Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Oct 10: India reports a spike of 73,272 new COVID19 cases & 926 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total case tally stands at 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,07,416 deaths: Union Health Ministry
12:28 PM, 10 Oct
Total Covid19 Cases in India
- 85.81% Cured/Discharged/Migrated (59,88,822)
- 12.65% Active cases (8,83,185)
- 1.54% Deaths (1,07,416)
11:48 AM, 10 Oct
Odisha reports 2,854 new COVID19 cases, pushing the total case tally to 2,49,693 out of which 28,246 are active cases.
The state has recorded 1,006 deaths, including 15 in the last 24 hours.
11:11 AM, 10 Oct
India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 85.81% as on October 10. Steady improvement in recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25.
9:11 AM, 10 Oct
11,64,018 samples tested for COVID19 yesterday. Total 8,57,98,698 samples tested in the country up to 9th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
8:22 AM, 10 Oct
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to intensive care in private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 after his health condition worsened: Senior doctor
10:53 PM, 9 Oct
Maharashtra reports 12,134 new COVID19 cases, 302 deaths and 17,323 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 15,06,018, including 39,732 deaths and 12,29,339 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,36,491.
10:52 PM, 9 Oct
Jharkhand reports 768 new COVID19 cases, 1158 recoveries and 6 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 91,254, including 81,654 recoveries and 781 deaths. Active cases stand at 8819.
10:52 PM, 9 Oct
Himachal Pradesh records 199 new COVID19 cases and 277 recoveries in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 16,977, including 240 deaths and 13,861 recoveries. Active cases stand at 2856.
7:51 PM, 9 Oct
Jammu and Kashmir record 636 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total COVID19 cases in the UT rise to 82,429 including 11,144 active cases, 69,979 recoveries and 1,306 deaths
7:50 PM, 9 Oct
Rajasthan reports 2,180 new COVID19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 1,54,785 including 1,621 deaths, 1,31,766 recoveries and 21,398 active cases.
7:50 PM, 9 Oct
Manipur records 131 new COVID19 positive cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total cases in the state rise to 12,810 including 9,866 recoveries, 2,858 active cases and 86 deaths.
7:48 PM, 9 Oct
Delhi reports 2,860 new COVID19 cases and 39 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 3,03,693 out of which 21,955 are active patients.
7:46 PM, 9 Oct
5,145 new COVID19 cases and 31 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now 7,44,864 including 47,665 active cases, 6,91,040 recoveries and 6,159 deaths so far.
7:45 PM, 9 Oct
10,913 new COVID19 cases, 114 deaths and 9091 discharges reported in Karnataka. Total cases in the state rise to 6,90,269, including 9789 deaths and 5,61,610 discharges. Active cases stand at 1,18,851.
7:45 PM, 9 Oct
7:06 PM, 9 Oct
Tamil Nadu reports 5,185 new COVID19 cases, 5,357 discharges and 68 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 6,46,128, including 44,197 active cases, 5,91,811 discharges and 10,120 deaths.
7:00 PM, 9 Oct
7:00 PM, 9 Oct
6:21 PM, 9 Oct
Kerala reports 9,250 new COVID19 cases, taking active patients in the state to 91,756. A total of 1,75,304 people have recovered from the infection.
5:43 PM, 9 Oct
No new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram over the last 24 hours, while 37 patients recovered in the state. Total cases stand at 2,157, out of which 183 are active patients.
5:43 PM, 9 Oct
Himachal Pradesh detects 64 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases in the state to 16,864 cases including 2,866 active cases, 13,740 recoveries and 238 deaths.
3:55 PM, 9 Oct
A rapid Covid-19 testing technology being jointly developed by India and Israel should be ready for rollout in "a matter of days" and it will be able to give test results in less than a minute by simply requiring an individual to blow into a tube, the Israeli envoy to India.
3:45 PM, 9 Oct
India on a steady trajectory of continuously declining Active Cases.Presently the active cases stand at 8,93,592 and comprise merely 12.94% of the total positive cases: Government.
3:03 PM, 9 Oct
1,155 more COVID-19 cases reported on October 8 in Bihar, says state health department
2:26 PM, 9 Oct
Containment zones in Chennai increase to 70. Around a week ago there were only 10 containment zones in the city.
2:03 PM, 9 Oct
Russia registers record number of new virus cases, according to official tally.
1:23 PM, 9 Oct
Puducherry records 371 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths and 282 discharges today, says government
1:05 PM, 9 Oct
154 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 2 died, taking total positive cases to 24,735 in the force, including 22,082 recoveries, 2,394 active cases, and 259 deaths, reports ANI quoting Maharashtra police
12:37 PM, 9 Oct
12 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,246, including 2,569 recoveries, says government of Sikkim.
12:09 PM, 9 Oct
2,697 new Covid-19 cases and 3,312 recoveries reported in Odisha till October 8, reports ANI quoting state health department
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.