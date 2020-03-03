Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 50 lakh mark

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Sep 28: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured/discharged/migrated and 95,542 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First India’s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 50 lakh today (50,16,520).74,893 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours. India has witnessed a very high level of more than 90,000 recoveries every day in the recent past: Government of India. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,411 on Sunday compared to Saturday, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose to 9,457. The Spanish government and authorities in Madrid are locked in a standoff over how to tackle the second wave of Covid-19 in and around the capital, where more than a third of Spain’s 716,481 cases have been diagnosed. 7,19,67,230 samples tested up to 27th September for COVID19. Of these, 7,09,394 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Tamil Nadu: 45-day 'Bommai Golu' dolls exhibition began in Coimbatore on Sept 19,ahead of Navaratri.



Manager says, "This yr 15 artisans participated due to #COVID19. The exhibition is a medium for them to exhibit their work. We've forayed into online sales this yr to help them" pic.twitter.com/yD7xvwEoFo — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020 Tamil Nadu: 45-day 'Bommai Golu' dolls exhibition began in Coimbatore on Sept 19,ahead of Navaratri. Manager says, "This yr 15 artisans participated due to COVID19. The exhibition is a medium for them to exhibit their work. We've forayed into online sales this yr to help them" Supreme Court to hear a plea filed by UPSC aspirants today, seeking postponement of upcoming Civil Services exam. The petition seeks postponement of the Civil Services exam for 2 to 3 months, in the wake of flood/rainfall in parts of the country and COVID19 pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases in Assam continue to increase but there is some good news for the northeastern state's beleaguered health officials - there has been a 50 per cent fall in the number of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases. Assam reported 875 new coronavirus cases (out of 15,347 tests) today, taking total cases to 1,69,985 including 1,38,307 recoveries, 655 deaths and 31,020 active cases. Goa reports 384 new COVID19 cases, 10 deaths and 701 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 31,958, including 26,460 recoveries and 401 deaths. Active cases stand at 5097. Himachal Pradesh reports 195 new COVID19 cases and 629 recoveries since 9 PM bulletin yesterday. Total cases in the state stand at 14,191, including 10,339 recoveries and 170 deaths. Active cases 3,657. Gujarat reports 1411 new COVID19 cases, 1231 discharges and 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,33,219, including 1,13,140 discharges and 3,419 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,660. Jharkhand reports 974 new COVID19 cases, 958 recoveries/discharges and 9 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 79,909, including 66,797 recoveries/discharges and 679 deaths. Active cases stand at 12,433. Delhi reports 3292 new COVID19 cases, 3739 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 42 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,71,114, including 2,36,651 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5235 deaths. Active cases stand at 29,228. He cautioned that the sero-survey report should not create a sense of complacency among the people. The first sero-survey of May 2020 had revealed that the nationwide prevalence of novel coronavirus infection was only 0.73 per cent. He also stressed that masks be worn even in places of worship. During an interaction with his social media followers, the minister said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is actively researching on reports of COVID-19 reinfection and although the number of such cases is negligible at this moment, the government is fully seized of the importance of the matter, the health ministry said in a statement. The ICMR's second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday while underlining the need for following COVID appropriate behaviour. West Bengal recorded 3,185 new COVID-19 cases, 2,946 recoveries and 60 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,47,425 including 2,16,921 recoveries and 4,781 deaths. West Bengal recorded 3,185 new COVID-19 cases, 2,946 recoveries and 60 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,47,425 including 2,16,921 recoveries and 4,781 deaths. Maharashtra reports 18,056 new COVID19 cases, 380 deaths and 13,565 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 13,39,232, including 35,571 deaths and 10,30,015 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,73,228. Punjab reports 1458 new COVID19 cases, 50 deaths and 2299 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,10,106, including 88,312 recoveries and 3238 deaths. Active cases stand at 18,556. Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,141 new COVID19 cases and 1,365 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the union territory to 72,190, including 52,859 recoveries and 1,132 deaths. Active cases stand at 18,199. Manipur reported 248 new cases and 195 recoveries today, taking total cases to 10,299 including 7,776 recoveries, 64 deaths and 2,359 active cases. Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected Rs 52,76,200 fine for 1,4207 violation of face masks norms between April 20 to September 26. Uttarakhand reports 764 COVID19 cases and 813 discharges today, taking the total cases in the state to 47,045, including 35,462 recoveries and 574 deaths. Active cases stand at 10,799. Andhra Pradesh reported 6,923 new COVID19 cases, 7,796 recoveries & 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 6,75,674, including 6,05,090 recoveries, 64,876 active cases & 5,708 deaths. Karnataka recorded 9,543 new COVID-19 cases (out of 67,857 tests), 6,522 discharges & 79 deaths today, taking total cases to 5,75,566 including 4,62,241 discharges, 8,582 deaths & 1,04,724 active cases. Bengaluru Urban has highest active cases at 44,274. 2,084 new COVID19 cases, 1,837 discharged cases & 15 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,28,859 till date, including 19,700 active cases, 1,06,671 discharged cases and 1,411 deaths. "It was started with a view to be able to provide treatment and shift any such patients to hospital for medical care. Thousands of oximeters distributed by the government have saved many lives of patients in home isolation," a senior government official said. The Arvind Kejriwal government had in June announced to provide oximeters to the COVID-19 patients in home isolation with no symptoms or mild symptoms of the disease and facing breathing problems due to low oxygen levels. The Delhi government has so far provided 60,042 oximeters to home quarantined COVID-19 patients in the city to help them check their oxygen levels, according to official figures. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.