Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1 lakh mark with 1,069 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Oct 03: India's COVID-19 related deaths cross 1 lakh mark with 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 64,73,545 including 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,00,842 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.
9:35 AM, 3 Oct
10 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,858; death toll stands at 53. Total 3,631 patients have recovered so far and there are 174 active cases: Andaman and Nicobar Administration
9:01 AM, 3 Oct
Gujarat: People visited khadi store in Rajkot to buy clothes being sold at discounted prices on #GandhiJayanti yesterday.
Parag Trivedi of Saurashtra Rachnatmak Samiti said, "We were not expecting buyers due to #COVID19 pandemic but people are visiting the store." (2.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/PXLRxhsfde
Gujarat: People visited khadi store in Rajkot to buy clothes being sold at discounted prices on Gandhi Jayanti yesterday.
Parag Trivedi of Saurashtra Rachnatmak Samiti said, "We were not expecting buyers due to COVID19 pandemic but people are visiting the store." (2.10.2020)
8:28 AM, 3 Oct
Chhattisgarh reported 2,637 new coronavirus cases and 16 more fatalities on Friday, taking the state's case tally to 1,18,790 and death toll to 1,002, a health official said.
8:13 AM, 3 Oct
10:17 PM, 2 Oct
Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19
10:17 PM, 2 Oct
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19.
10:17 PM, 2 Oct
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus. Biden had reportedly undergone a COVID-19 test after US President Donald Trump tested positive for the infectious disease. Biden and Trump had participated in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate on September 29.
10:14 PM, 2 Oct
74 positive cases of COVID-19 and 67 recoveries confirmed in the state today: Nagaland Health Minister
10:14 PM, 2 Oct
Nepal reports highest single-day spike of 2,722 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the national case tally to 82,450: Health Ministry
10:13 PM, 2 Oct
Kerala records 9,258 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 77,482 active cases in the state and 1,35,144 people have recovered from the infection till date: State Government
10:12 PM, 2 Oct
Himachal Pradesh records 34 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 15,300 including 3,115 active cases, 11,966 recoveries and 194 deaths: State Health Department
10:12 PM, 2 Oct
2,211 new COVID19 cases, 2,060 recovered cases & 16 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,39,696 till date, including 20,942 active cases, 1,17,238 recovered cases and 1,516 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Rajasthan
10:12 PM, 2 Oct
Andhra Pradesh reported 6,555 new COVID19 cases, 7,485 recoveries & 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,06,790, including 6,43,993 recoveries, 56,897 active cases & 5,900 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh
10:11 PM, 2 Oct
Chandigarh reports 155 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,212 including 1,881 active cases, 169 deaths and 10,162 cured cases: Health Department, Chandigarh
10:11 PM, 2 Oct
Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,090 new COVID19 cases and 1,400 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 77,253, including 59,952 recoveries and 1,212 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,089: Government of Jammu and Kashmir
10:11 PM, 2 Oct
Manipur reported 286 new COVID19 cases, 351 recoveries & 1 death in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 11,397, including 8,992 recovered cases, 2,336 active cases & 69 deaths. The recovery rate is 78.89%: State Health Department, Govt of Manipur
10:11 PM, 2 Oct
1,071 new COVID19 cases and 50 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,16,213 including 14,935 active cases and 3,501 deaths: State Government
10:10 PM, 2 Oct
Uttarakhand reported 311 new coronavirus cases and 340 recoveries today, taking total cases to 49,559 with 40,176 recoveries and 636 deaths: State Health Department
10:10 PM, 2 Oct
Delhi reports 2,920 new COVID19 cases, 3,171 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 37 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,85,672 including 2,53,784 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5,438 deaths. Active cases stand at 26,450: Delhi Govt
10:10 PM, 2 Oct
West Bengal recorded 3,310 new coronavirus cases, 2,944 recoveries and 53 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,63,634 including 2,31,699 recoveries, 5,070 deaths and 26,865 active cases: State Health Department
10:09 PM, 2 Oct
141 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 & 1 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 23,689 in the force including 20,605 recoveries, 2,836 active cases and 248 deaths: Maharashtra Police
10:09 PM, 2 Oct
Mumbai recorded 2,440 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths today, taking active cases to 28,472 and death toll to 9,011: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
10:09 PM, 2 Oct
Kerala: Section 144 imposed in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts considering the surge in COVID-19 cases.
10:09 PM, 2 Oct
Kerala: Section 144 CrPc imposed in state capital Thiruvananthapuram from 3rd October to 31st October, due to rising COVID19 cases
10:08 PM, 2 Oct
West Bengal: Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri opens for visitors from today.
"We are taking all precautions against COVID19. Only the Elephant safari will remain closed as we will not be able to maintain social distancing there," says Badal Debnath, Director of Park.
10:08 PM, 2 Oct
Maharashtra reports 15,591 new COVID19 cases, 424 deaths and 13,294 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,16,513, including 37,480 deaths and 11,17,720 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,60,876: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
10:07 PM, 2 Oct
Haryana reported 1,476 COVID19 cases, 1,678 recoveries and 23 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,31,388 with 1,16,716 recoveries, 1,425 deaths and 13,247 active cases: State Health Department
5:35 PM, 2 Oct
4:11 PM, 2 Oct
Punjab: Parents wary of schools set to re-open from Oct 15
3:46 PM, 2 Oct
Germany's Merkel wishes Trump and his wife speedy recovery, reports Reuters.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.