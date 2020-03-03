Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 72,049 new COVID-19 cases and 986 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 07: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 67-lakh mark with a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,04,555 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    9:26 AM, 7 Oct
    79 new COVID19 cases & 50 recoveries reported in Ladakh on 6th October. The number of active cases now stands at 1195 (904 in Leh district and 291 in Kargil district): Department of Information & Public Relations, Ladakh.
    9:09 AM, 7 Oct
    11,99,857 samples tested for COVID19 on 6th October. Total 8,22,71,654 samples tested in the country up to 6th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:04 AM, 7 Oct
    Mizoram reported 20 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking total cases to 2,148 including 1,887 discharges: State government
    12:04 AM, 7 Oct
    1184 new COVID19 cases detected in the Asam today. Total cases 1,88,902, including 1,53,488 recoveries and 778 deaths. Active cases 34,633.
    8:30 PM, 6 Oct
    Jammu and Kashmir reports 738 new COVID19 cases and 1,706 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 80,476, including 65,496 recoveries and 1,268 deaths. Active cases stand at 13,712.
    8:26 PM, 6 Oct
    135 new COVID19 cases, 148 recoveries & 3 deaths reported in Manipur today. Total positive cases now at 12,240, including 2,680 active cases, 9,482 recoveries & 78 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 77.46 %.
    8:24 PM, 6 Oct
    Delhi reports 2,676 new COVID19, 39 deaths and 2,997 recoveries/discharges/migrations in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 2,95,236, including 5,581 deaths and 2,66,935 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 22,720.
    8:23 PM, 6 Oct
    Gujarat reports 1,335 new COVID19 cases & 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,45,362, including 1,25,243 discharges and 3,512 deaths. Number of active cases now at 16,597.
    8:22 PM, 6 Oct
    West Bengal recorded 3,370 new coronavirus cases, 3,036 recoveries and 63 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,77,049 including 2,43,743 recoveries, 5,318 deaths and 27,988 active cases.
    7:47 PM, 6 Oct
    Chandigarh reports 129 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,707 including 1,492 active cases, 180 deaths and 11,035 cured cases.
    7:41 PM, 6 Oct
    7,871 new COVID19 cases (including 111 health workers), 4,981 recoveries and 25 deaths reported in Kerala today. Total number of active cases stand at 87,738.
    6:45 PM, 6 Oct
    It is too early to take a call on the trend of active COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, whether it is stabilising or not, we need to observe for more time, he added.
    6:24 PM, 6 Oct
    48% of COVID-related deaths reported from 25 districts in the country. Out of 25 districts, 15 districts are from Maharashtra. Health Ministry is in talks with these states to control the COVID deaths. The target is to bring fatality below 1%: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary
    6:24 PM, 6 Oct
    6:24 PM, 6 Oct
    6:23 PM, 6 Oct
    10 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh account for 77% of the active cases in the country: Health Secretary on COVID19 situation.
    6:21 PM, 6 Oct
    The average daily COVID19 positivity rate has been coming down. New recoveries have been more than new cases in the recent days: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on COVID19 situation.
    6:03 PM, 6 Oct
    Active cases below 10 lakh for the last 2 weeks; the recovery rate is at 84%: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on COVID19 situation.
    5:26 PM, 6 Oct
    UK hit by new virus test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
    5:18 PM, 6 Oct
    UP reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,500 new cases
    4:42 PM, 6 Oct
    Covid-19 making a dangerous comeback in most parts of US
    2:10 PM, 6 Oct
    74% of the new recovered cases in 10 states, UTs
    2:10 PM, 6 Oct
    8 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 2,128
    2:09 PM, 6 Oct
    Delhi past peak of 2nd COVID-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
    12:22 PM, 6 Oct
    Telangana recorded 1,983 COVID19 cases, 2,381 recoveries and 10 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,02,594 including 1,74,769 recoveries, 1,181 deaths and 26,644 active cases: State Health Department
    10:53 AM, 6 Oct
    As per orders of the Central Government, cinemas/ theatres/multiplexes will be reopening from 15th October. Halls have been directed to operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar.
    9:46 AM, 6 Oct
    10,89,403 samples tested for COVID19 on 5th October. Total of 8,10,71,797 samples tested in the country up to 5th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:04 AM, 6 Oct
    8 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,128. The number of active cases is at 291 while 1,837 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram
    9:02 AM, 6 Oct
    Punjab Health Department issues order to close all COVID level-1 facilities due to drop in occupancy.
    8:08 AM, 6 Oct
    India is exploring all options — including provisions under the Essential Commodities Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Disaster Management Act — to secure adequate stocks as well as bargain for a reasonable pricing of Covid shots, even as the large-scale domestic vaccine manufacturing capacities provide it a strong edge to negotiate with companies.
