YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1 lakh mark with 1,069 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 03: India's COVID-19 related deaths cross 1 lakh mark with 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 64,73,545 including 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,00,842 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:35 AM, 3 Oct
    10 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,858; death toll stands at 53. Total 3,631 patients have recovered so far and there are 174 active cases: Andaman and Nicobar Administration
    9:01 AM, 3 Oct
    Gujarat: People visited khadi store in Rajkot to buy clothes being sold at discounted prices on Gandhi Jayanti yesterday. Parag Trivedi of Saurashtra Rachnatmak Samiti said, "We were not expecting buyers due to COVID19 pandemic but people are visiting the store." (2.10.2020)
    8:28 AM, 3 Oct
    Chhattisgarh reported 2,637 new coronavirus cases and 16 more fatalities on Friday, taking the state's case tally to 1,18,790 and death toll to 1,002, a health official said.
    8:13 AM, 3 Oct
    Chhattisgarh reports 16 more Covid-19 deaths, 2,637 new cases. Infection tally rises to 1,18,790, death toll now 1,002. The state has 29,693 active cases of the disease.
    10:17 PM, 2 Oct
    Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19
    10:17 PM, 2 Oct
    UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19.
    10:17 PM, 2 Oct
    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus. Biden had reportedly undergone a COVID-19 test after US President Donald Trump tested positive for the infectious disease. Biden and Trump had participated in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate on September 29.
    10:14 PM, 2 Oct
    74 positive cases of COVID-19 and 67 recoveries confirmed in the state today: Nagaland Health Minister
    10:14 PM, 2 Oct
    Nepal reports highest single-day spike of 2,722 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the national case tally to 82,450: Health Ministry
    10:13 PM, 2 Oct
    Kerala records 9,258 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 77,482 active cases in the state and 1,35,144 people have recovered from the infection till date: State Government
    10:12 PM, 2 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh records 34 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 15,300 including 3,115 active cases, 11,966 recoveries and 194 deaths: State Health Department
    10:12 PM, 2 Oct
    2,211 new COVID19 cases, 2,060 recovered cases & 16 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,39,696 till date, including 20,942 active cases, 1,17,238 recovered cases and 1,516 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Rajasthan
    10:12 PM, 2 Oct
    Andhra Pradesh reported 6,555 new COVID19 cases, 7,485 recoveries & 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,06,790, including 6,43,993 recoveries, 56,897 active cases & 5,900 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh
    10:11 PM, 2 Oct
    Chandigarh reports 155 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,212 including 1,881 active cases, 169 deaths and 10,162 cured cases: Health Department, Chandigarh
    10:11 PM, 2 Oct
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,090 new COVID19 cases and 1,400 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 77,253, including 59,952 recoveries and 1,212 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,089: Government of Jammu and Kashmir
    10:11 PM, 2 Oct
    Manipur reported 286 new COVID19 cases, 351 recoveries & 1 death in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 11,397, including 8,992 recovered cases, 2,336 active cases & 69 deaths. The recovery rate is 78.89%: State Health Department, Govt of Manipur
    10:11 PM, 2 Oct
    1,071 new COVID19 cases and 50 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,16,213 including 14,935 active cases and 3,501 deaths: State Government
    10:10 PM, 2 Oct
    Uttarakhand reported 311 new coronavirus cases and 340 recoveries today, taking total cases to 49,559 with 40,176 recoveries and 636 deaths: State Health Department
    10:10 PM, 2 Oct
    Delhi reports 2,920 new COVID19 cases, 3,171 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 37 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,85,672 including 2,53,784 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5,438 deaths. Active cases stand at 26,450: Delhi Govt
    10:10 PM, 2 Oct
    West Bengal recorded 3,310 new coronavirus cases, 2,944 recoveries and 53 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,63,634 including 2,31,699 recoveries, 5,070 deaths and 26,865 active cases: State Health Department
    10:09 PM, 2 Oct
    141 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 & 1 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 23,689 in the force including 20,605 recoveries, 2,836 active cases and 248 deaths: Maharashtra Police
    10:09 PM, 2 Oct
    Mumbai recorded 2,440 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths today, taking active cases to 28,472 and death toll to 9,011: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    10:09 PM, 2 Oct
    Kerala: Section 144 imposed in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts considering the surge in COVID-19 cases.
    10:09 PM, 2 Oct
    Kerala: Section 144 CrPc imposed in state capital Thiruvananthapuram from 3rd October to 31st October, due to rising COVID19 cases
    10:08 PM, 2 Oct
    West Bengal: Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri opens for visitors from today. "We are taking all precautions against COVID19. Only the Elephant safari will remain closed as we will not be able to maintain social distancing there," says Badal Debnath, Director of Park. Image Image
    10:08 PM, 2 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 15,591 new COVID19 cases, 424 deaths and 13,294 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,16,513, including 37,480 deaths and 11,17,720 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,60,876: Public Health Department, Maharashtra
    10:07 PM, 2 Oct
    Haryana reported 1,476 COVID19 cases, 1,678 recoveries and 23 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,31,388 with 1,16,716 recoveries, 1,425 deaths and 13,247 active cases: State Health Department
    5:35 PM, 2 Oct
    Nepal reports highest single-day spike of 2,722 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the national case tally to 82,450: Health Ministry
    4:11 PM, 2 Oct
    Punjab: Parents wary of schools set to re-open from Oct 15
    3:46 PM, 2 Oct
    Germany's Merkel wishes Trump and his wife speedy recovery, reports Reuters.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X