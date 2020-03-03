YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally stands at 69 lakh with 70,496 new cases

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: India recorded 70,496 fresh COVID-19 cases and 964 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 69 lakh, shows the Health Ministry data released this morning. A total of 78,365 people also successfully fought off the viral disease over the last 24 hours.

    According to the government figures, total COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 69,06,161, including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,069 recoveries and 1,06,490 total deaths.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:39 AM, 9 Oct
    Australia records second day without COVID-19 death for first time in three months.
    10:22 AM, 9 Oct
    Indian economy entering into decisive phase in fight against coronavirus, says RBI governor.
    9:51 AM, 9 Oct
    Total case tally stands at 69,06,152 including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,06,490 deaths.
    9:36 AM, 9 Oct
    Of them 285 recorded in greater Hyderabad municipal corporation and 1,606 in districts. Total no of cases mounts to 2,08,535 of which 26,374 are active. 1,878 discharged & 53,086 samples tested today.
    9:12 AM, 9 Oct
    8:49 AM, 9 Oct
    New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 3 continuous weeks, unabated, says Union health ministry
    8:09 AM, 9 Oct
    Mizoram reported seven Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking total cases to 2,157 out of which 220 cases were active.
    11:03 PM, 8 Oct
    WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000
    11:02 PM, 8 Oct
    Mumbai reports 2823 new COVID19 cases, 2933 discharges and 48 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,22,761, including 1,86,675 discharges and 9293 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,789: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
    11:02 PM, 8 Oct
    Karnataka reported 10,704 new COVID-19 cases, 9,613 discharges and 101 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,79,356 including 5,52,519 discharges and 9,675 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,17,143: State Health Department
    11:02 PM, 8 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 13,395 new COVID19 cases, 358 deaths and 15,575 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 14,93,884, including 39,430 deaths and 11,96,441 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,41,986: State Health Department
    11:01 PM, 8 Oct
    Haryana reports 1284 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 1,38,682. A total of 1,26,267 have been discharged so far, after recovering from the disease and 1548 have died. Active cases stand at 10,867: Health Department, Government of Haryana
    11:01 PM, 8 Oct
    Gujarat reports 1278 new COVID19 cases, 1266 discharges and 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,47,951, including 1,27,923 discharges and 3541 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,487: Government of Gujarat
    11:01 PM, 8 Oct
    930 new COVID19 cases and 29 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,21,716 including 10,775 active cases and 3,741 deaths: State Government
    11:01 PM, 8 Oct
    Karnataka: CM BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with the district officials over the COVID19 situation in the state today, via video conferencing.
    6:54 PM, 8 Oct
    India has ensured reforms in the field of labour and agriculture. They ensure greater participation of the private sector while strengthening the government’s safety nets. These reforms will lead to a win-win situation for entrepreneurs as well as hard-working people: PM
    6:50 PM, 8 Oct
    India has undertaken a trinity of reforms in the field of education, labour and agriculture. Together, they impact almost every Indian: PM
    6:50 PM, 8 Oct
    India has adopted a unique approach posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. We have given relief & stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses. We have also used this opportunity to undertake structural reforms. These reforms ensure more productivity and prosperity: PM
    6:49 PM, 8 Oct
    We are proactively monetizing assets across sectors- Airports, Railways, Highways, Power Transmission lines, etc. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) & Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have been fully enabled to for monetization of assets: PM
    6:49 PM, 8 Oct
    The India story is strong today and stronger tomorrow. Today, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regime is very well liberalized. We have created a friendly tax regime for Sovereign Wealth & Pension Funds. We've undertaken significant reforms for developing a robust Bond market: PM
    6:46 PM, 8 Oct
    The undisputed answer of all questions any prospective investor has while taking investment is India. India’s vibrant democracy and conducive ease of doing business environment make it an attractive investment destination: PM
    6:38 PM, 8 Oct
    Delhi reports 2,726 new COVID19, 37 deaths and 2,643 recoveries/discharges/migrations in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 3,00,833, including 5,616 deaths and 2,72,948 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 22,232: Government of Delhi
    6:37 PM, 8 Oct
    Puducherry: Doubt classes for the students of standard 11th and 12th began in the union territory from today after the COVID19 outbreak triggered months of lockdown in the country.
    6:37 PM, 8 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reports 5088 new COVID19 cases, 5718 discharges and 68 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 6,40,943, including 5,86,454 discharges and 10,052 deaths: Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu
    6:37 PM, 8 Oct
    Kerala records 5,445 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 90,579 active cases in the state and 1,67,256 people have recovered from the infection till date: State Government
    6:37 PM, 8 Oct
    Delhi High Court says that it'll continue present system of hearing the matters till Nov 30, in view of COVID19 pandemic. Currently 3 benches are conducting physical hearing of the cases, on rotational basis, and remaining benches are taking up the matter via video conferencing.
    6:23 PM, 8 Oct
    The conference is expected to witness participation of representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consultant firms and universities among others, it said.
    6:23 PM, 8 Oct
    The forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination, an official statement said.
    6:23 PM, 8 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada via video conferencing on Thursday evening.
    5:41 PM, 8 Oct
    Political gatherings of more than 100 people — maximum 200 in closed spaces and as per ground capacity in open spaces — can be allowed even before October 15 in poll-bound states
    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

