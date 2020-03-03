Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 75,083 new COVID-19 cases and 1,053 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Sep 22: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 cured/discharged/migrated and 88,935 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
9:03 AM, 22 Sep
6,53,25,779 samples tested up to 21st September for COVID19. Of these, 9,33,185 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
8:09 AM, 22 Sep
Districts will soon have to rely more on rapid antigen tests as state laboratories inch close to the total capacity mark for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests and cases continue to surge in Maharashtra.
11:37 PM, 21 Sep
2,640 new COVID19 cases reported in Assam today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,59,320 including 1,27,335 recoveries and 578 deaths. Active cases stand at 31,404.
10:49 PM, 21 Sep
Jharkhand reports 1,321 new COVID19 cases and 8 deaths, taking total cases to 72,673 including 58,543 recoveries and 626 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 13,504.
10:43 PM, 21 Sep
22 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,673; death toll stands at 52. Total 3,469 patients have recovered so far.
9:20 PM, 21 Sep
Rajasthan reports 1892 COVID19 cases, 16 deaths, 1815 recoveries and 1732 discharges. Total cases in the state stand at 1,16,881, including 1352 deaths, 97284 recoveries and 95,906 discharges.
9:20 PM, 21 Sep
Mumbai reported 1,837 new COVID-19 cases, 2,728 recoveries and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,86,150 including 1,50,535 recoveries, 8,502 deaths and 26,735 active cases.
9:19 PM, 21 Sep
Haryana reports 1,818 new COVID19 cases and 28 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,13,075 including 90,884 recoveries and 1,177 deaths. There are 21,014 active cases.
9:16 PM, 21 Sep
Maharashtra reports 15,738 new COVID-19 cases, 32,007 discharges and 344 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 12,24,380 including 9,16,348 discharges, 33,015 deaths and 2,74,623 active cases.
8:16 PM, 21 Sep
Punjab records 2,247 new COVID-19 cases, 2,811 recoveries and 47 deaths, taking total cases to 99,930 including 75,409 recoveries and 2,860 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 21,661.
7:35 PM, 21 Sep
COVID19 tally in Puducherry rises to 23,191, including 18,065 recoveries and 467 deaths. Active cases stand at 4,659.
7:00 PM, 21 Sep
Tamil Nadu reported 5,344 new COVID-19 cases, 5,492 discharges and 60 deaths today, taking total cases to 5,47,337 including 4,91,971 discharges and 8,871 deaths.
6:36 PM, 21 Sep
Karnataka reports 7,339 COVID19 cases, 9925 discharges and 122 in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rise to 5,26,876, including 4,23,377 discharges and 8,145 deaths. Active cases stand at 95,335.
6:20 PM, 21 Sep
Andhra Pradesh reports 6,235 new COVID-19 cases today. The total number of cases now at 6,31,749 including 5,51,821 recoveries, 74,518 active cases, and 5,410 deaths.
6:20 PM, 21 Sep
Kerala reports 2,910 new COVID19 cases today. Active cases are at 39,285 and 98,724 people have recovered so far.
5:09 PM, 21 Sep
As Taj reopens, photographers, business owners brim with hope after being unemployed for months
Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain on Monday said that as of now, there are around 1,000 ICU beds available in Delhi. He further said the 30 per cent of the Covid-19 patients admitted to Delhi hospitals are from other states."Delhi had reported 3,812 Covid-19 positive cases.
4:07 PM, 21 Sep
Odisha: Fire broke out at Sadguru COVID hospital in Jagatpur of Cuttack district this afternoon. COVID-19 patients are being shifted to other hospitals in ambulances. No casualties reported so far. More details awaited.
Odisha: Fire broke out at Sadguru COVID hospital in Jagatpur of Cuttack district this afternoon. COVID-19 patients are being shifted to other hospitals in ambulances. No casualties reported so far. More details awaited.
2:28 PM, 21 Sep
Andhra Pradesh: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in East Godavari District reopened for devotees from today. The temple will be open from 6AM to 7PM.
2:27 PM, 21 Sep
76% of 86,961 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh contributed over 20,000 & 8,000, respectively. 10 States/UTs account for 86% of 1,130 deaths in last 24 hrs- 455 in Maharashtra, 101 in Karnataka & 94 in UP: Health Ministry
1:58 PM, 21 Sep
7,31,534 Covid-19 samples were tested on Sunday. With this, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 6,43,92, 594, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. Notably, the testing numbers across the country witnessed a steep decline on Sunday. Testing has dropped continuously over the last week, resulting in the fall in the number of fresh cases. The positivity rate has now climbed to 11.88 percent.
12:03 PM, 21 Sep
Supreme Court issues notices to Centre and all states on a PIL seeking direction to provide food and proper health care facilities to children and lactating mothers, as the plea claimed that 14 lakh Anganwadis were closed due to COVID19 lockdown.
12:03 PM, 21 Sep
Rajasthan: Section 144 CrPC imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali & Nagaur districts due to increasing COVID19 cases; Visuals from Jaipur
11:36 AM, 21 Sep
Himachal Pradesh: Schools reopen in the state after Govt allowed students of Class 9 to 12 to visit schools from today on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers; Visuals from schools in Dharamshala.
Himachal Pradesh: Schools reopen in the state after Govt allowed students of Class 9 to 12 to visit schools from today on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers; Visuals from schools in Dharamshala.
10:08 AM, 21 Sep
Madhya Pradesh High Court orders that 'political functionaries & other functionaries of state shall
strictly abide by COVID19 protocol prescribed by Centre, State Govt & District Magistrates from time to time for regulating the congregation of any nature'.
9:17 AM, 21 Sep
Assam: Schools and colleges in the state reopen today; visuals from Dispur College.
A student says, "I am really happy with govt's decision to reopen schools and colleges. We will try & follow all COVID guidelines while attending the classes."
Assam: Schools and colleges in the state reopen today; visuals from Dispur College.
A student says, "I am really happy with govt's decision to reopen schools and colleges. We will try & follow all COVID guidelines while attending the classes."
8:11 AM, 21 Sep
Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 1,585. The number of active cases is 583: Government of Mizoram
10:40 PM, 20 Sep
1227 new COVID19 cases and 1795 discharges reported in Assam today. The total cases in the state rise to 1,56,680 including 1,25,540 recoveries and 562 deaths. Active cases stand at 30,575.
9:42 PM, 20 Sep
145 vaccine candidates across the world are under pre-clinical evaluation, around 35 under clinical trials. In India we gave all support to 30 vaccine candidates -3 of these are in advanced trials of phase 1, 2 & 3; over 4 in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Health Minister
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.