Coronavirus LIVE: Donald Trump and Melania test positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, Oct 02: India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated and 99,773 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First Donald Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19 Along With First Lady Melania Month Before Elections, Quarantined Seventy-four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the number of the virus caseload in the union territory to 4,269, while 40 more patients were discharged after successful treatment, officials said on Thursday. Kerala government has banned the gathering of more than five people at a time in public places across the state US President Donald Trump has been the world's biggest driver of Covid-19 misinformation during the pandemic, a study from Cornell University. Sikkim reports 38 new cases; tally rises to 2,970 Government of Jharkhand issues guidelines to be followed for the observance of Durga Puja and Dussehra during October 2020; At any given point of time, there shall not be more than 7 persons including organizers, priests & support staff present in any Durga Puja Pandal/Mandap. Today, I participated in a WHO virtual information session on COVID chaired by Executive Director, External Relations & Governance, WHO. Member States dedicated the session to preparations for Special Session of the WHO Executive Board: Union Health Minister for Dr Harsh Vardhan Assam reported 1,585 new coronavirus cases today, taking total cases to 1,82,396 including 1,45,615 recoveries, 711 deaths and 36,067 active cases: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma District Magistrates are directed to assess ground situation & use relevant provisions under Section 144 to control spread of COVID. Gathering of more than 5 people at a time can't be permitted. Order shall come into effect from 3rd October (9000 hrs) to 31st October: Kerala Govt Political, religious, functions and other large congregation will remain prohibited till 31st Oct. However in view of by-election in Tirtol & Balasore Assembly Constituencies, political gatherings will be permitted according to EC's guidelines by district admin: Odisha Govt Odisha Government issues guidelines Unlock5; places of worship to remain closed for public till October 31. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums and assembly halls will continue to remain closed till 31st October. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today announced that the government targets to create 95,000 new jobs in the State to address the large scale unemployment situation due to COVID19 pandemic: Department of Information and Public Relations, Kerala 43 deaths and 2,352 fresh positive cases reported in Mumbai today. The total number of cases now stands at 2,07,494 including 1,70,678 recoveries/discharges, 27,435 active cases and 8,969 deaths: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai Gujarat reports 1351 new COVID19 cases, 1334 discharges & 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,38,745, including 1,18,565 discharges and 3463 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,717: Government of Gujarat Kerala HC today dismissed a petition filed by former Bishop Franco Mulakkal, an accused in the nun rape case, challenging Kottayam Additional Session Court's order rejecting his plea for deferring the cross-examination of witnesses until COVID19 pandemic is brought under control Karnataka reported 10,070 new COVID-19 cases, 7,144 discharges and 130 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,11,837 including 4,92,412 discharges and 8,994 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,10,412: State Health Department Manipur reported 128 new COVID19 cases, 181 recoveries & 1 death in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 11,111, including 8,641 recovered cases, 2,402 active cases & 68 deaths. The recovery rate is 77.76%: Govt of Manipur 1,317 new COVID19 cases and 45 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,15,151 including 15,763 active cases and 3,451 deaths: State Government Maharashtra reports 16,476 new COVID19 cases, 394 deaths and 16,104 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,00,922, including 37,056 deaths and 11,04,426 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,59,006: Public Health Department, Maharashtra 119 new COVID19 cases and 2 deaths reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total number of cases to 12057 including 1884 active cases and 164 deaths: Health Department, Chandigarh 1,093 new COVID19 cases (692 from Jammu & 401 from Kashmir), 1,680 recoveries & 13 deaths reported in Jammu & Kashmir today. Total positive cases stand at 76,163 including 16,413 active cases, 58,552 recovered cases & 1,198 deaths: Govt of Jammu & Kashmir Tamil Nadu reported 5,688 new COVID19 cases, 5,516 recoveries & 66 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,03,290, including 5,47,335 recoveries, 9,586 deaths & 46,369 active cases: State Health Department 8,135 new COVID19 cases, 2,828 recoveries & 29 deaths reported in Kerala today, taking the total number of active cases to 72,339: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan 2,193 new COVID19 cases, 1,953 discharged cases & 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,37,485 till date, including 20,807 active cases, 1,14,135 discharged cases and 1,500 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Rajasthan 188 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 & 1 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 23,548 in the force including 20,345 recoveries, 2,956 active cases and 247 deaths. 78 health officials reported being attacked in the state: Maharashtra Police 16 new COVID19 cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 3,192 including 170 active cases and 2,731 discharges: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Nepal has reported highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases with 1,911 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 79,728 till date. The death toll stands at 509, says Nepal Health Ministry Cinema halls in the country have been allowed by the Centre to operate with 50 per cent seating from October 15. "We will follow all Covid-19 protocols on re-opening. In the last seven months, we suffered losses in crores," says Ashok Tanwar, Hall Manager, Raj Mandir cinema hall in Jaipur. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has tested positive for coronavirus. He has requested all those who came in close contact with him recently to isolate themselves. I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 83.53% as on October 1. Steady improvement in recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.