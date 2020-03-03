Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,432 new COVID-19 cases and 1,089 deaths in last 24 hour

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Sep 05: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 40 lakh with single-day spike of 86,432 new cases and 1,089 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated and 69,561 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

