Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 66,999 new COVID-19 cases and 942 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Aug 13: Spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases and 942 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Newest First Oldest First CM has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital: Chief Ministers' Office Till now, 76 persons have donated plasma and 89 patients have benefitted from it. Today, 40 COVID19 recovered police personnel donated plasma. Our state has the highest number of plasma banks in the country: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr.C.Vijayabaskar 1,931 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths reported in Telangana on August 12, taking the total number of cases to 86,475, including 22,736 active cases, 63,074 recoveries and 665 deaths so far: State Health Department. 381 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for coronavirus and 3 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 124. Total cases in the police force stand at 11,773, out of which 9,416 have recovered and 2,233 are active cases: Maharashtra Police. The uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi in the last week has resulted in a heightened demand for hospital beds. The occupancy of Covid-19 beds in hospitals in the national capital, which was below 3,000 on July 30 and remained the same till August 5, breached the 3,000-mark. Zydus Cadila on Thursday launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat COVID-19 following reports of shortages at hospitals in the world's third-worst hit nation. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday put a complete ban with immediate effect on leaves and transfers of Health Department employees in the state till September 30. The decision was taken in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state The total number of samples tested up to 12th August is 2,68,45,688 including 8,30,391 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research harkhand on Wednesday reported 679 new cases of COVID-19, following which the state's tally crossed the 20,000-mark, as per an official bulletin. Eight persons also died during the day, taking the state's toll to 202, it said. Pune district reported 2,997 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,15,128, a health official said on Wednesday. The death toll in the district reached 2,619 with 67 patients succumbing to the infection. Delhi: A man, Mohammad Taqi, has made kites with COVID-19 precautions printed on them, in Old Delhi. He says, "Like we chased British out of India & got Independence, I want to give a message that people should take precautions so that we can chase COVID-19 out of India."(12.08) pic.twitter.com/hpvYArhP0E — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020 Delhi: A man, Mohammad Taqi, has made kites with COVID-19 precautions printed on them, in Old Delhi. He says, "Like we chased British out of India & got Independence, I want to give a message that people should take precautions so that we can chase COVID-19 out of India. Gujarat: A Surat-based idol maker has made a 'Coronavirus killer Ganesha idol', ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ashish Patel, the idol maker, says, "Through this idol, I want to give a message that people should take precautions against COVID-19." (12.08.2020) pic.twitter.com/MkJHu52Xhf — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020 Gujarat: A Surat-based idol maker has made a 'Coronavirus killer Ganesha idol', ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ashish Patel, the idol maker, says, "Through this idol, I want to give a message that people should take precautions against COVID-19." Manipur: ISKCON Temple in Imphal wore a deserted look yesterday on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami as the entry was closed for the public in view of COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ed3eAMGtHR — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020 Manipur: ISKCON Temple in Imphal wore a deserted look yesterday on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami as the entry was closed for the public in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 649 in Mizoram, with one more case being reported in Champhai district; active cases stand at 319: State Directorate of Information and Public Relations The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,445 to 219,964, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. World Health Organisation wants to review Russian vaccine trials, after Putin says vaccine is ready even though final stage testing involving more than 2,000 people has only just started. 4,593 OVID cases detected out of 1,43,109 tests conducted today. Total cases stand at 68,999 including 45,073 recovered cases, 23,762 active cases and 161 deaths: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 679 COVID19 cases and 8 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. The total number of cases in the State is now at 20,257, including 12,197 recovered/discharged, 7,858 active cases, and 202 deaths With four patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,644, it said. A total of 222 patients were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 23,038. While 147 of 159 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city, 12 patients were found in rural areas, the department said. The number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 159 to 28,351 today, the Gujarat health department said. Gujarat reported 1,152 new coronavirus positive cases today, pushing the overall tally of the state to 74,390, the health department said. With the death of 18 patients, its fatality count rose to 2,715. 797 fresh COVID19 cases reported today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44,024 including 6,827 active cases, 36,694 recovered/discharged cases and 503 deaths. Recovery rate in the state is 83.35%: Haryana Government 1,132 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases now at 1,26,371 including 1,00,070 recovered/discharged cases, 19,064 active cases and 6,940 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). West Bengal reports 2,936 new COVID19 cases and 54 deaths today. The total number of cases rises to 1,04,326 and the death toll is at 2,203. There are 26,003 active cases. Goa today reported 480 new coronavirus patients, which took the tally of new cases to 9,924, the state health department said. 161 people recovered from the infection in the state, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,641, it added. Total COVID19 active cases rise to 656 in Meghalaya while total recoveries stand at 517 in the state: Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Meghalaya. Madhya Pradesh reports 870 new COVID19 cases and 15 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 41,604 including 1,048 deaths and 9,317 active cases. 12,712 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra taking the total number of cases in the State to 5,48,313 There are 1,47,513 active cases and the death toll is at 18,650. 13,408 people discharged today, total recoveries stand at 3,81,843. 81 new COVID19 cases, 1 death reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total number of cases to 1,751, including 700 active cases, 1,023 recovered cases & 26 deaths 4,583 new COVID19 cases, 4,073 recovered cases & 55 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh. Total number of active cases till date stands at 49,347 while total 84,661 people have recovered & 2,230 have died so far: State Health Department, Uttar Pradesh Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.