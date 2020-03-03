YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 78,512 new COVID-19 cases and 971 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 31: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 36 lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated and 64,469 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:46 PM, 31 Aug
    We don't need specific support from Centre as long as they don't object to more testing. Instead of taking kits from centre, we're buying from the market*. Like Union Health Minister said, we also hope COVID19 ends till Diwali: Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister
    11:41 AM, 31 Aug
    5 deaths & 645 fresh COVID19 cases take Rajasthan's case tally to 80,872. The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 14,515 and 65,309, respectively. Death toll 1,048: State Health Department
    11:38 AM, 31 Aug
    Gujarat's death toll due to coronavirus crossed the 3,000 mark with 17 more deaths on Sunday to reach 3,008, while the state recorded 1,272 more cases to take its tally to 95,155. During August so far, the state has seen 33,722 cases, at a daily average of over 1,100. Meanwhile, 1,095 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total cured to 76,757.
    10:48 AM, 31 Aug
    Kerala: Devotees visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of Onam. The temple reopened for the public from August 26, with COVID19 precautionary measures in place for the people.
    10:23 AM, 31 Aug
    West Bengal: Complete lockdown being observed in Purba Medinipur, in order to contain the spread of COVID19. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of Aug. There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin.
    10:08 AM, 31 Aug
    1,873 new COVID19 cases, 1,849 recovered cases & 9 deaths reported in Telangana on 30th August, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,24,963, including 31,299 active cases, 92,837 recovered cases & 827 deaths so far in the state: Health Department, Govt. of Telangana
    9:47 AM, 31 Aug
    Total number of samples tested up to 30th August is 4,23,07,914 including 8,46,278 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:22 AM, 31 Aug
    Kolkata: Streets wear a deserted look as complete lockdown is being observed in West Bengal today amid COVID19 pandemic. Visuals from Em Bypass, Park Circus crossing & Deshapriya Park in Kolkata
    9:14 AM, 31 Aug
    272 new #COVID19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 12,992. Death toll in the district stands at 393: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district
    8:59 AM, 31 Aug
    Andaman & Nicobar reports 23 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,104 including 473 active cases, 45 deaths and 2,586 recoveries: Union Territory Health Department
    8:30 AM, 31 Aug
    The United States neared six million coronavirus cases on Sunday, nearly a quarter of the planet's total, as nations around the world battle to contain the raging pandemic.
    8:18 AM, 31 Aug
    Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 4,129 new confirmed novel coronavirus infections and 339 additional fatalities, bringing the total number to 595,841 cases and 64,158 deaths.
    7:58 AM, 31 Aug
    More alarming than the new peak in fresh infections is the growth rate of both new infections and the toll shooting up in the last week of August after a fall seen in the earlier weeks of the month.
    11:38 PM, 30 Aug
    "But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle...," he added.
    11:38 PM, 30 Aug
    Addressing the Nation First webinar series organised by Ananthkumar Foundation, he said experts like Dr Devi Prasad Shetty and Dr C N Manjnath will probably agree that after some time this will also become endemic like many other viruses which have come to the globe in the past.
    11:37 PM, 30 Aug
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expressed hope that we should have "very significant control" over COVID-19 by Diwali. "...hopefully that in the next couple of months, maybe by Diwali time, we should have a very significant control over the coronavirus," Vardhan said.
    11:22 PM, 30 Aug
    Rajasthan reported 1,450 new COVID-19 cases, 2,122 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 80,227 including 65,093 recovered patients and 1,043 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,091.
    11:21 PM, 30 Aug
    Uttarakhand reports 664 new coronavirus cases, taking total cases to 19,235 including 5,912 active cases and 257 deaths
    11:21 PM, 30 Aug
    Jharkhand records 1,323 new COVID-19 cases, 1,182 discharges and 10 deaths, taking active cases to 11,577 and death toll to 410
    8:56 PM, 30 Aug
    Maharashtra reports 16,408 new COVID-19 cases, 7,690 discharges and 296 deaths, taking active cases to 1,93,548 (highest 51,909 cases in Pune), recoveries to 5,62,401 and death toll to 24,399.
    8:51 PM, 30 Aug
    3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 3,308 recovered cases & 50 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of COVID cases stands at 1,59,785 in the state, including 25,657 active cases, 1,30,952 discharged cases & 3,176 deaths so far.
    8:35 PM, 30 Aug
    Haryana reported 1,295 COVID-19 cases, 909 discharges and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, total cases rise to 63,282 including 51,620 discharges and 682 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 10,980.
    8:35 PM, 30 Aug
    8:35 PM, 30 Aug
    8:27 PM, 30 Aug
    Chandigarh reports 170 new coronavirus cases, 48 discharges and 7 deaths, taking total positive cases to 4,155 including 2,296 discharges and 52 deaths.
    8:25 PM, 30 Aug
    22 deaths and 2,024 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,73,390 including 1,54,171 recovered/ discharged/migrated, 14,793 active cases and 4426 deaths.
    8:23 PM, 30 Aug
    Punjab reports 1,689 new COVID-19 cases, 1,656 discharges and 56 deaths, taking total cases to 52,526 including 35,747 discharges and 1,404 deaths.
    8:23 PM, 30 Aug
    With 451 new COVID-19 positive cases detected today, Goa's total case tally rises to 17,004 including 3,635active cases, 13,186 recovered cases and 183 deaths.
    8:21 PM, 30 Aug
    1,558 new COVID-19 cases, 1,054 discharges and 29 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 13,592, recoveries to 47,467 and death toll to 1,374.
    8:21 PM, 30 Aug
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

