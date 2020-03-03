YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: 54% cases in 18-44 age group, 51% deaths among senior citizens: Health Ministry

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 02: Single-day spike of 78,357 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,045 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,019,09 cured/discharged/migrated and 66,333 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:21 PM, 2 Sep
    Healthcare workers and first responders who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 should be at the front of the line for vaccines when they become available, an independent expert panel tapped by top U.S. health officials said.
    12:15 PM, 2 Sep
    As many as 3,219 new positive cases were reported in Odisha, total climbs to 1,09,780 in the state. And 11 more Covid deaths were reported taking the death toll stands at 514 in the state.
    11:33 AM, 2 Sep
    Goa CM Pramod Sawant tested positive for Covid-19, said he is asymptomatic and opted for home isolation. "I will continue to discharge my duties from home, requests those who have come in close contact with him
    11:24 AM, 2 Sep
    The Scottish government is reimposing a ban on household gatherings in three local authorities in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area for the next two weeks amid alarm about rising infections in recent days.
    11:09 AM, 2 Sep
    For the first time, India conducted more than a million tests on two consecutive days. While Delhi reported 2.3k new cases, its highest since the start of July, Maharashtra crossed 8 lakh total cases with 15.7k new cases.
    10:55 AM, 2 Sep
    Rajasthan records 690 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths today; 141 recovered and 141 discharged. Total cases in the state rise to 83,853 including 1074 deaths, 68,265 recoveries and 67,093 discharges. Active cases stand at 14,514.
    10:36 AM, 2 Sep
    The Trump administration will send most of its newly purchased 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. states for schools and critical services, a White House official said , as New York City pushed back reopening classrooms in a deal with union leaders. The moves came as The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a sweeping order temporarily halting landlords across the nation from evicting millions of tenants in what it said was an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
    9:39 AM, 2 Sep
    The total number of samples tested up to 1st September is 4,43,37,201 including 10,12,367 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:18 AM, 2 Sep
    Maharashtra: Ganesha idol immersion was done inside the premises of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, Pune in view of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    9:18 AM, 2 Sep
    Uttarakhand: Boating services have resumed in Nainital. Vikram Singh Bisht, Boat Operators Committee manager said, "There was lockdown during our peak profit season of May-June this year. Even now the tourists are afraid but we hope the situation will improve by October.
    9:06 AM, 2 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh: mountaineers of ITBP successfully climbed Leo Pargil mountain (22,222 ft) on 31 Aug to record the first such ascent during COVID19. Total 12 members of the 16 member team from Sector Head Quarters, ITBP Shimla climbed the peak successfully.
    8:52 AM, 2 Sep
    Eight new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 1,020, including 610 discharged patients. Active cases stand at 410: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
    8:34 AM, 2 Sep
    With growing cases of COVID-19 cases in Nepal, 12 districts in the country have entered the phase of community transmission, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Tuesday.
    8:03 AM, 2 Sep
    Seventy-two more people, including seven security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,440, a health department official said.
    10:50 PM, 1 Sep
    Maharashtra recorded 15,765 new coronavirus cases and 320 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,08,306 and the death toll to 24,903.
    10:45 PM, 1 Sep
    100 new COVID-19 cases & 94 recoveries detected in Arunachal Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 4,212. The death toll stands at 7 in the state.
    10:42 PM, 1 Sep
    Sikkim's COVID-19 cases tally rises to 1,670 with 18 fresh cases reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 429 and 1,237 respectively. The death toll stands at 4.
    10:42 PM, 1 Sep
    28 new cases & 67 recoveries reported today in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the total tally of COVID19 cases to 3,160. There are 400 active cases and 2,714 recoveries till date. The death toll is at 46.
    10:06 PM, 1 Sep
    84 deaths and 10,368 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 4,45,139 including 1,01,210 active cases, 3,39,876 recovered cases and 4,053 deaths
    10:05 PM, 1 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 6,255 including 1,525 active cases, 4,647 recovered cases and 40 deaths.
    9:28 PM, 1 Sep
    32 deaths and 1,525 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 65,490 including 14,072 active cases, 49,992 recoveries and 1,426 deaths.
    8:35 PM, 1 Sep
    2,943 new COVID-19 cases, 3,346 discharges & 55 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of COVID cases stands at 1,65,721 in the state, including 24,822 active cases, 1,37,616 discharges & 3,283 deaths so far.
    8:34 PM, 1 Sep
    1,522 fresh positive cases reported in Punjab today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 55,508 including 15,849 active cases, 38,147 discharged patients and 1,512 deaths.
    8:33 PM, 1 Sep
    1,310 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths reported in Gujarat, in the last 24 hours. State tally raises to 97,745 including 15,796 active cases, 78,913 cured/discharged cases and 3,036 deaths.
    8:32 PM, 1 Sep
    1694 new cases and 17 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases now at 66426 including 53835 recoveries, 11885 active cases and 706 deaths.
    8:24 PM, 1 Sep
    A total of five new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today, taking the total number of cases to 2,780.
    7:58 PM, 1 Sep
    A total of 30 new coronavirus cases and one death was reported in Manipur. Total number of cases reached 6,382 and includes 1,903 active cases and 4,450 recovered cases.
    7:57 PM, 1 Sep
    9058 new COVID-19 positive cases, 5159 discharges and 135 deaths reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases now at 351481 including 254626 discharges, 90999 active cases and 5837 deaths.
    7:55 PM, 1 Sep
    9058 new COVID-19 positive cases, 5159 discharges and 135 deaths reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases now at 351481 including 254626 discharges, 90999 active cases and 5837 deaths.
    7:08 PM, 1 Sep
    A total of 525 new coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 241 from Jammu division and 284 from Kashmir division, takng the total number of cases to 38,223 including 8,022 active cases, 29,484 recoveries and 717 deaths.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X