Coronavirus LIVE: COVID-19 battle is far from over: Harsh Vardhan

    New Delhi, Sep 15: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    12:48 PM, 15 Sep
    I want to remind the members that battle against COVID-19 is far from over. I wish to inform the house that government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in India: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha
    12:45 PM, 15 Sep
    799 new COVID19 cases, 50 recoveries & 7 deaths reported today in Rajasthan. Total number of positive cases stands at 1,04,937 so far, including 17,468 active cases, 86,212 recoveries & 1,257 deaths till date: State Health Department, Govt of Rajasthan
    11:33 AM, 15 Sep
    AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a US investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials of the vaccine resume, sources familiar with the details told Reuters.
    11:25 AM, 15 Sep
    4-5% ppl board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15%, we would need a huge increase in number of airports &aircraft. Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19&need support:NCP MP Praful Patel during discussion on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 in RS
    10:46 AM, 15 Sep
    In view of the rapid increase in COVID19 cases in the state, Uttarakhand govt has asked for 10,000 oxygen Cylinder, which will be installed in COVID care centres, so that the patients do not face oxygen deficiency: State Health Secretary Amit Negi
    10:28 AM, 15 Sep
    Kerala: Gopi, a barber-shop owner in Kochi's Kathrikadavu, is giving free haircut to children up to 14 years of age, amid COVID19 pandemic He says, "I have 3 barbershops, offering free haircut in one of them. We'll give free haircut to older people too if they don't have money."
    9:43 AM, 15 Sep
    Kerala High Court today sought a report from state govt on recent protests that took place in the state amid COVID19 restrictions. The Court will hear the case next on Friday. Kerala High Court had imposed a complete ban on all protests in public places till August 31.
    8:56 AM, 15 Sep
    5,83,12,273 samples tested up to 14th September for COVID19, of these 10,72,845 were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:23 AM, 15 Sep
    New Zealand has announced relaxed quarantine rules for the Wallabies rugby team to ensure the All Blacks can host Bledisloe Cup Tests against Australia next month.
    8:11 AM, 15 Sep
    All private hospitals having bed strength of 30 or above, located in Bhubaneswar,Cuttack,Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation limits shall mandatorily designate minimum 50% of their general beds and 80% of ICUs for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Odisha government.
    8:07 AM, 15 Sep
    The Jammu and Kashmir administration has provided eight more ventilators to the Government Medical College Baramulla, the nodal hospital treating COVID-19 patients not only in the district but the entire North Kashmir.
    12:12 AM, 15 Sep
    12:12 AM, 15 Sep
    Arunachal Pradesh reports 176 new COVID19 cases, 156 discharges, taking total cases to 6,297 including 4,531 discharges and 11 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,756: Directorate of Health Services, Arunachal Pradesh
    12:12 AM, 15 Sep
    Jharkhand reports 1,263 new COVID19 cases and 3 deaths, taking total cases to 62,737 including 48,112 recoveries and 561 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,064: State Health Department
    12:12 AM, 15 Sep
    Assam's COVID19 case tally at 1,44,166 with 2,403 fresh positive cases detected in the last 24 hours. The number of active and recovered cases in the state are 30,548 and 1,13,133 respectively. Death toll 482: Assam Government
    12:12 AM, 15 Sep
    414 new COVID19 cases, 447 discharges and 9 deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of cases to 20,226: Health Department, Govt of Puducherry
    12:12 AM, 15 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 tally reaches 9,923. The total number of cases includes 3,663 active cases, 6,167 recoveries and 80 deaths: State Health Department
    12:11 AM, 15 Sep
    1,730 new COVID19 cases & 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking state's positive case tally to 1,04,138 till date, including 86,162 recoveries, 16,726 active cases & 1,250 deaths so far: State Health Department, Rajasthan
    12:11 AM, 15 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,211 new COVID19 cases and 58 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,05,919 including 1,78,223 discharges, 23,693 active cases and 4,003 deaths: State Health Department
    12:11 AM, 15 Sep
    Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Supreme Court to hold 'Mind Matters' workshop tomorrow in collaboration with Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences for Supreme Court officials, advocates & litigants to enable them to cope with stress & anxieties during the pandemic.
    12:07 AM, 15 Sep
    Western Railway lost approximately Rs 2,552 crores revenue on account of COVID-19, it says.
    12:06 AM, 15 Sep
    2,256 new COVID19 cases & 31 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,71,949 in Mumbai, including 31,063 active cases, 1,32,349 recovered cases & 8,178 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra
    12:05 AM, 15 Sep
    Delhi: Gyms reopen in the national capital following government guidelines and COVID19 norms. A gym owner says, "We are happy that Delhi govt has allowed gyms to reopen, as we were struggling to earn livelihood during lockdown amid the pandemic."
    12:05 AM, 15 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 17,066 new COVID19 cases, 15,789 discharges and 257 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 10,77,374 including 7,55,850 recoveries and 2,91,256 active cases: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
    12:05 AM, 15 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 17,066 new COVID19 cases, 15,789 discharges and 257 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 10,77,374 including 7,55,850 recoveries and 2,91,256 active cases: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
    12:04 AM, 15 Sep
    Karnataka reported 8,244 new COVID-19 cases, 8,865 discharges and 119 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,67,689 including 3,61,823 discharges and 7,384 deaths: State Health Department
    12:04 AM, 15 Sep
    Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences(KIMS) treated & discharged over 100 COVID19 positive pregnant women till now "We were afraid but undertook the endeavour to treat these women. I'd like to thank District Administration & govt," says Dr Ramalingappa, Director, KIMS
    12:02 AM, 15 Sep
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says, he has tested positive for COVID19
    12:02 AM, 15 Sep
    1,043 fresh positive cases detected in the state today. The total case tally stands now at 33,016. The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 10,374 and 22,077 respectively: Uttarakhand Government
    12:02 AM, 15 Sep
    Haryana reports 2,488 new COVID19 cases and 25 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 96,129 including 74,712 recoveries and 1,000 deaths. There are 20,417 active cases: State Health Department
    CORONAVIRUS

    Read more about:

    X