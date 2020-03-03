Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 68,898 new COVID-19 cases and 983 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Aug 21: Spike of 68,898 COVID-19 cases and 983 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 29,05,824 including 6,92,028 active cases, 21,58,947 cured/discharged/migrated and 54,849 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First Total number of samples tested up to 20th August is 3,34,67,237 including 8,05,985 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) West Bengal: Siliguri observes bi-weekly lockdown to contain the spread of #COVID19.



West Bengal: Siliguri observes bi-weekly lockdown to contain the spread of #COVID19.

The state will observe complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August. pic.twitter.com/w6HvVo14Sv — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020 West Bengal: Siliguri observes bi-weekly lockdown to contain the spread of COVID19. The state will observe complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August. Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for COVID19: Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai Gargled water may be alternative to swabs for COVID-19 sample collection: ICMR Delhi: Idol makers, preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, say their business is affected due to #COVID19 pandemic.

An idol maker says,"There is less customer in the market these days. We are making small idols this year." pic.twitter.com/BkAk9dxLeU — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020



Delhi: Idol makers, preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, say their business is affected due to COVID19 pandemic. An idol maker says,"There is less customer in the market these days. We are making small idols this year." India has recorded more than 12 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in August, higher than in any previous month and the highest count by any country during this month. Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day. This is bolstered with all States/UTs testing more than 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHO (World Health Organisation): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Jharkhand reports 517 new COVID-19 cases, 754 recoveries and 8 deaths, taking total cases to 26,938, including 17,320 discharges and 286 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 9,332: State Health Department Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has issued an order prohibiting the sale of meat & slaughtering of animals on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 22 August. All meat shops in the city to remain shut on the day. 76 new cases and 109 recoveries reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, taking the total number of cases to 2,680. There are 1,011 active cases now. The death toll is at 31: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration Starting 17 Aug, 7 VFS (Visa Facilitation Services) centres (Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad& Kochi)became operational to receive select visa applications,while complying with Indian travel norms&safety of consular teams working in India: Embassy of France in India 4,492 new COVID19 cases, 12,243 recoveries & 326 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of COVID cases rises to 6,43,289 in the state, which includes 4,59,124 recovered cases, 1,62,491 active cases & 21,359 deaths till date: State Health Department, Maharashtra 996 new COVID19 cases, 737 cured cases & 11 deaths reported today in Haryana. Total number of COVID cases stands at 50,926 in the state till date, out of which 7,555 are active cases, 42,793 are recovered cases & 578 people have died so far: State Health Department, Haryana 3,197 new COVID19 cases, 3,126 recovered cases & 53 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of COVID cases stands at 1,29,119 in the state, including 27,696 active cases, 98,789 discharged cases & 2,634 deaths so far: Department of Health, Govt. of West Bengal 541 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the COVID19 safety restrictions since morning till 1800 hours today. A total of 18 vehicles have been seized in the same period: Kolkata Police. Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (in file pic) continues to be critical on ventilator & ECMO support in ICU. Our multi-disciplinary team have been actively collaborating with national & international experts, and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters: MGM Healthcare, Chennai 17 new COVID19 positive cases, 2342 recovered cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Total number of cases rise to 2697 including 2342 cured cases and 95 active cases: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Maharashtra 683 new COVID19 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir today; 114 from Jammu division and 569 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 30,717. The death toll is at 578: Govt of J&K 411 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today, 301 patients treated/cured. Total cases in the state rise to 13,636 including 187 deaths and 9433 recovered patients. Active cases stand at 3966: Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19 India has provided COVID related assistance to Bangladesh & has been organising capacity building courses for Bangladesh medical personnel following video conference of leaders of SAARC countries & creation of SAARC Emergency Response Fund for COVID19: Anurag Srivastava, MEA Government has decided to close all entry points to Meghalaya for one week every month in the next three months, starting September 2020: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma 1,968 new COVID19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Kerala today. Total COVID cases in the state rise above 52,000, with 18,123 active cases till date: Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Manipur reports 49 new COVID19 cases, including 9 Central Armed Police Forces personnel, in the last 24 hours. Total cases now at 4,925, including 1,905 active cases and 3,002 recoveries. The death toll stands at 18. Himachal Pradesh COVID19 positive cases tally rises to 4,472 cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,343 active cases, 3,066 recoveries and 21 deaths till date: State Health Department, Govt of Himachal Pradesh 5,986 new COVID19 cases, 5,742 recoveries & 116 deaths reported today in Tamil Nadu. The total tally of COVID cases rises to 3,61,435 including 53,283 active cases, 3,01,913 recovered cases & 6,239 deaths till date: State Health Department, Tamil Nadu Delhi reports 1,215 new COVID19 positive cases, 1,059 discharges/recoveries and 22 deaths. Total number of cases now at 1,57,354 including 1,41,826 recovered cases, 11,271 active cases & 4,257 deaths. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today ordered a series of emergency measures, including the extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7pm to 5am in all the 167 cities/towns of the state from tomorrow: Chief Minister's Office, Punjab Punjab CM has also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings & funerals across the state till August 31. Government & private offices will work at 50% capacity till the end of this month: Punjab CMO. 6,010 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 10,994 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. So far, 13,75,193 tests have been conducted so far & Tests Per Million (TPM) stands at 72378: Health Department, Government of Delhi A total of 27.7% of the people in Punjab’s containment zones are found to be positive for Covid antibodies, indicating that they have already been infected and recovered from the COVID19: State government Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.