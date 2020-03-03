YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 69,878 new COVID-19 cases and 945 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Spike of 69,878 COVID-19 cases and 945 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 29,75,702 including 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 55,794 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:30 PM, 22 Aug
    288 more police personnel found Covid-19 positive and two died in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra. Total number of Corona positive police personnel in Maharashtra reaches 13,468 including 2,478 active cases, 10,852 recoveries and 138 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police.
    11:51 AM, 22 Aug
    In the last 24 hours, Mathura reported 46 fresh cases of Covid-19 while Agra reported 24, Mainpuri 32, Etah 23, Firozabad 33 and Kasganj 13.
    11:20 AM, 22 Aug
    India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 74.69 percent as on August 22.
    11:02 AM, 22 Aug
    The Nepal government has decided to resume international flights from September 1 after nearly six months, says a Cabinet Minister. Nepal had suspended international flights on March 22 in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The country had earlier planned to resume the services from August 17, but it was extended till August 31 amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases.
    10:46 AM, 22 Aug
    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic could be over within two years. Addressing a virtual press briefing from Geneva on Friday, the WHO chief said that the Spanish flu of 1918 had also taken two years to overcome, but current advances in technology could enable the world to halt the Covid-19 pandemic 'in a shorter time'. Tedros also responded to a question about corruption linked to personal protective equipment (PPE), which he described as 'criminal'.
    10:33 AM, 22 Aug
    Hotels in Delhi will open as per SOPs issued by the central government and weekly markets will begin functioning while maintaining social distancing: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Quote Tweet
    10:16 AM, 22 Aug
    1,250 new Covid-19 positive cases, 1,082 recoveries and 13 deaths have been recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. There are 11,426 active cases. We are trying to minimise the death rate, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
    10:01 AM, 22 Aug
    Shopkeepers at Tibetan Market in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, say their businesses have been adversely affected due to Covid-19.
    9:50 AM, 22 Aug
    Total number of samples tested up to 21st August is 3,44,91,073 including 10,23,836 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    9:23 AM, 22 Aug
    60 COVID19 detected today of which 57 are asymptomatic and 3 are symptomatic. 32 patients discharged from 7 districts today: Directorate of Health Services, Arunachal Pradesh
    9:10 AM, 22 Aug
    Gujarat: Dr Aditi Mittal, a resident of Surat made Ganpati idol with dry fruits for #GaneshChaturthi. She says, "I made this idol with dry fruits that have shell & it will be kept at a COVID hospital. After puja the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital"
    8:51 AM, 22 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh: Shopkeepers at Tibetan Market in Shimla say their businesses have been adversely affected due to COVID19. A shopkeeper says, "Market condition is poor. We are out of business after March and this was the peak season for tourists to visit."
    8:33 AM, 22 Aug
    All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID: Haryana minister
    8:04 AM, 22 Aug
    India crosses the milestone of 1 million COVID tests a day. More than 10 lakh people tested in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
    11:32 PM, 21 Aug
    385 new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 13,484 including 3,809 active cases, 9,540 recovered cases and 135 deaths.
    11:31 PM, 21 Aug
    67 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman & Nicobar taking the total cases to 2,747 including 32 deaths and 971 active cases.
    11:31 PM, 21 Aug
    11:30 PM, 21 Aug
    955 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 28,196 including 18,372 recoveries and 297 deaths.
    11:23 PM, 21 Aug
    All shops and establishments except essential shops will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays until further orders in Chandigarh.
    9:55 PM, 21 Aug
    Rajasthan reports 1,335 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today, taking total cases to 67,954, including 14,525 active cases and 933 deaths.
    9:34 PM, 21 Aug
    A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions for Election Commission 'to refrain from holding upcoming election in Bihar till the State is declared COVID-19 and flood free'.
    9:31 PM, 21 Aug
    Karnataka Government issues oxygen therapy protocol for 'judicious use of oxygen as a therapy to treat COVID-19 patients'.
    9:20 PM, 21 Aug
    9:20 PM, 21 Aug
    8:51 PM, 21 Aug
    1,147 new COVID-19 cases, 987 recovered cases and 14 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of cases now at 50,640 including 10,928 active cases, 38,527 recoveries and 1,185 deaths.
    7:36 PM, 21 Aug
    Chandigarh reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,631 including 1,426 discharges and 33 deaths.
    7:21 PM, 21 Aug
    Karnataka reports 7,571 cases (2,948 in Bengaluru), 6,561 discharges and 93 deaths, taking total cases to 2,64,546 including 1,76,942 discharges and 4,522 deaths.
    7:12 PM, 21 Aug
    5,995 new COVID19 cases, 5,764 recoveries & 101 deaths reported today in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of cases to 3,67,430 in the state including 53,413 active cases, 3,07,677 discharged cases & 6,340 deaths till date.
    7:07 PM, 21 Aug
    Delhi reports 1,250 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1,082 discharges/recoveries and 13 deaths. Total number of cases now at 1,58,604 including 1,42,908 recovered cases, 11,426 active cases & 4,270 deaths.
    7:06 PM, 21 Aug
    The total tally of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 4,617 in Himachal Pradesh, including 1413 Active cases, 3,132 recovered cases & 47 deaths till date.
    X