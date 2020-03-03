Coronavirus LIVE: India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 76.47%

India

New Delhi, Aug 28: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 34 lakh mark with a spike of 76,472 new cases and 1,021 deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases, 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated and 62,550 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Newest First Oldest First Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 is underway in Delhi. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri present at the meeting. Religious Places in Maharashtra Should Be Reopened: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis 151 more police personnel found Covid-19 positive and five died in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra. Total number of Corona positive police personnel in the state reaches to 14,792 including 2,772 active cases, 11,867 recoveries and 153 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police. 550 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths reported in Puducherry today. Total number of cases stands at 13,556, including 4,834 active cases, 8,511 recovered cases and 211 deaths till date: UT Health Department. India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 76.47% as on August 29. Steady improvement in recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25. मेरा कल कोरोना वायरस के लिए परीक्षण किया गया जिसमें मेरी परीक्षण रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

मैं सभी पार्टी पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूँ, पिछले सप्ताह में मेरे संपर्क में जो भी आए हैं, वे कृपया परीक्षण करवा लें।

आप सभी के आशीर्वाद से पुनः आपके बीच जल्द ही लौटूंगा। — Bansidhar Bhagat (@bansidharbhagat) August 29, 2020 Uttarakhand BJP Chief Bansidhar Bhagat tests positive for Covid-19. 595 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths reported in Rajasthan today. Total number of cases now at 77,965 including 14,697 active cases and 1,025 deaths: State Health Department. Speaker OP Birla said the seating arrangement of all MPS has been done keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and the protocol of social distancing would be adequately followed. Researchers for the first time have identified someone in the United States who was reinfected with the novel coronavirus, according to a study that has not yet been reviewed by outside experts. Delhi: Police issue challans to people found travelling without wearing masks. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BYgPcNdJ0V — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020 Delhi: Police issue challans to people found travelling without wearing masks. There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from 30th August and 7th September and from 12th September and 14th September: State Government. The state's caseload has reached 1,01,367 and the death toll mounted to 286. Kamrup Metro reported 562 new cases, Jorhat 167, Cachar 165, Dibrugarh 19 and Hailakandi 135. With 2,560 fresh infections, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the one lakh mark on Friday, while eight more deaths were reported, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. China reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, the same number as the previous day, with all of them travelling into the country from overseas, the national health authority said on Saturday. India's trajectory of daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday became the highest ever recorded by any country, which means that the outbreak in the country currently is worse than it was at the peak in the United States (US) – the worst-hit nation in the world. 9,01,338 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total tests as on date have reached 3,94,77,848. More than 1 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. The tests per Million too have seen a sharp surge to 28,607: Govt of India Karnataka detects 8,960 fresh COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases to 3,18,752 including 136 deaths, 7,464 discharges and 86,347 active cases: State Health Department 14,361 new COVID19 cases and 331 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 7,47,995 including 1,80,718 active cases, 5,43,170 recoveries and 23,775 deaths: State Health department COVID-19 cases cross 4 lakhs mark in Andhra Pradesh, with the state reporting 10,526 new cases and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours. Number of active cases and deaths stand at 96,191 and 3,714 respectively: State Health Department 5 new COVID19 cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. With this, total number of positive cases rises to 2,745 including 2,392 discharges and 93 active cases: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra State Health Department: Manipur detects 2 deaths and 118 new cases of COVID-19 infection, taking the total number of positive cases to 5,843, including 1,759 active cases, 4,057 recoveries and 27 deaths. Kerala recorded 2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 2,097 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 23,111 and recoveries to 45,858. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 5,566 including 1,473 active cases, 4,018 recoveries and 31 deaths. (ANI) he state on August 28 reported 77 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,294, while 5,447 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,13,824 in the state, officials told news agency PTI. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on August 28 said the coronavirus pandemic was likely to worsen in coming months, and that life would not return to normal until a vaccine to combat it had been developed. Even though Germany would not fully repay debt incurred due to relief measures to offset the virus's economic impact until 2058, such stimulus was essential as the economy could not be allowed to grind to a halt in the meantime, she said. In response to the pandemic, her government would also work in a spirit of social cohesion, she said, urging citizens not to drop their guard against the virus. A Chennai Super Kings player and at least a dozen members of the support staff have tested positive for coronavirus in Dubai, as per reports. This comes weeks ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Arrangements for conducting COVID-19 test will also be made on Parliament premises before start of Monsoon Session. Chandigarh Administration orders discontinuation of weekend closure of markets, congested markets to continue to open on odd-even formula till September 3; Sukhna Lake to remain closed on weekends. COVID-19 has posed a major challenge for the functioning of democratic institutions across the world. We hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the (Monsson) session by following COVID-19 related guidelines: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Kerala recorded 2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 2,097 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 23,111 and recoveries to 45,858: State Health Department Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.