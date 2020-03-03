YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 70,589 new COVID-19 cases and 776 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 28: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Case tally stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases, 51,01,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 96,318 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:24 AM, 29 Sep
    A total of 7,31,10,041 samples tested up to 28th September, for COVID19. Of these, 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:48 AM, 29 Sep
    Mizoram reports 50 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rise to 1958, including 1459 discharges. Active cases stand at 499: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram
    8:13 AM, 29 Sep
    As the lockdown in Maharashtra ends on September 30, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has prepared guidelines with the intent to reopen restaurants in the first week of October and shared them with stakeholders for feedback.
    10:14 PM, 28 Sep
    The Allahabad high court directed the Centre on Monday to apprise it of the progress in the trials of a vaccine for Covid-19 and its proposed completion date. On complaints of sub-standard face masks and sanitiser being sold in Uttar Pradesh, the court sought information about the standards and guidelines set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with regard to such articles.
    10:13 PM, 28 Sep
    Covid-negative test reports of passengers from four Indian laboratories should be rejected, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) tells Air India Express
    9:58 PM, 28 Sep
    Total number of COVID19 cases in the state now stands at 14,457 including 3,650 active cases, 10,607 recovered and 175 deaths: Himachal Pradesh Health Department
    9:58 PM, 28 Sep
    West Bengal recorded 3,155 new coronavirus cases, 2,923 recoveries and 56 deaths, taking total cases to 2,50,580 including 2,19,844 recoveries, 4,837 deaths and 25,899 active cases: State Health Department
    9:57 PM, 28 Sep
    Madhya Pradesh reported 1,957 new coronavirus cases, 2,373 recoveries and 35 deaths, taking total cases to 1,24,166 including 99,944 recoveries, 2,242 deaths and 21,980 active cases: State Health Department
    9:57 PM, 28 Sep
    Karnataka reported 6,892 new COVID-19 cases, 7,509 discharges and 59 deaths, taking total cases to 5,82,458 including 4,69,750 discharges and 8,641 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,04,048: State Health Department
    9:57 PM, 28 Sep
    Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,957 new COVID19 cases & 35 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,24,166 including 99,944 recoveries, 2,242 deaths and 21,980 active cases: State Health Department
    9:57 PM, 28 Sep
    Haryana reported 1,630 COVID-19 cases, 2,421 recoveries and 24 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,25,412 including 1,08,411 recoveries, 1,331 deaths and 15,670 active cases: State Health Department
    9:57 PM, 28 Sep
    Punjab reported 1,271 new COVID19 cases, 2,033 recoveries, and 46 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 1,11,375, including 90,345 discharges, 3,284 deaths, and 17,746 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Punjab
    9:56 PM, 28 Sep
    Madhya Pradesh: Indore administration allows reopening of religious places for devotees, issues guidelines in view of COVID-19.
    9:56 PM, 28 Sep
    37 deaths and 1,984 fresh positive cases reported in Delhi, in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID19 cases now stands at 2,73,098 including 2,40,703 recoveries, 27,123 active cases and 5,272 deaths: Delhi Health Department
    9:56 PM, 28 Sep
    Maharashtra reports 11,921 new COVID19 cases, 180 deaths and 19,932 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 13,51,153, including 35,751 deaths and 10,49,947 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,65,033: Public Health Departent, Maharashtra
    9:56 PM, 28 Sep
    37 deaths and 5,487 fresh COVID19 cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 6,81,161 including 63,116 active cases, 6,12,300 recoveries and 5,745: Andhra Pradesh Government
    9:56 PM, 28 Sep
    Jharkhand Health department caps the cost of Rapid Antigen Test at Rs 550 for private laboratories. Charging more than the fixed amount will be considered as the violation of Jharkhand State Epidemic Disease Regulation, 2020: State Health Department
    9:56 PM, 28 Sep
    Manipur reported 178 new cases and 106 recoveries today, taking total cases to 10,477 including 7,982 recoveries, 64 deaths and 2,431 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Manipur
    7:27 PM, 28 Sep
    Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto tests positive for Covid-19
    7:20 PM, 28 Sep
    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the construction of two bridges over the Mahanadi in Jagatsinghpur District at a cost of Rs 200 crores including Tirthol-Posal High-Level Bridge & Jaipur-Katikata Bridge: Odisha CMO
    7:20 PM, 28 Sep
    824 new COVID19 cases (540 from Jammu & 284 from Kashmir), 1408 recoveries & 14 deaths reported in Jammu & Kashmir today. Total positive cases stand at 73,014 including 17,601 active cases, 54,267 recovered cases & 1,146 deaths: Govt of UT of Jammu & Kashmir
    7:19 PM, 28 Sep
    2,112 new COVID19 cases, 1,805 discharged cases & 15 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,30,971 till date, including 20,043 active cases, 1,08,476 discharged cases and 1,456 deaths: State Health Department
    7:19 PM, 28 Sep
    Strict action will be taken if COVID19 protocols are not followed. Not more than 50 people allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 people allowed at funerals: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:19 PM, 28 Sep
    Government has decided to call an all-party meeting tomorrow to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. The meeting will be held via video conference: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:19 PM, 28 Sep
    Kerala reported 4,538 new COVID19 cases, 3,347 recovered cases & 20 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state till date to 1,79,922, including 57,879 cases & 697 deaths. The test positivity rate is 12.59%: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    7:19 PM, 28 Sep
    Ministry of Health, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) & AIIMS have developed the National Clinical Registry for COVID19, which will collect real-time clinical data to inform evidence-based clinical practice, research, guidelines and policy-making: ICMR
    7:18 PM, 28 Sep
    Inter-state bus services in Uttarakhand to resume from 29th September.
    7:18 PM, 28 Sep
    Goa DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena has tested positive for COVID-19 following which he was admitted to the hospital. His health condition is stable. He will continue taking treatment: Dr Shekhar Salkar, Manipal Hospital, Dona Paula, Goa
    7:18 PM, 28 Sep
    PM Modi will also inaugurate 'Ganga Avalokan', the first museum on Ganga dedicated to showcase the culture, biodiversity & rejuvenation activities done in Ganga river: Prime Minister's Office
    7:18 PM, 28 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission, at 11 am tomorrow, through video conference: Prime Minister's Office
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X