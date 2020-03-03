Coronavirus LIVE: Uttarakhand schools all set to reopen from Nov 1

PM Modi all set to deliver keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 17: India reports a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,12,998 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Newest First Oldest First PM Modi appeals for social distancing, Covid appropriate behaviour, and self-restraint in the upcoming festival season PM Modi suggests vaccine delivery system to be developed on the lines of conduct of elections, involving all levels of governments and citizen groups. PM Modi calls upon the scientific fraternity, industry including IT industry and academia of India, to work for the entire mankind PM Modi calls for speedy access to vaccines for citizens once ready With schools set to reopen in Uttarakhand for classes X and XII on November 1 after a gap of more than seven months, most parents are feeling insecure as COVID-19 cases are still rising in the state. School managements have said that they are prepared to resume classes while ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol including limiting attendance in the classes to 50 per cent per day for the sake of social distancing. "While we will make sure that the SOPs are followed, I must say that the schools should not be held responsible if a student catches the virus," Chairman Doon International School D S Mann said The continuing decline in new infections of novel coronavirus has ensured that the number of active cases has now dropped below eight lakh, a level that previously existed around the end of August. On Friday, only about 62,000 new cases were detected, lowest in the last four days, while more than 70,000 people were declared to have recovered. The trend of recoveries exceeding new cases has now continued uninterrupted for the last 14 days. Security (of Balwinder Singh) was withdrawn during COVID19. When the situation arose suddenly, gunmen provided to everyone were called back by the Police Dept. Unfortunately, such an incident took place. Now three gunmen have been provided to the family: SDM Rajesh Sharma Assam: Devotees offer their prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on the first day of Navratri, following COVID19 norms Odisha reports 2,196 new COVID19 infections, pushing total case tally to 2,66,345 including 23,786 active patients and 1,121 deaths Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation withdraws sealing order for BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's office, which was sealed on October 9th on allegations of flouting COVID19 guidelines. Mathura: Devotees queue up outside Banke Bihari temple on the 1st day of #Navratri as it reopened today after months of lockdown.



Total number of cases now at 1,99,749, including 1,70,263 discharges and 853 deaths. Active cases stand at 28,630. Andaman and Nicobar reported 10 new COVID19 cases and 14 recoveries today, taking total cases to 4,072 including 185 active cases, 56 deaths and 3,831 recoveries. Jharkhand reports 473 new COVID19 cases, 818 discharges and 4 deaths today.Total cases at 95,425 including 88,058 discharges, 824 deaths, and 6,543 active cases. 48 new COVID19 cases reported in Ladakh taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 5,441. Total active cases at 915. West Bengal reports 3,771 new COVID19 cases, 3,194 discharges and 61 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 3,13,188 including 2,74,757 discharges, 32,500 active cases and 5,931 deaths. 1,352 new COVID19 cases and 25 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,57,936 including 2,735 deaths and 1,41,273 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 13,928. 1,227 new COVID19 cases, 1,139 discharges, and 11 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,47,933 including 10,441 active cases, 1,35,858 discharges and 1,634 deaths. Maharashtra reports 11,447 new COVID19 cases, 13,885 discharged cases & 306 deaths today.Total positive cases at 15,76,062 including 13,44,368 discharges, 1,89,715 active cases & 41,502 deaths. Uttarakhand reports 549 new COVID19 cases today, 524 patients cured. Total cases in the state rise to 57,042, including 50,155 recoveries and 829 deaths. Karnataka reports 7542 new cases, 73 deaths and 8580 discharges today. Total COVID19 cases in the state rise to 7,51,390, including 10,356 deaths and 6,28,588 discharges. Active cases stand at 1,12,427. 979 discharges and 26 deaths reported in Punjab today. The COVID19 tally in the state rises to 1,26,737, including 1,16,165 cured patients and 3980 deaths. Active cases stand at 6592. Jammu and Kashmir records 697 new COVID19 cases and 8 deaths today. The total positive cases in the UT rises to 86,754 including 8,909 active cases, 76,479 recoveries and 1,366 deaths. 3428 new COVID19 cases, 22 deaths and 3197 recoveries/discharges/migrations reported in Delhi today. Total cases here rise to 3,24,459, including 2,95,699 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5946 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,814. Manipur records 337 new COVID19 cases and 5 deaths today; the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 14,715 including 11,245 recoveries, 3,361 active cases and 109 deaths. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.