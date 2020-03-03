YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 67,151 new COVID-19 cases and 1,059 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 26: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 32 lakh mark with 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated and 59,449 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:04 AM, 26 Aug
    Thiruvananthapuram: Padmanabhaswamy temple opens for devotees from today since it was closed in March due to COVID19 induced lockdown. Devotees will be allowed inside the temple from 8 am to 11 am in the morning & from 5 pm till the time of Deep Aradhana in the evening.
    9:20 AM, 26 Aug
    Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with CMs of Congress-ruled states today to discuss NEET, JEE exams issue and GST
    8:55 AM, 26 Aug
    India has exponentially scaled its testing from one in January to 10 lakhs/day in August 2020. With Positivity Rate progressively falling, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID19 infection: Ministry of Health, Govt of India
    8:24 AM, 26 Aug
    Haryana Assembly Session to begin today; Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar not to attend the session as he had tested positive for COVID-19.
    11:31 PM, 25 Aug
    1,973 out of 34307 samples found positive for COVID-19 in Assam in the last 24 hours. With this, total number of cases rises to 94,592 including 73,090 recovered patients and 260 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 21,239.
    11:30 PM, 25 Aug
    41 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, taking total cases to 2,945 including 2,231 recoveries and 37 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 677.
    11:30 PM, 25 Aug
    Punjab reports 1,293 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths, taking total cases to 44,577 including 29,145 discharges and 1,178 deaths.
    10:38 PM, 25 Aug
    With 17 more people succumbing to Covid-19 in Bihar, the state's death toll rose to 644 on Tuesday, the health department bulletin said. The state also witnessed 1,444 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,24,826.
    10:37 PM, 25 Aug
    Jharkhand reports 1,056 new Covid-19 cases, 725 recoveries and 12 deaths, taking total cases to 32,174 including 21,750 recoveries and 347 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 10,077.
    9:21 PM, 25 Aug
    Uttarakhand: Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University postpones UG/PG exams of last semester that were to be held from September 10.
    9:19 PM, 25 Aug
    West Bengal records 2,964 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,44,801 including 27,349 active cases, 1,14,543 recoveries and 2,909 deaths.
    8:58 PM, 25 Aug
    587 new COVID-19 cases, 883 recoveries & 35 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increases to 1,37,678 in Mumbai, including 17,931 active cases, 1,11,967 recovered cases & 7,474 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra.
    8:56 PM, 25 Aug
    1,148 new COVID-19 cases, 1,091 recoveries and 10 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking total cases to 56,608 including 46,496 recoveries and 623 deaths.
    8:56 PM, 25 Aug
    8:46 PM, 25 Aug
    Delhi reports 1,544 new COVID19 cases, 1,155 discharges/recoveries/migrated and 17 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,64,071 including 1,47,743 recovered cases, 11,998 active cases & 4,330 deaths.
    8:45 PM, 25 Aug
    7:46 PM, 25 Aug
    Chandigarh detects 174 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,209 including 40 deaths and 1,454 active cases.
    7:09 PM, 25 Aug
    9,927 new COVID-19 cases, 9,419 recoveries and 92 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh today. Total number of cases rises to 3,71,639 including 2,78,247 recoveries and 3,460 deaths. 89,932 cases are active.
    7:06 PM, 25 Aug
    Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan writes to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to request the Central government to postpone NEET and JEE examinations.
    6:59 PM, 25 Aug
    701 new Covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 139 from Jammu division and 562 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 33,776 including 7,544 active cases, 25,594 recoveries and 638 deaths.
    6:52 PM, 25 Aug
    2,375 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala today. There are 21,232 active cases and 40,343 recovered cases.
    6:49 PM, 25 Aug
    Tamil Nadu reports 5,951 new COVID-19 cases, 6,998 recoveries and 107 deaths, taking active cases to 52,128, recoveries to 3,32,454 and deaths to 6,721.
    6:49 PM, 25 Aug
    6:48 PM, 25 Aug
    6:38 PM, 25 Aug
    Odisha government fixes charge for RT-PCR COVID-19 test in four ICMR-approved labs in Bhubaneswar at Rs 1,200.
    6:38 PM, 25 Aug
    In the past six months, more than 2,000 health personnel have got infected with COVID19, & around 16 people have died due to it. We're giving medical treatment to infected & helping families of the deceased: Dr Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Telangana
    6:37 PM, 25 Aug
    82 new COVID19 cases reported in Manipur including 8 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 5,444 including 1,431 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 70.02%.
    6:36 PM, 25 Aug
    5:47 PM, 25 Aug
    Manipur Home Dept instructs deputy commissioners/SPs to impose Rs 10,000 fine for gathering in excess of authorized number of people in ceremonies, Rs 200 each for failing to wear mask & maintain social distance in public &Rs 1,000 for 'any other violation of COVID-19 guidelines'
    X