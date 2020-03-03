YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 10: India reports a spike of 73,272 new COVID19 cases & 926 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,07,416 deaths: Union Health Ministry

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:28 PM, 10 Oct
    Total Covid19 Cases in India - 85.81% Cured/Discharged/Migrated (59,88,822) - 12.65% Active cases (8,83,185) - 1.54% Deaths (1,07,416)
    11:48 AM, 10 Oct
    Odisha reports 2,854 new COVID19 cases, pushing the total case tally to 2,49,693 out of which 28,246 are active cases. The state has recorded 1,006 deaths, including 15 in the last 24 hours.
    11:11 AM, 10 Oct
    India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 85.81% as on October 10. Steady improvement in recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25.
    9:11 AM, 10 Oct
    11,64,018 samples tested for COVID19 yesterday. Total 8,57,98,698 samples tested in the country up to 9th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:22 AM, 10 Oct
    Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to intensive care in private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 after his health condition worsened: Senior doctor
    10:53 PM, 9 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 12,134 new COVID19 cases, 302 deaths and 17,323 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 15,06,018, including 39,732 deaths and 12,29,339 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,36,491.
    10:52 PM, 9 Oct
    Jharkhand reports 768 new COVID19 cases, 1158 recoveries and 6 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 91,254, including 81,654 recoveries and 781 deaths. Active cases stand at 8819.
    10:52 PM, 9 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh records 199 new COVID19 cases and 277 recoveries in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 16,977, including 240 deaths and 13,861 recoveries. Active cases stand at 2856.
    7:51 PM, 9 Oct
    Jammu and Kashmir record 636 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total COVID19 cases in the UT rise to 82,429 including 11,144 active cases, 69,979 recoveries and 1,306 deaths
    7:50 PM, 9 Oct
    Rajasthan reports 2,180 new COVID19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 1,54,785 including 1,621 deaths, 1,31,766 recoveries and 21,398 active cases.
    7:50 PM, 9 Oct
    Manipur records 131 new COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 12,810 including 9,866 recoveries, 2,858 active cases and 86 deaths.
    7:48 PM, 9 Oct
    Delhi reports 2,860 new COVID19 cases and 39 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 3,03,693 out of which 21,955 are active patients.
    7:46 PM, 9 Oct
    5,145 new COVID19 cases and 31 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now 7,44,864 including 47,665 active cases, 6,91,040 recoveries and 6,159 deaths so far.
    7:45 PM, 9 Oct
    10,913 new COVID19 cases, 114 deaths and 9091 discharges reported in Karnataka. Total cases in the state rise to 6,90,269, including 9789 deaths and 5,61,610 discharges. Active cases stand at 1,18,851.
    7:45 PM, 9 Oct
    7:06 PM, 9 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reports 5,185 new COVID19 cases, 5,357 discharges and 68 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 6,46,128, including 44,197 active cases, 5,91,811 discharges and 10,120 deaths.
    7:00 PM, 9 Oct
    7:00 PM, 9 Oct
    6:21 PM, 9 Oct
    Kerala reports 9,250 new COVID19 cases, taking active patients in the state to 91,756. A total of 1,75,304 people have recovered from the infection.
    5:43 PM, 9 Oct
    No new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram over the last 24 hours, while 37 patients recovered in the state. Total cases stand at 2,157, out of which 183 are active patients.
    5:43 PM, 9 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh detects 64 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases in the state to 16,864 cases including 2,866 active cases, 13,740 recoveries and 238 deaths.
    3:55 PM, 9 Oct
    A rapid Covid-19 testing technology being jointly developed by India and Israel should be ready for rollout in "a matter of days" and it will be able to give test results in less than a minute by simply requiring an individual to blow into a tube, the Israeli envoy to India.
    3:45 PM, 9 Oct
    India on a steady trajectory of continuously declining Active Cases.Presently the active cases stand at 8,93,592 and comprise merely 12.94% of the total positive cases: Government.
    3:03 PM, 9 Oct
    1,155 more COVID-19 cases reported on October 8 in Bihar, says state health department
    2:26 PM, 9 Oct
    Containment zones in Chennai increase to 70. Around a week ago there were only 10 containment zones in the city.
    2:03 PM, 9 Oct
    Russia registers record number of new virus cases, according to official tally.
    1:23 PM, 9 Oct
    Puducherry records 371 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths and 282 discharges today, says government
    1:05 PM, 9 Oct
    154 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 2 died, taking total positive cases to 24,735 in the force, including 22,082 recoveries, 2,394 active cases, and 259 deaths, reports ANI quoting Maharashtra police
    12:37 PM, 9 Oct
    12 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,246, including 2,569 recoveries, says government of Sikkim.
    12:09 PM, 9 Oct
    2,697 new Covid-19 cases and 3,312 recoveries reported in Odisha till October 8, reports ANI quoting state health department
