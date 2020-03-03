For Quick Alerts
Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 77,266 new COVID19 cases and 1,057 deaths in last 24 hour
India
New Delhi, Aug 28: India's COVID-19 case tally at 33.87 lakh with a record spike of 77,266 fresh cases, and 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated and 61,529 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Maharashtra reported 14,718 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 7,33,568, said a health official. With 355 fatalities being recorded, the death toll reached 23,444, he said. The number of active cases in the state is 1,78,234. On Thursday, 9,136 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the state to 5,31,563, the official said. State capital Mumbai reported 1,350 new cases and 30 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,40,888 and death toll to 7,535. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,463.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren says, "In sync with the demands of students across the country & our ''ongoing collective fight against once in a century epidemic COVID__19' I have written to Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank 'ji urging him to postpone the NEET JEE Exams in view of larger public interest & safety."
States/UT were advised to proactively take steps towards reducing case fatality to less than 1% in all districts focusing on effective containment, contact tracing&surveillance, ensuring that at least in 80% of new cases, close contacts should be traced & tested with 72 hrs: Govt Quote Tweet
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the newly inaugurated 300-bedded #COVID19 hospital in Gonda pic.twitter.com/dy2bHpBtTJ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2020
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the newly inaugurated 300-bedded COVID19 hospital in Gonda
