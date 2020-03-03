YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 75,083 new COVID-19 cases and 1,053 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 22: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 cured/discharged/migrated and 88,935 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:03 AM, 22 Sep
    6,53,25,779 samples tested up to 21st September for COVID19. Of these, 9,33,185 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:09 AM, 22 Sep
    Districts will soon have to rely more on rapid antigen tests as state laboratories inch close to the total capacity mark for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests and cases continue to surge in Maharashtra.
    11:37 PM, 21 Sep
    2,640 new COVID19 cases reported in Assam today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,59,320 including 1,27,335 recoveries and 578 deaths. Active cases stand at 31,404.
    10:49 PM, 21 Sep
    Jharkhand reports 1,321 new COVID19 cases and 8 deaths, taking total cases to 72,673 including 58,543 recoveries and 626 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 13,504.
    10:43 PM, 21 Sep
    22 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,673; death toll stands at 52. Total 3,469 patients have recovered so far.
    9:20 PM, 21 Sep
    Rajasthan reports 1892 COVID19 cases, 16 deaths, 1815 recoveries and 1732 discharges. Total cases in the state stand at 1,16,881, including 1352 deaths, 97284 recoveries and 95,906 discharges.
    9:20 PM, 21 Sep
    Mumbai reported 1,837 new COVID-19 cases, 2,728 recoveries and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,86,150 including 1,50,535 recoveries, 8,502 deaths and 26,735 active cases.
    9:19 PM, 21 Sep
    Haryana reports 1,818 new COVID19 cases and 28 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,13,075 including 90,884 recoveries and 1,177 deaths. There are 21,014 active cases.
    9:16 PM, 21 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 15,738 new COVID-19 cases, 32,007 discharges and 344 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 12,24,380 including 9,16,348 discharges, 33,015 deaths and 2,74,623 active cases.
    8:16 PM, 21 Sep
    Punjab records 2,247 new COVID-19 cases, 2,811 recoveries and 47 deaths, taking total cases to 99,930 including 75,409 recoveries and 2,860 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 21,661.
    7:35 PM, 21 Sep
    COVID19 tally in Puducherry rises to 23,191, including 18,065 recoveries and 467 deaths. Active cases stand at 4,659.
    7:00 PM, 21 Sep
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,344 new COVID-19 cases, 5,492 discharges and 60 deaths today, taking total cases to 5,47,337 including 4,91,971 discharges and 8,871 deaths.
    6:36 PM, 21 Sep
    Karnataka reports 7,339 COVID19 cases, 9925 discharges and 122 in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rise to 5,26,876, including 4,23,377 discharges and 8,145 deaths. Active cases stand at 95,335.
    6:20 PM, 21 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh reports 6,235 new COVID-19 cases today. The total number of cases now at 6,31,749 including 5,51,821 recoveries, 74,518 active cases, and 5,410 deaths.
    6:20 PM, 21 Sep
    Kerala reports 2,910 new COVID19 cases today. Active cases are at 39,285 and 98,724 people have recovered so far.
    5:09 PM, 21 Sep
    As Taj reopens, photographers, business owners brim with hope after being unemployed for months
    4:50 PM, 21 Sep
    Amid Covid-19 outbreak, 5-day Gujarat Assembly session begins
    4:20 PM, 21 Sep
    Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain on Monday said that as of now, there are around 1,000 ICU beds available in Delhi. He further said the 30 per cent of the Covid-19 patients admitted to Delhi hospitals are from other states."Delhi had reported 3,812 Covid-19 positive cases.
    4:07 PM, 21 Sep
    Odisha: Fire broke out at Sadguru COVID hospital in Jagatpur of Cuttack district this afternoon. COVID-19 patients are being shifted to other hospitals in ambulances. No casualties reported so far. More details awaited.
    2:28 PM, 21 Sep
    Andhra Pradesh: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in East Godavari District reopened for devotees from today. The temple will be open from 6AM to 7PM.
    2:27 PM, 21 Sep
    76% of 86,961 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh contributed over 20,000 & 8,000, respectively. 10 States/UTs account for 86% of 1,130 deaths in last 24 hrs- 455 in Maharashtra, 101 in Karnataka & 94 in UP: Health Ministry
    1:58 PM, 21 Sep
    7,31,534 Covid-19 samples were tested on Sunday. With this, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 6,43,92, 594, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. Notably, the testing numbers across the country witnessed a steep decline on Sunday. Testing has dropped continuously over the last week, resulting in the fall in the number of fresh cases. The positivity rate has now climbed to 11.88 percent.
    12:03 PM, 21 Sep
    Supreme Court issues notices to Centre and all states on a PIL seeking direction to provide food and proper health care facilities to children and lactating mothers, as the plea claimed that 14 lakh Anganwadis were closed due to COVID19 lockdown.
    12:03 PM, 21 Sep
    Rajasthan: Section 144 CrPC imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali & Nagaur districts due to increasing COVID19 cases; Visuals from Jaipur
    11:36 AM, 21 Sep
    Himachal Pradesh: Schools reopen in the state after Govt allowed students of Class 9 to 12 to visit schools from today on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers; Visuals from schools in Dharamshala.
    10:08 AM, 21 Sep
    Madhya Pradesh High Court orders that 'political functionaries & other functionaries of state shall strictly abide by COVID19 protocol prescribed by Centre, State Govt & District Magistrates from time to time for regulating the congregation of any nature'.
    9:17 AM, 21 Sep
    Assam: Schools and colleges in the state reopen today; visuals from Dispur College. A student says, "I am really happy with govt's decision to reopen schools and colleges. We will try & follow all COVID guidelines while attending the classes."
    8:11 AM, 21 Sep
    Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 1,585. The number of active cases is 583: Government of Mizoram
    10:40 PM, 20 Sep
    1227 new COVID19 cases and 1795 discharges reported in Assam today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,56,680 including 1,25,540 recoveries and 562 deaths. Active cases stand at 30,575.
    9:42 PM, 20 Sep
    145 vaccine candidates across the world are under pre-clinical evaluation, around 35 under clinical trials. In India we gave all support to 30 vaccine candidates -3 of these are in advanced trials of phase 1, 2 & 3; over 4 in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Health Minister
