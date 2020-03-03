Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 77,266 new COVID19 cases and 1,057 deaths in last 24 hour

India

New Delhi, Aug 28: India's COVID-19 case tally at 33.87 lakh with a record spike of 77,266 fresh cases, and 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated and 61,529 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Newest First Oldest First All asymptomatic COVID19 positive patients in Jammu to be under home isolation. Patients will be provided oximeter for free, and need to download Aarogya Setu app. Asymptomatic patients admitted to hospital to remain there till they test negative: Jammu and Kashmir Government Taking into consideration, steps taken by Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh to impose strict COVID19 lockdown during the weekend, Punjab & Haryana High Court Chief Justice orders that subordinate courts in 2 States & UT will remain closed on every working Saturday till further orders 29 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,003. A total of 500 people cured/discharged so far. Active cases stand at 503: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of Centre's strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare We have three different vaccines in the final trial stage. We are producing them in advance so that many doses are available. We'll have a safe & effective vaccine this year. Together, we will crush the virus: US President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention The US recorded 931 new virus deaths in the past 24 hours: AFP US passes grim milestone of 180,000 coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University 2036 new COVID19 cases detected in Assam today. The total positive cases in the state rise to 98,807, including 278 deaths and 76,962 discharges. Active cases stand at 21,564: Government of Assam Maharashtra reported 14,718 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 7,33,568, said a health official. With 355 fatalities being recorded, the death toll reached 23,444, he said. The number of active cases in the state is 1,78,234. On Thursday, 9,136 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the state to 5,31,563, the official said. State capital Mumbai reported 1,350 new cases and 30 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,40,888 and death toll to 7,535. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,463. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren says, "In sync with the demands of students across the country & our ''ongoing collective fight against once in a century epidemic COVID__19' I have written to Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank 'ji urging him to postpone the NEET JEE Exams in view of larger public interest & safety." 1,746 new COVID19 cases reported in the state today, takes the state's total case tally to 47,836 including 15,608 active cases, 30,972 discharged cases and 1,256 deaths: Punjab Government With 456 new COVID19 positive cases detected today, Goa's total case tally rises to 15,483. The total number of cases includes 3,445 active cases, 11,867 recovered cases and 171 deaths: Goa Health Department Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 27 said a smooth transaction of the business of Parliament during the Monsoon Session in view of COVID-19 is his priority and all guidelines pertaining to social distancing will be adhered to during the session. Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on August 28, on a batch of pleas challenging UGC guidelines to hold final semester exams by September 30 amid COVID-19 situation. States/UT were advised to proactively take steps towards reducing case fatality to less than 1% in all districts focusing on effective containment, contact tracing&surveillance, ensuring that at least in 80% of new cases, close contacts should be traced & tested with 72 hrs: Govt Quote Tweet Cabinet Secretary held a video conference with Chief Secretaries & Health Secretaries of 9 states & one UT today & reviewed & discuss the COVID-19 management & response strategy in these states/UT: Govt of India 655 new COVID19 cases (158 from Jammu & 497 from Kashmir) 528 recoveries & 14 deaths reported in Jammu & Kashmir today. Total cases stand at 35,135, including 7,743 active positive cases, 26,721 recoveries & 671 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of J&K Phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission scheduled to begin on Sept 1, based on an assessment of demand by our missions abroad, flights are being rescheduled by Air India group & pvt carriers. Bubble arrangements with different countries will continue as per schedule in next phase 2: MEA The Lok Sabha Speaker instructed the officials to ensure that arrangements are made in a timely manner to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols during the session. He directed for making proper arrangements for security & sanitisation: Sources Quote Tweet Total number of COVID19 cases in the state is now 5,410 including 1,453 active cases, 3,883 recoveries and 30 deaths: Himachal Pradesh Health Department 92 deaths and 10,621 fresh COVID19 reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID19 cases in the state is now 3,93,090 including 94,209 active cases, 2,95,248 recoveries and 3,633 deaths: State Health Department Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directs the DGP to strictly enforce the closure of liquor shops in the state by 6.30 pm, as per the existing guidelines, to curb the spread of COVID19 in the state. GST collection has been severely impacted this year, due to COVID19 pandemic. As per GST Compensation Law, states need to be given compensation: Finance Secretary on 41st meeting of GST Council Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the newly inaugurated 300-bedded #COVID19 hospital in Gonda pic.twitter.com/dy2bHpBtTJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2020 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the newly inaugurated 300-bedded COVID19 hospital in Gonda We've capability, capacity & will to produce high-end indigenous weapon systems. With govt's push in right direction & vision of Aatnirbhar Bharat being promulgated, this is time to see this opportunity to achieve self-efficiency & becoming net exporter of defence equipment: CDS India today is facing numerous challenges and threats. Our collective response to COVID-19 has firmly established our ability to overcome any such unforeseeable eventuality: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at a webinar Continuing its global support in fighting the pandemic, India gifted medical supplies & protective gear to Government of Saint Lucia to assist in its fight against COVID-19: Development Partnership Administration (DPA) of External Affairs Ministry Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally stands at 5,365 including 3,865 recoveries, 1,426 active cases and 30 deaths: State Health Department 106 more police personnel found COVID19 positive & 2 died in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra. Total number of Corona positive police personnel in the state reaches to 14,295 including 2,604 active cases, 11,545 recoveries & 146 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP MP from Jammu-Poonch, has tested positive for COVID19. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.