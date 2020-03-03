YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 66,999 new COVID-19 cases and 942 deaths in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases and 942 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally rises to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    12:18 PM, 13 Aug
    CM has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital: Chief Ministers' Office
    12:16 PM, 13 Aug
    Till now, 76 persons have donated plasma and 89 patients have benefitted from it. Today, 40 COVID19 recovered police personnel donated plasma. Our state has the highest number of plasma banks in the country: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr.C.Vijayabaskar
    12:08 PM, 13 Aug
    1,931 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths reported in Telangana on August 12, taking the total number of cases to 86,475, including 22,736 active cases, 63,074 recoveries and 665 deaths so far: State Health Department.
    11:31 AM, 13 Aug
    381 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for coronavirus and 3 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 124. Total cases in the police force stand at 11,773, out of which 9,416 have recovered and 2,233 are active cases: Maharashtra Police.
    11:13 AM, 13 Aug
    The uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi in the last week has resulted in a heightened demand for hospital beds. The occupancy of Covid-19 beds in hospitals in the national capital, which was below 3,000 on July 30 and remained the same till August 5, breached the 3,000-mark.
    11:11 AM, 13 Aug
    Zydus Cadila on Thursday launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat COVID-19 following reports of shortages at hospitals in the world's third-worst hit nation.
    10:40 AM, 13 Aug
    Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday put a complete ban with immediate effect on leaves and transfers of Health Department employees in the state till September 30. The decision was taken in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state
    10:17 AM, 13 Aug
    The total number of samples tested up to 12th August is 2,68,45,688 including 8,30,391 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
    10:06 AM, 13 Aug
    harkhand on Wednesday reported 679 new cases of COVID-19, following which the state's tally crossed the 20,000-mark, as per an official bulletin. Eight persons also died during the day, taking the state's toll to 202, it said.
    9:48 AM, 13 Aug
    Pune district reported 2,997 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,15,128, a health official said on Wednesday. The death toll in the district reached 2,619 with 67 patients succumbing to the infection.
    9:47 AM, 13 Aug
    Delhi: A man, Mohammad Taqi, has made kites with COVID-19 precautions printed on them, in Old Delhi. He says, "Like we chased British out of India & got Independence, I want to give a message that people should take precautions so that we can chase COVID-19 out of India.
    9:25 AM, 13 Aug
    Gujarat: A Surat-based idol maker has made a 'Coronavirus killer Ganesha idol', ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ashish Patel, the idol maker, says, "Through this idol, I want to give a message that people should take precautions against COVID-19."
    9:01 AM, 13 Aug
    Manipur: ISKCON Temple in Imphal wore a deserted look yesterday on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami as the entry was closed for the public in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
    8:51 AM, 13 Aug
    Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 649 in Mizoram, with one more case being reported in Champhai district; active cases stand at 319: State Directorate of Information and Public Relations
    8:35 AM, 13 Aug
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,445 to 219,964, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
    8:12 AM, 13 Aug
    World Health Organisation wants to review Russian vaccine trials, after Putin says vaccine is ready even though final stage testing involving more than 2,000 people has only just started.
    11:34 PM, 12 Aug
    4,593 OVID cases detected out of 1,43,109 tests conducted today. Total cases stand at 68,999 including 45,073 recovered cases, 23,762 active cases and 161 deaths: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    11:06 PM, 12 Aug
    679 COVID19 cases and 8 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. The total number of cases in the State is now at 20,257, including 12,197 recovered/discharged, 7,858 active cases, and 202 deaths
    9:03 PM, 12 Aug
    With four patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,644, it said. A total of 222 patients were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 23,038. While 147 of 159 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city, 12 patients were found in rural areas, the department said.
    9:02 PM, 12 Aug
    The number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 159 to 28,351 today, the Gujarat health department said.
    8:52 PM, 12 Aug
    Gujarat reported 1,152 new coronavirus positive cases today, pushing the overall tally of the state to 74,390, the health department said. With the death of 18 patients, its fatality count rose to 2,715.
    8:50 PM, 12 Aug
    797 fresh COVID19 cases reported today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44,024 including 6,827 active cases, 36,694 recovered/discharged cases and 503 deaths. Recovery rate in the state is 83.35%: Haryana Government
    8:50 PM, 12 Aug
    1,132 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases now at 1,26,371 including 1,00,070 recovered/discharged cases, 19,064 active cases and 6,940 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    8:48 PM, 12 Aug
    West Bengal reports 2,936 new COVID19 cases and 54 deaths today. The total number of cases rises to 1,04,326 and the death toll is at 2,203. There are 26,003 active cases.
    8:48 PM, 12 Aug
    Goa today reported 480 new coronavirus patients, which took the tally of new cases to 9,924, the state health department said. 161 people recovered from the infection in the state, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,641, it added.
    8:33 PM, 12 Aug
    Total COVID19 active cases rise to 656 in Meghalaya while total recoveries stand at 517 in the state: Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Meghalaya.
    8:32 PM, 12 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh reports 870 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 41,604 including 1,048 deaths and 9,317 active cases.
    8:31 PM, 12 Aug
    12,712 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra taking the total number of cases in the State to 5,48,313 There are 1,47,513 active cases and the death toll is at 18,650. 13,408 people discharged today, total recoveries stand at 3,81,843.
    7:52 PM, 12 Aug
    81 new COVID19 cases, 1 death reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total number of cases to 1,751, including 700 active cases, 1,023 recovered cases & 26 deaths
    7:43 PM, 12 Aug
    4,583 new COVID19 cases, 4,073 recovered cases & 55 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh. Total number of active cases till date stands at 49,347 while total 84,661 people have recovered & 2,230 have died so far: State Health Department, Uttar Pradesh
