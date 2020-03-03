Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,432 new COVID-19 cases and 1,089 deaths in last 24 hour
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Sep 05: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 40 lakh with single-day spike of 86,432 new cases and 1,089 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated and 69,561 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
11:19 AM, 5 Sep
718 fresh positive cases reported in Rajasthan today till 10.30am. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 88,515 including 71,990 recoveries, 15,409 active cases and 1,116 deaths: State Health Department.
10:44 AM, 5 Sep
Keeping in mind the safety of commuters amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of health and hygiene. The revamped guidelines extend to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures, station premises and surveillance systems, he said, adding that Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation -- 6 am to 10 pm -- when services resume on September 7.
10:41 AM, 5 Sep
Total number of samples tested up to September 4 is 4,77,38,491 including 10,59,346 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
10:20 AM, 5 Sep
2,511 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,579 recoveries and 11 deaths reported in Telangana on September 4, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,395 in the state. Active cases stand at 32,915: State Health Department.
9:27 AM, 5 Sep
Jammu & Kashmir: Community classes are being organised by teachers of various schools in Poonch as schools remain closed due to #COVID19. A teacher says, "We're doing this since last 3 months to minimize the loss of students. We've got a good response from students." (4.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/XOJ54t390M
Jammu & Kashmir: Community classes are being organised by teachers of various schools in Poonch as schools remain closed due to COVID19. A teacher says, "We're doing this since last 3 months to minimize the loss of students. We've got a good response from students."
9:18 AM, 5 Sep
Gujarat: Gardens and parks in Vadodara remain closed. A local says, "Almost everything has opened now. We request the administration to reopen the parks also." #COVID19pic.twitter.com/rmCCegZs3M
Gujarat: Gardens and parks in Vadodara remain closed. A local says, "Almost everything has opened now. We request the administration to reopen the parks also."
9:16 AM, 5 Sep
Maharashtra: Nagpur Municipal Corporation in association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Lok Kalyan Samiti has launched ‘Mission Vishwas’ in Nagpur, to help counsel #COVID19 patients and their family members, and in contact-tracing pic.twitter.com/WwEuyiCSqB
Maharashtra: Nagpur Municipal Corporation in association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Lok Kalyan Samiti has launched ‘Mission Vishwas’ in Nagpur, to help counsel COVID19 patients and their family members, and in contact-tracing
8:33 AM, 5 Sep
At a review meeting held by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the district authorities were asked to bring down the response time of ambulances while ensuring zero refusal by them and effective.
8:02 AM, 5 Sep
The virulent spread of coronavirus saw Andhra Pradesh adding over 1.04 lakh fresh cases since August 26 as the state reported more than 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row on Friday.
10:38 PM, 4 Sep
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole tests positive for Covid-19 two days before the House is set to go in session.
10:25 PM, 4 Sep
COVID19 positive cases in Goa rise to 19,863 including 4,896 active cases, 14,747 recovered cases and 220 deaths.
10:11 PM, 4 Sep
India, one of the worst coronavirus-hit countries in the world, has crossed 4 million COVID-19 cases.
10:11 PM, 4 Sep
Rajasthan reported 1,570 new coronavirus cases, 679 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 87,797 including 71,899 recoveries and 1,108 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,79.
10:10 PM, 4 Sep
Rajasthan reported 1,570 new coronavirus cases, 679 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 87,797 including 71,899 recoveries and 1,108 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,79.
9:36 PM, 4 Sep
378 deaths and 19,218 new cases detected in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 8,63,062 including 6,25,773 recovered patients, 2,10,978 active cases and 25,964 deaths.
9:04 PM, 4 Sep
1,658 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 15,474, recoveries to 53,257and death toll to 1,513.
8:32 PM, 4 Sep
BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia tested positive for Covid-19.
7:57 PM, 4 Sep
Chandigarh reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, 222 discharges and 5 deaths, taking active cases to 2,092, recoveries to 3,105 and death toll to 68.
7:34 PM, 4 Sep
Tamil Nadu reported 5,976 new COVID-19 cases, 6,334 discharges and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 51,633, discharges to 3,92,507 and death toll to 7,687
7:16 PM, 4 Sep
A total of 42 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh. Total number of cases stands at 6,705, including 1,757 active cases, 4,854 recovered cases & 47 deaths so far
7:14 PM, 4 Sep
Delhi's Covid-19 case tally reaches 1,85,220 with 2,914 fresh infections and 13 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 18,842 and 1,61,865. Death toll rises to 4,513
6:19 PM, 4 Sep
A total of 1,047 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today. As many as 493 from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 40,990 including 8,800 active cases, 31,435 recoveries and 755 deaths.
6:07 PM, 4 Sep
There will be no Question Hour during the upcoming two-day monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly due to shortage of time and the ongoing COVID19 situation: Biman Banerjee, Speaker, West Bengal Legislative Assembly
6:01 PM, 4 Sep
Kerala recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 18,800 and recoveries to 58,498.
5:50 PM, 4 Sep
Coronavirus patients in home isolation in Punjab will no longer have to suffer the fear and stigma of social isolation resulting from posters affixed at the entrance of their homes.
5:07 PM, 4 Sep
With a higher number of patients getting cured, India’s total recoveries surpass 30 lakh. Less than 0.5% of total number of patients on ventilators, 2% in ICUs & less than 3.5% on Oxygen Support: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
5:00 PM, 4 Sep
The Covid-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,223 as 37 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 48, a health official said. Three new patients have travel history, while 34 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
4:33 PM, 4 Sep
The management of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine said that it has arranged home delivery of prasad to devotees throughout the country.
4:17 PM, 4 Sep
The World Health Organization does not expect widespread vaccinations against Covid-19 until the middle of next year, a spokesperson said, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.
3:10 PM, 4 Sep
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, once again after experiencing fever. Earlier this week, he was discharged from hospital after he testing negative for Covid-19.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.