Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 64,553 new COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Aug 14: Spike of 64,553 COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First Scientists have developed a new low-cost nasal swab test which can accurately diagnose the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in just 20 minutes. The findings, published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology, show the test called N1-STOP-LAMP, is 100 per cent accurate in diagnosing samples containing SARS-CoV-2 at high loads A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) appeared to be safe and triggered antibody-based immune responses in early and mid-stage trials, researchers said. A total of 147 more policemen were found to be infected by COVID19 in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 11,920, including 2,227 active cases, 9,569 recovered cases and 124 deaths of police personnel in the state till date: Maharashtra Police. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today called for a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution. A potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University will be produced in Mexico if its advanced trials are successful and it receives regulatory approval, the government said Thursday. The Assam State Zoo-cum Botanical garden has been shut for visitors since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic but the birth of Simba on June 9 brought the keepers of the zoo back on their toes. Karnataka's Covid tally breached the 2 lakh-mark with 6,706 new infections, even as 1.2 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday. The state's Covid tally presently stands at 2,03,200. The annual pilgrimage to the holy Kailash Kund lake located at an altitude of 14,700 feet has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday. The World Health Organization said on Thursday it saw no evidence of coronavirus being spread by food or packaging and urged people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain. A total of 1,921 new COVID-19 cases, 1,210 recovered cases and 9 deaths reported in Telangana on August 13 till 8 pm, taking the total number of cases to 88,396 in the state. Total 23,438 active cases, 64,284 recoveries and 674 deaths reported so far: Health Department, Government of Telangana. For 10 days in a row, India has reported more cases then US and Brazil. Our partnership is geared for the common good of our region and the global community, and this will be critical as we work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID19 pandemic: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on India's IndependenceDay Nagaland: Pineapple farmers & sellers in Dimapur's Molvum village say their sales have dropped by 50% due to #COVID19 pandemic.

A local seller Hatneilang Thadou says, "I'm not earning much now since there are no travellers on the highway, I use to earn Rs 1000-1500/day earlier." pic.twitter.com/7NjvG9VGEC — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020 Nagaland: Pineapple farmers & sellers in Dimapur's Molvum village say their sales have dropped by 50 per cent due to COVID19 pandemic. A local seller Hatneilang Thadou says, "I'm not earning much now since there are no travellers on the highway, I use to earn Rs 1000-1500/day earlier." West Bengal: Ahead of #IndependenceDay, flag sellers in Siliguri say demand is low this year due to COVID-19. A flag seller says, "Sales are down compared to the previous year as schools are closed due to Coronavirus pandemic." (13.08.2020) pic.twitter.com/IzzgO0ppY1 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020 West Bengal: Ahead of IndependenceDay, flag sellers in Siliguri say demand is low this year due to COVID-19. A flag seller says, "Sales are down compared to the previous year as schools are closed due to Coronavirus pandemic." Shuttler N Sikki Reddy & physiotherapist Kiran C, who arrived at National badminton camp at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, have tested positive for COVID-19: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports The total COVID19 cases in Mizoram rises to 657, including 343 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 314: Government of Mizoram Chief Medical Officer Lucknow, RP Singh issues hospital rates for per day of admission in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. Rs 10,000 for isolation beds including supportive care & oxygen, Rs 15,000 for ICU without need for ventilaor care and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care. Nearly five months after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced that the Yatra would be resumed on August 16. South Korea reports 103 new coronavirus cases, most domestic cases since end of March: Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 793 new Covid cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 44817: State Health Department Five security guards of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, Dr Surekha Chopra, Chief Medical Officer, Shimla, told news agency ANI. 416 new COVID19 cases and 327 treated/cured cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 11,302, including 4,103 active cases, 7,014 recoveries and 143 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Uttarakhand Tamil Nadu: The management of Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai announces cancellation of Avani Moola festival in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. The celebrations of the festival were scheduled to be held from 15th August to 1st September. 536 new #COVID19 positive cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir today; 98 from Jammu division and 438 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases to 26949. Death toll rises to 509 after 11 deaths were reported today: Govt of J&K 6706 COVID19 cases, 8609 cases of discharge and 103 deaths reported in Karnataka today. Total cases in the state stand at 2,03,200, including 1,21,242 cases of discharge and 3613 deaths: Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka Imphal: 130 new cases, 64 recoveries & 1 new #COVID19 death reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13 & the total number of cases to 4,112 in the state. There are 1,804 active cases & 2,295 recovered cases till date: Government of Manipur Total COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 3,744 including 1,293 active cases, 2,398 recoveries and 17 deaths: State Health Department 9996 new COVID19 positive cases and 82 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 264142 including 90840 active cases, 170924 recovered cases and 2378 deaths: State COVID-19 Nodal Officer Delhi reports 956 new COVID19 positive cases and 14 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 149460 including 10975 active cases, 134318 recovered/discharged/migrated and 4167 deaths. 6478 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 8878 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. So far, 1258095 tests have been done: Delhi Govt Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.