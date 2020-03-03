Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 69,652 new COVID-19 cases and 977 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Aug 20: Spike of 69,652 COVID-19 cases and 977 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured/discharged/migrated and 53,866 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

