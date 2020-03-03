Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 70,589 new COVID-19 cases and 776 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Sep 28: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Case tally stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases, 51,01,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 96,318 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 7,31,10,041 samples tested up to 28th September, for COVID19. Of these, 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Mizoram reports 50 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rise to 1958, including 1459 discharges. Active cases stand at 499: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram As the lockdown in Maharashtra ends on September 30, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has prepared guidelines with the intent to reopen restaurants in the first week of October and shared them with stakeholders for feedback. The Allahabad high court directed the Centre on Monday to apprise it of the progress in the trials of a vaccine for Covid-19 and its proposed completion date. On complaints of sub-standard face masks and sanitiser being sold in Uttar Pradesh, the court sought information about the standards and guidelines set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with regard to such articles. Covid-negative test reports of passengers from four Indian laboratories should be rejected, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) tells Air India Express Total number of COVID19 cases in the state now stands at 14,457 including 3,650 active cases, 10,607 recovered and 175 deaths: Himachal Pradesh Health Department West Bengal recorded 3,155 new coronavirus cases, 2,923 recoveries and 56 deaths, taking total cases to 2,50,580 including 2,19,844 recoveries, 4,837 deaths and 25,899 active cases: State Health Department Madhya Pradesh reported 1,957 new coronavirus cases, 2,373 recoveries and 35 deaths, taking total cases to 1,24,166 including 99,944 recoveries, 2,242 deaths and 21,980 active cases: State Health Department Karnataka reported 6,892 new COVID-19 cases, 7,509 discharges and 59 deaths, taking total cases to 5,82,458 including 4,69,750 discharges and 8,641 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,04,048: State Health Department Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,957 new COVID19 cases & 35 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,24,166 including 99,944 recoveries, 2,242 deaths and 21,980 active cases: State Health Department Haryana reported 1,630 COVID-19 cases, 2,421 recoveries and 24 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,25,412 including 1,08,411 recoveries, 1,331 deaths and 15,670 active cases: State Health Department Punjab reported 1,271 new COVID19 cases, 2,033 recoveries, and 46 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 1,11,375, including 90,345 discharges, 3,284 deaths, and 17,746 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Punjab Madhya Pradesh: Indore administration allows reopening of religious places for devotees, issues guidelines in view of COVID-19. 37 deaths and 1,984 fresh positive cases reported in Delhi, in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID19 cases now stands at 2,73,098 including 2,40,703 recoveries, 27,123 active cases and 5,272 deaths: Delhi Health Department Maharashtra reports 11,921 new COVID19 cases, 180 deaths and 19,932 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 13,51,153, including 35,751 deaths and 10,49,947 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,65,033: Public Health Departent, Maharashtra 37 deaths and 5,487 fresh COVID19 cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 6,81,161 including 63,116 active cases, 6,12,300 recoveries and 5,745: Andhra Pradesh Government Jharkhand Health department caps the cost of Rapid Antigen Test at Rs 550 for private laboratories. Charging more than the fixed amount will be considered as the violation of Jharkhand State Epidemic Disease Regulation, 2020: State Health Department Manipur reported 178 new cases and 106 recoveries today, taking total cases to 10,477 including 7,982 recoveries, 64 deaths and 2,431 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Manipur Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto tests positive for Covid-19 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the construction of two bridges over the Mahanadi in Jagatsinghpur District at a cost of Rs 200 crores including Tirthol-Posal High-Level Bridge & Jaipur-Katikata Bridge: Odisha CMO 824 new COVID19 cases (540 from Jammu & 284 from Kashmir), 1408 recoveries & 14 deaths reported in Jammu & Kashmir today. Total positive cases stand at 73,014 including 17,601 active cases, 54,267 recovered cases & 1,146 deaths: Govt of UT of Jammu & Kashmir 2,112 new COVID19 cases, 1,805 discharged cases & 15 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,30,971 till date, including 20,043 active cases, 1,08,476 discharged cases and 1,456 deaths: State Health Department Strict action will be taken if COVID19 protocols are not followed. Not more than 50 people allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 people allowed at funerals: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Government has decided to call an all-party meeting tomorrow to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. The meeting will be held via video conference: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala reported 4,538 new COVID19 cases, 3,347 recovered cases & 20 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state till date to 1,79,922, including 57,879 cases & 697 deaths. The test positivity rate is 12.59%: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Ministry of Health, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) & AIIMS have developed the National Clinical Registry for COVID19, which will collect real-time clinical data to inform evidence-based clinical practice, research, guidelines and policy-making: ICMR Inter-state bus services in Uttarakhand to resume from 29th September. Goa DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena has tested positive for COVID-19 following which he was admitted to the hospital. His health condition is stable. He will continue taking treatment: Dr Shekhar Salkar, Manipal Hospital, Dona Paula, Goa PM Modi will also inaugurate 'Ganga Avalokan', the first museum on Ganga dedicated to showcase the culture, biodiversity & rejuvenation activities done in Ganga river: Prime Minister's Office Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission, at 11 am tomorrow, through video conference: Prime Minister's Office Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.