    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 68,898 new COVID-19 cases and 983 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Spike of 68,898 COVID-19 cases and 983 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 29,05,824 including 6,92,028 active cases, 21,58,947 cured/discharged/migrated and 54,849 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    9:59 AM, 21 Aug
    Total number of samples tested up to 20th August is 3,34,67,237 including 8,05,985 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:39 AM, 21 Aug
    West Bengal: Siliguri observes bi-weekly lockdown to contain the spread of COVID19. The state will observe complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August.
    9:29 AM, 21 Aug
    Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for COVID19: Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai
    9:19 AM, 21 Aug
    Gargled water may be alternative to swabs for COVID-19 sample collection: ICMR
    9:00 AM, 21 Aug
    Delhi: Idol makers, preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, say their business is affected due to COVID19 pandemic. An idol maker says,"There is less customer in the market these days. We are making small idols this year."
    8:26 AM, 21 Aug
    India has recorded more than 12 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in August, higher than in any previous month and the highest count by any country during this month.
    8:09 AM, 21 Aug
    Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day. This is bolstered with all States/UTs testing more than 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHO (World Health Organisation): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    11:48 PM, 20 Aug
    Jharkhand reports 517 new COVID-19 cases, 754 recoveries and 8 deaths, taking total cases to 26,938, including 17,320 discharges and 286 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 9,332: State Health Department
    11:47 PM, 20 Aug
    Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has issued an order prohibiting the sale of meat & slaughtering of animals on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 22 August. All meat shops in the city to remain shut on the day.
    11:47 PM, 20 Aug
    76 new cases and 109 recoveries reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, taking the total number of cases to 2,680. There are 1,011 active cases now. The death toll is at 31: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration
    11:47 PM, 20 Aug
    Starting 17 Aug, 7 VFS (Visa Facilitation Services) centres (Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad& Kochi)became operational to receive select visa applications,while complying with Indian travel norms&safety of consular teams working in India: Embassy of France in India
    11:46 PM, 20 Aug
    4,492 new COVID19 cases, 12,243 recoveries & 326 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of COVID cases rises to 6,43,289 in the state, which includes 4,59,124 recovered cases, 1,62,491 active cases & 21,359 deaths till date: State Health Department, Maharashtra
    11:46 PM, 20 Aug
    996 new COVID19 cases, 737 cured cases & 11 deaths reported today in Haryana. Total number of COVID cases stands at 50,926 in the state till date, out of which 7,555 are active cases, 42,793 are recovered cases & 578 people have died so far: State Health Department, Haryana
    11:45 PM, 20 Aug
    3,197 new COVID19 cases, 3,126 recovered cases & 53 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of COVID cases stands at 1,29,119 in the state, including 27,696 active cases, 98,789 discharged cases & 2,634 deaths so far: Department of Health, Govt. of West Bengal
    11:45 PM, 20 Aug
    541 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the COVID19 safety restrictions since morning till 1800 hours today. A total of 18 vehicles have been seized in the same period: Kolkata Police.
    11:45 PM, 20 Aug
    Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (in file pic) continues to be critical on ventilator & ECMO support in ICU. Our multi-disciplinary team have been actively collaborating with national & international experts, and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters: MGM Healthcare, Chennai
    11:45 PM, 20 Aug
    17 new COVID19 positive cases, 2342 recovered cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Total number of cases rise to 2697 including 2342 cured cases and 95 active cases: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Maharashtra
    7:31 PM, 20 Aug
    683 new COVID19 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir today; 114 from Jammu division and 569 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 30,717. The death toll is at 578: Govt of J&K
    7:31 PM, 20 Aug
    411 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today, 301 patients treated/cured. Total cases in the state rise to 13,636 including 187 deaths and 9433 recovered patients. Active cases stand at 3966: Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19
    7:15 PM, 20 Aug
    India has provided COVID related assistance to Bangladesh & has been organising capacity building courses for Bangladesh medical personnel following video conference of leaders of SAARC countries & creation of SAARC Emergency Response Fund for COVID19: Anurag Srivastava, MEA
    6:40 PM, 20 Aug
    Government has decided to close all entry points to Meghalaya for one week every month in the next three months, starting September 2020: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma
    6:39 PM, 20 Aug
    1,968 new COVID19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Kerala today. Total COVID cases in the state rise above 52,000, with 18,123 active cases till date: Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM
    6:14 PM, 20 Aug
    Manipur reports 49 new COVID19 cases, including 9 Central Armed Police Forces personnel, in the last 24 hours. Total cases now at 4,925, including 1,905 active cases and 3,002 recoveries. The death toll stands at 18.
    6:14 PM, 20 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh COVID19 positive cases tally rises to 4,472 cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,343 active cases, 3,066 recoveries and 21 deaths till date: State Health Department, Govt of Himachal Pradesh
    6:14 PM, 20 Aug
    5,986 new COVID19 cases, 5,742 recoveries & 116 deaths reported today in Tamil Nadu. The total tally of COVID cases rises to 3,61,435 including 53,283 active cases, 3,01,913 recovered cases & 6,239 deaths till date: State Health Department, Tamil Nadu
    5:57 PM, 20 Aug
    Delhi reports 1,215 new COVID19 positive cases, 1,059 discharges/recoveries and 22 deaths. Total number of cases now at 1,57,354 including 1,41,826 recovered cases, 11,271 active cases & 4,257 deaths.
    5:56 PM, 20 Aug
    Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today ordered a series of emergency measures, including the extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7pm to 5am in all the 167 cities/towns of the state from tomorrow: Chief Minister's Office, Punjab
    5:56 PM, 20 Aug
    Punjab CM has also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings & funerals across the state till August 31. Government & private offices will work at 50% capacity till the end of this month: Punjab CMO.
    5:56 PM, 20 Aug
    6,010 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 10,994 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. So far, 13,75,193 tests have been conducted so far & Tests Per Million (TPM) stands at 72378: Health Department, Government of Delhi
    5:38 PM, 20 Aug
    A total of 27.7% of the people in Punjab’s containment zones are found to be positive for Covid antibodies, indicating that they have already been infected and recovered from the COVID19: State government
    coronavirus india

    X