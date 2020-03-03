Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 64,553 new COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 14: Spike of 64,553 COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    2:06 PM, 14 Aug
    Scientists have developed a new low-cost nasal swab test which can accurately diagnose the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 in just 20 minutes. The findings, published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology, show the test called N1-STOP-LAMP, is 100 per cent accurate in diagnosing samples containing SARS-CoV-2 at high loads
    1:56 PM, 14 Aug
    A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) appeared to be safe and triggered antibody-based immune responses in early and mid-stage trials, researchers said.
    1:46 PM, 14 Aug
    A total of 147 more policemen were found to be infected by COVID19 in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 11,920, including 2,227 active cases, 9,569 recovered cases and 124 deaths of police personnel in the state till date: Maharashtra Police.
    12:07 PM, 14 Aug
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today called for a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution.
    11:57 AM, 14 Aug
    A potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University will be produced in Mexico if its advanced trials are successful and it receives regulatory approval, the government said Thursday.
    11:31 AM, 14 Aug
    The Assam State Zoo-cum Botanical garden has been shut for visitors since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic but the birth of Simba on June 9 brought the keepers of the zoo back on their toes.
    11:17 AM, 14 Aug
    Karnataka's Covid tally breached the 2 lakh-mark with 6,706 new infections, even as 1.2 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday. The state's Covid tally presently stands at 2,03,200.
    11:04 AM, 14 Aug
    The annual pilgrimage to the holy Kailash Kund lake located at an altitude of 14,700 feet has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday.
    10:54 AM, 14 Aug
    The World Health Organization said on Thursday it saw no evidence of coronavirus being spread by food or packaging and urged people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain.
    10:53 AM, 14 Aug
    A total of 1,921 new COVID-19 cases, 1,210 recovered cases and 9 deaths reported in Telangana on August 13 till 8 pm, taking the total number of cases to 88,396 in the state. Total 23,438 active cases, 64,284 recoveries and 674 deaths reported so far: Health Department, Government of Telangana.
    10:53 AM, 14 Aug
    For 10 days in a row, India has reported more cases then US and Brazil.
    10:00 AM, 14 Aug
    Our partnership is geared for the common good of our region and the global community, and this will be critical as we work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID19 pandemic: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on India's IndependenceDay
    9:35 AM, 14 Aug
    Nagaland: Pineapple farmers & sellers in Dimapur's Molvum village say their sales have dropped by 50 per cent due to COVID19 pandemic. A local seller Hatneilang Thadou says, "I'm not earning much now since there are no travellers on the highway, I use to earn Rs 1000-1500/day earlier."
    9:23 AM, 14 Aug
    West Bengal: Ahead of IndependenceDay, flag sellers in Siliguri say demand is low this year due to COVID-19. A flag seller says, "Sales are down compared to the previous year as schools are closed due to Coronavirus pandemic."
    9:11 AM, 14 Aug
    Shuttler N Sikki Reddy & physiotherapist Kiran C, who arrived at National badminton camp at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, have tested positive for COVID-19: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
    9:02 AM, 14 Aug
    The total COVID19 cases in Mizoram rises to 657, including 343 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 314: Government of Mizoram
    8:51 AM, 14 Aug
    Chief Medical Officer Lucknow, RP Singh issues hospital rates for per day of admission in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. Rs 10,000 for isolation beds including supportive care & oxygen, Rs 15,000 for ICU without need for ventilaor care and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care.
    8:24 AM, 14 Aug
    Nearly five months after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced that the Yatra would be resumed on August 16.
    8:10 AM, 14 Aug
    South Korea reports 103 new coronavirus cases, most domestic cases since end of March: Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
    11:56 PM, 13 Aug
    793 new Covid cases reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 44817: State Health Department
    11:56 PM, 13 Aug
    Five security guards of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, Dr Surekha Chopra, Chief Medical Officer, Shimla, told news agency ANI.
    8:03 PM, 13 Aug
    416 new COVID19 cases and 327 treated/cured cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 11,302, including 4,103 active cases, 7,014 recoveries and 143 deaths: State Health Department, Government of Uttarakhand
    8:02 PM, 13 Aug
    Tamil Nadu: The management of Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai announces cancellation of Avani Moola festival in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. The celebrations of the festival were scheduled to be held from 15th August to 1st September.
    8:02 PM, 13 Aug
    536 new #COVID19 positive cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir today; 98 from Jammu division and 438 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases to 26949. Death toll rises to 509 after 11 deaths were reported today: Govt of J&K
    8:02 PM, 13 Aug
    6706 COVID19 cases, 8609 cases of discharge and 103 deaths reported in Karnataka today. Total cases in the state stand at 2,03,200, including 1,21,242 cases of discharge and 3613 deaths: Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka
    8:02 PM, 13 Aug
    Imphal: 130 new cases, 64 recoveries & 1 new #COVID19 death reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13 & the total number of cases to 4,112 in the state. There are 1,804 active cases & 2,295 recovered cases till date: Government of Manipur
    5:44 PM, 13 Aug
    Total COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 3,744 including 1,293 active cases, 2,398 recoveries and 17 deaths: State Health Department
    5:17 PM, 13 Aug
    9996 new COVID19 positive cases and 82 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 264142 including 90840 active cases, 170924 recovered cases and 2378 deaths: State COVID-19 Nodal Officer
    5:16 PM, 13 Aug
    Delhi reports 956 new COVID19 positive cases and 14 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 149460 including 10975 active cases, 134318 recovered/discharged/migrated and 4167 deaths.
    5:15 PM, 13 Aug
    6478 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 8878 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. So far, 1258095 tests have been done: Delhi Govt
