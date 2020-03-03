YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 83,341 new COVID-19 cases and 1,096 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 04: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark with single-day spike of 83,341 new cases and 1,096 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated and 68,472 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    9:31 AM, 4 Sep
    Tamil Nadu: People underwent COVID19 tests at a centre in Tiruchirappalli yesterday. 114 new COVID19 cases were reported in Tiruchirappalli yesterday. 909 persons are under treatment including home treatment as per the State Health Department.
    9:10 AM, 4 Sep
    A total of 4,66,79,145 samples tested up to 3rd September 2020. Of these, 11,69,765 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:53 AM, 4 Sep
    State president of BJP in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia tests positive for COVID19. He is asymptomatic and under home-isolation, as advised by doctors.
    8:22 AM, 4 Sep
    The 'COVAX' facility is an unprecedented effort to bring to people around the world public good, vaccines. The lack of a donor will be felt. We ask the US to reconsider participating, as this is a major initiative that will bring the vaccine to our people, says WHO on US' refusal to join Covid-19 vaccine 'COVAX'.
    11:46 PM, 3 Sep
    Jharkhand's COVID19 case tally rises to 46,480 with 1,587 cases reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 15,150 and 30,886 respectively; the death toll is at 444.
    11:46 PM, 3 Sep
    1,881 new COVID19 cases and 19 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases now at 70,099 including 55,889 recoveries, 13,470 active cases and 740 deaths.
    11:23 PM, 3 Sep
    Rajasthan reported 1,553 new coronavirus cases, 546 recoveries and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 86,227 including 71,220 recoveries and 1,095 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 13,912.
    11:16 PM, 3 Sep
    Arunachal Pradesh reports 214 COVID-19 cases, 92 discharges, taking total cases to 4,574 including 3,167 discharges and 8 deaths.
    10:53 PM, 3 Sep
    West Bengal reports 2,984 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths, taking total cases to 1,71,681 including 1,44,248 discharges and 3,394.
    10:52 PM, 3 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally stands at 6,615. The number of active and recovered cases is 1,708 and 4,818. Death toll 48.
    10:52 PM, 3 Sep
    Assam reported 3,054 COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,18,333 including 88,726 recoveries and 330 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 29,274.
    9:41 PM, 3 Sep
    PM Modi's key note address has ended.
    9:33 PM, 3 Sep
    India a country of political stability and policy continuity with commitment to democracy and diversity: PM at US-India Forum
    9:27 PM, 3 Sep
    For challenges in India, you have a govt that believes in delivering results, for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business. You are looking at a young country with 65% population less than 35 years old, says PM Modi.
    9:22 PM, 3 Sep
    1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier: PM Modi at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum
    9:21 PM, 3 Sep
    While looking at the way ahead, we should keep our focus on ramping up capacities, securing poor and future-prooofing our citizens, says Modi.
    9:19 PM, 3 Sep
    India attractive FDI destination, world believes in us, PM Modi says at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.
    9:17 PM, 3 Sep
    In recent months, there have been far reaching reforms. These are making business easier and red-tapism lesser, says PM Narendra Modi
    9:14 PM, 3 Sep
    India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    9:13 PM, 3 Sep
    The pandemic has impacted several things but not the aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians, says PM Modi
    9:12 PM, 3 Sep
    I am happy with the businessman of India who have made India world's second biggest PPE manufacturer, says PM Modi
    9:11 PM, 3 Sep
    When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It's testing our resilience, public health system & economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric, says PM Narendra Modi
    9:10 PM, 3 Sep
    The current situation demands a fresh mindset. A mindset where the approach to development is human-centric, says PM Modi.
    9:10 PM, 3 Sep
    In record time, medical infrastructure was scaled up in India.
    9:10 PM, 3 Sep
    PM Modi speaks on COVID situation and the measures taken by the government.
    9:06 PM, 3 Sep
    PM Modi delivers a special keynote address at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's 3rd Annual Leadership Summit.
    9:03 PM, 3 Sep
    PM Modi to share his views on 'Navigating New Challenges' in India-US relations shortly.
    9:03 PM, 3 Sep
    It highlights areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India's position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology.
    9:02 PM, 3 Sep
    The summit is being attended by top corporate leaders, government officials and leaders.
    8:58 PM, 3 Sep
    Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addressed and interacted with the USISPF on US-India Economic and Financial Partnership via video conferencing: Office of Finance Minister
    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    X