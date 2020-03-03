Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 72,049 new COVID-19 cases and 986 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Oct 07: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 67-lakh mark with a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,04,555 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Newest First Oldest First 79 new COVID19 cases & 50 recoveries reported in Ladakh on 6th October. The number of active cases now stands at 1195 (904 in Leh district and 291 in Kargil district): Department of Information & Public Relations, Ladakh. 11,99,857 samples tested for COVID19 on 6th October. Total 8,22,71,654 samples tested in the country up to 6th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Mizoram reported 20 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking total cases to 2,148 including 1,887 discharges: State government 1184 new COVID19 cases detected in the Asam today. Total cases 1,88,902, including 1,53,488 recoveries and 778 deaths. Active cases 34,633. Jammu and Kashmir reports 738 new COVID19 cases and 1,706 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 80,476, including 65,496 recoveries and 1,268 deaths. Active cases stand at 13,712. 135 new COVID19 cases, 148 recoveries & 3 deaths reported in Manipur today. Total positive cases now at 12,240, including 2,680 active cases, 9,482 recoveries & 78 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 77.46 %. Delhi reports 2,676 new COVID19, 39 deaths and 2,997 recoveries/discharges/migrations in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 2,95,236, including 5,581 deaths and 2,66,935 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 22,720. Gujarat reports 1,335 new COVID19 cases & 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,45,362, including 1,25,243 discharges and 3,512 deaths. Number of active cases now at 16,597. West Bengal recorded 3,370 new coronavirus cases, 3,036 recoveries and 63 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,77,049 including 2,43,743 recoveries, 5,318 deaths and 27,988 active cases. 7,871 new COVID19 cases (including 111 health workers), 4,981 recoveries and 25 deaths reported in Kerala today. Total number of active cases stand at 87,738. It is too early to take a call on the trend of active COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, whether it is stabilising or not, we need to observe for more time, he added. 48% of COVID-related deaths reported from 25 districts in the country. Out of 25 districts, 15 districts are from Maharashtra. Health Ministry is in talks with these states to control the COVID deaths. The target is to bring fatality below 1%: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary 10 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh account for 77% of the active cases in the country: Health Secretary on COVID19 situation. The average daily COVID19 positivity rate has been coming down. New recoveries have been more than new cases in the recent days: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on COVID19 situation. Active cases below 10 lakh for the last 2 weeks; the recovery rate is at 84%: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on COVID19 situation. UK hit by new virus test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases UP reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,500 new cases Covid-19 making a dangerous comeback in most parts of US 74% of the new recovered cases in 10 states, UTs 8 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 2,128 Delhi past peak of 2nd COVID-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal Telangana recorded 1,983 COVID19 cases, 2,381 recoveries and 10 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,02,594 including 1,74,769 recoveries, 1,181 deaths and 26,644 active cases: State Health Department As per orders of the Central Government, cinemas/ theatres/multiplexes will be reopening from 15th October. Halls have been directed to operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar. 10,89,403 samples tested for COVID19 on 5th October. Total of 8,10,71,797 samples tested in the country up to 5th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 8 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,128. The number of active cases is at 291 while 1,837 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram Punjab Health Department issues order to close all COVID level-1 facilities due to drop in occupancy. India is exploring all options — including provisions under the Essential Commodities Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Disaster Management Act — to secure adequate stocks as well as bargain for a reasonable pricing of Covid shots, even as the large-scale domestic vaccine manufacturing capacities provide it a strong edge to negotiate with companies. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.