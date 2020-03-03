YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 65,002 new COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Spike of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 25,26,193 including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged/migrated and 49,036 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:25 AM, 15 Aug
    2,85,63,095 samples tested up to 14th August for COVID19. Of these, 8,68,679 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:48 AM, 15 Aug
    Telangana: Hyderabad-based NGO provides online classes to students as schools remain shut due to COVID-19. Navin Kumar Barpathi, chief of the NGO, says, "Students of govt & private schools, as well as children living in orphanages, can attend our classes."
    9:20 AM, 15 Aug
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses hope that India, which has overcome many challenges in past, will also win fight against COVID19 pandemic
    8:29 AM, 15 Aug
    During lockdown, we collected & distributed around 800 quintals of foodgrain among poor & migrants without caring about our health: Head Constable Manish Kumar on being invited at Rashtrapati Bhawan for At Home function in recognition of his work as Corona warrior
    6:44 AM, 15 Aug
    Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 5,618 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 615 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 511,369 cases and 55,908 deaths.
    6:27 AM, 15 Aug
    2,706 COVID cases detected out of 49,603 tests conducted in Assam in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 74,501 including 49,383 recovered cases, 24,940 active cases and 175 deaths.
    12:10 AM, 15 Aug
    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Disaster Management Authority issues guidelines for re-opening of gyms, salons and beauty parlours. Gyms will need to provide oximeters to record oxygen saturation and salons will need to adopt token system of appointment for stagger client entry.
    11:15 PM, 14 Aug
    RTPCR testing rate for patients referred from govt hospitals to private labs has been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,500. If tests are conducted directly in private labs, rates charged would be reduced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,500: Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwathnarayan
    11:14 PM, 14 Aug
    797 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking total number of cases to 45,614 and death toll to 518.
    10:03 PM, 14 Aug
    Assam Govt today issued an order for 25% fee cut at all private schools from May 2020 till the schools open. This will be applicable for classes from pre-school to Class XII.
    9:44 PM, 14 Aug
    7,908 COVID-19 cases, 6,940 cases of discharge and 104 deaths reported in Karnataka today. Total cases in the state stand at 2,11,108, including 1,28,182 cases of discharge and 3,717 deaths.
    9:38 PM, 14 Aug
    Rajasthan reported 1,278 fresh coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of infections in the state to 58,692 including 13,949 active cases, 41,963 recovered cases and 846 deaths.
    9:38 PM, 14 Aug
    Odisha reported 1,977 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 54,630. The total number of cases includes 15,047 active cases, 39,206 recovered cases and 324 deaths.
    9:20 PM, 14 Aug
    Night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am extended to all cities in Punjab: State Chief Minister's Office
    9:20 PM, 14 Aug
    796 new COVID19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total number of cases now at 43,414 including 9,928 active cases, 32,405 recoveries and 1,081 deaths.
    9:19 PM, 14 Aug
    979 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases now at 1,28,550 including 1,01,861 recovered/discharged cases, 19,354 active cases and 7,035 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    8:50 PM, 14 Aug
    Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal tests positive for Covid-19.
    8:24 PM, 14 Aug
    12,608 new COVID-19 cases, 10,484 recoveries & 364 deaths reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,72,734, including 1,51,555 active cases, 4,01,442 cured cases and 19,427 deaths till date: Public Health Department, Maharashtra.
    8:23 PM, 14 Aug
    7:47 PM, 14 Aug
    Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu (file pic) is responding to treatment. He is asymptomatic and cheerful and he is being closely monitored. His vitals are stable: Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru.
    7:46 PM, 14 Aug
    We have learnt some tough lessons in the year 2020. The invisible virus has demolished the illusion that human being is the master of nature. I believe, it is still not too late for humanity to correct its course and live in harmony with nature: President Ram Nath Kovind in his address on eve of Independence Day.
    7:34 PM, 14 Aug
    The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes: President Ram Nath Kovind
    7:24 PM, 14 Aug
    9 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. Total number of cases rise to 2,658 including 2,312 discharges and 87 active cases: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    7:24 PM, 14 Aug
    7:24 PM, 14 Aug
    6:39 PM, 14 Aug
    Total COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 3,852 including 1,325 active cases, 2,474 recoveries and 17 deaths.
    6:33 PM, 14 Aug
    After several complains came in from the public the difficulty in obtaining e-passes and even scams the arising out of it where e-passes were allegedly given for money, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced certain relaxations.
    6:33 PM, 14 Aug
    Kerala Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested negative for Covid-19 today. He was being treated for coronavirus by a medical team from the Kauvery hospital in Chennai.
    6:24 PM, 14 Aug
    Post Graduate medical results will be published in a couple of days and 2,000 additional PG medicos who will undergo internship will be available for Covid-19 duties in the state, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.
    6:23 PM, 14 Aug
    A total of 5,890 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,26,245. The death toll reached 5,514 after 117 new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. The tally includes 2,67,015 discharges and 53,716 active cases.
