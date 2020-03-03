Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day spike with 62,538 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 20-lakh mark
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
New Delhi, Aug 07: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 20-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases.
The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
10:52 AM, 7 Aug
J&K: Lockdown restrictions continue across Kashmir valley due to rise in #Covid19 cases. Private and government vehicles are allowed to move but all business establishments are closed in red zone areas. pic.twitter.com/BwOiYBs82O
J&K: Lockdown restrictions continue across Kashmir valley due to rise in Covid19 cases. Private and government vehicles are allowed to move but all business establishments are closed in red zone areas.
10:23 AM, 7 Aug
14-day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is a compulsory precaution against Coronavirus. Govt officials desiring an exemption must write to the Corporation two working days prior to arrival: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
9:49 AM, 7 Aug
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that travellers returning from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra will have to quarantine at home for 14 days, due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the three countries. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shapps says the measures will come into effect on Saturday except in Wales, where it has already begun.
9:33 AM, 7 Aug
Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 1 million, but global health experts say the true toll is likely several times higher, reflecting the gaping lack of testing for the continent's 1.3 billion people. While experts say infection tolls in richer nations can be significant undercounts, large numbers of undetected cases are a greater danger for Africa, with many of the world's weakest health systems.
Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inspected a COVID care centre in Madurai district yesterday.
8:58 AM, 7 Aug
India ramped up COVID-19 testing infrastructure to 1,370 labs now: Health Ministry
8:49 AM, 7 Aug
The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 6th August is 2,27,24,134 including 5,74,783 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
8:24 AM, 7 Aug
China has reported 10 new imported coronavirus cases in mainland.
8:08 AM, 7 Aug
While the overwhelming majority of active COVID-19 cases in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Gujarat are concentrated in the big cities, in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the biggest cities account for between 16 per cent and 28 per cent of active cases.
9:56 PM, 6 Aug
755 COVID19 cases, 680 recovered/discharged & 3 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 39,303, including 32,640 recovered/discharged, 6,205 active cases & 458 deaths: State Health Department
9:55 PM, 6 Aug
Sukhram Chaudhary, Himachal Pradesh Power Minister tests positive for COVID19.
9:55 PM, 6 Aug
1151 new COVID19 positive cases & 12 deaths reported in Rajasthan. A total of positive cases in the state rises to 48,996. Death toll mounts to 757 & 35,131 recovered in the state so far : Rajasthan Health department
9:55 PM, 6 Aug
191 new COVID19 cases, 166 recovered cases & 2 deaths reported in Goa today till 6 pm. Total number of cases stands at 7,614, including 2,095 active cases, 5,453 recovered cases and 66 death cases: State Health Department, Goa
9:54 PM, 6 Aug
Ministry of Health, ICMR & AIIMS (Delhi) have proposed to launch a National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 (NCRC). ICMR invites a letter of intent from hospitals identified as dedicated COVID Hospitals or Health Centres under project to establish NCRC.
9:54 PM, 6 Aug
910 new COVID19 cases, 57 deaths & 988 recoveries reported today in Mumbai. The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 1,20,165 including 20,562 active cases, 92,661 recovered, and 6,645 deaths. Recovery rate stands at 77%: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
9:54 PM, 6 Aug
Bagdogra Airport has handled 16 flight movements and 2084 passenger movements today following social distancing and all other precautionary measures for COVID19: Bagdogra Airport
9:54 PM, 6 Aug
2,954 COVID19 cases, 2,061 discharged, and 56 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 86,754, including 61,023 discharged, 23,829 active cases, & 1,902 deaths: State Health Department
9:53 PM, 6 Aug
124 new COVID19 cases, 43 recovered cases & 1 death reported in the last 24 hours in Manipur, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,217, including 1,304 active cases, 1,905 recovered cases & 8 deaths: Directorate of Health Services, Government of Manipur
9:53 PM, 6 Aug
With 197 new cases and 135 more arrests in 24 hours, Punjab Police has busted several modules as part of its state-wide crackdown on illicit liquor mafia: State Information and Public Relations Department
9:53 PM, 6 Aug
6,805 new COVID19 cases (including 2,544 in Bengaluru Urban), 93 deaths, 5,602 recoveries reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 1,58,254, including 75,068 active cases, 80,281 discharged, & 2,897 deaths till date: State Health Department
9:53 PM, 6 Aug
West Bengal: Gyms reopen in Kolkata as part of Unlock3. Gym instructor Deepak says, "We are taking all safety precautions against COVID-19 and not allowing more than 10 people at a time inside the gym. It is quite difficult to do exercise while wearing a face mask."
9:53 PM, 6 Aug
298 new COVID19 cases & 194 recoveries reported in Uttarakhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8,552, including 5,427 recoveries, 2,989 active cases & 98 deaths: State Health Department
9:53 PM, 6 Aug
11,514 COVID19 cases & 316 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,79,779, including 1,46,305 active cases, 3,16,375 recovered & 16,792 deaths: State Health Department
9:52 PM, 6 Aug
Punjab reported 1049 new COVID19 cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state now stands at 20,891, including 6,715 active cases, 13,659 recoveries and 517 deaths: Department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Punjab
9:52 PM, 6 Aug
It has been decided that lockdown will be in place on Sundays only in Bhopal & some other districts. Hotels and restaurants can now function till 10 pm. The curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra
9:52 PM, 6 Aug
10,328 new COVID19 cases, 72 deaths & 8516 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh. Total cases rise to 1,96,789 including 1,12,870 recoveries and 1,753 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 82,166: State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh
9:52 PM, 6 Aug
Petition filed before Supreme Court seeking a direction for postponement of NEET and JEE Exams, scheduled to be held in September 2020.
9:51 PM, 6 Aug
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate COVID19 hospital in Sector 39, Noida on Saturday, August 8
9:51 PM, 6 Aug
18,337 COVID19 infected people have recovered so far in Kerala. 25,205 samples were analyzed during the last 24 hours. A total of 9,08,355 samples have so far been sent for testing & the results of 6,346 samples are yet to come: Kerala Health Minister
9:51 PM, 6 Aug
5,684 COVID19 cases, 6,272 discharged, & 110 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,79,144, including 2,21,087 discharged, 53,486 active cases & 4,571 deaths: State Health Department
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
