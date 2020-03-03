Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 69,878 new COVID-19 cases and 945 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 22: Spike of 69,878 COVID-19 cases and 945 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 29,75,702 including 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 55,794 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

