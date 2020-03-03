Coronavirus LIVE:Biggest one day jump with 69,878 new COVID-19 cases and 945 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Aug 22: Spike of 69,878 COVID-19 cases and 945 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 29,75,702 including 6,97,330 active cases, 22,22,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 55,794 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Stay tuned for live updates:
12:30 PM, 22 Aug
288 more police personnel found Covid-19 positive and two died in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra. Total number of Corona positive police personnel in Maharashtra reaches 13,468 including 2,478 active cases, 10,852 recoveries and 138 deaths till date: Maharashtra Police.
11:51 AM, 22 Aug
In the last 24 hours, Mathura reported 46 fresh cases of Covid-19 while Agra reported 24, Mainpuri 32, Etah 23, Firozabad 33 and Kasganj 13.
11:20 AM, 22 Aug
India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 74.69 percent as on August 22.
11:02 AM, 22 Aug
The Nepal government has decided to resume international flights from September 1 after nearly six months, says a Cabinet Minister. Nepal had suspended international flights on March 22 in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The country had earlier planned to resume the services from August 17, but it was extended till August 31 amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases.
10:46 AM, 22 Aug
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic could be over within two years. Addressing a virtual press briefing from Geneva on Friday, the WHO chief said that the Spanish flu of 1918 had also taken two years to overcome, but current advances in technology could enable the world to halt the Covid-19 pandemic 'in a shorter time'. Tedros also responded to a question about corruption linked to personal protective equipment (PPE), which he described as 'criminal'.
10:33 AM, 22 Aug
Hotels in Delhi will open as per SOPs issued by the central government and weekly markets will begin functioning while maintaining social distancing: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
10:16 AM, 22 Aug
1,250 new Covid-19 positive cases, 1,082 recoveries and 13 deaths have been recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. There are 11,426 active cases. We are trying to minimise the death rate, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
10:01 AM, 22 Aug
Shopkeepers at Tibetan Market in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, say their businesses have been adversely affected due to Covid-19.
Shopkeepers at Tibetan Market in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, say their businesses have been adversely affected due to Covid-19.
9:50 AM, 22 Aug
Total number of samples tested up to 21st August is 3,44,91,073 including 10,23,836 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
9:23 AM, 22 Aug
60 COVID19 detected today of which 57 are asymptomatic and 3 are symptomatic. 32 patients discharged from 7 districts today: Directorate of Health Services, Arunachal Pradesh
9:10 AM, 22 Aug
Gujarat: Dr Aditi Mittal, a resident of Surat made Ganpati idol with dry fruits for #GaneshChaturthi.
She says, "I made this idol with dry fruits that have shell & it will be kept at a COVID hospital. After puja the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital" pic.twitter.com/AupCOURiuj
Gujarat: Dr Aditi Mittal, a resident of Surat made Ganpati idol with dry fruits for #GaneshChaturthi.
She says, "I made this idol with dry fruits that have shell & it will be kept at a COVID hospital. After puja the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital"
8:51 AM, 22 Aug
Himachal Pradesh: Shopkeepers at Tibetan Market in Shimla say their businesses have been adversely affected due to COVID19. A shopkeeper says, "Market condition is poor. We are out of business after March and this was the peak season for tourists to visit."
Himachal Pradesh: Shopkeepers at Tibetan Market in Shimla say their businesses have been adversely affected due to COVID19. A shopkeeper says, "Market condition is poor. We are out of business after March and this was the peak season for tourists to visit."
8:33 AM, 22 Aug
All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID: Haryana minister
8:04 AM, 22 Aug
India crosses the milestone of 1 million COVID tests a day. More than 10 lakh people tested in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
11:32 PM, 21 Aug
385 new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 13,484 including 3,809 active cases, 9,540 recovered cases and 135 deaths.
11:31 PM, 21 Aug
67 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman & Nicobar taking the total cases to 2,747 including 32 deaths and 971 active cases.
11:31 PM, 21 Aug
67 new COVID19 cases reported in Andaman & Nicobar taking the total cases to 2,747 including 32 deaths and 971 active cases.
11:30 PM, 21 Aug
955 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 28,196 including 18,372 recoveries and 297 deaths.
11:23 PM, 21 Aug
All shops and establishments except essential shops will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays until further orders in Chandigarh.
9:55 PM, 21 Aug
Rajasthan reports 1,335 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today, taking total cases to 67,954, including 14,525 active cases and 933 deaths.
9:34 PM, 21 Aug
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions for Election Commission 'to refrain from holding upcoming election in Bihar till the State is declared COVID-19 and flood free'.
9:31 PM, 21 Aug
Karnataka Government issues oxygen therapy protocol for 'judicious use of oxygen as a therapy to treat COVID-19 patients'.
9:20 PM, 21 Aug
Karnataka Government issues oxygen therapy protocol for 'judicious use of oxygen as a therapy to treat COVID-19 patients'.
9:20 PM, 21 Aug
Karnataka Government issues oxygen therapy protocol for 'judicious use of oxygen as a therapy to treat COVID-19 patients'.
8:51 PM, 21 Aug
1,147 new COVID-19 cases, 987 recovered cases and 14 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. The total number of cases now at 50,640 including 10,928 active cases, 38,527 recoveries and 1,185 deaths.
7:36 PM, 21 Aug
Chandigarh reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,631 including 1,426 discharges and 33 deaths.
7:21 PM, 21 Aug
Karnataka reports 7,571 cases (2,948 in Bengaluru), 6,561 discharges and 93 deaths, taking total cases to 2,64,546 including 1,76,942 discharges and 4,522 deaths.
7:12 PM, 21 Aug
5,995 new COVID19 cases, 5,764 recoveries & 101 deaths reported today in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of cases to 3,67,430 in the state including 53,413 active cases, 3,07,677 discharged cases & 6,340 deaths till date.
7:07 PM, 21 Aug
Delhi reports 1,250 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1,082 discharges/recoveries and 13 deaths. Total number of cases now at 1,58,604 including 1,42,908 recovered cases, 11,426 active cases & 4,270 deaths.
7:06 PM, 21 Aug
The total tally of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 4,617 in Himachal Pradesh, including 1413 Active cases, 3,132 recovered cases & 47 deaths till date.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.