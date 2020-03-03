YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: Uttarakhand schools all set to reopen from Nov 1

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 17: India reports a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,12,998 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:36 PM, 17 Oct
    PM Modi appeals for social distancing, Covid appropriate behaviour, and self-restraint in the upcoming festival season
    5:36 PM, 17 Oct
    PM Modi suggests vaccine delivery system to be developed on the lines of conduct of elections, involving all levels of governments and citizen groups.
    5:36 PM, 17 Oct
    PM Modi calls upon the scientific fraternity, industry including IT industry and academia of India, to work for the entire mankind
    5:36 PM, 17 Oct
    PM Modi calls for speedy access to vaccines for citizens once ready
    3:50 PM, 17 Oct
    With schools set to reopen in Uttarakhand for classes X and XII on November 1 after a gap of more than seven months, most parents are feeling insecure as COVID-19 cases are still rising in the state. School managements have said that they are prepared to resume classes while ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol including limiting attendance in the classes to 50 per cent per day for the sake of social distancing. "While we will make sure that the SOPs are followed, I must say that the schools should not be held responsible if a student catches the virus," Chairman Doon International School D S Mann said
    2:53 PM, 17 Oct
    The continuing decline in new infections of novel coronavirus has ensured that the number of active cases has now dropped below eight lakh, a level that previously existed around the end of August. On Friday, only about 62,000 new cases were detected, lowest in the last four days, while more than 70,000 people were declared to have recovered. The trend of recoveries exceeding new cases has now continued uninterrupted for the last 14 days.
    2:52 PM, 17 Oct
    Security (of Balwinder Singh) was withdrawn during COVID19. When the situation arose suddenly, gunmen provided to everyone were called back by the Police Dept. Unfortunately, such an incident took place. Now three gunmen have been provided to the family: SDM Rajesh Sharma
    12:25 PM, 17 Oct
    Assam: Devotees offer their prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on the first day of Navratri, following COVID19 norms
    11:51 AM, 17 Oct
    Odisha reports 2,196 new COVID19 infections, pushing total case tally to 2,66,345 including 23,786 active patients and 1,121 deaths
    11:31 AM, 17 Oct
    Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation withdraws sealing order for BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's office, which was sealed on October 9th on allegations of flouting COVID19 guidelines.
    10:46 AM, 17 Oct
    Mathura: Devotees queue up outside Banke Bihari temple on the 1st day of #Navratri as it reopened today after months of lockdown. SP City Uday Shankar says, "Entry is allowed from 8.30 am-12 pm & 5.30 pm-9.30 pm, maintaining COVID19 norms. Prasad, flowers etc. are not allowed"
    10:45 AM, 17 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh: Devotees offer prayers at Kali Bari temple in Shimla on first day of #Navratri "This temple is nearly 200-year-old & is often visited by Bengali tourists. But due to COVID19 & lesser trains, turnout is very poor this year," says Vijay Negi, Local Travel Agent
    9:39 AM, 17 Oct
    Kerala: Sabarimala temple reopened for devotees yesterday, months after it was closed in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. Only 250 people are allowed for darshan per day and COVID-19 negative certificate, obtained in the last 48 hours, is mandatory for visiting the temple.
    9:29 AM, 17 Oct
    Kanpur: Devotees offer their prayers at city's Vaibhav Lakshmi & Durga temple on the first day of #Navratri, today. Temple priest Mahant Anand says, "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All COVID19 measures are being taken by us & temple is being sanitised regularly."
    9:03 AM, 17 Oct
    16 new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,245. The number of active cases is at 112 while 2,133 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram
    8:10 AM, 17 Oct
    "Biharis are number one in defeating coronavirus in the world. Bihar's recovery rate is 94.21 per cent, the highest among all states and countries having more than one lakh registered cases," Mr Pandey said in a tweet.
    11:08 PM, 16 Oct
    Assam reported 767 new COVID19 cases today. Total number of cases now at 1,99,749, including 1,70,263 discharges and 853 deaths. Active cases stand at 28,630.
    11:08 PM, 16 Oct
    Andaman and Nicobar reported 10 new COVID19 cases and 14 recoveries today, taking total cases to 4,072 including 185 active cases, 56 deaths and 3,831 recoveries.
    11:07 PM, 16 Oct
    Jharkhand reports 473 new COVID19 cases, 818 discharges and 4 deaths today.Total cases at 95,425 including 88,058 discharges, 824 deaths, and 6,543 active cases.
    10:09 PM, 16 Oct
    48 new COVID19 cases reported in Ladakh taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 5,441. Total active cases at 915.
    10:08 PM, 16 Oct
    West Bengal reports 3,771 new COVID19 cases, 3,194 discharges and 61 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 3,13,188 including 2,74,757 discharges, 32,500 active cases and 5,931 deaths.
    10:01 PM, 16 Oct
    1,352 new COVID19 cases and 25 deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,57,936 including 2,735 deaths and 1,41,273 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 13,928.
    8:42 PM, 16 Oct
    1,227 new COVID19 cases, 1,139 discharges, and 11 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,47,933 including 10,441 active cases, 1,35,858 discharges and 1,634 deaths.
    8:23 PM, 16 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 11,447 new COVID19 cases, 13,885 discharged cases & 306 deaths today.Total positive cases at 15,76,062 including 13,44,368 discharges, 1,89,715 active cases & 41,502 deaths.
    8:13 PM, 16 Oct
    Uttarakhand reports 549 new COVID19 cases today, 524 patients cured. Total cases in the state rise to 57,042, including 50,155 recoveries and 829 deaths.
    8:13 PM, 16 Oct
    Karnataka reports 7542 new cases, 73 deaths and 8580 discharges today. Total COVID19 cases in the state rise to 7,51,390, including 10,356 deaths and 6,28,588 discharges. Active cases stand at 1,12,427.
    8:12 PM, 16 Oct
    979 discharges and 26 deaths reported in Punjab today. The COVID19 tally in the state rises to 1,26,737, including 1,16,165 cured patients and 3980 deaths. Active cases stand at 6592.
    7:40 PM, 16 Oct
    Jammu and Kashmir records 697 new COVID19 cases and 8 deaths today. The total positive cases in the UT rises to 86,754 including 8,909 active cases, 76,479 recoveries and 1,366 deaths.
    7:32 PM, 16 Oct
    3428 new COVID19 cases, 22 deaths and 3197 recoveries/discharges/migrations reported in Delhi today. Total cases here rise to 3,24,459, including 2,95,699 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5946 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,814.
    7:30 PM, 16 Oct
    Manipur records 337 new COVID19 cases and 5 deaths today; the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 14,715 including 11,245 recoveries, 3,361 active cases and 109 deaths.
