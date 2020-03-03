YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,432 new COVID-19 cases and 1,089 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 05: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 40 lakh with single-day spike of 86,432 new cases and 1,089 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated and 69,561 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:19 AM, 5 Sep
    718 fresh positive cases reported in Rajasthan today till 10.30am. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 88,515 including 71,990 recoveries, 15,409 active cases and 1,116 deaths: State Health Department.
    10:44 AM, 5 Sep
    Keeping in mind the safety of commuters amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of health and hygiene. The revamped guidelines extend to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures, station premises and surveillance systems, he said, adding that Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation -- 6 am to 10 pm -- when services resume on September 7.
    10:41 AM, 5 Sep
    Total number of samples tested up to September 4 is 4,77,38,491 including 10,59,346 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    10:20 AM, 5 Sep
    2,511 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,579 recoveries and 11 deaths reported in Telangana on September 4, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,395 in the state. Active cases stand at 32,915: State Health Department.
    9:27 AM, 5 Sep
    Jammu & Kashmir: Community classes are being organised by teachers of various schools in Poonch as schools remain closed due to COVID19. A teacher says, "We're doing this since last 3 months to minimize the loss of students. We've got a good response from students."
    9:18 AM, 5 Sep
    Gujarat: Gardens and parks in Vadodara remain closed. A local says, "Almost everything has opened now. We request the administration to reopen the parks also."
    9:16 AM, 5 Sep
    Maharashtra: Nagpur Municipal Corporation in association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Lok Kalyan Samiti has launched ‘Mission Vishwas’ in Nagpur, to help counsel COVID19 patients and their family members, and in contact-tracing
    8:33 AM, 5 Sep
    At a review meeting held by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the district authorities were asked to bring down the response time of ambulances while ensuring zero refusal by them and effective.
    8:02 AM, 5 Sep
    The virulent spread of coronavirus saw Andhra Pradesh adding over 1.04 lakh fresh cases since August 26 as the state reported more than 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row on Friday.
    10:38 PM, 4 Sep
    Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole tests positive for Covid-19 two days before the House is set to go in session.
    10:25 PM, 4 Sep
    COVID19 positive cases in Goa rise to 19,863 including 4,896 active cases, 14,747 recovered cases and 220 deaths.
    10:11 PM, 4 Sep
    India, one of the worst coronavirus-hit countries in the world, has crossed 4 million COVID-19 cases.
    10:11 PM, 4 Sep
    Rajasthan reported 1,570 new coronavirus cases, 679 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 87,797 including 71,899 recoveries and 1,108 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,79.
    10:10 PM, 4 Sep
    9:36 PM, 4 Sep
    378 deaths and 19,218 new cases detected in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 8,63,062 including 6,25,773 recovered patients, 2,10,978 active cases and 25,964 deaths.
    9:04 PM, 4 Sep
    1,658 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 15,474, recoveries to 53,257and death toll to 1,513.
    8:32 PM, 4 Sep
    BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia tested positive for Covid-19.
    7:57 PM, 4 Sep
    Chandigarh reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, 222 discharges and 5 deaths, taking active cases to 2,092, recoveries to 3,105 and death toll to 68.
    7:34 PM, 4 Sep
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,976 new COVID-19 cases, 6,334 discharges and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 51,633, discharges to 3,92,507 and death toll to 7,687
    7:16 PM, 4 Sep
    A total of 42 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh. Total number of cases stands at 6,705, including 1,757 active cases, 4,854 recovered cases & 47 deaths so far
    7:14 PM, 4 Sep
    Delhi's Covid-19 case tally reaches 1,85,220 with 2,914 fresh infections and 13 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 18,842 and 1,61,865. Death toll rises to 4,513
    6:19 PM, 4 Sep
    A total of 1,047 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today. As many as 493 from Jammu division and 554 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 40,990 including 8,800 active cases, 31,435 recoveries and 755 deaths.
    6:07 PM, 4 Sep
    There will be no Question Hour during the upcoming two-day monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly due to shortage of time and the ongoing COVID19 situation: Biman Banerjee, Speaker, West Bengal Legislative Assembly
    6:01 PM, 4 Sep
    Kerala recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 18,800 and recoveries to 58,498.
    5:50 PM, 4 Sep
    Coronavirus patients in home isolation in Punjab will no longer have to suffer the fear and stigma of social isolation resulting from posters affixed at the entrance of their homes.
    5:07 PM, 4 Sep
    With a higher number of patients getting cured, India’s total recoveries surpass 30 lakh. Less than 0.5% of total number of patients on ventilators, 2% in ICUs & less than 3.5% on Oxygen Support: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    5:00 PM, 4 Sep
    The Covid-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,223 as 37 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 48, a health official said. Three new patients have travel history, while 34 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
    4:33 PM, 4 Sep
    The management of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine said that it has arranged home delivery of prasad to devotees throughout the country.
    4:17 PM, 4 Sep
    The World Health Organization does not expect widespread vaccinations against Covid-19 until the middle of next year, a spokesperson said, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.
    3:10 PM, 4 Sep
    Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, once again after experiencing fever. Earlier this week, he was discharged from hospital after he testing negative for Covid-19.
    coronavirus india

