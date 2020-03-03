Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 83,347 new COVID-19 cases and 1,085 deaths in last 24 hour

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Sep 23: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated and 90,020 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First 6,62,79,462 samples tested up to 22nd September for COVID19. Of these, 9,53,683 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) The British government announced fresh steps to try to stop a coronavirus surge in England, as the World Health Organization warned that new cases worldwide soared to record levels last week. 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,691; death count stands at 52. 2,073 new COVID19 cases reported in Assam today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,61,393 including 1,29,130 recoveries and 586 deaths. Active cases stand at 31,674. 96 deaths and 3,291 COVID19 positive cases reported in last 24 hours in Pune, taking total cases to 2,57,797 including 5,870 deaths. Total COVID19 cases in Sikkim stand at 2,513 including 556 active cases and 1,928 recovered cases. The death toll due to the infection stands at 4 while due to comorbidity at 25. 18 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,691; death toll stands at 52. Total 3,479 patients have recovered so far and there are 160 active cases. Bihar reported 1,609 new COVID-19 cases and 1,232 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,71,465 including 1,57,056 recoveries, 873 deaths and 13535 active cases. 1.94 lakh tests were conducted yesterday Jharkhand reported 1,207 new COVID-19 cases, 1,427 recoveries & 10 deaths today, taking total cases to 73,948 including 60,027 recoveries, 641 deaths & 13,280 active cases. Manipur reports 270 new COVID19 cases, 49 recoveries and 1 death, taking total cases to 9,280 till date, including 6,887 recoveries, 60 deaths and 2,333 active cases so far. 1,628 new COVID19 cases, 1,669 recoveries & 47 deaths reported in Mumbai in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,87,778 till date, including 1,52,204 recoveries, 8,549 deaths & 26,644 active cases 874 new COVID19 cases and 1107 recovered cases reported in Uttarakhand today. Total positive cases in the state now at 42,651 including 11,831 active cases, 30,107 recovered cases & 512 deaths till date. Karnataka reported 6,974 new COVID19 cases, 9,073 discharges & 83 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 5,33,850 including 93,153 active cases, 4,32,450 discharges & 8,228 deaths. 3,082 new cases reported in Bengaluru today. 1,402 new COVID19 cases, 1,321 discharged cases & 16 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. Positive cases tally rises to 1,26,169 till date, including 16,402 active cases, 1,09,619 cured/discharged & 3,355 deaths. Maharashtra reports 18,390 new COVID19 cases, 20,206 recovered cases & 392 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 12,42,770 till date, including 2,72,410 active cases, 9,36,554 discharges & 33, 407 deaths. Jammu and Kashmir reports 1235 new COVID19 cases and 1619 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the union territory to 66,261, including 43,734 recoveries and 1042 deaths. Active cases stand at 21,485. Haryana reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 2,892 recoveries and 29 deaths, taking total cases to 1,14,870 including 93,776 recoveries, 1,206 deaths and 19,888 active cases. Haryana reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 2,892 recoveries and 29 deaths, taking total cases to 1,14,870 including 93,776 recoveries, 1,206 deaths and 19,888 active cases. West Bengal reports 3,182 new COVID19 cases, 3,047 discharges and 62 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,31,484, including 2,02,030 discharges and 4,483 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,971. Punjab reported 1,498 new COVID-19 cases, 1,718 recoveries and 66 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,01,341 including 77,127 discharges, 2,926 deaths and 21,288 active cases. Chandigarh reports 266 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 10,546 including 2,622 active cases, 127 deaths and 7,794 cured cases. Delhi reported 3,816 new COVID-19 cases (out of 59,013 tests), 3,097 recoveries & 37 today, taking total cases to 2,53,075 including 2,16,401 recoveries & 5,051 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 31,623. Rajasthan reported 1,912 new COVID-19 cases, 1,528 recoveries and 15 deaths today, taking active cases to 18,614, recoveries to 98,812 and death toll to 1,367. Kerala reported 4,125 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths today, taking active cases to 40,382 and death toll to 572. Andhra Pradesh reported 7,553 new coronavirus cases, 10,555 recoveries and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 6,39,302 including 5,62,376 recoveries, 5,461 deaths and 71,465 active cases. Tamil Nadu reported 5,337 new COVID19 cases, 5,406 discharges and 76 deaths today, taking total number of positive cases to 5,52,674 till date, including 4,97,377 discharged cases, 46,350 active cases and 8,947 deaths. India's Covid-19 cases share is 17.7% of global infections, while those who have recuperated are 19.5% of total recoveries in world: Govt Two senior health officials removed from their posts in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district for alleged negligence and mismanagement while tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Official BJP minister Dhan Singh Rawat also tested positive for Covid-19. 559 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Tripura, pushing tally to 22,834 and death toll to 248. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.