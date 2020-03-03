Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 80,472 new COVID-19 cases and 1,179 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Sep 30: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 62-lakh mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated and 97,497 deaths, accordingto the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First Telangana recorded 2,103 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 1.91 lakh while the toll rose to 1,127 with 11 more fatalities. The government on Tuesday said it has drawn estimates about Covid-19 vaccine requirement and that there are adequate resources to ensure availability to those who need it on priority.However, the government disagreed with the calculation that Rs 80,000 crore is required for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. A total of 7,41,96,729 samples tested for COVID19, up to 29th September. Of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Sikkim reports 41 new coronavirus cases; infection tally rises to 2,856. Number of active cases stands at 667 Chhattisgarh reports 2,197 new coronavirus cases, 39 more fatalities. Infection tally rises to 1,10,655, death toll mounts to 916. Number of active cases stands at 31,225. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19. Uttarakhand reported 493 new coronavirus cases and 1,413 recoveries today, taking total cases to 47,995 including 38,059 recoveries and 591 deaths: State Health Department Karnataka reported 10,453 new COVID-19 cases, 6,628 discharges and 136 deaths, taking total cases to 5,92,911 including 4,76,378 discharges and 8,777 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,07,737: State Health Department 13 new COVID19 cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 3,165 including 188 active cases and 2,690 discharges: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Haryana reported 1,562 COVID-19 cases, 2,403 recoveries and 25 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,26,974 including 1,10,814 recoveries, 1,356 deaths and 14,804 active cases: State Health Department Mumbai recorded 1,713 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths today, taking active cases to 26,001 and death toll to 8,880: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Andhra Pradesh Government postpones to November 2 its earlier decision of reopening of school in the state from Oct 5 Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today held a review meeting with District Collectors and SPs (Superintendents of Police) today, over the prevailing COVID19 situation in the state, via video conferencing. Maharashtra reports 14,976 new COVID19 cases, 430 deaths and 19,212 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 13,66,129, including 36,181 deaths and 10,69,159 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,60,363: Public Health Department, Maharashtra 48 deaths and 3,227 fresh positive cases reported in Delhi, in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID19 cases now stands at 2,76,325 including 2,43,481 recoveries, 27,524 active cases and 5,320 deaths: Delhi Health Department Chandigarh reports 138 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 11,816 including 2,060 active cases, 158 deaths and 9,598 cured cases: Health Department, Chandigarh Punjab Government postpones the departmental examination of IAS/PCS and other departments in Punjab due to COVID-19. The test will now be held from 23rd November to 27th November without any change in the datesheet Tamil Nadu: Educational institutions to remain closed. The number of domestic flights to land at Chennai airport to be 100 a day. Cinema shootings with a maximum of 100 people at a time permitted. Tamil Nadu government extends COVID19 lockdown till October 31, with some more relaxations ICMR sero-survey finding states 7.1% of adult population showed evidence of past exposure to Covid-19 2 West Bengal outfits urge CM Yogi Adityanath to allow Durga Puja celebrations in Uttar Pradesh with adherence to Covid-19 protocol Addressing the press conference, ICRM DG Balram Bhargava said that the second Sero Survey report by ICMR revealed that a considerable population is still vulnerable to Covid-19. According to the report, one in 15 individuals aged more than 10 years were estimated to be exposed to Covid-19 by August 2020. Mizoram reported 89 new recovered COVID19 cases today. Everyone observing festivities to abide by all guidelines issued in view of COVID19. Idols at home cannot be higher than 2 feet & those at pandals have to be under 4 feet. Garbha & dandiya events will not be held: Maharashtra Home Department's guidelines for Navratri festivities Idols at home cannot be higher than 2 feet & those at pandals have to be under 4 feet. Garbha & dandiya events will not be held: Maharashtra Home Department's guidelines for Navratri festivities Singapore reports 27 new Covid-19 cases Tripura reports 432 fresh cases of Covid-19, tally rises to 25,353 Himachal Pradesh reports 34 new Covid-19 cases and 259 recoveries today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 14,491, including 10,866 recoveries,176 deaths and 3,424 active cases till date, reports ANI quoting state health department, Himachal Pradesh government Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.