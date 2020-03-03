Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 64,531 new COVID-19 cases and 1,092 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 19: Spike of 64,531 COVID-19 cases and 1,092 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The total number of COVID19 cases now stands at 8,762 in the Union Territory, including 5,312 recovered cases, 3,321 active cases & 129 deaths: Puducherry Health Department Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to meet today, re-opening of hotels and weekly markets on agenda. Total samples tested up to 18th August is 3,17,42,782 including 8,01,518 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research 2,534 new COVID cases detected today out of 44,416 tests done in last 24 hours. Positivity rate is at 5.7 per cent. Total number of cases now at 82,201 including 56,734 recovered cases, 25,261 active cases and 203 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister A private school in Jalaun conducted classes by calling students to the school amid #COVID19. Premchand, Basic Shiksha Adhikari says, "No instructions have been issued by govt to reopen schools. Strict action will be taken against the manager & principal of the school." Pune has reported more number of cases due to a large number of tests being conducted here, which is more than Mumbai. Also, more number of people are being discharged after recovery: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Pune having more number of COVID19 cases than Mumbai. Total number of COVID19 cases rises to 860 in Mizoram, including 481 active cases and 379 discharged cases: State Health Department, Mizoram Seven of the 10 districts in India with the highest COVID-19 positivity rate are from Maharashtra Pakistan approves final-phase of COVID-19 vaccine 1,266 new COVID19 cases and 9 deaths reported in Jharkhand today; 340 patients recovered and discharged. The total cases in the state rise to 25,333 including 265 deaths and 15,709 patients recovered and discharged. Active cases stand at 9,359. 44 new cases and 3 more deaths reported in Ladakh, 27 recovered and discharged. Active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 598. 1347 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths reported in Rajasthan today; 1306 recovered and 1469 discharged. The total positive cases in the state rise to 63,977 including 898 deaths, 48,960 recovered patients and 48,518 discharged. Active cases stand at 14,119. Jharkhand's Health Minister Banna Gupta tests positive for coronavirus. Rajasthan reports 1,347 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths as of 8:30 pm today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 63,977 and the death toll is at 898. There are 14,119 active cases. Delhi reports 1,374 new COVID19 cases, 1,146 discharged/recovered/migrated cases &12 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,54,741 including 1,39,447 dischraged/recovered/migrated cases, 11,068 active cases and 4,226 deaths. 497 new COVID19 cases, 239 recoveries reported in Uttarakhand today. Total positive cases in the state now stand at 12,961 including 8,724 recovered, 4,024 active cases and 164 deaths. West Bengal reports 3,175 new COVID19 cases and 55 deaths today. The total number of cases rises to 1,22,753 and the death toll is at 2,528. There are 27,535 active cases. 7,665 new COVID-19 cases (including 2,242 cases from Bengaluru Urban) and 139 deaths reported in Karnataka today. The total number of cases rises to 2,40,948 including 79,782 active cases, 1,56,949 discharges and 4,201 deaths. 339 new COVID19 cases, 298 cured cases reported in Goa in today. Total number of cases stands at 12,333, including 3,861 active cases, 8,356 recovered cases and 116 deaths. Tamil Nadu minister from the AIADMK MR Vijayabhaskar has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. 434 new COVID-19 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir today; 88 from Jammu division and 346 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 29,326. The death toll is at 561. 78 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur including 5 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 4,765 including 1,221 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 58.53%. 78 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur including 5 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 4,765 including 1,221 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 58.53%. 1,758 new COVID19 cases reported in Kerala today. There are 16,274 active cases and 31,394 people have recovered so far Tamil Nadu reports 5,709 new COVID19 cases and 121 deaths today taking the total number of cases to 3,49,654 including 6,007 deaths and 53,860 active cases. Total 13 people, associated with the security of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur have tested Positive for COVID19. These 13 includes 12 security personals & one driver of the Chief Minister: Dr Surekha Chopra, Chief Medical Officer, Shimla district HimachalPradesh As we understand it, we'll use treatment modalities available with us. It's an ongoing learning and the medical fraternity is responding to this. As we understand more, will be able to tell more about it: VK Paul, NITI Aayog on post-COVID symptoms appearing in some patients A new dimension of the disease is coming forward. Scientific & medical communities are monitoring. We'll have to be aware that there may be some impact later too. But the long term outcomes, right now, is not dangerous: VK Paul, NITI Aayog on post-COVID symptoms in some patients 1,016 new COVID19 cases (205 in Kathmandu Valley) and 7 more deaths reported in Nepal. The death toll due to Corona infections stands at 114 till date: Health Ministry, Government of Nepal India recorded the highest ever number of tests in the last 24 hours - a little more than 8,99,000: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.