cases & 20 deaths today, taking the total number of active positive cases in the state till date to 42,786 and the death toll to 592. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.