Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 75,760 new COVID19 cases and 1,023 deaths in last 24 hour

New Delhi, Aug 27: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 33 lakh mark with 75,760 fresh cases and 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated and 60,472 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Newest First Oldest First Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP MP from Jammu-Poonch, has tested positive for COVID19. 511 new COVID19 cases, 275 discharged cases & 10 deaths reported in Puducherry today. Total number of cases in the state stands at 12,434, including 4,483 active cases, 7,761 recovered cases & 190 deaths till date: State Health Department, Government of Puducherry We've not exhausted our policy options whether it relates to rate cut or any other aspect of central banking...We are constantly watchful & as & when we anticipate certain emerging situation, we'll deal with it: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today at a newspaper event Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice & Empowerment, tested positive for COVID-19. 3,384 new COVID19 positive cases, 3,343 recoveries and 7 deaths have been reported in Odisha. Total number of cases now at 90,986 including 27,672 active cases, 62,813 recoveries and 448 deaths: State Health Department Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the telephone today and requested him for postponement of NEET and JEE exams, in view of COVID19 situation and also because many parts of the state are in the grip of flood: CMO, Odisha. RBI's response to the situation arising out of COVID19 has been unprecedented. Measures taken by the RBI are intended to deal with the specific situation of COVID19 and can not be, obviously permanent: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today at a newspaper event While the moratorium on loans was a temporary solution in the context of lockdown, resolution framework is expected to give a durable relief to borrowers facing COVID19 related stress: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (in file pic) at a newspaper event, today The total number of samples tested up to 26th August is 3,85,76,510 including 9,24,998 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) West Bengal: Police check vehicles amid bi-weekly #COVID19 lockdown in the state; visuals from Howrah Bridge.



West Bengal: Police check vehicles amid bi-weekly COVID19 lockdown in the state; visuals from Howrah Bridge. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of Aug. There're 1,47,775 COVID cases in the state, as per the latest state health dept bulletin 2,795 new COVID19 positive cases, 872 recoveries and 8 deaths were reported in Telangana on August 26, taking the total number of cases to 1,14,483. The total number of cases include 27,600 active cases, 86,095 recoveries and 788 deaths: Health Department, Telangana Govt. Also, restriction on flights coming in from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad, is being partially lifted from 1st September onwards. Flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week: West Bengal Government Ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on 7th, 11th & 12th September as the state will observe complete lockdown on these three days: West Bengal Government in a letter to Union Ministry of Civil Aviation



West Bengal: Bi-weekly lockdown being observed in the state to contain the spread of COVID19; visuals from Siliguri. The state government has ordered complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August Restriction on flights coming in from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad, is being partially lifted from September 1 onwards, says West Bengal government. 2,179 new COVID cases detected today out of 36,225 tests done in the last 24 hours. Total cases now at 96,771 including 21,680 active cases and 274 deaths: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Jharkhand reports 1,137 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recoveries and 10 deaths, taking total cases to 33,311 including 22,486 recoveries and 362 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 10,463: State Health Department 497 new COVID19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 15,027 including 3,351 active cases, 11,511 recovered cases and 165 deaths: State Health Department 1,345 new COVID-19 positive cases and 12 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 pm today. Total number of cases now at 74,670 including 14,099 active cases and 992 deaths: State Health Department Maharashtra: Police beat members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Dhule after they stopped the vehicle of State Minister Abdul Sattar to request him to waive off college fee of students owing to COVID19. 141 new COVID19 cases reported in Manipur including 25 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 5,585 including 1,456 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 68.55%: State Health Department West Bengal records 2,974 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,47,775 including 26,954 active cases, 1,17,857 recoveries and 2,964 deaths: State Health Department 1,854 new COVID19 cases, 776 recoveries & 28 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,39,532 in Mumbai, including 18,977 active cases, 1,12,743 recovered cases & 7,502 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan seeking cancellation of NEET examination. The letter states, "conducting the exam at this point would put the lives of students at great risk of infection." Andhra Pradesh reports 10,830 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,82,469 including 92,208 active cases, 2,86,720 recoveries & 3541 deaths: State Health Department 530 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today. Total number of cases in the State now at 16,549 including 11,524 recovered, 4,749 active and 219 deaths: State Health Department Himachal Pradesh government issues guidelines for tourists entering the state: Apart from RT-PCR, TRU NAAT and CB NAAT tests from ICMR accredited labs will be acceptable. Tests on sample collected not earlier than 96 hours before entering the state border will also be valid. Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting postponement of NEET-JEE 2020 exams, due to ongoing COVID19 pandemic. Chandigarh reports 167 fresh COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,376 including 1,537 active cases, 1,796 discharged & 41 deaths: UT Health Department 14,888 new COVID19 cases and 295 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 7,18,711 including 5,22,427 recoveries and 1,72,873 active cases: State Health department Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.