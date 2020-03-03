Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally stands at 69 lakh with 70,496 new cases

India

New Delhi, Oct 09: India recorded 70,496 fresh COVID-19 cases and 964 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 69 lakh, shows the Health Ministry data released this morning. A total of 78,365 people also successfully fought off the viral disease over the last 24 hours.

According to the government figures, total COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 69,06,161, including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,069 recoveries and 1,06,490 total deaths.

Newest First Oldest First Australia records second day without COVID-19 death for first time in three months. Indian economy entering into decisive phase in fight against coronavirus, says RBI governor. Total case tally stands at 69,06,152 including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,06,490 deaths. Of them 285 recorded in greater Hyderabad municipal corporation and 1,606 in districts. Total no of cases mounts to 2,08,535 of which 26,374 are active. 1,878 discharged & 53,086 samples tested today. Of them 285 recorded in greater Hyderabad municipal corporation and 1,606 in districts. Total no of cases mounts to 2,08,535 of which 26,374 are active. 1,878 discharged & 53,086 samples tested today. New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 3 continuous weeks, unabated, says Union health ministry Mizoram reported seven Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking total cases to 2,157 out of which 220 cases were active. WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000 Mumbai reports 2823 new COVID19 cases, 2933 discharges and 48 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,22,761, including 1,86,675 discharges and 9293 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,789: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai Karnataka reported 10,704 new COVID-19 cases, 9,613 discharges and 101 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,79,356 including 5,52,519 discharges and 9,675 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,17,143: State Health Department Maharashtra reports 13,395 new COVID19 cases, 358 deaths and 15,575 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,93,884, including 39,430 deaths and 11,96,441 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,41,986: State Health Department Haryana reports 1284 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 1,38,682. A total of 1,26,267 have been discharged so far, after recovering from the disease and 1548 have died. Active cases stand at 10,867: Health Department, Government of Haryana Gujarat reports 1278 new COVID19 cases, 1266 discharges and 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,47,951, including 1,27,923 discharges and 3541 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,487: Government of Gujarat 930 new COVID19 cases and 29 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,21,716 including 10,775 active cases and 3,741 deaths: State Government Karnataka: CM BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with the district officials over the COVID19 situation in the state today, via video conferencing. India has ensured reforms in the field of labour and agriculture. They ensure greater participation of the private sector while strengthening the government’s safety nets. These reforms will lead to a win-win situation for entrepreneurs as well as hard-working people: PM India has undertaken a trinity of reforms in the field of education, labour and agriculture. Together, they impact almost every Indian: PM India has adopted a unique approach posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. We have given relief & stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses. We have also used this opportunity to undertake structural reforms. These reforms ensure more productivity and prosperity: PM We are proactively monetizing assets across sectors- Airports, Railways, Highways, Power Transmission lines, etc. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) & Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have been fully enabled to for monetization of assets: PM The India story is strong today and stronger tomorrow. Today, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regime is very well liberalized. We have created a friendly tax regime for Sovereign Wealth & Pension Funds. We've undertaken significant reforms for developing a robust Bond market: PM The undisputed answer of all questions any prospective investor has while taking investment is India. India’s vibrant democracy and conducive ease of doing business environment make it an attractive investment destination: PM Delhi reports 2,726 new COVID19, 37 deaths and 2,643 recoveries/discharges/migrations in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 3,00,833, including 5,616 deaths and 2,72,948 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 22,232: Government of Delhi Puducherry: Doubt classes for the students of standard 11th and 12th began in the union territory from today after the COVID19 outbreak triggered months of lockdown in the country. Tamil Nadu reports 5088 new COVID19 cases, 5718 discharges and 68 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 6,40,943, including 5,86,454 discharges and 10,052 deaths: Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu Kerala records 5,445 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 90,579 active cases in the state and 1,67,256 people have recovered from the infection till date: State Government Delhi High Court says that it'll continue present system of hearing the matters till Nov 30, in view of COVID19 pandemic. Currently 3 benches are conducting physical hearing of the cases, on rotational basis, and remaining benches are taking up the matter via video conferencing. The conference is expected to witness participation of representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consultant firms and universities among others, it said. The forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination, an official statement said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada via video conferencing on Thursday evening. Political gatherings of more than 100 people — maximum 200 in closed spaces and as per ground capacity in open spaces — can be allowed even before October 15 in poll-bound states Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.