    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 83,883 new COVID-19 cases and 1,043 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 03: Single-day spike of 83,883 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,043 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated and 67,376 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:44 AM, 3 Sep
    Punjab: Few Pakistani nationals who were stuck in India due to COVID19 lockdown crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border today. "I came in March & got stuck here due to lockdown. I thank MEA & Pakistan High Commission for helping me," says a Karachi resident.
    11:02 AM, 3 Sep
    In view of rise in COVID19 cases in the Uttarakhand Secretariat, the State Secretariat Association has demanded the Chief Secretary to completely shut down the secretariat for a week. Two sections & 7 offices of Secretariat sealed after a few positive cases were reported.
    10:45 AM, 3 Sep
    2,817 fresh COVID19 cases, 2,611 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Telangana on 2nd September, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,406 in the state. Total number of cases includes 1,00,013 recoveries, 32,537 active cases and 856 deaths so far: State Health Department
    9:21 AM, 3 Sep
    A total of 4,55,09,380 samples tested up to 2nd September. Of these, 11,72,179 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:20 AM, 3 Sep
    Tripura: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited GB Hospital in Agartala where he took stock of the situation and also reviewed the preparedness to tackle COVID19.
    8:54 AM, 3 Sep
    Karnataka: Government has allowed pubs & restaurants to serve liquor, as part of Unlock4. Owner of a pub in Bengaluru says,"When government allowed only dining at pubs, one or two people visited at a time. Now that liquor is allowed, there is a good footfall."
    8:53 AM, 3 Sep
    Ehsan Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 11 pm yesterday. He had tested positive for COVID19 and had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai
    8:52 AM, 3 Sep
    Over 11,70,000 tests done in last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early & facilitate seamless isolation & hospitalisation. It eventually leads to low mortality rate: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
    8:52 AM, 3 Sep
    Karnataka: JD(S) leader and former MLA from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga, Appaji Gowda passed away last night at the age of 67. He had tested positive for COVID19 and was admitted to hospital after developing chest pain.
    11:04 PM, 2 Sep
    26 new positive cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 3,186 including 381 active cases, 2,758 recoveries and 47 deaths.
    11:04 PM, 2 Sep
    Jharkhand's COVID19 case tally rises to 44,862 with 1,027 positive cases reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 14,677 and 29,747; death toll 438.
    10:06 PM, 2 Sep
    148 new COVID19 cases & 96 recoveries detected in Arunachal Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 4,360. The death toll stands at 7 in the state.
    10:06 PM, 2 Sep
    With 636 new COVID19 positive cases detected today, Goa's total case tally rises to 18,642 including 4,379 active cases, 14,059 recovered cases and 204 deaths.
    10:05 PM, 2 Sep
    12 deaths and 1,916 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 35,330 including 16,811 active cases, 18,220 discharged patients and 299 deaths
    9:01 PM, 2 Sep
    Fourteen more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Nagaland, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 4,017 today, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
    9:01 PM, 2 Sep
    8:36 PM, 2 Sep
    1,305 positive cases of #COVID19 and 12 deaths reported in #Gujarat in the last 24 hours. State tally rises to 99,050 including 15,948 active cases 80,045 cured/discharged and 3,048 deaths.
    8:34 PM, 2 Sep
    2,976 fresh COVID19 cases reported in West Bengal today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,68,697 including 24,445 active cases, 1,40,913 discharged patients and 3,339 deaths
    8:18 PM, 2 Sep
    Uttarakhand has reported 836 new coronavirus cases, taking total cases to 21,234 including 14,437 recoveries and 291 deaths, according to State Health Department.
    7:28 PM, 2 Sep
    Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload rose to 43,835 today as 2,066 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 428.
    7:28 PM, 2 Sep
    7:27 PM, 2 Sep
    Delhi reported 2,509 new Covid19 cases, 1,858 discharges and 19 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,79,569 including 1,58,586 recovered/discharged/migrated cases, 16,502 active cases and 4,481 deaths.
    7:26 PM, 2 Sep
    According to Jammu and Kashmir government, 641 new Covid-19 cases reported in the union terrritory today; 274 from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now at 38,864 including 8,053 active cases, 30,079 recoveries and 732 deaths.
    7:24 PM, 2 Sep
    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Mangu Singh said, "In phase 1, on September 7, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. In phase 2, on September 9 we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line and Gurgaon Line."
    7:23 PM, 2 Sep
    According to Karnataka Health Department, "9,860 new Covid-19 cases (3,420 in Bengaluru), 6,287 recoveries and 113 deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 3,61,341 including 2,60,913 recoveries and 5,950 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 94,459."
    7:22 PM, 2 Sep
    Punjab today reported 1,514 fresh Covid-19 cases. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 56,989 including 15,629 active cases, 39,742 discharged patients and 1,618 deaths
    6:41 PM, 2 Sep
    5,990 new COVID19 cases, 5,891 recoveries & 98 deaths reported today in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of cases to 4,39,959 in the state including 52,380 active cases, 3,80,063 discharged cases & 7,516 deaths till date.
    6:40 PM, 2 Sep
    Government of Maharashtra has decided not to resume operation of metro rail services in September. Mumbai Line-1 and Maha Metro operations to commence from October or as State Government may decide further.
    6:39 PM, 2 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh reports 10,392 new coronavirus cases, 8,454 recoveries and 72 deaths, taking total cases to 4,55,531 including 3,48,330 recoveries and 4,125 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,03,076.
    4:51 PM, 2 Sep
    An octogenarian died of the novel coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the toll to 35 today, officials said. The number of cases of the pathogen rose to 2,733 with 52 more people testing positive for the infection, including 46 in Leh and six in Kargil, according to the officials.
    coronavirus india

