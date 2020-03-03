Coronavirus LIVE: Accepting elderly Covid deaths 'Moral Bankruptcy': WHO

India

New Delhi, Sep 01: Single-day spike of 69,921 new positive cases and 819 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Newest First Oldest First The coronavirus pandemic has brought hard times for many farmers and has imperiled food security for many millions both in the cities and the countryside. United Nations experts are holding an online conference beginning Tuesday to brainstorm ways to help alleviate hunger and prevent the problems from worsening in the Asia-Pacific region a challenge made doubly difficult by the loss of many millions of jobs due to the crisis. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, said that nobody will be forced to have the vaccine against Covid-19 once it is developed. The comments come after the government earmarked millions of dollars for the purchase and future production of vaccinations as Brazil suffers the second worst outbreak of the pandemic outside the United States. Telangana posted 2,734 new COVID-19 cases and 9 related fatalities, taking the tally of those infected by the virus in the state to 1.27 lakh. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 347, followed by Rangareddy 212, Nalgonda 191, Khammam 161 and Medchal Malkajgiri 121 districts, a government bulletin said, providing data as of 8 pm on August 31. South Korea’s coronavirus cases have remained under 300 for the third day in a row. On Tuesday the CDC recorded 235 cases, including 222 local infections. It took the total number of cases recorded in the country over the 20,000 mark, to 20,182, since the first infection was reported on 20 January. The World Health Organisation on Tuesday cautioned against fast-tracking coronavirus vaccine deployment, warning that using an unproven vaccine could lead to “adverse side effects” in people. Mainland China Reports 10 New Covid-19 Cases vs 17 a Day Earlier French pupils go back to school Tuesday as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning students this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent. Many teachers and parents are worried the reopening of schools will accelerate the spread of Covid-19, but governments have insisted it should go ahead. Beginning September 1, liquor will be served in pubs, clubs, and restaurants across Karnataka. The decision comes after five months of restriction on its sale and a day after the Centre announced Unlock 4.0 guidelines . Bengaluru's busiest markets — Krishna Rajendra (KR) Market and Kalasipalyam — will reopen Tuesday as the government allowed business to resume after months of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. India is fast becoming the world's new virus epicenter, setting a record for the biggest single-day rise in cases as experts predict that it'll soon pass Brazil -- and ultimately the U.S. -- as the worst outbreak globally. State Executive Committee issues new #COVID19 classification of districts in Jammu & Kashmir into red, orange and green categories for the purpose of implementing the lockdown, with effect from September 1: Srinagar district administration Punjab records 1,541 new coronavirus cases, 1,280 recoveries and 50 deaths, taking active cases to 15,512, recoveries to 37,027 and death toll to 1,453. 1466 new COVID19 positive cases and 13 deaths reported in Rajasthan. Total number of cases now at 81693 including 13825 active cases,65619 discharges and 1056 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 5,956 new COVID-19 cases, 6,008 discharges and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 4,28,041 including 3,68,141 discharges and 7,322 deaths Number of COVID-19 active cases reach 5,887 in Uttarakhand, with the state reporting 592 new coronavirus cases today. Mumbai reported 1,179 new COVID-19 positive cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,45,805 including 1,17,268 recoveries and 7,655 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 20,554 With 414 new COVID19 positive cases detected today, Goa's total case tally rises to 17,418 including 3,649 active cases, 13,577 recovered cases and 192 deaths Government extends the tenure of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody for 6 months till February 28, 2021. West Bengal government extends lockdown till September 30. Metro rail service to resume in graded manner with effect from September 8. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar discharged from Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19: Hospital administration 291 new COVID19 cases & 7 deaths reported in Puducherry today. Total number of cases stands at 14,411, including 4,849 active cases, 9,334 recovered cases & 228 deaths till date: UT Health Department Ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India extended till September 30, barring exceptions mentioned by the government. The IMA cited government data and said 87,000 healthcare workers had been infected and 573 of them had lost their lives due to COVID-19. However, the Centre has not officially released these figures. 341 more Maharashtra police personnel tested COVID19 positive while 2 died in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in the police force rise to 15,294 including 2,832 active cases, 12,306 recoveries & 156 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police I have given orders to arrange free transport service for students appearing in the JEE & NEET exams, from the district headquarters, in view of COVID19. A guardian with students especially girls will also be given free pick and drop service: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan We don't need specific support from Centre as long as they don't object to more testing. Instead of taking kits from centre, we're buying from the market*. Like Union Health Minister said, we also hope COVID19 ends till Diwali: Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister 5 deaths & 645 fresh COVID19 cases take Rajasthan's case tally to 80,872. The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 14,515 and 65,309, respectively. Death toll 1,048: State Health Department Gujarat's death toll due to coronavirus crossed the 3,000 mark with 17 more deaths on Sunday to reach 3,008, while the state recorded 1,272 more cases to take its tally to 95,155. During August so far, the state has seen 33,722 cases, at a daily average of over 1,100. Meanwhile, 1,095 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total cured to 76,757. Kerala: Devotees visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of #Onam.



The temple reopened for the public from August 26, with #COVID19 precautionary measures in place for the people. pic.twitter.com/1MdAsIlwiO — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020 Kerala: Devotees visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of Onam. The temple reopened for the public from August 26, with COVID19 precautionary measures in place for the people. West Bengal: Complete lockdown being observed in Purba Medinipur, in order to contain the spread of #COVID19.



The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of Aug. There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin. pic.twitter.com/7AKosTsbe2 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020 West Bengal: Complete lockdown being observed in Purba Medinipur, in order to contain the spread of COVID19. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of Aug. There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.