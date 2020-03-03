YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: Infection may spread more via respiratory droplets in winter, say scientists

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: India reports a spike of 67,708 new COVID-19 cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 73,07,098 including 8,12,390 active cases, 63,83,442 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,11,266 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:16 PM, 15 Oct
    Croatia has reported 793 new cases of Covid-19, a daily record, as neighbouring Slovenia introduced new measures to fight its rising number of infections. Since the pandemic began Croatia, with some 4 million people, has had 22,534 cases with 344 deaths. Currently there are 3,562 active cases.
    3:08 PM, 15 Oct
    Scientists from Britain’s University of Oxford have developed a rapid Covid-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes, researchers said, adding it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses. The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards.
    3:08 PM, 15 Oct
    1:52 PM, 15 Oct
    In Bulgaria, Roma communities were sprayed with disinfectant from crop dusters this spring as coronavirus cases surged in the country. In Slovakia, their villages were the only ones where the army conducted testing. And across Central and Eastern Europe, reports of police using excessive force against Roma spiked as officers were deployed to enforce lockdowns in their towns.
    1:51 PM, 15 Oct
    A UN human rights official has called on the international community to urgently consider lifting sanctions on North Korea that may be worsening problems from its coronavirus lockdown, according to a draft report released on Thursday. North Korea, which has not reported any confirmed infections, has been subjected to UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with ever tighter measures imposed in recent years.
    12:05 PM, 15 Oct
    Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,768 as 207 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 29, a senior health official said.
    8:14 AM, 15 Oct
    At least 181 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 28,859, a health department official said.
    10:20 PM, 14 Oct
    Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID19.
    9:26 PM, 14 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that during Navratri, all temples of Goddess Durga in the state will remain open. All devotees to follow COVID19 guidelines. Not more than 200 people allowed at a time in the temple premises
    9:20 PM, 14 Oct
    Delhi reports 3,324 new COVID19 cases, 44 deaths and 2,867 recoveries/discharges/migrations today. The total tally rises to 3,17,548, including 5,898 deaths and 2,89,747 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 21,903.
    9:12 PM, 14 Oct
    West Bengal reports 3,677 new COVID19 cases, 3,096 discharges, and 64 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 3,05,697, including 2,68,384 discharges, 31,505 active cases and 5,808 deaths.
    8:23 PM, 14 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 10,552 new COVID19 cases, 19,517 discharged cases & 158 deaths, taking total positive cases to 15,54,389 including 13,16,769 discharges, 1,96,288 active cases & 40,859 deaths
    8:22 PM, 14 Oct
    1,205 new COVID19 cases, 1,324 discharges, and 13 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,45,507 till date, including 10,187 active cases, 1,33,706 recovered cases & 1,614 deaths.
    7:59 PM, 14 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
    7:58 PM, 14 Oct
    Punjab reported 549 new COVID19 cases, 970 discharged cases & 31 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,25,760 till date, including 1,14,075 discharges, 7,760 active cases & 3,925 deaths.
    7:56 PM, 14 Oct
    7:45 PM, 14 Oct
    Kerala recorded 6,244 new coronavirus cases and 7,792 recoveries today, taking active cases to 93,837 and recovered cases to 2,15,149.
    7:44 PM, 14 Oct
    Sabarimala temple will open for pujas for 5 days from Oct 16 during Malayalam month of Thulam. Only 250 people will be allowed for darshan per day& online booking will be done on first come first served basis. Covid negative certificate will be mandatory: Travancore Devasom Board
    7:43 PM, 14 Oct
    Jammu & Kashmir reported 701 new COVID-19 cases, 816 recoveries & 12 deaths today, taking total cases to 85,409 including 74,318 recoveries, 9,739 active cases & 1,352 deaths.
    7:43 PM, 14 Oct
    72 new COVID19 cases, 12 discharged cases & 2 deaths reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 13,403 till date, including 1085 active cases, 12,119 cured cases, and 199 deaths.
    7:42 PM, 14 Oct
    Andhra Pradesh reported 3,892 new COVID19 cases, 5,050 recoveries & 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,67,465, including 7,19,477 recoveries, 41,669 active cases & 6,319 deaths.
    7:42 PM, 14 Oct
    7:41 PM, 14 Oct
    Manipur reported 301 new COVID19 cases, 86 recovered cases & 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 14,094 including 10915 recovered cases, 3,076 active cases & 103 deaths till date. The recovery rate is 77.44 %.
    7:40 PM, 14 Oct
    5:19 PM, 14 Oct
    The Dalai Lama wished a speedy recovery to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is in home quarantine after being tested positive for COVID19. CM thanked him for his wishes.
    5:16 PM, 14 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh records 98 new COVID19 cases and 168 recoveries since the 9 pm bulletin yesterday. Total cases in the state rise to 17,860, including 250 deaths and 15,153 recoveries. Active cases stand at 2,436: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Himachal Pradesh
    4:41 PM, 14 Oct
    Colleges and schools in Maharashtra will remain shut till the end of October. Libraries will open from October 15 in the state. The metro will begin operations in a graded manner from October 15.
    4:12 PM, 14 Oct
    2,778 new COVID19 cases, 3,736 discharges & 41 deaths in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rise to 4,44,711, including 36,898 active cases, 4,01,306 discharges & 6,507 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh
    2:35 PM, 14 Oct
    The Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines for reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent of their capacity from Thursday. In the cinema halls, there should be minimum six feet of distance between two individuals in the common area and waiting area. Arrangement of contactless sanitiser should also be made. Thermal screening of individuals will be done before they enter the auditorium. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed entry, according to the statement.
    2:32 PM, 14 Oct
    Plea filed before Calcutta High Court demanding to stop Durga Puja celebrations, to be taken up this week. Plea mentions that COVID19 situation is the same as it was after Onam in Kerala. In this context, Ganesh Puja and Muharram were not allowed in Maharashtra, it stated
    Read more about:

