Coronavirus LIVE: Restaurants open in Mumbai with 50% capacity

New Delhi, Oct 05: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,02,685 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Newest First Oldest First 903 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. 82% of new fatalities are reported from 10 states and UTs. 36% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 326 deaths followed by Karnataka with 67 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare India crosses a landmark milestone as active cases continue to be less than 10 lakhs for 14 days unabated. The Centre-led strategies of “Test, Track, Trace, Treat Technology” have been followed by the state/UT govts, as part of the whole of government approach: Ministry of Health A total of 7,99,82,394 samples tested for COVID19 up to October 4. Of these, 9,89,860 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation by nearly 6 times. Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare The COVID19 tally in Mizoram stands at 2120, including 1807 discharges. Active cases stand at 313. No new cases reported in the last 24 hours: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram Two days after being hospitalized with Covid-19, President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation Sunday before briefly leaving the hospital to salute supporters from a motorcade, a move that suggested the president would continue to disregard basic precautions to contain the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans. "Jharkhand reported 933 new Covid-19 cases, 907 recoveries and 9 deaths today, taking total cases to 87,210 including 75,531 recoveries, 743 deaths and 10,936 active cases," State Health Department said. 756 COVID cases detected today. Total number of cases now at 1,86,200 including 1,50,773 discharges, 34,675 active cases and 749 deaths. Jharkhand reported 933 new COVID19 cases, 907 recoveries and 9 deaths today, taking total cases to 87,210 including 75,531 recoveries, 743 deaths and 10,936 active cases. 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state in the past 24 hours. Two more deaths reported, taking the death toll to 45. 126 new COVID-19 cases and 190 discharges reported in the state today, taking total cases to 10,548 including 7,577 recoveries and 18 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 2,953. 16 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman and Nicobar, taking the total number of cases to 3,884; death toll stands at 53. Total 3,649 patients have recovered so far and there are 182 active cases. The president has completed a second dose of remdesivir, and his kidney and liver functions were normal. They say he could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday: Reuters US President Donald Trump's medical team says the president experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops during his illness. They said Trump has remained without fever since Friday morning and vital signs are stable. Himachal Pradesh records 156 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 15,851 including 3,273 active cases, 12,341 recoveries and 212 deaths. Maharashtra reports 13,702 new COVID19 cases, 326 deaths and 15,048 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,43,409, including 38,084 deaths and 11,49,603 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,55,281. 35 deaths and 1,720 fresh COVID19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,35,638 including 19,372 active cases, 1,13,832 recoveries and 2,120 deaths. Gujarat reports 1,302 new COVID19 cases & 9 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,42,700, including 1,22,365 discharges and 3,499 deaths. Mumbai recorded 2,109 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths today, taking the number of active cases to 28,904 and death toll to 9,105. YSR Congress leader and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivas succumbed to COVID-19 here on Sunday. He was 59 and survived by his wife, son and daughter. Uttarakhand reports 1419 new #COVID19 taking the total number of cases to 51,481. 857 new COVID19 cases and 42 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,18,157 including 13,577 active cases and 3,603 deaths. Karnataka reported 10,145 new COVID-19 cases, 7,287 discharges and 67 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,40,661 including 5,15,782 discharges and 9,286 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,15,574. Goa reports 428 new COVID19 cases, 6 deaths and 506 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 35,328, including 30,033 recoveries and 456 deaths. Active cases stand at 4839. 2,184 new COVID19 cases & 15 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,44,030 including 21,154 active cases, and 1,545 deaths. 206 new COVID19 cases, 124 recoveries & 3 deaths reported in Manipur today. Total positive cases now at 11,855, including 2,576 active cases, 9,205 recoveries & 74 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 77.64 %. Chandigarh reports 85 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,445 including 1,673 active cases, 174 deaths and 10,598 cured cases. Tamil Nadu reported 5,489 new COVID19 cases, 5,558 recoveries & 66 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,19,996, including 5,64,092 discharged cases, 9,784 deaths & 46,120 active cases. Kerala records 8,553 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 84,497 active cases in the state and 1,44,471 people have recovered from the infection till date. Mizoram reported 19 new recovered COVID19 cases today. The total positive cases rise to 2,120, including 1,791 discharges, 329 active cases & no COVID death till date in the state. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.