    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 63,371 new COVID-19 cases and 895 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 16: India reports a spike of 63,371 new COVID-19 cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 73,70,469 including 8,04,528 active cases, 64,53,780 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,12,161 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:21 AM, 16 Oct
    Telangana recorded 1,554 COVID19 cases, 1,435 recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,19,224 including 1,94,653 recoveries, 1,256 deaths and 23,203 active cases: State Health Department
    9:41 AM, 16 Oct
    Haryana: Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula gears up for devotees during Navratri amid COVID19. "All precautionary measures in place. Limit of devotees raised from 4,500 to 11,000. Any offering or touching idols prohibited. Prasad to be distributed in packets," says Temple CEO.
    9:27 AM, 16 Oct
    Pune reports 1,197 new Covid-19 cases, 38 more fatalities. District's infection tally climbs to 3,11,627.
    9:00 AM, 16 Oct
    Jharkhand reported 583 new coronavirus cases, 873 discharges and 8 deaths today, taking total cases to 94952 including 87240 discharges, 820 deaths, and 6892 active cases: State Health Department
    8:14 AM, 16 Oct
    Assam reported nine more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the number of people succumbing to the virus to 843, even as the tally climbed to 1,98,982 with 769 fresh cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
    11:38 PM, 15 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed health authorities to scale up Covid-19 testing and sero-surveys and said the facility to get tested regularly and speedily at a low cost must be available to all at the earliest.
    11:38 PM, 15 Oct
    India is expected to have a Covid-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.
    11:38 PM, 15 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 10,226 new Covid-19 cases, and 337 deaths, taking total infection count to 1,564,615
    11:38 PM, 15 Oct
    West Bengal reports record 3,720 fresh coronavirus cases, 62 deaths
    11:38 PM, 15 Oct
    Tamil Nadu records 4,410 new coronavirus cases, former MLA Vetrivel passes away
    11:37 PM, 15 Oct
    India needs to scale up coronavirus testing to contain pandemic: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
    11:37 PM, 15 Oct
    Mumbai records 2,119 coronavirus cases, 1,970 recoveries; 46 die in last 24 hours
    11:37 PM, 15 Oct
    Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Chandigarh, toll goes up to 201
    11:37 PM, 15 Oct
    Pune district reported 1,197 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,11,627, a health official said on Thursday evening.
    11:37 PM, 15 Oct
    Himachal reports 295 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours
    11:37 PM, 15 Oct
    Two-time world championship medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus, hours before she was about to board a flight to Italy along with the Indian contingent for a training-cum-competition trip.
    11:37 PM, 15 Oct
    As many 249 new coronavirus cases were reported from Surat district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, while a higher number of 281 patients were discharged on Thursday, said the state Health Department.
    11:36 PM, 15 Oct
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday said work done by doctors, nurses, scientists and technicians during the COVID-19 pandemic was as important as the task performed by soldiers who fight the enemy on India's frontiers.
    3:16 PM, 15 Oct
    Croatia has reported 793 new cases of Covid-19, a daily record, as neighbouring Slovenia introduced new measures to fight its rising number of infections. Since the pandemic began Croatia, with some 4 million people, has had 22,534 cases with 344 deaths. Currently there are 3,562 active cases.
    3:08 PM, 15 Oct
    Scientists from Britain’s University of Oxford have developed a rapid Covid-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes, researchers said, adding it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses. The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards.
    3:08 PM, 15 Oct
    1:52 PM, 15 Oct
    In Bulgaria, Roma communities were sprayed with disinfectant from crop dusters this spring as coronavirus cases surged in the country. In Slovakia, their villages were the only ones where the army conducted testing. And across Central and Eastern Europe, reports of police using excessive force against Roma spiked as officers were deployed to enforce lockdowns in their towns.
    1:51 PM, 15 Oct
    A UN human rights official has called on the international community to urgently consider lifting sanctions on North Korea that may be worsening problems from its coronavirus lockdown, according to a draft report released on Thursday. North Korea, which has not reported any confirmed infections, has been subjected to UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with ever tighter measures imposed in recent years.
    12:05 PM, 15 Oct
    Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,768 as 207 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 29, a senior health official said.
    8:14 AM, 15 Oct
    At least 181 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 28,859, a health department official said.
    10:20 PM, 14 Oct
    Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID19.
    9:26 PM, 14 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that during Navratri, all temples of Goddess Durga in the state will remain open. All devotees to follow COVID19 guidelines. Not more than 200 people allowed at a time in the temple premises
    9:20 PM, 14 Oct
    Delhi reports 3,324 new COVID19 cases, 44 deaths and 2,867 recoveries/discharges/migrations today. The total tally rises to 3,17,548, including 5,898 deaths and 2,89,747 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 21,903.
    9:12 PM, 14 Oct
    West Bengal reports 3,677 new COVID19 cases, 3,096 discharges, and 64 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 3,05,697, including 2,68,384 discharges, 31,505 active cases and 5,808 deaths.
    8:23 PM, 14 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 10,552 new COVID19 cases, 19,517 discharged cases & 158 deaths, taking total positive cases to 15,54,389 including 13,16,769 discharges, 1,96,288 active cases & 40,859 deaths
