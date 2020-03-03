YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 64,531 new COVID-19 cases and 1,092 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: Spike of 64,531 COVID-19 cases and 1,092 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:04 AM, 19 Aug
    The total number of COVID19 cases now stands at 8,762 in the Union Territory, including 5,312 recovered cases, 3,321 active cases & 129 deaths: Puducherry Health Department
    10:27 AM, 19 Aug
    Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to meet today, re-opening of hotels and weekly markets on agenda.
    9:47 AM, 19 Aug
    Total samples tested up to 18th August is 3,17,42,782 including 8,01,518 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
    9:35 AM, 19 Aug
    2,534 new COVID cases detected today out of 44,416 tests done in last 24 hours. Positivity rate is at 5.7 per cent. Total number of cases now at 82,201 including 56,734 recovered cases, 25,261 active cases and 203 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister
    9:25 AM, 19 Aug
    A private school in Jalaun conducted classes by calling students to the school amid COVID19. Premchand, Basic Shiksha Adhikari says, "No instructions have been issued by govt to reopen schools. Strict action will be taken against the manager & principal of the school."
    9:15 AM, 19 Aug
    Pune has reported more number of cases due to a large number of tests being conducted here, which is more than Mumbai. Also, more number of people are being discharged after recovery: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Pune having more number of COVID19 cases than Mumbai.
    8:58 AM, 19 Aug
    Total number of COVID19 cases rises to 860 in Mizoram, including 481 active cases and 379 discharged cases: State Health Department, Mizoram
    8:37 AM, 19 Aug
    Seven of the 10 districts in India with the highest COVID-19 positivity rate are from Maharashtra
    8:26 AM, 19 Aug
    Pakistan approves final-phase of COVID-19 vaccine
    11:49 PM, 18 Aug
    1,266 new COVID19 cases and 9 deaths reported in Jharkhand today; 340 patients recovered and discharged. The total cases in the state rise to 25,333 including 265 deaths and 15,709 patients recovered and discharged. Active cases stand at 9,359.
    11:48 PM, 18 Aug
    44 new cases and 3 more deaths reported in Ladakh, 27 recovered and discharged. Active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 598.
    11:48 PM, 18 Aug
    1347 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths reported in Rajasthan today; 1306 recovered and 1469 discharged. The total positive cases in the state rise to 63,977 including 898 deaths, 48,960 recovered patients and 48,518 discharged. Active cases stand at 14,119.
    11:48 PM, 18 Aug
    Jharkhand's Health Minister Banna Gupta tests positive for coronavirus.
    10:10 PM, 18 Aug
    Rajasthan reports 1,347 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths as of 8:30 pm today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 63,977 and the death toll is at 898. There are 14,119 active cases.
    10:09 PM, 18 Aug
    Delhi reports 1,374 new COVID19 cases, 1,146 discharged/recovered/migrated cases &12 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,54,741 including 1,39,447 dischraged/recovered/migrated cases, 11,068 active cases and 4,226 deaths.
    9:20 PM, 18 Aug
    497 new COVID19 cases, 239 recoveries reported in Uttarakhand today. Total positive cases in the state now stand at 12,961 including 8,724 recovered, 4,024 active cases and 164 deaths.
    9:20 PM, 18 Aug
    West Bengal reports 3,175 new COVID19 cases and 55 deaths today. The total number of cases rises to 1,22,753 and the death toll is at 2,528. There are 27,535 active cases.
    9:19 PM, 18 Aug
    7,665 new COVID-19 cases (including 2,242 cases from Bengaluru Urban) and 139 deaths reported in Karnataka today. The total number of cases rises to 2,40,948 including 79,782 active cases, 1,56,949 discharges and 4,201 deaths.
    8:04 PM, 18 Aug
    339 new COVID19 cases, 298 cured cases reported in Goa in today. Total number of cases stands at 12,333, including 3,861 active cases, 8,356 recovered cases and 116 deaths.
    8:04 PM, 18 Aug
    Tamil Nadu minister from the AIADMK MR Vijayabhaskar has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.
    7:12 PM, 18 Aug
    434 new COVID-19 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir today; 88 from Jammu division and 346 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 29,326. The death toll is at 561.
    7:12 PM, 18 Aug
    78 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur including 5 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 4,765 including 1,221 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 58.53%.
    7:11 PM, 18 Aug
    7:10 PM, 18 Aug
    1,758 new COVID19 cases reported in Kerala today. There are 16,274 active cases and 31,394 people have recovered so far
    7:10 PM, 18 Aug
    Tamil Nadu reports 5,709 new COVID19 cases and 121 deaths today taking the total number of cases to 3,49,654 including 6,007 deaths and 53,860 active cases.
    5:36 PM, 18 Aug
    Total 13 people, associated with the security of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur have tested Positive for COVID19. These 13 includes 12 security personals & one driver of the Chief Minister: Dr Surekha Chopra, Chief Medical Officer, Shimla district HimachalPradesh
    5:23 PM, 18 Aug
    As we understand it, we'll use treatment modalities available with us. It's an ongoing learning and the medical fraternity is responding to this. As we understand more, will be able to tell more about it: VK Paul, NITI Aayog on post-COVID symptoms appearing in some patients
    5:08 PM, 18 Aug
    A new dimension of the disease is coming forward. Scientific & medical communities are monitoring. We'll have to be aware that there may be some impact later too. But the long term outcomes, right now, is not dangerous: VK Paul, NITI Aayog on post-COVID symptoms in some patients
    4:58 PM, 18 Aug
    1,016 new COVID19 cases (205 in Kathmandu Valley) and 7 more deaths reported in Nepal. The death toll due to Corona infections stands at 114 till date: Health Ministry, Government of Nepal
    4:10 PM, 18 Aug
    India recorded the highest ever number of tests in the last 24 hours - a little more than 8,99,000: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.
    X