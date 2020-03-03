YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Restaurants open in Mumbai with 50% capacity

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 05: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,02,685 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:11 PM, 5 Oct
    903 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. 82% of new fatalities are reported from 10 states and UTs. 36% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 326 deaths followed by Karnataka with 67 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
    12:07 PM, 5 Oct
    India crosses a landmark milestone as active cases continue to be less than 10 lakhs for 14 days unabated. The Centre-led strategies of “Test, Track, Trace, Treat Technology” have been followed by the state/UT govts, as part of the whole of government approach: Ministry of Health
    10:33 AM, 5 Oct
    A total of 7,99,82,394 samples tested for COVID19 up to October 4. Of these, 9,89,860 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:40 AM, 5 Oct
    India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation by nearly 6 times. Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
    8:46 AM, 5 Oct
    The COVID19 tally in Mizoram stands at 2120, including 1807 discharges. Active cases stand at 313. No new cases reported in the last 24 hours: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
    8:19 AM, 5 Oct
    Two days after being hospitalized with Covid-19, President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation Sunday before briefly leaving the hospital to salute supporters from a motorcade, a move that suggested the president would continue to disregard basic precautions to contain the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.
    8:10 AM, 5 Oct
    "Jharkhand reported 933 new Covid-19 cases, 907 recoveries and 9 deaths today, taking total cases to 87,210 including 75,531 recoveries, 743 deaths and 10,936 active cases," State Health Department said.
    11:06 PM, 4 Oct
    756 COVID cases detected today. Total number of cases now at 1,86,200 including 1,50,773 discharges, 34,675 active cases and 749 deaths.
    11:06 PM, 4 Oct
    Jharkhand reported 933 new COVID19 cases, 907 recoveries and 9 deaths today, taking total cases to 87,210 including 75,531 recoveries, 743 deaths and 10,936 active cases.
    11:05 PM, 4 Oct
    43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state in the past 24 hours. Two more deaths reported, taking the death toll to 45.
    11:05 PM, 4 Oct
    126 new COVID-19 cases and 190 discharges reported in the state today, taking total cases to 10,548 including 7,577 recoveries and 18 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 2,953.
    11:05 PM, 4 Oct
    16 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,884; death toll stands at 53. Total 3,649 patients have recovered so far and there are 182 active cases.
    10:10 PM, 4 Oct
    The president has completed a second dose of remdesivir, and his kidney and liver functions were normal. They say he could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday: Reuters
    10:10 PM, 4 Oct
    US President Donald Trump's medical team says the president experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness. They said Trump has remained without fever since Friday morning and vital signs are stable.
    9:47 PM, 4 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh records 156 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 15,851 including 3,273 active cases, 12,341 recoveries and 212 deaths.
    9:47 PM, 4 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 13,702 new COVID19 cases, 326 deaths and 15,048 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,43,409, including 38,084 deaths and 11,49,603 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,55,281.
    9:46 PM, 4 Oct
    35 deaths and 1,720 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,35,638 including 19,372 active cases, 1,13,832 recoveries and 2,120 deaths.
    9:46 PM, 4 Oct
    Gujarat reports 1,302 new COVID19 cases & 9 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,42,700, including 1,22,365 discharges and 3,499 deaths.
    9:45 PM, 4 Oct
    Mumbai recorded 2,109 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths today, taking the number of active cases to 28,904 and death toll to 9,105.
    8:45 PM, 4 Oct
    YSR Congress leader and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivas succumbed to COVID-19 here on Sunday. He was 59 and survived by his wife, son and daughter.
    7:31 PM, 4 Oct
    Uttarakhand reports 1419 new #COVID19 taking the total number of cases to 51,481.
    7:23 PM, 4 Oct
    857 new COVID19 cases and 42 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,18,157 including 13,577 active cases and 3,603 deaths.
    7:22 PM, 4 Oct
    Karnataka reported 10,145 new COVID-19 cases, 7,287 discharges and 67 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,40,661 including 5,15,782 discharges and 9,286 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,15,574.
    7:20 PM, 4 Oct
    Goa reports 428 new COVID19 cases, 6 deaths and 506 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 35,328, including 30,033 recoveries and 456 deaths. Active cases stand at 4839.
    6:54 PM, 4 Oct
    2,184 new COVID19 cases & 15 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,44,030 including 21,154 active cases, and 1,545 deaths.
    6:54 PM, 4 Oct
    206 new COVID19 cases, 124 recoveries & 3 deaths reported in Manipur today. Total positive cases now at 11,855, including 2,576 active cases, 9,205 recoveries & 74 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 77.64 %.
    6:53 PM, 4 Oct
    Chandigarh reports 85 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,445 including 1,673 active cases, 174 deaths and 10,598 cured cases.
    6:24 PM, 4 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,489 new COVID19 cases, 5,558 recoveries & 66 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,19,996, including 5,64,092 discharged cases, 9,784 deaths & 46,120 active cases.
    6:24 PM, 4 Oct
    Kerala records 8,553 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 84,497 active cases in the state and 1,44,471 people have recovered from the infection till date.
    5:41 PM, 4 Oct
    Mizoram reported 19 new recovered COVID19 cases today. The total positive cases rise to 2,120, including 1,791 discharges, 329 active cases & no COVID death till date in the state.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X