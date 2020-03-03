YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 80,472 new COVID-19 cases and 1,179 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 30: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 62-lakh mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated and 97,497 deaths, accordingto the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:10 PM, 30 Sep
    Telangana recorded 2,103 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 1.91 lakh while the toll rose to 1,127 with 11 more fatalities.
    12:10 PM, 30 Sep
    The government on Tuesday said it has drawn estimates about Covid-19 vaccine requirement and that there are adequate resources to ensure availability to those who need it on priority.However, the government disagreed with the calculation that Rs 80,000 crore is required for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
    10:30 AM, 30 Sep
    A total of 7,41,96,729 samples tested for COVID19, up to 29th September. Of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:13 AM, 30 Sep
    Sikkim reports 41 new coronavirus cases; infection tally rises to 2,856. Number of active cases stands at 667
    8:02 AM, 30 Sep
    Chhattisgarh reports 2,197 new coronavirus cases, 39 more fatalities. Infection tally rises to 1,10,655, death toll mounts to 916. Number of active cases stands at 31,225.
    9:40 PM, 29 Sep
    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19.
    9:23 PM, 29 Sep
    Uttarakhand reported 493 new coronavirus cases and 1,413 recoveries today, taking total cases to 47,995 including 38,059 recoveries and 591 deaths: State Health Department
    9:23 PM, 29 Sep
    Karnataka reported 10,453 new COVID-19 cases, 6,628 discharges and 136 deaths, taking total cases to 5,92,911 including 4,76,378 discharges and 8,777 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,07,737: State Health Department
    9:22 PM, 29 Sep
    13 new COVID19 cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 3,165 including 188 active cases and 2,690 discharges: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    9:22 PM, 29 Sep
    Haryana reported 1,562 COVID-19 cases, 2,403 recoveries and 25 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,26,974 including 1,10,814 recoveries, 1,356 deaths and 14,804 active cases: State Health Department
    9:22 PM, 29 Sep
    Mumbai recorded 1,713 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths today, taking active cases to 26,001 and death toll to 8,880: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    9:22 PM, 29 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh Government postpones to November 2 its earlier decision of reopening of school in the state from Oct 5
    9:22 PM, 29 Sep
    Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today held a review meeting with District Collectors and SPs (Superintendents of Police) today, over the prevailing COVID19 situation in the state, via video conferencing.
    8:30 PM, 29 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 14,976 new COVID19 cases, 430 deaths and 19,212 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 13,66,129, including 36,181 deaths and 10,69,159 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,60,363: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
    8:30 PM, 29 Sep
    48 deaths and 3,227 fresh positive cases reported in Delhi, in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID19 cases now stands at 2,76,325 including 2,43,481 recoveries, 27,524 active cases and 5,320 deaths: Delhi Health Department
    8:29 PM, 29 Sep
    Chandigarh reports 138 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 11,816 including 2,060 active cases, 158 deaths and 9,598 cured cases: Health Department, Chandigarh
    8:29 PM, 29 Sep
    Punjab Government postpones the departmental examination of IAS/PCS and other departments in Punjab due to COVID-19. The test will now be held from 23rd November to 27th November without any change in the datesheet
    8:29 PM, 29 Sep
    Tamil Nadu: Educational institutions to remain closed. The number of domestic flights to land at Chennai airport to be 100 a day. Cinema shootings with a maximum of 100 people at a time permitted.
    8:28 PM, 29 Sep
    Tamil Nadu government extends COVID19 lockdown till October 31, with some more relaxations
    6:22 PM, 29 Sep
    ICMR sero-survey finding states 7.1% of adult population showed evidence of past exposure to Covid-19
    6:21 PM, 29 Sep
    2 West Bengal outfits urge CM Yogi Adityanath to allow Durga Puja celebrations in Uttar Pradesh with adherence to Covid-19 protocol
    6:18 PM, 29 Sep
    Addressing the press conference, ICRM DG Balram Bhargava said that the second Sero Survey report by ICMR revealed that a considerable population is still vulnerable to Covid-19. According to the report, one in 15 individuals aged more than 10 years were estimated to be exposed to Covid-19 by August 2020.
    6:04 PM, 29 Sep
    Mizoram reported 89 new recovered COVID19 cases today. The total positive cases rise to 1,958, including 1,548 discharges, 410 active cases & no COVID death till date in the state: Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram
    6:04 PM, 29 Sep
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,546 new COVID19 cases, 5,501 recoveries & 70 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 5,91,943, including 5,36,209 recoveries, 9,453 deaths & 46,281 active cases: State Health Department
    6:04 PM, 29 Sep
    Everyone observing festivities to abide by all guidelines issued in view of COVID19. Idols at home cannot be higher than 2 feet & those at pandals have to be under 4 feet. Garbha & dandiya events will not be held: Maharashtra Home Department's guidelines for Navratri festivities
    6:03 PM, 29 Sep
    We all need to ensure that in the coming months, we celebrate 'mask wali puja, mask wali Chhath, mask wali Diwali, mask wala Dussehra, mask wali Eid,' in order to curb the spread of COVID19: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog
    5:20 PM, 29 Sep
    Everyone observing festivities to abide by all guidelines issued in view of COVID19. Idols at home cannot be higher than 2 feet & those at pandals have to be under 4 feet. Garbha & dandiya events will not be held: Maharashtra Home Department's guidelines for Navratri festivities
    4:53 PM, 29 Sep
    Singapore reports 27 new Covid-19 cases
    4:25 PM, 29 Sep
    Tripura reports 432 fresh cases of Covid-19, tally rises to 25,353
    3:30 PM, 29 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh reports 34 new Covid-19 cases and 259 recoveries today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 14,491, including 10,866 recoveries,176 deaths and 3,424 active cases till date, reports ANI quoting state health department, Himachal Pradesh government
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X