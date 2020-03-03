Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 78,512 new COVID-19 cases and 971 deaths in last 24 hour

India

New Delhi, Aug 31: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 36 lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated and 64,469 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Newest First Oldest First We don't need specific support from Centre as long as they don't object to more testing. Instead of taking kits from centre, we're buying from the market*. Like Union Health Minister said, we also hope COVID19 ends till Diwali: Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister 5 deaths & 645 fresh COVID19 cases take Rajasthan's case tally to 80,872. The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 14,515 and 65,309, respectively. Death toll 1,048: State Health Department Gujarat's death toll due to coronavirus crossed the 3,000 mark with 17 more deaths on Sunday to reach 3,008, while the state recorded 1,272 more cases to take its tally to 95,155. During August so far, the state has seen 33,722 cases, at a daily average of over 1,100. Meanwhile, 1,095 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total cured to 76,757. Kerala: Devotees visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of #Onam.



The temple reopened for the public from August 26, with #COVID19 precautionary measures in place for the people. pic.twitter.com/1MdAsIlwiO — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020 Kerala: Devotees visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of Onam. The temple reopened for the public from August 26, with COVID19 precautionary measures in place for the people. West Bengal: Complete lockdown being observed in Purba Medinipur, in order to contain the spread of #COVID19.



The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of Aug. There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin. pic.twitter.com/7AKosTsbe2 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020 West Bengal: Complete lockdown being observed in Purba Medinipur, in order to contain the spread of COVID19. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of Aug. There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin. 1,873 new COVID19 cases, 1,849 recovered cases & 9 deaths reported in Telangana on 30th August, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,24,963, including 31,299 active cases, 92,837 recovered cases & 827 deaths so far in the state: Health Department, Govt. of Telangana Total number of samples tested up to 30th August is 4,23,07,914 including 8,46,278 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Kolkata: Streets wear a deserted look as complete lockdown is being observed in West Bengal today amid #COVID19 pandemic.

Visuals from Em Bypass, Park Circus crossing & Deshapriya Park in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/qlcoh4XxPx — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020 Kolkata: Streets wear a deserted look as complete lockdown is being observed in West Bengal today amid COVID19 pandemic. Visuals from Em Bypass, Park Circus crossing & Deshapriya Park in Kolkata 272 new #COVID19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 12,992. Death toll in the district stands at 393: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district Andaman & Nicobar reports 23 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,104 including 473 active cases, 45 deaths and 2,586 recoveries: Union Territory Health Department The United States neared six million coronavirus cases on Sunday, nearly a quarter of the planet's total, as nations around the world battle to contain the raging pandemic. Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 4,129 new confirmed novel coronavirus infections and 339 additional fatalities, bringing the total number to 595,841 cases and 64,158 deaths. More alarming than the new peak in fresh infections is the growth rate of both new infections and the toll shooting up in the last week of August after a fall seen in the earlier weeks of the month. "But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle...," he added. Addressing the Nation First webinar series organised by Ananthkumar Foundation, he said experts like Dr Devi Prasad Shetty and Dr C N Manjnath will probably agree that after some time this will also become endemic like many other viruses which have come to the globe in the past. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expressed hope that we should have "very significant control" over COVID-19 by Diwali. "...hopefully that in the next couple of months, maybe by Diwali time, we should have a very significant control over the coronavirus," Vardhan said. Rajasthan reported 1,450 new COVID-19 cases, 2,122 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 80,227 including 65,093 recovered patients and 1,043 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,091. Uttarakhand reports 664 new coronavirus cases, taking total cases to 19,235 including 5,912 active cases and 257 deaths Jharkhand records 1,323 new COVID-19 cases, 1,182 discharges and 10 deaths, taking active cases to 11,577 and death toll to 410 Maharashtra reports 16,408 new COVID-19 cases, 7,690 discharges and 296 deaths, taking active cases to 1,93,548 (highest 51,909 cases in Pune), recoveries to 5,62,401 and death toll to 24,399. 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 3,308 recovered cases & 50 deaths reported in West Bengal today. 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 3,308 recovered cases & 50 deaths reported in West Bengal today. 

Total number of COVID cases stands at 1,59,785 in the state, including 25,657 active cases, 1,30,952 discharged cases & 3,176 deaths so far. Haryana reported 1,295 COVID-19 cases, 909 discharges and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, total cases rise to 63,282 including 51,620 discharges and 682 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 10,980. Chandigarh reports 170 new coronavirus cases, 48 discharges and 7 deaths, taking total positive cases to 4,155 including 2,296 discharges and 52 deaths. 22 deaths and 2,024 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,73,390 including 1,54,171 recovered/ discharged/migrated, 14,793 active cases and 4426 deaths. Punjab reports 1,689 new COVID-19 cases, 1,656 discharges and 56 deaths, taking total cases to 52,526 including 35,747 discharges and 1,404 deaths. With 451 new COVID-19 positive cases detected today, Goa's total case tally rises to 17,004 including 3,635active cases, 13,186 recovered cases and 183 deaths. 1,558 new COVID-19 cases, 1,054 discharges and 29 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 13,592, recoveries to 47,467 and death toll to 1,374. 1,558 new COVID-19 cases, 1,054 discharges and 29 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 13,592, recoveries to 47,467 and death toll to 1,374. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.