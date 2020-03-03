YouTube
  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 76.47%

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, Aug 28: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 34 lakh mark with a spike of 76,472 new cases and 1,021 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases, 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated and 62,550 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:58 PM, 29 Aug
    Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 is underway in Delhi. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri present at the meeting.
    12:34 PM, 29 Aug
    Religious Places in Maharashtra Should Be Reopened: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis
    12:12 PM, 29 Aug
    151 more police personnel found Covid-19 positive and five died in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra. Total number of Corona positive police personnel in the state reaches to 14,792 including 2,772 active cases, 11,867 recoveries and 153 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police.
    11:42 AM, 29 Aug
    550 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths reported in Puducherry today. Total number of cases stands at 13,556, including 4,834 active cases, 8,511 recovered cases and 211 deaths till date: UT Health Department.
    11:31 AM, 29 Aug
    India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 76.47% as on August 29. Steady improvement in recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25.
    11:03 AM, 29 Aug
    Uttarakhand BJP Chief Bansidhar Bhagat tests positive for Covid-19.
    11:03 AM, 29 Aug
    595 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases now at 77,965 including 14,697 active cases and 1,025 deaths: State Health Department.
    10:26 AM, 29 Aug
    Speaker OP Birla said the seating arrangement of all MPS has been done keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and the protocol of social distancing would be adequately followed.
    10:26 AM, 29 Aug
    Researchers for the first time have identified someone in the United States who was reinfected with the novel coronavirus, according to a study that has not yet been reviewed by outside experts.
    9:05 AM, 29 Aug
    Delhi: Police issue challans to people found travelling without wearing masks.
    8:28 AM, 29 Aug
    There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from 30th August and 7th September and from 12th September and 14th September: State Government.
    8:19 AM, 29 Aug
    The state's caseload has reached 1,01,367 and the death toll mounted to 286. Kamrup Metro reported 562 new cases, Jorhat 167, Cachar 165, Dibrugarh 19 and Hailakandi 135.
    8:19 AM, 29 Aug
    With 2,560 fresh infections, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the one lakh mark on Friday, while eight more deaths were reported, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    8:18 AM, 29 Aug
    China reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, the same number as the previous day, with all of them travelling into the country from overseas, the national health authority said on Saturday.
    12:15 AM, 29 Aug
    India's trajectory of daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday became the highest ever recorded by any country, which means that the outbreak in the country currently is worse than it was at the peak in the United States (US) – the worst-hit nation in the world.
    9:04 PM, 28 Aug
    9,01,338 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total tests as on date have reached 3,94,77,848. More than 1 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. The tests per Million too have seen a sharp surge to 28,607: Govt of India
    7:59 PM, 28 Aug
    Karnataka detects 8,960 fresh COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases to 3,18,752 including 136 deaths, 7,464 discharges and 86,347 active cases: State Health Department
    7:59 PM, 28 Aug
    14,361 new COVID19 cases and 331 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 7,47,995 including 1,80,718 active cases, 5,43,170 recoveries and 23,775 deaths: State Health department
    7:50 PM, 28 Aug
    COVID-19 cases cross 4 lakhs mark in Andhra Pradesh, with the state reporting 10,526 new cases and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours. Number of active cases and deaths stand at 96,191 and 3,714 respectively: State Health Department
    7:30 PM, 28 Aug
    5 new COVID19 cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. With this, total number of positive cases rises to 2,745 including 2,392 discharges and 93 active cases: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra
    6:52 PM, 28 Aug
    State Health Department: Manipur detects 2 deaths and 118 new cases of COVID-19 infection, taking the total number of positive cases to 5,843, including 1,759 active cases, 4,057 recoveries and 27 deaths.
    6:52 PM, 28 Aug
    Kerala recorded 2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 2,097 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 23,111 and recoveries to 45,858.
    6:52 PM, 28 Aug
    Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 5,566 including 1,473 active cases, 4,018 recoveries and 31 deaths. (ANI)
    6:52 PM, 28 Aug
    he state on August 28 reported 77 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,294, while 5,447 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,13,824 in the state, officials told news agency PTI.
    6:51 PM, 28 Aug
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on August 28 said the coronavirus pandemic was likely to worsen in coming months, and that life would not return to normal until a vaccine to combat it had been developed. Even though Germany would not fully repay debt incurred due to relief measures to offset the virus's economic impact until 2058, such stimulus was essential as the economy could not be allowed to grind to a halt in the meantime, she said. In response to the pandemic, her government would also work in a spirit of social cohesion, she said, urging citizens not to drop their guard against the virus.
    6:51 PM, 28 Aug
    A Chennai Super Kings player and at least a dozen members of the support staff have tested positive for coronavirus in Dubai, as per reports. This comes weeks ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
    6:39 PM, 28 Aug
    Arrangements for conducting COVID-19 test will also be made on Parliament premises before start of Monsoon Session.
    6:11 PM, 28 Aug
    Chandigarh Administration orders discontinuation of weekend closure of markets, congested markets to continue to open on odd-even formula till September 3; Sukhna Lake to remain closed on weekends.
    6:10 PM, 28 Aug
    COVID-19 has posed a major challenge for the functioning of democratic institutions across the world. We hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the (Monsson) session by following COVID-19 related guidelines: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
    6:10 PM, 28 Aug
    Kerala recorded 2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 2,097 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 23,111 and recoveries to 45,858: State Health Department
