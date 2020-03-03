Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate rises to 82 per cent

YouTube
    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, Sep 26: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases and 1,089 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 93,379 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:49 AM, 26 Sep
    49 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Mizoram Take State Tally to 1,835, 15 BSF Personnel Among New Infections
    10:47 AM, 26 Sep
    PGI Chandigarh Starts Trial of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine 'Covishield', Administers First Dose to Volunteers
    9:16 AM, 26 Sep
    7,02,69,975 samples tested up to 25th September for COVID19. Of these, 13,41,535 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:34 AM, 26 Sep
    As the one million death count looms in a pandemic that has surged around the planet, the WHO said the prospect of another million deaths was not unimaginable, if countries and individuals do not come together to tackle the crisis.
    9:47 PM, 25 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh reports 176 new coronavirus cases, taking active cases to 3,976 and death toll to 152.
    9:33 PM, 25 Sep
    Karnataka reported 8,655 new COVID19 cases, 5,644 discharges & 86 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 5,57,212 including 98,474 active cases, 4,50,302 discharges & 8,417 deaths.
    8:54 PM, 25 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 17,794 new COVID19 cases, 19,592 recoveries & 416 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 13,00,757 till date, including 2,72,775 active cases, 9,92,806 discharges & 34,761 deaths.
    8:52 PM, 25 Sep
    8:51 PM, 25 Sep
    1,442 new COVID19 cases reported in Gujarat today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,30,391 including 16,505 active cases, 1,10,490 discharged cases and 3,396 deaths
    8:50 PM, 25 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,190 new COVID19 cases, 2,978 discharges and 59 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,41,059, including 2,11,020 discharges and 4,665 deaths. Active cases stand at 25,374.
    7:38 PM, 25 Sep
    Delhi reported 3,827 new COVID19 cases (out of 59,134 tests), 4,061 recoveries & 24 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 2,64,450 including 2,28,436 recoveries, 30,867 active cases & 5,147 deaths. 11,797 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests conducted today.
    7:13 PM, 25 Sep
    Chandigarh reports 244 new positive cases today. The total number of cases is now 11,212 including 2,390 active cases, 8,677 recoveries and 145 deaths.
    7:06 PM, 25 Sep
    Puducherry's COVID19 case tally stands at 25,489 including 19,781 recoveries, 5,214 active cases and 494 deaths.
    7:01 PM, 25 Sep
    7:00 PM, 25 Sep
    48 deaths and 7,073 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state increase to 6,61,458 including 67,683 active cases, 58,8169 recoveries and 5,606 deaths.
    6:39 PM, 25 Sep
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,679 new COVID-19 cases, 5,626 recoveries & 72 deaths today, taking total cases to 5,69,370 including 5,13,836 recoveries, 9,148 deaths & 46,386 active cases.
    6:39 PM, 25 Sep
    2,010 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of cases rises to 1,24,730 including 19,030 active cases and 1,412 deaths.
    6:30 PM, 25 Sep
    Mizoram reports 183 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1786, including 1288 discharged. Active cases stand at 498.
    6:28 PM, 25 Sep
    281 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 4 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 22,269 in the force including 18,711 recoveries, 3,319 active cases and 239 deaths: Maharashtra Police
    6:28 PM, 25 Sep
    6,477 new COVID19 and 3,481 recoveries reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 48,982 while 1,11,331 patients have recovered so far.
    6:27 PM, 25 Sep
    5:15 PM, 25 Sep
    1,632 COVID19 cases have been reported on 24th September in Bihar. Taking total count of active cases to 15,319: State Health Department
    5:15 PM, 25 Sep
    Mizoram reports 183 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1786, including 1288 discharged. Active cases stand at 498: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
    4:40 PM, 25 Sep
    Kolkata Police officer among 62 fatalities; Covid test positivity rate down to 8 per cent
    4:40 PM, 25 Sep
    A "record" 14,92,409 tests have been conducted for detection of Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tests done so far in the country to nearly 7 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The Tests Per Million (TPM) stand at 49,948 as of today, it said.
    4:39 PM, 25 Sep
    China says WHO gave blessing for coronavirus vaccine emergency use programme
    2:21 PM, 25 Sep
    Several COVID-19 vaccine candidates have entered the late-stage clinical trials. The possibility of an effective vaccine in the New Year is beginning to look more real.
    2:21 PM, 25 Sep
    2:14 PM, 25 Sep
    Out of 50 routes, we're operating on 25. We've provided masks and sanitisers to conductors and drivers. Commuters can avail services without any problem. Mask is compulsory. Drivers and conductors have to ensure social distancing among commuters: Depot Manager, Barkatpura Bus Depot, Hyderabad.
    2:14 PM, 25 Sep
    Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who fought COVID-19, has passed away at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was 74 years old.
    X