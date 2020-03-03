Coronavirus LIVE: COVID-19 battle is far from over: Harsh Vardhan

India

New Delhi, Sep 15: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

799 new COVID19 cases, 50 recoveries & 7 deaths reported today in Rajasthan. Total number of positive cases stands at 1,04,937 so far, including 17,468 active cases, 86,212 recoveries & 1,257 deaths till date: State Health Department, Govt of Rajasthan AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a US investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials of the vaccine resume, sources familiar with the details told Reuters. 4-5% ppl board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15%, we would need a huge increase in number of airports &aircraft. Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19&need support:NCP MP Praful Patel during discussion on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 in RS In view of the rapid increase in COVID19 cases in the state, Uttarakhand govt has asked for 10,000 oxygen Cylinder, which will be installed in COVID care centres, so that the patients do not face oxygen deficiency: State Health Secretary Amit Negi Kerala: Gopi, a barber-shop owner in Kochi's Kathrikadavu, is giving free haircut to children up to 14 years of age, amid COVID19 pandemic He says, "I have 3 barbershops, offering free haircut in one of them. We'll give free haircut to older people too if they don't have money." Kerala High Court had imposed a complete ban on all protests in public places till August 31. 5,83,12,273 samples tested up to 14th September for COVID19, of these 10,72,845 were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) New Zealand has announced relaxed quarantine rules for the Wallabies rugby team to ensure the All Blacks can host Bledisloe Cup Tests against Australia next month. All private hospitals having bed strength of 30 or above, located in Bhubaneswar,Cuttack,Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation limits shall mandatorily designate minimum 50% of their general beds and 80% of ICUs for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Odisha government. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has provided eight more ventilators to the Government Medical College Baramulla, the nodal hospital treating COVID-19 patients not only in the district but the entire North Kashmir. Arunachal Pradesh reports 176 new COVID19 cases, 156 discharges, taking total cases to 6,297 including 4,531 discharges and 11 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,756: Directorate of Health Services, Arunachal Pradesh Jharkhand reports 1,263 new COVID19 cases and 3 deaths, taking total cases to 62,737 including 48,112 recoveries and 561 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,064: State Health Department Assam's COVID19 case tally at 1,44,166 with 2,403 fresh positive cases detected in the last 24 hours. The number of active and recovered cases in the state are 30,548 and 1,13,133 respectively. Death toll 482: Assam Government 414 new COVID19 cases, 447 discharges and 9 deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of cases to 20,226: Health Department, Govt of Puducherry Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 tally reaches 9,923. The total number of cases includes 3,663 active cases, 6,167 recoveries and 80 deaths: State Health Department 1,730 new COVID19 cases & 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking state's positive case tally to 1,04,138 till date, including 86,162 recoveries, 16,726 active cases & 1,250 deaths so far: State Health Department, Rajasthan West Bengal reports 3,211 new COVID19 cases and 58 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,05,919 including 1,78,223 discharges, 23,693 active cases and 4,003 deaths: State Health Department Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Supreme Court to hold 'Mind Matters' workshop tomorrow in collaboration with Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences for Supreme Court officials, advocates & litigants to enable them to cope with stress & anxieties during the pandemic. Western Railway lost approximately Rs 2,552 crores revenue on account of COVID-19, it says. 2,256 new COVID19 cases & 31 deaths reported in Mumbai today. 2,256 new COVID19 cases & 31 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,71,949 in Mumbai, including 31,063 active cases, 1,32,349 recovered cases & 8,178 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Delhi: Gyms reopen in the national capital following government guidelines and COVID19 norms. A gym owner says, "We are happy that Delhi govt has allowed gyms to reopen, as we were struggling to earn livelihood during lockdown amid the pandemic." Maharashtra reports 17,066 new COVID19 cases, 15,789 discharges and 257 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 10,77,374 including 7,55,850 recoveries and 2,91,256 active cases: Public Health Department, Maharashtra The total number of cases in the state rises to 10,77,374 including 7,55,850 recoveries and 2,91,256 active cases: Public Health Department, Maharashtra Karnataka reported 8,244 new COVID-19 cases, 8,865 discharges and 119 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,67,689 including 3,61,823 discharges and 7,384 deaths: State Health Department Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences(KIMS) treated & discharged over 100 COVID19 positive pregnant women till now "We were afraid but undertook the endeavour to treat these women. I'd like to thank District Administration & govt," says Dr Ramalingappa, Director, KIMS Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says, he has tested positive for COVID19 1,043 fresh positive cases detected in the state today. The total case tally stands now at 33,016. The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 10,374 and 22,077 respectively: Uttarakhand Government Haryana reports 2,488 new COVID19 cases and 25 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 96,129 including 74,712 recoveries and 1,000 deaths. There are 20,417 active cases: State Health Department Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.