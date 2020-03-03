YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 69,652 new COVID-19 cases and 977 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 20: Spike of 69,652 COVID-19 cases and 977 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured/discharged/migrated and 53,866 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:12 AM, 20 Aug
    554 new COVID19 positive cases and 8 deaths recorded in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases and deaths to 9,292 and 137 respectively: Union Territory Health Department
    10:37 AM, 20 Aug
    Kerala: 18 junior government doctors working for containing the spread COVID19 pandemic have approached the Kerala High Court, seeking a direction to the government to disburse their salaries along with arrears immediately
    10:12 AM, 20 Aug
    Chennai: Idol makers preparing Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi say their business is affected due to COVID19. An idol maker says,"Every year we make more than 500 idols, but this year we're making around 200 idols as we aren't sure if we can sell them"
    9:48 AM, 20 Aug
    Total number of samples tested up to 19th August is 3,26,61,252 including 9,18,470 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:37 AM, 20 Aug
    West Bengal: Business of idol makers in Siliguri remains affected ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, due to #COVID19 pandemic. An idol maker says, "Usually I get orders for at least 45 idols, but this year I have received 3-4 orders. People are afraid of stepping out."
    9:06 AM, 20 Aug
    Chandigarh: Wedding band service providers say their businesses have been adversely affected due to COVID19. Vijay,owner of a wedding band party says, "We're out of business since March,we didn't get a single booking since then. It has become difficult for us to sustain"
    8:51 AM, 20 Aug
    More than 9 lakh COVID19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
    8:32 AM, 20 Aug
    Spain re-emerges as the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe.
    8:03 AM, 20 Aug
    Hotels and weekly markets to reopen in Delhi, gyms to remain closed
    11:34 PM, 19 Aug
    Jharkhand reports 967 COVID-19 cases, 857 recoveries and 9 deaths, taking total cases to 26,300, including 16,566 discharges and 278 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 9,456.
    11:18 PM, 19 Aug
    994 new COVID-19 cases, 758 recoveries & 10 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases rises to 49,930 including 7,307 active cases, 42,056 recoveries & 567 deaths.
    10:37 PM, 19 Aug
    1,132 new COVID19 cases, 864 recoveries & 46 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of positive cases increase to 1,31,542 in Mumbai, including 17,917 active cases, 1,06,057 recovered cases & 7,265 deaths till date: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    10:37 PM, 19 Aug
    West Bengal reports 3,169 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths today. The total number of cases rises to 1,25,922 and the death toll stands at 2,581. There are 27,678 active cases.
    10:36 PM, 19 Aug
    5,156 COVID-19 cases, 5,620 discharges and 53 deaths reported in the state in last 24 hours, taking active cases to 49,645, discharges to 1,15,227 and death toll to 2,638.
    10:36 PM, 19 Aug
    Rajasthan Election Commission postpones elections for 129 urban local bodies which was to take place this month, till October 20 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
    10:35 PM, 19 Aug
    Uttarakhand reports 264 new COVID-19 cases; total cases rise to 13,225.
    10:34 PM, 19 Aug
    Delhi High Court expresses concern after taking note that "the numbers of COVID-19 cases are still floating around 1,300 odd cases in the national capital and testing through RT-PCR varies in the range of 2,927 to 6,015 tests with an average of less than 5,000 tests per day."
    10:34 PM, 19 Aug
    Rajasthan reports 1,312 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking total cases to 65,289, including 14,416 active cases and 910 deaths.
    7:32 PM, 19 Aug
    91 COVID-19 cases & 1 death reported in Chandigarh today. Total number of cases rises to 2,396, including 1,012 active cases, 1,351 recoveries & 31 deaths till now: Health Department, UT-Chandigarh.
    6:47 PM, 19 Aug
    708 new COVID-19 cases (102 from Jammu & 606 from Kashmir), 611 recoveries (175 from Jammu & 436 from Kashmir) & 11 deaths reported from Kashmir today. Total number of cases in J&K stands at 30,034, including 6,965 active cases, 22,497 recoveries & 572 deaths till date
    6:46 PM, 19 Aug
    111 new COVID-19 cases, 96 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,876, including 1,973 active cases, 2885 recovered cases & 18 deaths till date.
    6:45 PM, 19 Aug
    5,795 new COVID-19 cases, 6,384 recoveries & 116 deaths reported today in Tamil Nadu. The total tally of COVID cases rises to 3,55,449 including 53,155 active cases, 2,96,171 recovered cases & 6,123 deaths till date.
    6:11 PM, 19 Aug
    9,742 new COVID19 cases and 86 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 3,16,003 including 86,725 active cases, 2,26,372 recoveries and 2,906 deaths.
    6:11 PM, 19 Aug
    Number of COVID-19 active cases reaches 1,306 in Himachal Pradesh; death toll stands at 19.
    6:10 PM, 19 Aug
    6:10 PM, 19 Aug
    Delhi reports 1,398 new COVID19 cases, 1,320 recoveries and 9 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 1,56,139 including 1,40,767 dischraged/recovered/migrated patients, 11,137 active cases and 4,235 deaths.
    6:09 PM, 19 Aug
    Leader of Congress Party in Loksabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, writes to Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow members to attend parliament proceedings virtually, in view of the #COVID19 situation.
    6:09 PM, 19 Aug
    2,333 new COVID19 cases, 1,217 recoveries & 7 deaths reported in Kerala today. There are 17,382 active cases in the state & 32,611 recovered cases in the state till date.
    4:19 PM, 19 Aug
    New Zealand appears to be gaining control over a coronavirus outbreak in Auckland after just five new community infections were reported Wednesday amid record levels of testing and contact tracing. A sixth infection was found in a quarantined traveler who had returned from Qatar.
    4:11 PM, 19 Aug
    Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra voices concern over growing COVID-19 cases in state, asks health minister Raghu Sharma to chalk out new strategy to contain spead of the disease.
