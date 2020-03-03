YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 75,760 new COVID19 cases and 1,023 deaths in last 24 hour

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 27: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 33 lakh mark with 75,760 fresh cases and 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated and 60,472 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:15 PM, 27 Aug
    Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP MP from Jammu-Poonch, has tested positive for COVID19.
    12:54 PM, 27 Aug
    511 new COVID19 cases, 275 discharged cases & 10 deaths reported in Puducherry today. Total number of cases in the state stands at 12,434, including 4,483 active cases, 7,761 recovered cases & 190 deaths till date: State Health Department, Government of Puducherry
    12:05 PM, 27 Aug
    We've not exhausted our policy options whether it relates to rate cut or any other aspect of central banking...We are constantly watchful & as & when we anticipate certain emerging situation, we'll deal with it: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today at a newspaper event
    12:04 PM, 27 Aug
    Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice & Empowerment, tested positive for COVID-19.
    12:04 PM, 27 Aug
    3,384 new COVID19 positive cases, 3,343 recoveries and 7 deaths have been reported in Odisha. Total number of cases now at 90,986 including 27,672 active cases, 62,813 recoveries and 448 deaths: State Health Department
    11:29 AM, 27 Aug
    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the telephone today and requested him for postponement of NEET and JEE exams, in view of COVID19 situation and also because many parts of the state are in the grip of flood: CMO, Odisha.
    11:09 AM, 27 Aug
    RBI's response to the situation arising out of COVID19 has been unprecedented. Measures taken by the RBI are intended to deal with the specific situation of COVID19 and can not be, obviously permanent: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today at a newspaper event
    11:01 AM, 27 Aug
    While the moratorium on loans was a temporary solution in the context of lockdown, resolution framework is expected to give a durable relief to borrowers facing COVID19 related stress: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (in file pic) at a newspaper event, today
    10:51 AM, 27 Aug
    The total number of samples tested up to 26th August is 3,85,76,510 including 9,24,998 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    10:20 AM, 27 Aug
    West Bengal: Police check vehicles amid bi-weekly COVID19 lockdown in the state; visuals from Howrah Bridge. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of Aug. There're 1,47,775 COVID cases in the state, as per the latest state health dept bulletin
    10:05 AM, 27 Aug
    2,795 new COVID19 positive cases, 872 recoveries and 8 deaths were reported in Telangana on August 26, taking the total number of cases to 1,14,483. The total number of cases include 27,600 active cases, 86,095 recoveries and 788 deaths: Health Department, Telangana Govt.
    9:20 AM, 27 Aug
    Also, restriction on flights coming in from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad, is being partially lifted from 1st September onwards. Flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week: West Bengal Government
    9:15 AM, 27 Aug
    Ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on 7th, 11th & 12th September as the state will observe complete lockdown on these three days: West Bengal Government in a letter to Union Ministry of Civil Aviation
    8:52 AM, 27 Aug
    West Bengal: Bi-weekly lockdown being observed in the state to contain the spread of COVID19; visuals from Siliguri. The state government has ordered complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August
    8:13 AM, 27 Aug
    Restriction on flights coming in from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad, is being partially lifted from September 1 onwards, says West Bengal government.
    12:22 AM, 27 Aug
    2,179 new COVID cases detected today out of 36,225 tests done in the last 24 hours. Total cases now at 96,771 including 21,680 active cases and 274 deaths: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    12:22 AM, 27 Aug
    Jharkhand reports 1,137 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recoveries and 10 deaths, taking total cases to 33,311 including 22,486 recoveries and 362 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 10,463: State Health Department
    12:22 AM, 27 Aug
    497 new COVID19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 15,027 including 3,351 active cases, 11,511 recovered cases and 165 deaths: State Health Department
    12:21 AM, 27 Aug
    1,345 new COVID-19 positive cases and 12 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases now at 74,670 including 14,099 active cases and 992 deaths: State Health Department
    12:20 AM, 27 Aug
    Maharashtra: Police beat members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Dhule after they stopped the vehicle of State Minister Abdul Sattar to request him to waive off college fee of students owing to COVID19.
    12:20 AM, 27 Aug
    141 new COVID19 cases reported in Manipur including 25 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 5,585 including 1,456 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 68.55%: State Health Department
    12:20 AM, 27 Aug
    West Bengal records 2,974 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,47,775 including 26,954 active cases, 1,17,857 recoveries and 2,964 deaths: State Health Department
    12:20 AM, 27 Aug
    1,854 new COVID19 cases, 776 recoveries & 28 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,39,532 in Mumbai, including 18,977 active cases, 1,12,743 recovered cases & 7,502 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra
    8:39 PM, 26 Aug
    Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan seeking cancellation of NEET examination. The letter states, "conducting the exam at this point would put the lives of students at great risk of infection."
    8:39 PM, 26 Aug
    Andhra Pradesh reports 10,830 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,82,469 including 92,208 active cases, 2,86,720 recoveries & 3541 deaths: State Health Department
    8:39 PM, 26 Aug
    530 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today. Total number of cases in the State now at 16,549 including 11,524 recovered, 4,749 active and 219 deaths: State Health Department
    8:39 PM, 26 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh government issues guidelines for tourists entering the state: Apart from RT-PCR, TRU NAAT and CB NAAT tests from ICMR accredited labs will be acceptable. Tests on sample collected not earlier than 96 hours before entering the state border will also be valid.
    8:39 PM, 26 Aug
    Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting postponement of NEET-JEE 2020 exams, due to ongoing COVID19 pandemic.
    8:39 PM, 26 Aug
    Chandigarh reports 167 fresh COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,376 including 1,537 active cases, 1,796 discharged & 41 deaths: UT Health Department
    8:39 PM, 26 Aug
    14,888 new COVID19 cases and 295 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 7,18,711 including 5,22,427 recoveries and 1,72,873 active cases: State Health department
    coronavirus india

    X