Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 83,883 new COVID-19 cases and 1,043 deaths in last 24 hour

New Delhi, Sep 03: Single-day spike of 83,883 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,043 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated and 67,376 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First Punjab: Few Pakistani nationals who were stuck in India due to COVID19 lockdown crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border today. "I came in March & got stuck here due to lockdown. I thank MEA & Pakistan High Commission for helping me," says a Karachi resident. In view of rise in COVID19 cases in the Uttarakhand Secretariat, the State Secretariat Association has demanded the Chief Secretary to completely shut down the secretariat for a week. Two sections & 7 offices of Secretariat sealed after a few positive cases were reported. 2,817 fresh COVID19 cases, 2,611 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Telangana on 2nd September, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,406 in the state. Total number of cases includes 1,00,013 recoveries, 32,537 active cases and 856 deaths so far: State Health Department A total of 4,55,09,380 samples tested up to 2nd September. Of these, 11,72,179 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Tripura: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited GB Hospital in Agartala where he took stock of the situation and also reviewed the preparedness to tackle COVID19. Karnataka: Government has allowed pubs & restaurants to serve liquor, as part of Unlock4. Owner of a pub in Bengaluru says,"When government allowed only dining at pubs, one or two people visited at a time. Now that liquor is allowed, there is a good footfall." Ehsan Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 11 pm yesterday. He had tested positive for COVID19 and had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai Over 11,70,000 tests done in last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early & facilitate seamless isolation & hospitalisation. It eventually leads to low mortality rate: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Karnataka: JD(S) leader and former MLA from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga, Appaji Gowda passed away last night at the age of 67. He had tested positive for COVID19 and was admitted to hospital after developing chest pain. 26 new positive cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 3,186 including 381 active cases, 2,758 recoveries and 47 deaths. Jharkhand's COVID19 case tally rises to 44,862 with 1,027 positive cases reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 14,677 and 29,747; death toll 438. 148 new COVID19 cases & 96 recoveries detected in Arunachal Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 4,360. The death toll stands at 7 in the state. With 636 new COVID19 positive cases detected today, Goa's total case tally rises to 18,642 including 4,379 active cases, 14,059 recovered cases and 204 deaths. 12 deaths and 1,916 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 35,330 including 16,811 active cases, 18,220 discharged patients and 299 deaths Fourteen more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Nagaland, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 4,017 today, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Fourteen more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Nagaland, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 4,017 today, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. 1,305 positive cases of #COVID19 and 12 deaths reported in #Gujarat in the last 24 hours. State tally rises to 99,050 including 15,948 active cases 80,045 cured/discharged and 3,048 deaths. 2,976 fresh COVID19 cases reported in West Bengal today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,68,697 including 24,445 active cases, 1,40,913 discharged patients and 3,339 deaths Uttarakhand has reported 836 new coronavirus cases, taking total cases to 21,234 including 14,437 recoveries and 291 deaths, according to State Health Department. Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload rose to 43,835 today as 2,066 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 428. Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload rose to 43,835 today as 2,066 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 428. Delhi reported 2,509 new Covid19 cases, 1,858 discharges and 19 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,79,569 including 1,58,586 recovered/discharged/migrated cases, 16,502 active cases and 4,481 deaths. According to Jammu and Kashmir government, 641 new Covid-19 cases reported in the union terrritory today; 274 from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now at 38,864 including 8,053 active cases, 30,079 recoveries and 732 deaths. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Mangu Singh said, "In phase 1, on September 7, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. In phase 2, on September 9 we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line and Gurgaon Line." According to Karnataka Health Department, "9,860 new Covid-19 cases (3,420 in Bengaluru), 6,287 recoveries and 113 deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 3,61,341 including 2,60,913 recoveries and 5,950 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 94,459." Punjab today reported 1,514 fresh Covid-19 cases. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 56,989 including 15,629 active cases, 39,742 discharged patients and 1,618 deaths 5,990 new COVID19 cases, 5,891 recoveries & 98 deaths reported today in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of cases to 4,39,959 in the state including 52,380 active cases, 3,80,063 discharged cases & 7,516 deaths till date. Government of Maharashtra has decided not to resume operation of metro rail services in September. Mumbai Line-1 and Maha Metro operations to commence from October or as State Government may decide further. Andhra Pradesh reports 10,392 new coronavirus cases, 8,454 recoveries and 72 deaths, taking total cases to 4,55,531 including 3,48,330 recoveries and 4,125 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,03,076. An octogenarian died of the novel coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the toll to 35 today, officials said. The number of cases of the pathogen rose to 2,733 with 52 more people testing positive for the infection, including 46 in Leh and six in Kargil, according to the officials. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.