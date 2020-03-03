Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 67,151 new COVID-19 cases and 1,059 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Aug 26: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 32 lakh mark with 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated and 59,449 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Newest First Oldest First Thiruvananthapuram: Padmanabhaswamy temple opens for devotees from today since it was closed in March due to #COVID19 induced lockdown.



Thiruvananthapuram: Padmanabhaswamy temple opens for devotees from today since it was closed in March due to #COVID19 induced lockdown.



Devotees will be allowed inside the temple from 8 am to 11 am in the morning & from 5 pm till the time of Deep Aradhana in the evening. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/GmMdc6G35h — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020 Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with CMs of Congress-ruled states today to discuss NEET, JEE exams issue and GST India has exponentially scaled its testing from one in January to 10 lakhs/day in August 2020. With Positivity Rate progressively falling, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID19 infection: Ministry of Health, Govt of India Haryana Assembly Session to begin today; Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar not to attend the session as he had tested positive for COVID-19. 1,973 out of 34307 samples found positive for COVID-19 in Assam in the last 24 hours. With this, total number of cases rises to 94,592 including 73,090 recovered patients and 260 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 21,239. 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, taking total cases to 2,945 including 2,231 recoveries and 37 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 677. Punjab reports 1,293 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths, taking total cases to 44,577 including 29,145 discharges and 1,178 deaths. With 17 more people succumbing to Covid-19 in Bihar, the state's death toll rose to 644 on Tuesday, the health department bulletin said. The state also witnessed 1,444 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,24,826. Jharkhand reports 1,056 new Covid-19 cases, 725 recoveries and 12 deaths, taking total cases to 32,174 including 21,750 recoveries and 347 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 10,077. Uttarakhand: Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University postpones UG/PG exams of last semester that were to be held from September 10. West Bengal records 2,964 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,44,801 including 27,349 active cases, 1,14,543 recoveries and 2,909 deaths. 587 new COVID-19 cases, 883 recoveries & 35 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,37,678 in Mumbai, including 17,931 active cases, 1,11,967 recovered cases & 7,474 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra. 1,148 new COVID-19 cases, 1,091 recoveries and 10 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking total cases to 56,608 including 46,496 recoveries and 623 deaths. Delhi reports 1,544 new COVID19 cases, 1,155 discharges/recoveries/migrated and 17 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,64,071 including 1,47,743 recovered cases, 11,998 active cases & 4,330 deaths. Chandigarh detects 174 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,209 including 40 deaths and 1,454 active cases. 9,927 new COVID-19 cases, 9,419 recoveries and 92 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh today. Total number of cases rises to 3,71,639 including 2,78,247 recoveries and 3,460 deaths. 89,932 cases are active. Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan writes to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to request the Central government to postpone NEET and JEE examinations. 701 new Covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 139 from Jammu division and 562 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 33,776 including 7,544 active cases, 25,594 recoveries and 638 deaths. 2,375 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala today. There are 21,232 active cases and 40,343 recovered cases. Tamil Nadu reports 5,951 new COVID-19 cases, 6,998 recoveries and 107 deaths, taking active cases to 52,128, recoveries to 3,32,454 and deaths to 6,721. Odisha government fixes charge for RT-PCR COVID-19 test in four ICMR-approved labs in Bhubaneswar at Rs 1,200. In the past six months, more than 2,000 health personnel have got infected with COVID19, & around 16 people have died due to it. We're giving medical treatment to infected & helping families of the deceased: Dr Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Telangana 82 new COVID19 cases reported in Manipur including 8 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 5,444 including 1,431 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 70.02%. The total number of cases in the State stands at 5,444 including 1,431 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 70.02%. Manipur Home Dept instructs deputy commissioners/SPs to impose Rs 10,000 fine for gathering in excess of authorized number of people in ceremonies, Rs 200 each for failing to wear mask & maintain social distance in public &Rs 1,000 for 'any other violation of COVID-19 guidelines' Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.