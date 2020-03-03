Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 75,083 new COVID-19 cases and 1,053 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Sep 22: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 cured/discharged/migrated and 88,935 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay tuned for live updates: