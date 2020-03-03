YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 78,524 new COVID-19 cases and 971 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 08: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 68-lakh mark with a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases, 58,27,705 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,05,526 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    9:40 AM, 8 Oct
    11,94,321 samples tested for COVID19 yesterday. Total 8,34,65,975 samples tested in the country up to 7th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:17 AM, 8 Oct
    India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.
    11:58 PM, 7 Oct
    1307 new COVID cases detected out of 33,346 tests today. Total number of cases now at 1,90,209 including 1,55,074 discharges, 34,347 active cases and 785 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister.
    10:22 PM, 7 Oct
    Jharkhand reports 829 new COVID19 cases, 1087 recoveries & discharges and 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 89,702, including 79,176 recoveries & discharged and 767 deaths.
    10:20 PM, 7 Oct
    Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel tests positive for COVID19. He is in home quarantine.
    9:16 PM, 7 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 14,578 new COVID19 cases, 355 deaths and 16,715 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,80,489, including 39,072 deaths and 11,96,441 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,44,527.
    9:14 PM, 7 Oct
    8:58 PM, 7 Oct
    Karnataka reported 10,947 new COVID-19 cases, 9,832 discharges and 113 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,68,652 including 5,42,906 discharges and 9,574 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,16,153.
    8:58 PM, 7 Oct
    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was tested positive for Covid-19.
    8:33 PM, 7 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,447 new COVID19 cases, 5,524 recoveries & 67 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,35,855, including 5,80,736 discharged cases, 9,984 deaths & 45,135 active cases.
    8:31 PM, 7 Oct
    5,120 new COVID19 cases and 34 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now 7,34,427 including 49,513 active cases, 6,78,828 recoveries and 6,086 deaths so far.
    8:31 PM, 7 Oct
    852 new COVID19 cases and 33 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,20,860 including 11,563 active cases and 3,712 deaths.
    8:31 PM, 7 Oct
    Haryana reported 1,283 COVID19 cases, 1,555 discharges and 19 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,37,398 with 1,24,841 discharges, 1,528 deaths and 11,029 active cases.
    7:49 PM, 7 Oct
    Chandigarh reports 127 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,820 including 1,448 active cases, 182 deaths, and 11,190 cured cases.
    7:48 PM, 7 Oct
    7:28 PM, 7 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh records 1639 new COVID19 cases, 30 deaths and 2228 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,40,307, including 2518 deaths and 1,20,267 recoveries. Active cases stand at 17,522.
    7:28 PM, 7 Oct
    249 new COVID19 cases, 122 recoveries & 2 deaths reported in Manipur today. Total positive cases now at 12,489, including 2,805 active cases, 9,604 recoveries & 80 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 76.89 %.
    7:25 PM, 7 Oct
    7:25 PM, 7 Oct
    6:54 PM, 7 Oct
    60 new COVID19 cases & 334 cured cases reported in Himachal Pradesh since 9 pm bulletin yesterday. Total cases in the state stand at 16,343, including 2,862 active cases 13,232 cured and 224 deaths.
    6:54 PM, 7 Oct
    Telangana recorded 2,154 COVID19 cases, 2,239 recoveries and 8 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,04,748 including 1,77,008 recoveries, 1,189 deaths and 26,551 active cases.
    6:53 PM, 7 Oct
    Kerala records 10,606 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 92,161 active cases in the state and 1,60,253 people have recovered from the infection till date.
    6:53 PM, 7 Oct
    Delhi reports 2,871 new COVID19, 35 deaths and 3,370 recoveries/discharges/migrations in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 2,98,107, including 5,616 deaths and 2,70,305 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 22,186.
    6:53 PM, 7 Oct
    Kerala Power Minister MM Mani announces on Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID19 and is admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.
    6:52 PM, 7 Oct
    Rajasthan records 2151 new COVID19 cases, 16 deaths, 2078 recoveries and 2068 discharges today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,50,467, including 1590 deaths, 1,27,526 recoveries and 1,26,476 discharges.
    6:52 PM, 7 Oct
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 621 new COVID19 cases and 2,188 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 81,097, including 67,684 recoveries and 1,282 deaths. Active cases stand at 12,131.
    6:51 PM, 7 Oct
    53 positive cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries confirmed in the state today: Nagaland.
    X