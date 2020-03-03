YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 50 lakh mark

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 28: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured/discharged/migrated and 95,542 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:18 PM, 28 Sep
    India’s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 50 lakh today (50,16,520).74,893 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours. India has witnessed a very high level of more than 90,000 recoveries every day in the recent past: Government of India.
    11:10 AM, 28 Sep
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,411 on Sunday compared to Saturday, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose to 9,457.
    10:55 AM, 28 Sep
    The Spanish government and authorities in Madrid are locked in a standoff over how to tackle the second wave of Covid-19 in and around the capital, where more than a third of Spain’s 716,481 cases have been diagnosed.
    9:27 AM, 28 Sep
    7,19,67,230 samples tested up to 27th September for COVID19. Of these, 7,09,394 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:18 AM, 28 Sep
    Tamil Nadu: 45-day 'Bommai Golu' dolls exhibition began in Coimbatore on Sept 19,ahead of Navaratri. Manager says, "This yr 15 artisans participated due to COVID19. The exhibition is a medium for them to exhibit their work. We've forayed into online sales this yr to help them"
    9:02 AM, 28 Sep
    Supreme Court to hear a plea filed by UPSC aspirants today, seeking postponement of upcoming Civil Services exam. The petition seeks postponement of the Civil Services exam for 2 to 3 months, in the wake of flood/rainfall in parts of the country and COVID19 pandemic.
    8:13 AM, 28 Sep
    The number of coronavirus cases in Assam continue to increase but there is some good news for the northeastern state's beleaguered health officials - there has been a 50 per cent fall in the number of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases.
    11:10 PM, 27 Sep
    Assam reported 875 new coronavirus cases (out of 15,347 tests) today, taking total cases to 1,69,985 including 1,38,307 recoveries, 655 deaths and 31,020 active cases.
    9:50 PM, 27 Sep
    Goa reports 384 new COVID19 cases, 10 deaths and 701 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 31,958, including 26,460 recoveries and 401 deaths. Active cases stand at 5097.
    9:49 PM, 27 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh reports 195 new COVID19 cases and 629 recoveries since 9 PM bulletin yesterday. Total cases in the state stand at 14,191, including 10,339 recoveries and 170 deaths. Active cases 3,657.
    9:43 PM, 27 Sep
    Gujarat reports 1411 new COVID19 cases, 1231 discharges and 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,33,219, including 1,13,140 discharges and 3,419 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,660.
    9:43 PM, 27 Sep
    Jharkhand reports 974 new COVID19 cases, 958 recoveries/discharges and 9 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 79,909, including 66,797 recoveries/discharges and 679 deaths. Active cases stand at 12,433.
    9:31 PM, 27 Sep
    Delhi reports 3292 new COVID19 cases, 3739 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 42 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,71,114, including 2,36,651 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5235 deaths. Active cases stand at 29,228.
    8:51 PM, 27 Sep
    He cautioned that the sero-survey report should not create a sense of complacency among the people. The first sero-survey of May 2020 had revealed that the nationwide prevalence of novel coronavirus infection was only 0.73 per cent.
    8:51 PM, 27 Sep
    He also stressed that masks be worn even in places of worship. During an interaction with his social media followers, the minister said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is actively researching on reports of COVID-19 reinfection and although the number of such cases is negligible at this moment, the government is fully seized of the importance of the matter, the health ministry said in a statement.
    8:51 PM, 27 Sep
    The ICMR's second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday while underlining the need for following COVID appropriate behaviour.
    8:44 PM, 27 Sep
    West Bengal recorded 3,185 new COVID-19 cases, 2,946 recoveries and 60 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,47,425 including 2,16,921 recoveries and 4,781 deaths.
    8:40 PM, 27 Sep
    8:32 PM, 27 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 18,056 new COVID19 cases, 380 deaths and 13,565 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 13,39,232, including 35,571 deaths and 10,30,015 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,73,228.
    8:04 PM, 27 Sep
    Punjab reports 1458 new COVID19 cases, 50 deaths and 2299 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,10,106, including 88,312 recoveries and 3238 deaths. Active cases stand at 18,556.
    7:50 PM, 27 Sep
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,141 new COVID19 cases and 1,365 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the union territory to 72,190, including 52,859 recoveries and 1,132 deaths. Active cases stand at 18,199.
    7:50 PM, 27 Sep
    Manipur reported 248 new cases and 195 recoveries today, taking total cases to 10,299 including 7,776 recoveries, 64 deaths and 2,359 active cases.
    7:49 PM, 27 Sep
    Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected Rs 52,76,200 fine for 1,4207 violation of face masks norms between April 20 to September 26.
    7:48 PM, 27 Sep
    Uttarakhand reports 764 COVID19 cases and 813 discharges today, taking the total cases in the state to 47,045, including 35,462 recoveries and 574 deaths. Active cases stand at 10,799.
    6:56 PM, 27 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh reported 6,923 new COVID19 cases, 7,796 recoveries & 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 6,75,674, including 6,05,090 recoveries, 64,876 active cases & 5,708 deaths.
    6:55 PM, 27 Sep
    Karnataka recorded 9,543 new COVID-19 cases (out of 67,857 tests), 6,522 discharges & 79 deaths today, taking total cases to 5,75,566 including 4,62,241 discharges, 8,582 deaths & 1,04,724 active cases. Bengaluru Urban has highest active cases at 44,274.
    6:55 PM, 27 Sep
    2,084 new COVID19 cases, 1,837 discharged cases & 15 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,28,859 till date, including 19,700 active cases, 1,06,671 discharged cases and 1,411 deaths.
    5:07 PM, 27 Sep
    "It was started with a view to be able to provide treatment and shift any such patients to hospital for medical care. Thousands of oximeters distributed by the government have saved many lives of patients in home isolation," a senior government official said.
    5:07 PM, 27 Sep
    The Arvind Kejriwal government had in June announced to provide oximeters to the COVID-19 patients in home isolation with no symptoms or mild symptoms of the disease and facing breathing problems due to low oxygen levels.
    5:07 PM, 27 Sep
    The Delhi government has so far provided 60,042 oximeters to home quarantined COVID-19 patients in the city to help them check their oxygen levels, according to official figures.
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

