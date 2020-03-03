YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 77,266 new COVID19 cases and 1,057 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 28: India's COVID-19 case tally at 33.87 lakh with a record spike of 77,266 fresh cases, and 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated and 61,529 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:27 AM, 28 Aug
    All asymptomatic COVID19 positive patients in Jammu to be under home isolation. Patients will be provided oximeter for free, and need to download Aarogya Setu app. Asymptomatic patients admitted to hospital to remain there till they test negative: Jammu and Kashmir Government
    10:14 AM, 28 Aug
    Taking into consideration, steps taken by Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh to impose strict COVID19 lockdown during the weekend, Punjab & Haryana High Court Chief Justice orders that subordinate courts in 2 States & UT will remain closed on every working Saturday till further orders
    9:45 AM, 28 Aug
    29 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,003. A total of 500 people cured/discharged so far. Active cases stand at 503: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
    9:28 AM, 28 Aug
    In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of Centre's strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
    9:01 AM, 28 Aug
    We have three different vaccines in the final trial stage. We are producing them in advance so that many doses are available. We'll have a safe & effective vaccine this year. Together, we will crush the virus: US President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention
    8:42 AM, 28 Aug
    The US recorded 931 new virus deaths in the past 24 hours: AFP
    8:25 AM, 28 Aug
    US passes grim milestone of 180,000 coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University
    11:56 PM, 27 Aug
    2036 new COVID19 cases detected in Assam today. The total positive cases in the state rise to 98,807, including 278 deaths and 76,962 discharges. Active cases stand at 21,564: Government of Assam
    11:45 PM, 27 Aug
    Maharashtra reported 14,718 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 7,33,568, said a health official. With 355 fatalities being recorded, the death toll reached 23,444, he said. The number of active cases in the state is 1,78,234. On Thursday, 9,136 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the state to 5,31,563, the official said. State capital Mumbai reported 1,350 new cases and 30 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,40,888 and death toll to 7,535. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,463.
    11:36 PM, 27 Aug
    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren says, "In sync with the demands of students across the country & our ''ongoing collective fight against once in a century epidemic COVID__19' I have written to Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank 'ji urging him to postpone the NEET JEE Exams in view of larger public interest & safety."
    11:26 PM, 27 Aug
    1,746 new COVID19 cases reported in the state today, takes the state's total case tally to 47,836 including 15,608 active cases, 30,972 discharged cases and 1,256 deaths: Punjab Government
    11:26 PM, 27 Aug
    With 456 new COVID19 positive cases detected today, Goa's total case tally rises to 15,483. The total number of cases includes 3,445 active cases, 11,867 recovered cases and 171 deaths: Goa Health Department
    7:24 PM, 27 Aug
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 27 said a smooth transaction of the business of Parliament during the Monsoon Session in view of COVID-19 is his priority and all guidelines pertaining to social distancing will be adhered to during the session.
    7:24 PM, 27 Aug
    Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on August 28, on a batch of pleas challenging UGC guidelines to hold final semester exams by September 30 amid COVID-19 situation.
    6:36 PM, 27 Aug
    States/UT were advised to proactively take steps towards reducing case fatality to less than 1% in all districts focusing on effective containment, contact tracing&surveillance, ensuring that at least in 80% of new cases, close contacts should be traced & tested with 72 hrs: Govt Quote Tweet
    6:36 PM, 27 Aug
    Cabinet Secretary held a video conference with Chief Secretaries & Health Secretaries of 9 states & one UT today & reviewed & discuss the COVID-19 management & response strategy in these states/UT: Govt of India
    6:36 PM, 27 Aug
    655 new COVID19 cases (158 from Jammu & 497 from Kashmir) 528 recoveries & 14 deaths reported in Jammu & Kashmir today. Total cases stand at 35,135, including 7,743 active positive cases, 26,721 recoveries & 671 deaths: State Health Department, Govt of J&K
    6:36 PM, 27 Aug
    Phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission scheduled to begin on Sept 1, based on an assessment of demand by our missions abroad, flights are being rescheduled by Air India group & pvt carriers. Bubble arrangements with different countries will continue as per schedule in next phase 2: MEA
    6:36 PM, 27 Aug
    The Lok Sabha Speaker instructed the officials to ensure that arrangements are made in a timely manner to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols during the session. He directed for making proper arrangements for security & sanitisation: Sources Quote Tweet
    6:35 PM, 27 Aug
    Total number of COVID19 cases in the state is now 5,410 including 1,453 active cases, 3,883 recoveries and 30 deaths: Himachal Pradesh Health Department
    6:35 PM, 27 Aug
    92 deaths and 10,621 fresh COVID19 reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID19 cases in the state is now 3,93,090 including 94,209 active cases, 2,95,248 recoveries and 3,633 deaths: State Health Department
    6:35 PM, 27 Aug
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directs the DGP to strictly enforce the closure of liquor shops in the state by 6.30 pm, as per the existing guidelines, to curb the spread of COVID19 in the state.
    4:35 PM, 27 Aug
    GST collection has been severely impacted this year, due to COVID19 pandemic. As per GST Compensation Law, states need to be given compensation: Finance Secretary on 41st meeting of GST Council
    4:35 PM, 27 Aug
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the newly inaugurated 300-bedded COVID19 hospital in Gonda
    4:03 PM, 27 Aug
    We've capability, capacity & will to produce high-end indigenous weapon systems. With govt's push in right direction & vision of Aatnirbhar Bharat being promulgated, this is time to see this opportunity to achieve self-efficiency & becoming net exporter of defence equipment: CDS
    3:48 PM, 27 Aug
    India today is facing numerous challenges and threats. Our collective response to COVID-19 has firmly established our ability to overcome any such unforeseeable eventuality: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at a webinar
    3:31 PM, 27 Aug
    Continuing its global support in fighting the pandemic, India gifted medical supplies & protective gear to Government of Saint Lucia to assist in its fight against COVID-19: Development Partnership Administration (DPA) of External Affairs Ministry
    3:01 PM, 27 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally stands at 5,365 including 3,865 recoveries, 1,426 active cases and 30 deaths: State Health Department
    1:50 PM, 27 Aug
    106 more police personnel found COVID19 positive & 2 died in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra. Total number of Corona positive police personnel in the state reaches to 14,295 including 2,604 active cases, 11,545 recoveries & 146 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police
    1:15 PM, 27 Aug
    Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP MP from Jammu-Poonch, has tested positive for COVID19.
    X