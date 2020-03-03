Coronavirus LIVE: Accepting elderly Covid deaths 'Moral Bankruptcy': WHO

YouTube
    11:38 AM, 1 Sep
    The coronavirus pandemic has brought hard times for many farmers and has imperiled food security for many millions both in the cities and the countryside. United Nations experts are holding an online conference beginning Tuesday to brainstorm ways to help alleviate hunger and prevent the problems from worsening in the Asia-Pacific region a challenge made doubly difficult by the loss of many millions of jobs due to the crisis.
    11:11 AM, 1 Sep
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, said that nobody will be forced to have the vaccine against Covid-19 once it is developed. The comments come after the government earmarked millions of dollars for the purchase and future production of vaccinations as Brazil suffers the second worst outbreak of the pandemic outside the United States.
    10:30 AM, 1 Sep
    Telangana posted 2,734 new COVID-19 cases and 9 related fatalities, taking the tally of those infected by the virus in the state to 1.27 lakh. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 347, followed by Rangareddy 212, Nalgonda 191, Khammam 161 and Medchal Malkajgiri 121 districts, a government bulletin said, providing data as of 8 pm on August 31.
    10:26 AM, 1 Sep
    South Korea’s coronavirus cases have remained under 300 for the third day in a row. On Tuesday the CDC recorded 235 cases, including 222 local infections. It took the total number of cases recorded in the country over the 20,000 mark, to 20,182, since the first infection was reported on 20 January.
    9:53 AM, 1 Sep
    The World Health Organisation on Tuesday cautioned against fast-tracking coronavirus vaccine deployment, warning that using an unproven vaccine could lead to “adverse side effects” in people.
    9:38 AM, 1 Sep
    Mainland China Reports 10 New Covid-19 Cases vs 17 a Day Earlier
    9:38 AM, 1 Sep
    French pupils go back to school Tuesday as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning students this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent. Many teachers and parents are worried the reopening of schools will accelerate the spread of Covid-19, but governments have insisted it should go ahead.
    9:07 AM, 1 Sep
    Beginning September 1, liquor will be served in pubs, clubs, and restaurants across Karnataka. The decision comes after five months of restriction on its sale and a day after the Centre announced Unlock 4.0 guidelines .
    8:48 AM, 1 Sep
    Bengaluru's busiest markets — Krishna Rajendra (KR) Market and Kalasipalyam — will reopen Tuesday as the government allowed business to resume after months of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
    8:35 AM, 1 Sep
    India is fast becoming the world's new virus epicenter, setting a record for the biggest single-day rise in cases as experts predict that it'll soon pass Brazil -- and ultimately the U.S. -- as the worst outbreak globally.
    8:29 AM, 1 Sep
    State Executive Committee issues new #COVID19 classification of districts in Jammu & Kashmir into red, orange and green categories for the purpose of implementing the lockdown, with effect from September 1: Srinagar district administration
    10:38 PM, 31 Aug
    Punjab records 1,541 new coronavirus cases, 1,280 recoveries and 50 deaths, taking active cases to 15,512, recoveries to 37,027 and death toll to 1,453.
    10:38 PM, 31 Aug
    1466 new COVID19 positive cases and 13 deaths reported in Rajasthan. Total number of cases now at 81693 including 13825 active cases,65619 discharges and 1056 deaths.
    10:11 PM, 31 Aug
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,956 new COVID-19 cases, 6,008 discharges and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 4,28,041 including 3,68,141 discharges and 7,322 deaths
    9:17 PM, 31 Aug
    Number of COVID-19 active cases reach 5,887 in Uttarakhand, with the state reporting 592 new coronavirus cases today.
    9:16 PM, 31 Aug
    Mumbai reported 1,179 new COVID-19 positive cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,45,805 including 1,17,268 recoveries and 7,655 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 20,554
    9:16 PM, 31 Aug
    With 414 new COVID19 positive cases detected today, Goa's total case tally rises to 17,418 including 3,649 active cases, 13,577 recovered cases and 192 deaths
    9:14 PM, 31 Aug
    Government extends the tenure of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody for 6 months till February 28, 2021.
    4:54 PM, 31 Aug
    West Bengal government extends lockdown till September 30. Metro rail service to resume in graded manner with effect from September 8.
    4:04 PM, 31 Aug
    Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar discharged from Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19: Hospital administration
    4:03 PM, 31 Aug
    291 new COVID19 cases & 7 deaths reported in Puducherry today. Total number of cases stands at 14,411, including 4,849 active cases, 9,334 recovered cases & 228 deaths till date: UT Health Department
    2:16 PM, 31 Aug
    Ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India extended till September 30, barring exceptions mentioned by the government.
    2:11 PM, 31 Aug
    The IMA cited government data and said 87,000 healthcare workers had been infected and 573 of them had lost their lives due to COVID-19. However, the Centre has not officially released these figures.
    1:41 PM, 31 Aug
    341 more Maharashtra police personnel tested COVID19 positive while 2 died in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the police force rise to 15,294 including 2,832 active cases, 12,306 recoveries & 156 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police
    12:47 PM, 31 Aug
    I have given orders to arrange free transport service for students appearing in the JEE & NEET exams, from the district headquarters, in view of COVID19. A guardian with students especially girls will also be given free pick and drop service: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan
    12:46 PM, 31 Aug
    We don't need specific support from Centre as long as they don't object to more testing. Instead of taking kits from centre, we're buying from the market*. Like Union Health Minister said, we also hope COVID19 ends till Diwali: Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister
    11:41 AM, 31 Aug
    5 deaths & 645 fresh COVID19 cases take Rajasthan's case tally to 80,872. The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 14,515 and 65,309, respectively. Death toll 1,048: State Health Department
    11:38 AM, 31 Aug
    Gujarat's death toll due to coronavirus crossed the 3,000 mark with 17 more deaths on Sunday to reach 3,008, while the state recorded 1,272 more cases to take its tally to 95,155. During August so far, the state has seen 33,722 cases, at a daily average of over 1,100. Meanwhile, 1,095 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total cured to 76,757.
    10:48 AM, 31 Aug
    Kerala: Devotees visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of Onam. The temple reopened for the public from August 26, with COVID19 precautionary measures in place for the people.
    10:23 AM, 31 Aug
    West Bengal: Complete lockdown being observed in Purba Medinipur, in order to contain the spread of COVID19. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of Aug. There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin.
