Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 65,002 new COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Aug 15: Spike of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 25,26,193 including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged/migrated and 49,036 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First 2,85,63,095 samples tested up to 14th August for COVID19. Of these, 8,68,679 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Telangana: Hyderabad-based NGO provides online classes to students as schools remain shut due to COVID-19. Navin Kumar Barpathi, chief of the NGO, says, "Students of govt & private schools, as well as children living in orphanages, can attend our classes." (14.08) pic.twitter.com/XCEkzSae4Q — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020 Telangana: Hyderabad-based NGO provides online classes to students as schools remain shut due to COVID-19. Navin Kumar Barpathi, chief of the NGO, says, "Students of govt & private schools, as well as children living in orphanages, can attend our classes." West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses hope that India, which has overcome many challenges in past, will also win fight against COVID19 pandemic During lockdown, we collected & distributed around 800 quintals of foodgrain among poor & migrants without caring about our health: Head Constable Manish Kumar on being invited at Rashtrapati Bhawan for At Home function in recognition of his work as Corona warrior Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 5,618 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 615 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 511,369 cases and 55,908 deaths. 2,706 COVID cases detected out of 49,603 tests conducted in Assam in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 74,501 including 49,383 recovered cases, 24,940 active cases and 175 deaths. Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Disaster Management Authority issues guidelines for re-opening of gyms, salons and beauty parlours. Gyms will need to provide oximeters to record oxygen saturation and salons will need to adopt token system of appointment for stagger client entry. RTPCR testing rate for patients referred from govt hospitals to private labs has been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,500. If tests are conducted directly in private labs, rates charged would be reduced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,500: Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwathnarayan 797 new COVID19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking total number of cases to 45,614 and death toll to 518. Assam Govt today issued an order for 25% fee cut at all private schools from May 2020 till the schools open. This will be applicable for classes from pre-school to Class XII. 7,908 COVID-19 cases, 6,940 cases of discharge and 104 deaths reported in Karnataka today. Total cases in the state stand at 2,11,108, including 1,28,182 cases of discharge and 3,717 deaths. Rajasthan reported 1,278 fresh coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of infections in the state to 58,692 including 13,949 active cases, 41,963 recovered cases and 846 deaths. Odisha reported 1,977 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 54,630. The total number of cases includes 15,047 active cases, 39,206 recovered cases and 324 deaths. Night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am extended to all cities in Punjab: State Chief Minister's Office 796 new COVID19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total number of cases now at 43,414 including 9,928 active cases, 32,405 recoveries and 1,081 deaths. 979 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal tests positive for Covid-19. 12,608 new COVID-19 cases, 10,484 recoveries & 364 deaths reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,72,734, including 1,51,555 active cases, 4,01,442 cured cases and 19,427 deaths till date: Public Health Department, Maharashtra. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu (file pic) is responding to treatment. He is asymptomatic and cheerful and he is being closely monitored. His vitals are stable: Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru. We have learnt some tough lessons in the year 2020. The invisible virus has demolished the illusion that human being is the master of nature. I believe, it is still not too late for humanity to correct its course and live in harmony with nature: President Ram Nath Kovind in his address on eve of Independence Day. The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes: President Ram Nath Kovind 9 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. Total number of cases rise to 2,658 including 2,312 discharges and 87 active cases: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Total COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 3,852 including 1,325 active cases, 2,474 recoveries and 17 deaths. After several complains came in from the public the difficulty in obtaining e-passes and even scams the arising out of it where e-passes were allegedly given for money, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced certain relaxations. Kerala Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested negative for Covid-19 today. He was being treated for coronavirus by a medical team from the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. Post Graduate medical results will be published in a couple of days and 2,000 additional PG medicos who will undergo internship will be available for Covid-19 duties in the state, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said. A total of 5,890 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,26,245. The death toll reached 5,514 after 117 new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. The tally includes 2,67,015 discharges and 53,716 active cases. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.