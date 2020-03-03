YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,508 new COVID-19 cases and 1,129 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 24: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 57-lakh mark with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 5,732,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated and 91,149 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:28 AM, 24 Sep
    Mizoram reports 46 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1759, including 1095 discharged. Active cases stand at 664: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
    8:50 AM, 24 Sep
    6,74,36,031 samples tested up to 23rd September for COVID19. Of these, 11,56,569 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:17 AM, 24 Sep
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the new recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 5 consecutive days.
    8:07 AM, 24 Sep
    The State Prison Department of Maharashtra has said that 2,061 prisoners and 421 jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 in prisons across the state. 6 prisoners and 5 jail staff died of the disease so far.
    11:55 PM, 23 Sep
    The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 46 new COVID19 cases and one death today; 35 patients recovered and discharged.
    11:22 PM, 23 Sep
    2098 COVID cases detected today out of 29896 tests. Total number of cases now at 1,63,491 including 1,30,947 recoveries, 31,944 active cases and 597 deaths. Positivity rate is at 7.02%.
    11:21 PM, 23 Sep
    1,986 new cases and 27 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 1,16,856 including 19,276 active cases, 96,347 recoveries and 1,233 deaths.
    10:38 PM, 23 Sep
    280 new COVID19 cases,446 recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, in last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 13049 including 3952 active cases, 8937 recoveries and 135 deaths.
    10:38 PM, 23 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,189 new COVID19 cases, 2,998 discharges and 61 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,34,673, including 2,05,028 discharges and 4,544 deaths. Active cases stand at 25,101.
    10:28 PM, 23 Sep
    Tamil Nadu reports 5,325 new COVID19 cases, 5,363 discharges and 63 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases to 5,57,999 till date, including 5,02,740 discharged cases, 46,350 active cases and 9,010 deaths.
    9:08 PM, 23 Sep
    Delhi reported 3,714 new COVID-19 cases (out of 59,580 tests), 4,465 recoveries & 36 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,56,789 including 2,20,866 recoveries & 5,087 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 30,836.
    9:07 PM, 23 Sep
    MoS Railways Suresh Angadi passes away in AIIMS Delhi due to COVID-19.
    8:43 PM, 23 Sep
    Chandigarh reports 180 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 10,726 including 2,537 active cases, 137 deaths and 8,049 cured cases.
    8:42 PM, 23 Sep
    Chandigarh reports 180 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 10,726 including 2,537 active cases, 137 deaths and 8,049 cured cases.
    8:41 PM, 23 Sep
    Punjab reported 2,123 new COVID-19 cases, 2,117 recoveries and 64 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,03,464 including 79,244 discharges, 2,990 deaths and 21,230 active cases.
    8:41 PM, 23 Sep
    Karnataka reported 6,997 new COVID19 cases, 5,460 discharges & 38 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 5,40,847 including 94,652 active cases, 4,37,910 discharges & 8,266 deaths. 8033 new cases .reported in Bengaluru Rural today
    8:39 PM, 23 Sep
    1,372 new COVID19 cases, 1,289 discharged cases & 15 deaths reported in Gujarat, in the last 24 hours. Positive cases tally rises to 1,27,541 till date, including 16,470 active cases, 1,07,701 cured/discharged & 3,370 deaths.
    8:39 PM, 23 Sep
    In wake of COVID-19, all doctors who are 58 years and plus below the age of 60 years are given a 3 months extension from October 1st, 2020 to December 31, 2020: Balbir Singh Sidhu, Health Minister of Punjab.
    8:05 PM, 23 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 21,029 new COVID19 cases, 19,476 recovered cases & 479 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 12,63,799 till date, including 2,73,477 active cases, 9,56,030 discharges & 33,886 deaths.
    7:49 PM, 23 Sep
    India has ensured the supply of life-saving medicines all over the world even in difficult times. We have to work together to see that the medicines easily reach from one state to another: PM Modi during a meeting with CMs of 7 states.
    7:49 PM, 23 Sep
    Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make mistake of underestimating the severity of infection: PM
    7:49 PM, 23 Sep
    Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make mistake of underestimating the severity of infection: PM
    7:39 PM, 23 Sep
    We need to increase our focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging: PM Modi during his meeting with Chief Ministers & Health Ministers of seven COVID19 high burden States/UT to review COVID response and management.
    7:39 PM, 23 Sep
    There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry. I suggest CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. We've to learn from the best practices from across the states: PM in meeting with CMs.
    7:29 PM, 23 Sep
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 1249 new COVID-19 cases and 2796 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the union territory to 67,510, including 46,530 recoveries and 1062 deaths. Active cases stand at 19,918.
    6:44 PM, 23 Sep
    PM Narendra Modi chairs a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers & Health Ministers of seven COVID19 high burden States/UT to review COVID response and management.
    6:44 PM, 23 Sep
    In the last 24 hours, 96 new COVID19 positive cases, 221 recoveries and 2 deaths have been reported in Manipur today. Total number of cases now at 9376 including 7108 recoveries, 2206 active cases and 62 deaths. Recovery rate is at 75.81%.
    6:43 PM, 23 Sep
    Rajasthan reported 1,946 new COVID19 cases, 1,553 recoveries & 15 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,20,739 till date, including 18,992 active cases, 98,986 discharged cases & 1,382 deaths.
    6:43 PM, 23 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh reported 7,228 new COVID19 cases, 8,291 recoveries & 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases in the state to 6,46,530 till date, including 5,70,667 recoveries, 70,357 active cases & 5,506 deaths.
    6:43 PM, 23 Sep
    Kerala reported 5,376 new COVID19 cases, 2,591 recovered cases & 20 deaths today, taking the total number of active positive cases in the state till date to 42,786 and the death toll to 592.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X