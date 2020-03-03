YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 83,347 new COVID-19 cases and 1,085 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated and 90,020 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:27 AM, 23 Sep
    6,62,79,462 samples tested up to 22nd September for COVID19. Of these, 9,53,683 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:32 AM, 23 Sep
    The British government announced fresh steps to try to stop a coronavirus surge in England, as the World Health Organization warned that new cases worldwide soared to record levels last week.
    8:14 AM, 23 Sep
    18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,691; death count stands at 52.
    12:03 AM, 23 Sep
    2,073 new COVID19 cases reported in Assam today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,61,393 including 1,29,130 recoveries and 586 deaths. Active cases stand at 31,674.
    12:02 AM, 23 Sep
    96 deaths and 3,291 COVID19 positive cases reported in last 24 hours in Pune, taking total cases to 2,57,797 including 5,870 deaths.
    12:02 AM, 23 Sep
    Total COVID19 cases in Sikkim stand at 2,513 including 556 active cases and 1,928 recovered cases. The death toll due to the infection stands at 4 while due to comorbidity at 25.
    12:02 AM, 23 Sep
    18 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,691; death toll stands at 52. Total 3,479 patients have recovered so far and there are 160 active cases.
    10:03 PM, 22 Sep
    Bihar reported 1,609 new COVID-19 cases and 1,232 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,71,465 including 1,57,056 recoveries, 873 deaths and 13535 active cases. 1.94 lakh tests were conducted yesterday
    10:01 PM, 22 Sep
    Jharkhand reported 1,207 new COVID-19 cases, 1,427 recoveries & 10 deaths today, taking total cases to 73,948 including 60,027 recoveries, 641 deaths & 13,280 active cases.
    9:03 PM, 22 Sep
    Manipur reports 270 new COVID19 cases, 49 recoveries and 1 death, taking total cases to 9,280 till date, including 6,887 recoveries, 60 deaths and 2,333 active cases so far.
    9:03 PM, 22 Sep
    1,628 new COVID19 cases, 1,669 recoveries & 47 deaths reported in Mumbai in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,87,778 till date, including 1,52,204 recoveries, 8,549 deaths & 26,644 active cases
    9:03 PM, 22 Sep
    874 new COVID19 cases and 1107 recovered cases reported in Uttarakhand today. Total positive cases in the state now at 42,651 including 11,831 active cases, 30,107 recovered cases & 512 deaths till date.
    9:02 PM, 22 Sep
    Karnataka reported 6,974 new COVID19 cases, 9,073 discharges & 83 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 5,33,850 including 93,153 active cases, 4,32,450 discharges & 8,228 deaths. 3,082 new cases reported in Bengaluru today.
    8:24 PM, 22 Sep
    1,402 new COVID19 cases, 1,321 discharged cases & 16 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. Positive cases tally rises to 1,26,169 till date, including 16,402 active cases, 1,09,619 cured/discharged & 3,355 deaths.
    8:24 PM, 22 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 18,390 new COVID19 cases, 20,206 recovered cases & 392 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 12,42,770 till date, including 2,72,410 active cases, 9,36,554 discharges & 33, 407 deaths.
    8:24 PM, 22 Sep
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 1235 new COVID19 cases and 1619 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the union territory to 66,261, including 43,734 recoveries and 1042 deaths. Active cases stand at 21,485.
    8:12 PM, 22 Sep
    Haryana reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 2,892 recoveries and 29 deaths, taking total cases to 1,14,870 including 93,776 recoveries, 1,206 deaths and 19,888 active cases.
    8:12 PM, 22 Sep
    Haryana reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 2,892 recoveries and 29 deaths, taking total cases to 1,14,870 including 93,776 recoveries, 1,206 deaths and 19,888 active cases.
    8:11 PM, 22 Sep
    West Bengal reports 3,182 new COVID19 cases, 3,047 discharges and 62 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,31,484, including 2,02,030 discharges and 4,483 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,971.
    8:11 PM, 22 Sep
    Punjab reported 1,498 new COVID-19 cases, 1,718 recoveries and 66 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,01,341 including 77,127 discharges, 2,926 deaths and 21,288 active cases.
    7:29 PM, 22 Sep
    Chandigarh reports 266 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 10,546 including 2,622 active cases, 127 deaths and 7,794 cured cases.
    7:17 PM, 22 Sep
    Delhi reported 3,816 new COVID-19 cases (out of 59,013 tests), 3,097 recoveries & 37 today, taking total cases to 2,53,075 including 2,16,401 recoveries & 5,051 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 31,623.
    7:06 PM, 22 Sep
    Rajasthan reported 1,912 new COVID-19 cases, 1,528 recoveries and 15 deaths today, taking active cases to 18,614, recoveries to 98,812 and death toll to 1,367.
    7:05 PM, 22 Sep
    Kerala reported 4,125 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths today, taking active cases to 40,382 and death toll to 572.
    7:05 PM, 22 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh reported 7,553 new coronavirus cases, 10,555 recoveries and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 6,39,302 including 5,62,376 recoveries, 5,461 deaths and 71,465 active cases.
    7:04 PM, 22 Sep
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,337 new COVID19 cases, 5,406 discharges and 76 deaths today, taking total number of positive cases to 5,52,674 till date, including 4,97,377 discharged cases, 46,350 active cases and 8,947 deaths.
    5:20 PM, 22 Sep
    India's Covid-19 cases share is 17.7% of global infections, while those who have recuperated are 19.5% of total recoveries in world: Govt
    4:53 PM, 22 Sep
    Two senior health officials removed from their posts in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district for alleged negligence and mismanagement while tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Official
    4:24 PM, 22 Sep
    BJP minister Dhan Singh Rawat also tested positive for Covid-19.
    4:01 PM, 22 Sep
    559 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Tripura, pushing tally to 22,834 and death toll to 248.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X