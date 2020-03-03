Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 86,052 new COVID-19 cases and 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 25: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated and 92,290 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:22 PM, 25 Sep
    36 new cases & three deaths reported in Ladakh; 49 patients cured & discharged: Department of Information & Public Relations, Ladakh.
    11:54 AM, 25 Sep
    West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says Official
    11:11 AM, 25 Sep
    India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 81.74% as on September 25. Steady improvement in recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25.
    10:27 AM, 25 Sep
    India achieves a record number of 14,92,409 Covid-19 tests in a single day on September 24.
    9:14 AM, 25 Sep
    Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (in file pic) has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all COVID19 safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO)
    9:14 AM, 25 Sep
    Mizoram reported 26 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1786, including 1105 discharges. Active cases stand at 681: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
    8:10 AM, 25 Sep
    75 per cent of new COVID cases in the country are concentrated in 10 States/UTs: Health ministry
    7:21 PM, 24 Sep
    668 new COVID19 cases, 418 discharges, and 6 deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of positive cases to 24,895 so far, including 5,097 active cases, 19,311 recovered cases & 487 deaths till date: State Health Department, Govt of Puducherry
    7:20 PM, 24 Sep
    Rajasthan reported 1,981 new COVID-19 cases, 1,965 recoveries & 15 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,22,720 including 1,02,330 recoveries, 1,397 deaths & 18,993 active cases: State Health Department
    7:20 PM, 24 Sep
    Kerala reported 6,324 new COVID19 cases, 3,168 recovered cases & 21 deaths today, taking the total number of active positive cases in the state till date to 45,919: Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister, Kerala
    7:20 PM, 24 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh reported 7,855 new COVID19 cases, 8,807 recoveries & 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases in the state to 6,54,385 till date, including 5,79,474 recoveries, 69,353 active cases & 5,558 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Andhra Pradesh
    7:20 PM, 24 Sep
    Durga Puja Carnival will not be organised this year: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee West Bengal has 87% COVID19 discharge/recovery rate, adds the CM
    6:15 PM, 24 Sep
    Durga Puja committees to get Rs 50,000 each as a grant from the state government. 80,000 hawkers to receive one-time grant of Rs 2000 ahead of Durga Puja: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
    6:15 PM, 24 Sep
    During Durga Puja, a pandal needs to be open from all four sides. Hand sanitisers should be placed at entry points of pandals, & wearing of masks to be mandatory. Physical distancing needs to be maintained. Organising cultural programs at pandals won't be allowed: West Bengal CM
    5:19 PM, 24 Sep
    Maha Min Eknath Shinde Tests Positive for Covid-19
    4:08 PM, 24 Sep
    Air quality in Delhi's 13 pollution hotspots improved significantly due to restrictions on industrial operations and commercial and vehicular activity during the lockdown, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
    3:47 PM, 24 Sep
    "From July 1 to August 17, cases were in control. We noticed that cases increased and it reached 4,500 new COVID-19 cases on September 17 and now coming down. So experts are believing that the second wave of coronavirus which had hit the Delhi is now on peak and its intensity will be less in the coming days," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.
    2:05 PM, 24 Sep
    Swami Vivekananda had said - 'Strength is life, weakness is death. Expansion is life, contraction is death.' There are inspirations for us all around. We just have to make sure that we continue to do things that we're passionate about diligently.
    2:05 PM, 24 Sep
    A sound mind resides in a sound body. The reverse of this is equally true. Our body is completely fit only when our mind is fit
    2:04 PM, 24 Sep
    Usually, our parents teach us all good habits. But for fitness, the trend has reversed a little. Youngsters are taking the lead in helping their parents get a fit lifestyle, says PM Modi in Fit India Dialogue 2020
    2:04 PM, 24 Sep
    1:43 PM, 24 Sep
    'My Family My Responsibility' campaign entails door-to-door survey for tracing & treating COVID-19 patients, identifying people with co-morbidities, raising awareness & educating citizens on safety measures to break the chain of transmission: Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra
    1:42 PM, 24 Sep
    More than 3 lakh tele-consultations completed on eSanjeevani platform of Health Ministry. Several essential healthcare services provided during COVID19 ensuring physical distancing: Ministry of Health
    1:39 PM, 24 Sep
    Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,476 cases (22.3%) for the sixth consecutive day.
    1:39 PM, 24 Sep
    India reports steady trend of higher New Recoveries than New Cases for the 6th successive day
    1:03 PM, 24 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh records 61 new #COVID19 cases, taking the total positive cases in the state to 13,110 so far, including 3,771 active cases, 9,172 recoveries & 141 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of Himachal Pradesh
    12:40 PM, 24 Sep
    The Fit India Movement envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and launched on August 29, 2019, has seen a collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people.
    12:39 PM, 24 Sep
    PM Modi speaks to Rujuta Diwekar. She stresses on the importance of being Vocal for Local as it can not only help in economic upliftment of India but also help in their health. PM Modi also reveals that he speaks t his mpther and says that she urges the Prime Minister to have turmeric every day.
    12:12 PM, 24 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi launches 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during an online Fit India Dialogue, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.
    11:20 AM, 24 Sep
    Top advisor steps aside from FDA Covid-19 vaccine reviews over potential conflict
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    X