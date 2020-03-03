YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 66,732 new COVID-19 cases and 816 deaths in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, Oct 12: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 71-lakh mark with a spike of 66,732 new cases and 816 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 71,20,539 including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,09,150 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:42 AM, 12 Oct
    816 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours in India. Of these, nearly 85% are concentrated in ten states/UTs. More than 37% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (309 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    11:41 AM, 12 Oct
    India sustains the trend of steadily declining COVID19 active cases. Active caseload below 9 lakhs for 4th consecutive day. Active cases, currently at 8,61,853, comprise merely 12.10% of total positive cases. India is also reporting high number of recoveries: Ministry of Health
    10:14 AM, 12 Oct
    Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 11, matching the number of new cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infection that originated from overseas.
    9:19 AM, 12 Oct
    9,94,851 samples tested for COVID19 yesterday. Total 8,78,72,093 samples tested in the country up to 11th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:09 AM, 12 Oct
    The number of active cases is at 174 while 2,010 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date, reports ANI quoting Mizoram government
    11:55 PM, 11 Oct
    Assam reported 396 new COVID19 cases today. Total cases 1,93,783, including 1,63,552 recoveries and 816 deaths. Active cases stand at 29,612.
    11:55 PM, 11 Oct
    Jharkhand reports 574 new COVID19 cases, 766 recoveries and 3 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 92,525, including 83,571 recoveries and 787 deaths. Active cases stand at 8,167.
    11:54 PM, 11 Oct
    Haryana reports 1065 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 1,42,155. A total of 1,30,003 patients have been discharged so far, after recovering from the disease and 1579 have died. Active cases stand at 10,573.
    9:54 PM, 11 Oct
    Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said it was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season, amid COVID-19 pandemic.
    8:30 PM, 11 Oct
    West Bengal reports 3,612 new COVID19 cases, 59 deaths and 3,110 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 2,94,806, including 5,622 deaths and 2,58,948 discharges. Active cases stand at 30,236.
    8:29 PM, 11 Oct
    Fairs/Melas/Food-stalls (inside and outside the venues), Jhoolas/Rallies/Exhibitions/Processions will not be permitted during festivals till 31st October, 2020 in Delhi.
    7:46 PM, 11 Oct
    Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for COVID- 19
    7:32 PM, 11 Oct
    85 new positive cases and 1 death reported in Chandigarh today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 13,162 including 1,184 active cases, 11,787 recoveries and 191 deaths.
    7:32 PM, 11 Oct
    669 new COVID19 cases and 35 deaths reported in Punjab today. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,23,973 including 9,275 active cases and 3,833 deaths.
    7:32 PM, 11 Oct
    Manipur recorded 234 new COVID19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 13,326 including 10,504 recoveries, 2,731 active cases and 91 deaths.
    7:31 PM, 11 Oct
    Rajasthan detects 2,144 new COVID19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,59,052 including 1,650 deaths, 1,35,990 recoveries and 21,412 active cases.
    7:31 PM, 11 Oct
    120 police personnel tested positive for COVID19 and 1 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 24,982 in the force including 2,226 active cases, 22,496 recoveries and 260 deaths.
    7:30 PM, 11 Oct
    Delhi reports 2,780 new COVID19 cases and 29 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 3,09,339 out of which 21,701 are active patients. 5,769 deaths and 2,81,869 patients discharged so far.
    6:52 PM, 11 Oct
    It is incorrect to say that cases are very high in Kerala. The cases are definitely rising. But the mortality rate is not as high as other states. The ultimate aim is to reduce the mortality rate: KK Shailaja, Health Minister, Kerala, on the COVID19 situation in the state.
    6:52 PM, 11 Oct
    The increase was, though, on expected lines as experts had predicted that the state was likely to witness a steep rise in the months of August and September with the daily infections forecast to touch between 10,000 to 20,000. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Saturday said October-November months were crucial and cautioned people to strictly follow the health protocol to reduce death rates.
    6:52 PM, 11 Oct
    Maharashtra, which is leading the states in total infections, on Saturday reported 11,416 new cases while Karnataka added 10,517 cases. Kerala, which won global praise for its strategy in containing the spread of the pandemic in the initial months after reporting the first COVID-19 case in the country in January, has been witnessing a sharp spike in new infections since last month.
    6:51 PM, 11 Oct
    Kerala has seen a total reverse in the pandemic situation in the last five months. The 11,755 cases recorded on Saturday turned out to be the biggest ever single-day surge in the state and also surpassed the daily tally of Maharashtra and Karnataka, among the high case load states, for the day.
    6:50 PM, 11 Oct
    Jammu and Kashmir record 569 new COVID19 cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the UT rise to 83,633 including 10,466 active cases, 71,845 recoveries and 1,322 deaths.
    6:50 PM, 11 Oct
    Tamil Nadu reports 5,015 new COVID19 cases, 5,005 recoveries & 65 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,56,385, including 6,02,038 discharged cases, 10,252 deaths & 44,095 active cases.
    6:10 PM, 11 Oct
    Andhra Pradesh reports 5210 new COVID19 cases today, taking the state's tally to 7,55,727, including 7,03,208 recoveries and 6224 deaths. Active cases stand at 46,295.
    3:29 PM, 11 Oct
    India's COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 60-lakh mark even as less than 1000 coronavirus deaths have been recorded daily for eight consecutive days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
    3:28 PM, 11 Oct
    Telangana recorded 1,717 COVID-19 cases, 2,103 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,12,063 including 1,85,128 recoveries, 1,222 deaths and 25,713 active cases.
    1:27 PM, 11 Oct
    Karnataka reported 10,517 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 10, taking its tally to more than 7 lakh.
    1:27 PM, 11 Oct
    Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,352 on Sunday as 199 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.
    1:17 PM, 11 Oct
    Odisha''s COVID-19 tally crossed the 2.5 lakh-mark on Sunday as 2,546 more people tested positive for the infection, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the state''s coronavirus death toll to 1,022, a health official said. The fresh infections reported in all the 30 districts have taken the state''s caseload to 2,52,239, he said.
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    X