Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,052 new COVID-19 cases and 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Sep 25: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated and 92,290 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First 36 new cases & three deaths reported in Ladakh; 49 patients cured & discharged: Department of Information & Public Relations, Ladakh. West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says Official India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 81.74% as on September 25. Steady improvement in recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25. India achieves a record number of 14,92,409 Covid-19 tests in a single day on September 24. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (in file pic) has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all COVID19 safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Mizoram reported 26 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1786, including 1105 discharges. Active cases stand at 681: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram 75 per cent of new COVID cases in the country are concentrated in 10 States/UTs: Health ministry 668 new COVID19 cases, 418 discharges, and 6 deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of positive cases to 24,895 so far, including 5,097 active cases, 19,311 recovered cases & 487 deaths till date: State Health Department, Govt of Puducherry Rajasthan reported 1,981 new COVID-19 cases, 1,965 recoveries & 15 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,22,720 including 1,02,330 recoveries, 1,397 deaths & 18,993 active cases: State Health Department Kerala reported 6,324 new COVID19 cases, 3,168 recovered cases & 21 deaths today, taking the total number of active positive cases in the state till date to 45,919: Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister, Kerala Andhra Pradesh reported 7,855 new COVID19 cases, 8,807 recoveries & 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases in the state to 6,54,385 till date, including 5,79,474 recoveries, 69,353 active cases & 5,558 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Andhra Pradesh Durga Puja Carnival will not be organised this year: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee West Bengal has 87% COVID19 discharge/recovery rate, adds the CM Durga Puja committees to get Rs 50,000 each as a grant from the state government. 80,000 hawkers to receive one-time grant of Rs 2000 ahead of Durga Puja: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee During Durga Puja, a pandal needs to be open from all four sides. Hand sanitisers should be placed at entry points of pandals, & wearing of masks to be mandatory. Physical distancing needs to be maintained. Organising cultural programs at pandals won't be allowed: West Bengal CM Maha Min Eknath Shinde Tests Positive for Covid-19 Air quality in Delhi's 13 pollution hotspots improved significantly due to restrictions on industrial operations and commercial and vehicular activity during the lockdown, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. "From July 1 to August 17, cases were in control. We noticed that cases increased and it reached 4,500 new COVID-19 cases on September 17 and now coming down. So experts are believing that the second wave of coronavirus which had hit the Delhi is now on peak and its intensity will be less in the coming days," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI. Swami Vivekananda had said - 'Strength is life, weakness is death. Expansion is life, contraction is death.' There are inspirations for us all around. We just have to make sure that we continue to do things that we're passionate about diligently. A sound mind resides in a sound body. The reverse of this is equally true. Our body is completely fit only when our mind is fit Usually, our parents teach us all good habits. But for fitness, the trend has reversed a little. Youngsters are taking the lead in helping their parents get a fit lifestyle, says PM Modi in Fit India Dialogue 2020 Usually, our parents teach us all good habits. But for fitness, the trend has reversed a little. Youngsters are taking the lead in helping their parents get a fit lifestyle, says PM Modi in Fit India Dialogue 2020 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign entails door-to-door survey for tracing & treating COVID-19 patients, identifying people with co-morbidities, raising awareness & educating citizens on safety measures to break the chain of transmission: Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra More than 3 lakh tele-consultations completed on eSanjeevani platform of Health Ministry. Several essential healthcare services provided during COVID19 ensuring physical distancing: Ministry of Health Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,476 cases (22.3%) for the sixth consecutive day. India reports steady trend of higher New Recoveries than New Cases for the 6th successive day Himachal Pradesh records 61 new #COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases in the state to 13,110 so far, including 3,771 active cases, 9,172 recoveries & 141 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Himachal Pradesh The Fit India Movement envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and launched on August 29, 2019, has seen a collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people. PM Modi speaks to Rujuta Diwekar. She stresses on the importance of being Vocal for Local as it can not only help in economic upliftment of India but also help in their health. PM Modi also reveals that he speaks t his mpther and says that she urges the Prime Minister to have turmeric every day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi launches 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during an online Fit India Dialogue, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. Top advisor steps aside from FDA Covid-19 vaccine reviews over potential conflict Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.