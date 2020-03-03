Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 78,524 new COVID-19 cases and 971 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Oct 08: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 68-lakh mark with a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases, 58,27,705 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,05,526 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Newest First Oldest First 11,94,321 samples tested for COVID19 yesterday. Total 8,34,65,975 samples tested in the country up to 7th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. 1307 new COVID cases detected out of 33,346 tests today. Total number of cases now at 1,90,209 including 1,55,074 discharges, 34,347 active cases and 785 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister. Jharkhand reports 829 new COVID19 cases, 1087 recoveries & discharges and 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 89,702, including 79,176 recoveries & discharged and 767 deaths. Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel tests positive for COVID19. He is in home quarantine. Maharashtra reports 14,578 new COVID19 cases, 355 deaths and 16,715 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,80,489, including 39,072 deaths and 11,96,441 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,44,527. Maharashtra reports 14,578 new COVID19 cases, 355 deaths and 16,715 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,80,489, including 39,072 deaths and 11,96,441 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,44,527. Karnataka reported 10,947 new COVID-19 cases, 9,832 discharges and 113 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,68,652 including 5,42,906 discharges and 9,574 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,16,153. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was tested positive for Covid-19. Tamil Nadu reported 5,447 new COVID19 cases, 5,524 recoveries & 67 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,35,855, including 5,80,736 discharged cases, 9,984 deaths & 45,135 active cases. 5,120 new COVID19 cases and 34 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. 852 new COVID19 cases and 33 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,20,860 including 11,563 active cases and 3,712 deaths. Haryana reported 1,283 COVID19 cases, 1,555 discharges and 19 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,37,398 with 1,24,841 discharges, 1,528 deaths and 11,029 active cases. Chandigarh reports 127 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,820 including 1,448 active cases, 182 deaths, and 11,190 cured cases. Madhya Pradesh records 1639 new COVID19 cases, 30 deaths and 2228 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,40,307, including 2518 deaths and 1,20,267 recoveries. Active cases stand at 17,522. 249 new COVID19 cases, 122 recoveries & 2 deaths reported in Manipur today. Total positive cases now at 12,489, including 2,805 active cases, 9,604 recoveries & 80 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 76.89 %. Total positive cases now at 12,489, including 2,805 active cases, 9,604 recoveries & 80 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 76.89 %. 60 new COVID19 cases & 334 cured cases reported in Himachal Pradesh since 9 pm bulletin yesterday. Total cases in the state stand at 16,343, including 2,862 active cases 13,232 cured and 224 deaths. Telangana recorded 2,154 COVID19 cases, 2,239 recoveries and 8 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,04,748 including 1,77,008 recoveries, 1,189 deaths and 26,551 active cases. Kerala records 10,606 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 92,161 active cases in the state and 1,60,253 people have recovered from the infection till date. Delhi reports 2,871 new COVID19, 35 deaths and 3,370 recoveries/discharges/migrations in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 2,98,107, including 5,616 deaths and 2,70,305 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 22,186. Kerala Power Minister MM Mani announces on Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID19 and is admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Rajasthan records 2151 new COVID19 cases, 16 deaths, 2078 recoveries and 2068 discharges today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,50,467, including 1590 deaths, 1,27,526 recoveries and 1,26,476 discharges. Jammu and Kashmir reports 621 new COVID19 cases and 2,188 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 81,097, including 67,684 recoveries and 1,282 deaths. Active cases stand at 12,131. 53 positive cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries confirmed in the state today: Nagaland. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.