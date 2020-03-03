Coronavirus LIVE: 54% cases in 18-44 age group, 51% deaths among senior citizens: Health Ministry

India

New Delhi, Sep 02: Single-day spike of 78,357 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,045 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,019,09 cured/discharged/migrated and 66,333 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Newest First Oldest First Healthcare workers and first responders who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 should be at the front of the line for vaccines when they become available, an independent expert panel tapped by top U.S. health officials said. As many as 3,219 new positive cases were reported in Odisha, total climbs to 1,09,780 in the state. And 11 more Covid deaths were reported taking the death toll stands at 514 in the state. Goa CM Pramod Sawant tested positive for Covid-19, said he is asymptomatic and opted for home isolation. "I will continue to discharge my duties from home, requests those who have come in close contact with him The Scottish government is reimposing a ban on household gatherings in three local authorities in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area for the next two weeks amid alarm about rising infections in recent days. For the first time, India conducted more than a million tests on two consecutive days. While Delhi reported 2.3k new cases, its highest since the start of July, Maharashtra crossed 8 lakh total cases with 15.7k new cases. Rajasthan records 690 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths today; 141 recovered and 141 discharged. Total cases in the state rise to 83,853 including 1074 deaths, 68,265 recoveries and 67,093 discharges. Active cases stand at 14,514. The Trump administration will send most of its newly purchased 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. states for schools and critical services, a White House official said , as New York City pushed back reopening classrooms in a deal with union leaders. The moves came as The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a sweeping order temporarily halting landlords across the nation from evicting millions of tenants in what it said was an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The total number of samples tested up to 1st September is 4,43,37,201 including 10,12,367 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Maharashtra: #Ganesha idol immersion was done inside the premises of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, Pune in view of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (01.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/39FoplOsdR — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020 Maharashtra: Ganesha idol immersion was done inside the premises of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, Pune in view of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uttarakhand: Boating services have resumed in Nainital. Vikram Singh Bisht, Boat Operators Committee manager said, "There was lockdown during our peak profit season of May-June this year. Even now the tourists are afraid but we hope the situation will improve by October. Himachal Pradesh: mountaineers of ITBP successfully climbed Leo Pargil mountain (22,222 ft) on 31 Aug to record the first such ascent during COVID19. Total 12 members of the 16 member team from Sector Head Quarters, ITBP Shimla climbed the peak successfully. Eight new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 1,020, including 610 discharged patients. Active cases stand at 410: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram With growing cases of COVID-19 cases in Nepal, 12 districts in the country have entered the phase of community transmission, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Tuesday. Seventy-two more people, including seven security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,440, a health department official said. Maharashtra recorded 15,765 new coronavirus cases and 320 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,08,306 and the death toll to 24,903. 100 new COVID-19 cases & 94 recoveries detected in Arunachal Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 4,212. The death toll stands at 7 in the state. Sikkim's COVID-19 cases tally rises to 1,670 with 18 fresh cases reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 429 and 1,237 respectively. The death toll stands at 4. 28 new cases & 67 recoveries reported today in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the total tally of COVID19 cases to 3,160. There are 400 active cases and 2,714 recoveries till date. The death toll is at 46. 84 deaths and 10,368 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 4,45,139 including 1,01,210 active cases, 3,39,876 recovered cases and 4,053 deaths Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 6,255 including 1,525 active cases, 4,647 recovered cases and 40 deaths. 32 deaths and 1,525 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 65,490 including 14,072 active cases, 49,992 recoveries and 1,426 deaths. 2,943 new COVID-19 cases, 3,346 discharges & 55 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of COVID cases stands at 1,65,721 in the state, including 24,822 active cases, 1,37,616 discharges & 3,283 deaths so far. 1,522 fresh positive cases reported in Punjab today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 55,508 including 15,849 active cases, 38,147 discharged patients and 1,512 deaths. 1,310 new COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths reported in Gujarat, in the last 24 hours. 1694 new cases and 17 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases now at 66426 including 53835 recoveries, 11885 active cases and 706 deaths. A total of five new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today, taking the total number of cases to 2,780. A total of 30 new coronavirus cases and one death was reported in Manipur. Total number of cases reached 6,382 and includes 1,903 active cases and 4,450 recovered cases. 9058 new COVID-19 positive cases, 5159 discharges and 135 deaths reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases now at 351481 including 254626 discharges, 90999 active cases and 5837 deaths. A total of 525 new coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 241 from Jammu division and 284 from Kashmir division, takng the total number of cases to 38,223 including 8,022 active cases, 29,484 recoveries and 717 deaths. A total of 525 new coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 241 from Jammu division and 284 from Kashmir division, takng the total number of cases to 38,223 including 8,022 active cases, 29,484 recoveries and 717 deaths. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.