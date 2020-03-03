Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 69,652 new COVID-19 cases and 977 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Aug 20: Spike of 69,652 COVID-19 cases and 977 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured/discharged/migrated and 53,866 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
11:12 AM, 20 Aug
554 new COVID19 positive cases and 8 deaths recorded in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases and deaths to 9,292 and 137 respectively: Union Territory Health Department
10:37 AM, 20 Aug
Kerala: 18 junior government doctors working for containing the spread COVID19 pandemic have approached the Kerala High Court, seeking a direction to the government to disburse their salaries along with arrears immediately
10:12 AM, 20 Aug
Chennai: Idol makers preparing Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi say their business is affected due to #COVID19.
Chennai: Idol makers preparing Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi say their business is affected due to COVID19.
An idol maker says,"Every year we make more than 500 idols, but this year we're making around 200 idols as we aren't sure if we can sell them"
9:48 AM, 20 Aug
Total number of samples tested up to 19th August is 3,26,61,252 including 9,18,470 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:37 AM, 20 Aug
West Bengal: Business of idol makers in Siliguri remains affected ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, due to #COVID19 pandemic.
West Bengal: Business of idol makers in Siliguri remains affected ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, due to #COVID19 pandemic.
An idol maker says, "Usually I get orders for at least 45 idols, but this year I have received 3-4 orders. People are afraid of stepping out."
9:06 AM, 20 Aug
Chandigarh: Wedding band service providers say their businesses have been adversely affected due to COVID19.
Vijay,owner of a wedding band party says, "We're out of business since March,we didn't get a single booking since then. It has become difficult for us to sustain"
8:51 AM, 20 Aug
More than 9 lakh COVID19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
8:32 AM, 20 Aug
Spain re-emerges as the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe.
8:03 AM, 20 Aug
Hotels and weekly markets to reopen in Delhi, gyms to remain closed
11:34 PM, 19 Aug
Jharkhand reports 967 COVID-19 cases, 857 recoveries and 9 deaths, taking total cases to 26,300, including 16,566 discharges and 278 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 9,456.
11:18 PM, 19 Aug
994 new COVID-19 cases, 758 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases rises to 49,930 including 7,307 active cases, 42,056 recoveries & 567 deaths.
10:37 PM, 19 Aug
1,132 new COVID19 cases, 864 recoveries & 46 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of positive cases increase to 1,31,542 in Mumbai, including 17,917 active cases, 1,06,057 recovered cases & 7,265 deaths till date: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
10:37 PM, 19 Aug
West Bengal reports 3,169 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths today. The total number of cases rises to 1,25,922 and the death toll stands at 2,581. There are 27,678 active cases.
10:36 PM, 19 Aug
5,156 COVID-19 cases, 5,620 discharges and 53 deaths reported in the state in last 24 hours, taking active cases to 49,645, discharges to 1,15,227 and death toll to 2,638.
10:36 PM, 19 Aug
Rajasthan Election Commission postpones elections for 129 urban local bodies which was to take place this month, till October 20 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
10:35 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarakhand reports 264 new COVID-19 cases; total cases rise to 13,225.
10:34 PM, 19 Aug
Delhi High Court expresses concern after taking note that "the numbers of COVID-19 cases are still floating around 1,300 odd cases in the national capital and testing through RT-PCR varies in the range of 2,927 to 6,015 tests with an average of less than 5,000 tests per day."
10:34 PM, 19 Aug
Rajasthan reports 1,312 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking total cases to 65,289, including 14,416 active cases and 910 deaths.
7:32 PM, 19 Aug
91 COVID-19 cases & 1 death reported in Chandigarh today. Total number of cases rises to 2,396, including 1,012 active cases, 1,351 recoveries & 31 deaths till now: Health Department, UT-Chandigarh.
6:47 PM, 19 Aug
708 new COVID-19 cases (102 from Jammu & 606 from Kashmir), 611 recoveries (175 from Jammu & 436 from Kashmir) & 11 deaths reported from Kashmir today. Total number of cases in J&K stands at 30,034, including 6,965 active cases, 22,497 recoveries & 572 deaths till date
6:46 PM, 19 Aug
111 new COVID-19 cases, 96 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,876, including 1,973 active cases, 2885 recovered cases & 18 deaths till date.
6:45 PM, 19 Aug
5,795 new COVID-19 cases, 6,384 recoveries & 116 deaths reported today in Tamil Nadu. The total tally of COVID cases rises to 3,55,449 including 53,155 active cases, 2,96,171 recovered cases & 6,123 deaths till date.
6:11 PM, 19 Aug
9,742 new COVID19 cases and 86 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 3,16,003 including 86,725 active cases, 2,26,372 recoveries and 2,906 deaths.
6:11 PM, 19 Aug
6:10 PM, 19 Aug
Number of COVID-19 active cases reaches 1,306 in Himachal Pradesh; death toll stands at 19.
6:10 PM, 19 Aug
Delhi reports 1,398 new COVID19 cases, 1,320 recoveries and 9 deaths over the last 24 hours.
Total number of cases now at 1,56,139 including 1,40,767 dischraged/recovered/migrated patients, 11,137 active cases and 4,235 deaths.
6:09 PM, 19 Aug
Leader of Congress Party in Loksabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, writes to Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow members to attend parliament proceedings virtually, in view of the #COVID19 situation.
6:09 PM, 19 Aug
2,333 new COVID19 cases, 1,217 recoveries & 7 deaths reported in Kerala today. There are 17,382 active cases in the state & 32,611 recovered cases in the state till date.
4:19 PM, 19 Aug
New Zealand appears to be gaining control over a coronavirus outbreak in Auckland after just five new community infections were reported Wednesday amid record levels of testing and contact tracing. A sixth infection was found in a quarantined traveler who had returned from Qatar.
4:11 PM, 19 Aug
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra voices concern over growing COVID-19 cases in state, asks health minister Raghu Sharma to chalk out new strategy to contain spead of the disease.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.