Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 66,732 new COVID-19 cases and 816 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 12: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases and 816 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,09,150 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Newest First Oldest First 816 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours in India. Of these, nearly 85% are concentrated in ten states/UTs. More than 37% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (309 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India sustains the trend of steadily declining COVID19 active cases. Active caseload below 9 lakhs for 4th consecutive day. Active cases, currently at 8,61,853, comprise merely 12.10% of total positive cases. India is also reporting high number of recoveries: Ministry of Health Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 11, matching the number of new cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infection that originated from overseas. 9,94,851 samples tested for COVID19 yesterday. Total 8,78,72,093 samples tested in the country up to 11th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) The number of active cases is at 174 while 2,010 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date, reports ANI quoting Mizoram government Assam reported 396 new COVID19 cases today. Total cases 1,93,783, including 1,63,552 recoveries and 816 deaths. Active cases stand at 29,612. Jharkhand reports 574 new COVID19 cases, 766 recoveries and 3 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 92,525, including 83,571 recoveries and 787 deaths. Active cases stand at 8,167. Haryana reports 1065 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 1,42,155. A total of 1,30,003 patients have been discharged so far, after recovering from the disease and 1579 have died. Active cases stand at 10,573. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said it was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season, amid COVID-19 pandemic. West Bengal reports 3,612 new COVID19 cases, 59 deaths and 3,110 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 2,94,806, including 5,622 deaths and 2,58,948 discharges. Active cases stand at 30,236. Fairs/Melas/Food-stalls (inside and outside the venues), Jhoolas/Rallies/Exhibitions/Processions will not be permitted during festivals till 31st October, 2020 in Delhi. Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for COVID- 19 85 new positive cases and 1 death reported in Chandigarh today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 13,162 including 1,184 active cases, 11,787 recoveries and 191 deaths. 669 new COVID19 cases and 35 deaths reported in Punjab today. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,23,973 including 9,275 active cases and 3,833 deaths. Manipur recorded 234 new COVID19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 13,326 including 10,504 recoveries, 2,731 active cases and 91 deaths. Rajasthan detects 2,144 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,59,052 including 1,650 deaths, 1,35,990 recoveries and 21,412 active cases. 120 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 and 1 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 24,982 in the force including 2,226 active cases, 22,496 recoveries and 260 deaths. Delhi reports 2,780 new COVID19 cases and 29 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 3,09,339 out of which 21,701 are active patients. 5,769 deaths and 2,81,869 patients discharged so far. It is incorrect to say that cases are very high in Kerala. The cases are definitely rising. But the mortality rate is not as high as other states. The ultimate aim is to reduce the mortality rate: KK Shailaja, Health Minister, Kerala, on the COVID19 situation in the state. The increase was, though, on expected lines as experts had predicted that the state was likely to witness a steep rise in the months of August and September with the daily infections forecast to touch between 10,000 to 20,000. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Saturday said October-November months were crucial and cautioned people to strictly follow the health protocol to reduce death rates. Maharashtra, which is leading the states in total infections, on Saturday reported 11,416 new cases while Karnataka added 10,517 cases. Kerala, which won global praise for its strategy in containing the spread of the pandemic in the initial months after reporting the first COVID-19 case in the country in January, has been witnessing a sharp spike in new infections since last month. Kerala has seen a total reverse in the pandemic situation in the last five months. The 11,755 cases recorded on Saturday turned out to be the biggest ever single-day surge in the state and also surpassed the daily tally of Maharashtra and Karnataka, among the high case load states, for the day. Jammu and Kashmir record 569 new COVID19 cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the UT rise to 83,633 including 10,466 active cases, 71,845 recoveries and 1,322 deaths. Tamil Nadu reports 5,015 new COVID19 cases, 5,005 recoveries & 65 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,56,385, including 6,02,038 discharged cases, 10,252 deaths & 44,095 active cases. Andhra Pradesh reports 5210 new COVID19 cases today, taking the state's tally to 7,55,727, including 7,03,208 recoveries and 6224 deaths. Active cases stand at 46,295. India's COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 60-lakh mark even as less than 1000 coronavirus deaths have been recorded daily for eight consecutive days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Telangana recorded 1,717 COVID-19 cases, 2,103 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,12,063 including 1,85,128 recoveries, 1,222 deaths and 25,713 active cases. Karnataka reported 10,517 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 10, taking its tally to more than 7 lakh. Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,352 on Sunday as 199 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. Odisha''s COVID-19 tally crossed the 2.5 lakh-mark on Sunday as 2,546 more people tested positive for the infection, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the state''s coronavirus death toll to 1,022, a health official said. The fresh infections reported in all the 30 districts have taken the state''s caseload to 2,52,239, he said. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.