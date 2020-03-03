YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Donald Trump and Melania test positive for Covid-19

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 02: India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated and 99,773 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:54 AM, 2 Oct
    Donald Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19 Along With First Lady Melania Month Before Elections, Quarantined
    8:10 AM, 2 Oct
    Seventy-four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the number of the virus caseload in the union territory to 4,269, while 40 more patients were discharged after successful treatment, officials said on Thursday.
    12:56 AM, 2 Oct
    Kerala government has banned the gathering of more than five people at a time in public places across the state
    12:56 AM, 2 Oct
    US President Donald Trump has been the world's biggest driver of Covid-19 misinformation during the pandemic, a study from Cornell University.
    12:56 AM, 2 Oct
    Sikkim reports 38 new cases; tally rises to 2,970
    11:27 PM, 1 Oct
    Government of Jharkhand issues guidelines to be followed for the observance of Durga Puja and Dussehra during October 2020; At any given point of time, there shall not be more than 7 persons including organizers, priests & support staff present in any Durga Puja Pandal/Mandap.
    11:26 PM, 1 Oct
    Today, I participated in a WHO virtual information session on COVID chaired by Executive Director, External Relations & Governance, WHO. Member States dedicated the session to preparations for Special Session of the WHO Executive Board: Union Health Minister for Dr Harsh Vardhan
    11:26 PM, 1 Oct
    Assam reported 1,585 new coronavirus cases today, taking total cases to 1,82,396 including 1,45,615 recoveries, 711 deaths and 36,067 active cases: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    10:07 PM, 1 Oct
    District Magistrates are directed to assess ground situation & use relevant provisions under Section 144 to control spread of COVID. Gathering of more than 5 people at a time can't be permitted. Order shall come into effect from 3rd October (9000 hrs) to 31st October: Kerala Govt
    10:07 PM, 1 Oct
    Political, religious, functions and other large congregation will remain prohibited till 31st Oct. However in view of by-election in Tirtol & Balasore Assembly Constituencies, political gatherings will be permitted according to EC's guidelines by district admin: Odisha Govt
    10:07 PM, 1 Oct
    Odisha Government issues guidelines Unlock5; places of worship to remain closed for public till October 31. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums and assembly halls will continue to remain closed till 31st October.
    10:07 PM, 1 Oct
    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today announced that the government targets to create 95,000 new jobs in the State to address the large scale unemployment situation due to COVID19 pandemic: Department of Information and Public Relations, Kerala
    10:07 PM, 1 Oct
    43 deaths and 2,352 fresh positive cases reported in Mumbai today. The total number of cases now stands at 2,07,494 including 1,70,678 recoveries/discharges, 27,435 active cases and 8,969 deaths: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
    10:07 PM, 1 Oct
    Gujarat reports 1351 new COVID19 cases, 1334 discharges & 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,38,745, including 1,18,565 discharges and 3463 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,717: Government of Gujarat
    10:06 PM, 1 Oct
    Kerala HC today dismissed a petition filed by former Bishop Franco Mulakkal, an accused in the nun rape case, challenging Kottayam Additional Session Court's order rejecting his plea for deferring the cross-examination of witnesses until COVID19 pandemic is brought under control
    10:06 PM, 1 Oct
    Karnataka reported 10,070 new COVID-19 cases, 7,144 discharges and 130 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,11,837 including 4,92,412 discharges and 8,994 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,10,412: State Health Department
    10:06 PM, 1 Oct
    Manipur reported 128 new COVID19 cases, 181 recoveries & 1 death in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 11,111, including 8,641 recovered cases, 2,402 active cases & 68 deaths. The recovery rate is 77.76%: Govt of Manipur
    10:06 PM, 1 Oct
    1,317 new COVID19 cases and 45 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,15,151 including 15,763 active cases and 3,451 deaths: State Government
    10:06 PM, 1 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 16,476 new COVID19 cases, 394 deaths and 16,104 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,00,922, including 37,056 deaths and 11,04,426 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,59,006: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
    10:05 PM, 1 Oct
    119 new COVID19 cases and 2 deaths reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total number of cases to 12057 including 1884 active cases and 164 deaths: Health Department, Chandigarh
    7:06 PM, 1 Oct
    1,093 new COVID19 cases (692 from Jammu & 401 from Kashmir), 1,680 recoveries & 13 deaths reported in Jammu & Kashmir today. Total positive cases stand at 76,163 including 16,413 active cases, 58,552 recovered cases & 1,198 deaths: Govt of Jammu & Kashmir
    7:06 PM, 1 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,688 new COVID19 cases, 5,516 recoveries & 66 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,03,290, including 5,47,335 recoveries, 9,586 deaths & 46,369 active cases: State Health Department
    7:05 PM, 1 Oct
    8,135 new COVID19 cases, 2,828 recoveries & 29 deaths reported in Kerala today, taking the total number of active cases to 72,339: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:05 PM, 1 Oct
    2,193 new COVID19 cases, 1,953 discharged cases & 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,37,485 till date, including 20,807 active cases, 1,14,135 discharged cases and 1,500 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Rajasthan
    7:05 PM, 1 Oct
    188 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 & 1 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 23,548 in the force including 20,345 recoveries, 2,956 active cases and 247 deaths. 78 health officials reported being attacked in the state: Maharashtra Police
    5:20 PM, 1 Oct
    16 new COVID19 cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 3,192 including 170 active cases and 2,731 discharges: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    5:17 PM, 1 Oct
    Nepal has reported highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases with 1,911 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 79,728 till date. The death toll stands at 509, says Nepal Health Ministry
    4:33 PM, 1 Oct
    Cinema halls in the country have been allowed by the Centre to operate with 50 per cent seating from October 15. "We will follow all Covid-19 protocols on re-opening. In the last seven months, we suffered losses in crores," says Ashok Tanwar, Hall Manager, Raj Mandir cinema hall in Jaipur.
    4:32 PM, 1 Oct
    Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has tested positive for coronavirus. He has requested all those who came in close contact with him recently to isolate themselves. I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate
    2:59 PM, 1 Oct
    India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 83.53% as on October 1. Steady improvement in recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X