Coronavirus LIVE: Infection may spread more via respiratory droplets in winter, say scientists

Healthy young may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: WHO

New Delhi, Oct 15: India reports a spike of 67,708 new COVID-19 cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 73,07,098 including 8,12,390 active cases, 63,83,442 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,11,266 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First Croatia has reported 793 new cases of Covid-19, a daily record, as neighbouring Slovenia introduced new measures to fight its rising number of infections. Since the pandemic began Croatia, with some 4 million people, has had 22,534 cases with 344 deaths. Currently there are 3,562 active cases. Scientists from Britain’s University of Oxford have developed a rapid Covid-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes, researchers said, adding it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses. The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards. Scientists from Britain’s University of Oxford have developed a rapid Covid-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes, researchers said, adding it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses. The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards. In Bulgaria, Roma communities were sprayed with disinfectant from crop dusters this spring as coronavirus cases surged in the country. In Slovakia, their villages were the only ones where the army conducted testing. And across Central and Eastern Europe, reports of police using excessive force against Roma spiked as officers were deployed to enforce lockdowns in their towns. A UN human rights official has called on the international community to urgently consider lifting sanctions on North Korea that may be worsening problems from its coronavirus lockdown, according to a draft report released on Thursday. North Korea, which has not reported any confirmed infections, has been subjected to UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with ever tighter measures imposed in recent years. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,768 as 207 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 29, a senior health official said. At least 181 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 28,859, a health department official said. Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that during Navratri, all temples of Goddess Durga in the state will remain open. All devotees to follow COVID19 guidelines. Not more than 200 people allowed at a time in the temple premises Delhi reports 3,324 new COVID19 cases, 44 deaths and 2,867 recoveries/discharges/migrations today. The total tally rises to 3,17,548, including 5,898 deaths and 2,89,747 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 21,903. West Bengal reports 3,677 new COVID19 cases, 3,096 discharges, and 64 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 3,05,697, including 2,68,384 discharges, 31,505 active cases and 5,808 deaths. Maharashtra reports 10,552 new COVID19 cases, 19,517 discharged cases & 158 deaths, taking total positive cases to 15,54,389 including 13,16,769 discharges, 1,96,288 active cases & 40,859 deaths 1,205 new COVID19 cases, 1,324 discharges, and 13 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,45,507 till date, including 10,187 active cases, 1,33,706 recovered cases & 1,614 deaths. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Punjab reported 549 new COVID19 cases, 970 discharged cases & 31 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,25,760 till date, including 1,14,075 discharges, 7,760 active cases & 3,925 deaths. Punjab reported 549 new COVID19 cases, 970 discharged cases & 31 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,25,760 till date, including 1,14,075 discharges, 7,760 active cases & 3,925 deaths. Kerala recorded 6,244 new coronavirus cases and 7,792 recoveries today, taking active cases to 93,837 and recovered cases to 2,15,149. Sabarimala temple will open for pujas for 5 days from Oct 16 during Malayalam month of Thulam. Only 250 people will be allowed for darshan per day& online booking will be done on first come first served basis. Covid negative certificate will be mandatory: Travancore Devasom Board Jammu & Kashmir reported 701 new COVID-19 cases, 816 recoveries & 12 deaths today, taking total cases to 85,409 including 74,318 recoveries, 9,739 active cases & 1,352 deaths. 72 new COVID19 cases, 12 discharged cases & 2 deaths reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 13,403 till date, including 1085 active cases, 12,119 cured cases, and 199 deaths. Andhra Pradesh reported 3,892 new COVID19 cases, 5,050 recoveries & 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,67,465, including 7,19,477 recoveries, 41,669 active cases & 6,319 deaths. Andhra Pradesh reported 3,892 new COVID19 cases, 5,050 recoveries & 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,67,465, including 7,19,477 recoveries, 41,669 active cases & 6,319 deaths. Manipur reported 301 new COVID19 cases, 86 recovered cases & 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 14,094 including 10915 recovered cases, 3,076 active cases & 103 deaths till date. The recovery rate is 77.44 %. Manipur reported 301 new COVID19 cases, 86 recovered cases & 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 14,094 including 10915 recovered cases, 3,076 active cases & 103 deaths till date. The recovery rate is 77.44 %. The Dalai Lama wished a speedy recovery to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is in home quarantine after being tested positive for COVID19. CM thanked him for his wishes. Himachal Pradesh records 98 new COVID19 cases and 168 recoveries since the 9 pm bulletin yesterday. Total cases in the state rise to 17,860, including 250 deaths and 15,153 recoveries. Active cases stand at 2,436: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Himachal Pradesh Colleges and schools in Maharashtra will remain shut till the end of October. Libraries will open from October 15 in the state. The metro will begin operations in a graded manner from October 15. 2,778 new COVID19 cases, 3,736 discharges & 41 deaths in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rise to 4,44,711, including 36,898 active cases, 4,01,306 discharges & 6,507 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh The Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines for reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent of their capacity from Thursday. In the cinema halls, there should be minimum six feet of distance between two individuals in the common area and waiting area. Arrangement of contactless sanitiser should also be made. Thermal screening of individuals will be done before they enter the auditorium. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed entry, according to the statement. Plea filed before Calcutta High Court demanding to stop Durga Puja celebrations, to be taken up this week. Plea mentions that COVID19 situation is the same as it was after Onam in Kerala. In this context, Ganesh Puja and Muharram were not allowed in Maharashtra, it stated Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.