Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 63,371 new COVID-19 cases and 895 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 16: India reports a spike of 63,371 new COVID-19 cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 73,70,469 including 8,04,528 active cases, 64,53,780 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,12,161 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First Telangana recorded 1,554 COVID19 cases, 1,435 recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,19,224 including 1,94,653 recoveries, 1,256 deaths and 23,203 active cases: State Health Department Haryana: Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula gears up for devotees during Navratri amid #COVID19.



"All precautionary measures in place. Limit of devotees raised from 4500 to 11000. Any offering or touching idols prohibited. Prasad to be distributed in packets," says Temple CEO. pic.twitter.com/qOdOzlyrQR — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020 Haryana: Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula gears up for devotees during Navratri amid COVID19. "All precautionary measures in place. Limit of devotees raised from 4,500 to 11,000. Any offering or touching idols prohibited. Prasad to be distributed in packets," says Temple CEO. Pune reports 1,197 new Covid-19 cases, 38 more fatalities. District's infection tally climbs to 3,11,627. Jharkhand reported 583 new coronavirus cases, 873 discharges and 8 deaths today, taking total cases to 94952 including 87240 discharges, 820 deaths, and 6892 active cases: State Health Department Assam reported nine more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the number of people succumbing to the virus to 843, even as the tally climbed to 1,98,982 with 769 fresh cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed health authorities to scale up Covid-19 testing and sero-surveys and said the facility to get tested regularly and speedily at a low cost must be available to all at the earliest. India is expected to have a Covid-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. Maharashtra reports 10,226 new Covid-19 cases, and 337 deaths, taking total infection count to 1,564,615 West Bengal reports record 3,720 fresh coronavirus cases, 62 deaths Tamil Nadu records 4,410 new coronavirus cases, former MLA Vetrivel passes away India needs to scale up coronavirus testing to contain pandemic: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Mumbai records 2,119 coronavirus cases, 1,970 recoveries; 46 die in last 24 hours Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Chandigarh, toll goes up to 201 Pune district reported 1,197 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,11,627, a health official said on Thursday evening. Himachal reports 295 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours Two-time world championship medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus, hours before she was about to board a flight to Italy along with the Indian contingent for a training-cum-competition trip. As many 249 new coronavirus cases were reported from Surat district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, while a higher number of 281 patients were discharged on Thursday, said the state Health Department. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday said work done by doctors, nurses, scientists and technicians during the COVID-19 pandemic was as important as the task performed by soldiers who fight the enemy on India's frontiers. Croatia has reported 793 new cases of Covid-19, a daily record, as neighbouring Slovenia introduced new measures to fight its rising number of infections. Since the pandemic began Croatia, with some 4 million people, has had 22,534 cases with 344 deaths. Currently there are 3,562 active cases. Scientists from Britain’s University of Oxford have developed a rapid Covid-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes, researchers said, adding it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses. The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards. Scientists from Britain’s University of Oxford have developed a rapid Covid-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes, researchers said, adding it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses. The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards. In Bulgaria, Roma communities were sprayed with disinfectant from crop dusters this spring as coronavirus cases surged in the country. In Slovakia, their villages were the only ones where the army conducted testing. And across Central and Eastern Europe, reports of police using excessive force against Roma spiked as officers were deployed to enforce lockdowns in their towns. A UN human rights official has called on the international community to urgently consider lifting sanctions on North Korea that may be worsening problems from its coronavirus lockdown, according to a draft report released on Thursday. North Korea, which has not reported any confirmed infections, has been subjected to UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with ever tighter measures imposed in recent years. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,768 as 207 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 29, a senior health official said. At least 181 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 28,859, a health department official said. Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that during Navratri, all temples of Goddess Durga in the state will remain open. All devotees to follow COVID19 guidelines. Not more than 200 people allowed at a time in the temple premises Delhi reports 3,324 new COVID19 cases, 44 deaths and 2,867 recoveries/discharges/migrations today. The total tally rises to 3,17,548, including 5,898 deaths and 2,89,747 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 21,903. West Bengal reports 3,677 new COVID19 cases, 3,096 discharges, and 64 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 3,05,697, including 2,68,384 discharges, 31,505 active cases and 5,808 deaths. Maharashtra reports 10,552 new COVID19 cases, 19,517 discharged cases & 158 deaths, taking total positive cases to 15,54,389 including 13,16,769 discharges, 1,96,288 active cases & 40,859 deaths Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.