Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate rises to 82 per cent

New Delhi, Sep 26: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases and 1,089 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 93,379 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

49 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Mizoram Take State Tally to 1,835, 15 BSF Personnel Among New Infections PGI Chandigarh Starts Trial of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine 'Covishield', Administers First Dose to Volunteers 7,02,69,975 samples tested up to 25th September for COVID19. Of these, 13,41,535 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) As the one million death count looms in a pandemic that has surged around the planet, the WHO said the prospect of another million deaths was not unimaginable, if countries and individuals do not come together to tackle the crisis. Himachal Pradesh reports 176 new coronavirus cases, taking active cases to 3,976 and death toll to 152. Karnataka reported 8,655 new COVID19 cases, 5,644 discharges & 86 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 5,57,212 including 98,474 active cases, 4,50,302 discharges & 8,417 deaths. Maharashtra reports 17,794 new COVID19 cases, 19,592 recoveries & 416 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 13,00,757 till date, including 2,72,775 active cases, 9,92,806 discharges & 34,761 deaths. 1,442 new COVID19 cases reported in Gujarat today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,30,391 including 16,505 active cases, 1,10,490 discharged cases and 3,396 deaths West Bengal reports 3,190 new COVID19 cases, 2,978 discharges and 59 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,41,059, including 2,11,020 discharges and 4,665 deaths. Active cases stand at 25,374. Delhi reported 3,827 new COVID19 cases (out of 59,134 tests), 4,061 recoveries & 24 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 2,64,450 including 2,28,436 recoveries, 30,867 active cases & 5,147 deaths. 11,797 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests conducted today. Chandigarh reports 244 new positive cases today. The total number of cases is now 11,212 including 2,390 active cases, 8,677 recoveries and 145 deaths. Puducherry's COVID19 case tally stands at 25,489 including 19,781 recoveries, 5,214 active cases and 494 deaths. Puducherry's COVID19 case tally stands at 25,489 including 19,781 recoveries, 5,214 active cases and 494 deaths. 48 deaths and 7,073 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state increase to 6,61,458 including 67,683 active cases, 58,8169 recoveries and 5,606 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 5,679 new COVID-19 cases, 5,626 recoveries & 72 deaths today, taking total cases to 5,69,370 including 5,13,836 recoveries, 9,148 deaths & 46,386 active cases. 2,010 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of cases rises to 1,24,730 including 19,030 active cases and 1,412 deaths. Mizoram reports 183 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1786, including 1288 discharged. Active cases stand at 498. 281 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 4 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 22,269 in the force including 18,711 recoveries, 3,319 active cases and 239 deaths: Maharashtra Police 6,477 new COVID19 and 3,481 recoveries reported in Kerala today. Number of active cases now at 48,982 while 1,11,331 patients have recovered so far. 1,632 COVID19 cases have been reported on 24th September in Bihar. Taking total count of active cases to 15,319: State Health Department Mizoram reports 183 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1786, including 1288 discharged. Active cases stand at 498: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram Kolkata Police officer among 62 fatalities; Covid test positivity rate down to 8 per cent A "record" 14,92,409 tests have been conducted for detection of Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tests done so far in the country to nearly 7 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The Tests Per Million (TPM) stand at 49,948 as of today, it said. China says WHO gave blessing for coronavirus vaccine emergency use programme Several COVID-19 vaccine candidates have entered the late-stage clinical trials. The possibility of an effective vaccine in the New Year is beginning to look more real. Out of 50 routes, we're operating on 25. We've provided masks and sanitisers to conductors and drivers. Commuters can avail services without any problem. Mask is compulsory. Drivers and conductors have to ensure social distancing among commuters: Depot Manager, Barkatpura Bus Depot, Hyderabad. Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who fought COVID-19, has passed away at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was 74 years old. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.