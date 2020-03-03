YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest one-day spike with 62,538 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 20-lakh mark

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 20-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases.

    The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:52 AM, 7 Aug
    J&K: Lockdown restrictions continue across Kashmir valley due to rise in Covid19 cases. Private and government vehicles are allowed to move but all business establishments are closed in red zone areas.
    10:23 AM, 7 Aug
    14-day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is a compulsory precaution against Coronavirus. Govt officials desiring an exemption must write to the Corporation two working days prior to arrival: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    9:49 AM, 7 Aug
    UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that travellers returning from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra will have to quarantine at home for 14 days, due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the three countries. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shapps says the measures will come into effect on Saturday except in Wales, where it has already begun.
    9:33 AM, 7 Aug
    Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 1 million, but global health experts say the true toll is likely several times higher, reflecting the gaping lack of testing for the continent's 1.3 billion people. While experts say infection tolls in richer nations can be significant undercounts, large numbers of undetected cases are a greater danger for Africa, with many of the world's weakest health systems.
    9:12 AM, 7 Aug
    Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inspected a COVID care centre in Madurai district yesterday.
    8:58 AM, 7 Aug
    India ramped up COVID-19 testing infrastructure to 1,370 labs now: Health Ministry
    8:49 AM, 7 Aug
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 6th August is 2,27,24,134 including 5,74,783 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:24 AM, 7 Aug
    China has reported 10 new imported coronavirus cases in mainland.
    8:08 AM, 7 Aug
    While the overwhelming majority of active COVID-19 cases in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Gujarat are concentrated in the big cities, in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the biggest cities account for between 16 per cent and 28 per cent of active cases.
    9:56 PM, 6 Aug
    755 COVID19 cases, 680 recovered/discharged & 3 deaths reported in Haryana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 39,303, including 32,640 recovered/discharged, 6,205 active cases & 458 deaths: State Health Department
    9:55 PM, 6 Aug
    Sukhram Chaudhary, Himachal Pradesh Power Minister tests positive for COVID19.
    9:55 PM, 6 Aug
    1151 new COVID19 positive cases & 12 deaths reported in Rajasthan. A total of positive cases in the state rises to 48,996. Death toll mounts to 757 & 35,131 recovered in the state so far : Rajasthan Health department
    9:55 PM, 6 Aug
    191 new COVID19 cases, 166 recovered cases & 2 deaths reported in Goa today till 6 pm. Total number of cases stands at 7,614, including 2,095 active cases, 5,453 recovered cases and 66 death cases: State Health Department, Goa
    9:54 PM, 6 Aug
    Ministry of Health, ICMR & AIIMS (Delhi) have proposed to launch a National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 (NCRC). ICMR invites a letter of intent from hospitals identified as dedicated COVID Hospitals or Health Centres under project to establish NCRC.
    9:54 PM, 6 Aug
    910 new COVID19 cases, 57 deaths & 988 recoveries reported today in Mumbai. The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 1,20,165 including 20,562 active cases, 92,661 recovered, and 6,645 deaths. Recovery rate stands at 77%: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
    9:54 PM, 6 Aug
    Bagdogra Airport has handled 16 flight movements and 2084 passenger movements today following social distancing and all other precautionary measures for COVID19: Bagdogra Airport
    9:54 PM, 6 Aug
    2,954 COVID19 cases, 2,061 discharged, and 56 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 86,754, including 61,023 discharged, 23,829 active cases, & 1,902 deaths: State Health Department
    9:53 PM, 6 Aug
    124 new COVID19 cases, 43 recovered cases & 1 death reported in the last 24 hours in Manipur, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,217, including 1,304 active cases, 1,905 recovered cases & 8 deaths: Directorate of Health Services, Government of Manipur
    9:53 PM, 6 Aug
    With 197 new cases and 135 more arrests in 24 hours, Punjab Police has busted several modules as part of its state-wide crackdown on illicit liquor mafia: State Information and Public Relations Department
    9:53 PM, 6 Aug
    6,805 new COVID19 cases (including 2,544 in Bengaluru Urban), 93 deaths, 5,602 recoveries reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 1,58,254, including 75,068 active cases, 80,281 discharged, & 2,897 deaths till date: State Health Department
    9:53 PM, 6 Aug
    West Bengal: Gyms reopen in Kolkata as part of Unlock3. Gym instructor Deepak says, "We are taking all safety precautions against COVID-19 and not allowing more than 10 people at a time inside the gym. It is quite difficult to do exercise while wearing a face mask."
    9:53 PM, 6 Aug
    298 new COVID19 cases & 194 recoveries reported in Uttarakhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8,552, including 5,427 recoveries, 2,989 active cases & 98 deaths: State Health Department
    9:53 PM, 6 Aug
    11,514 COVID19 cases & 316 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,79,779, including 1,46,305 active cases, 3,16,375 recovered & 16,792 deaths: State Health Department
    9:52 PM, 6 Aug
    Punjab reported 1049 new COVID19 cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state now stands at 20,891, including 6,715 active cases, 13,659 recoveries and 517 deaths: Department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Punjab
    9:52 PM, 6 Aug
    It has been decided that lockdown will be in place on Sundays only in Bhopal & some other districts. Hotels and restaurants can now function till 10 pm. The curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra
    9:52 PM, 6 Aug
    10,328 new COVID19 cases, 72 deaths & 8516 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh. Total cases rise to 1,96,789 including 1,12,870 recoveries and 1,753 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 82,166: State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh
    9:52 PM, 6 Aug
    Petition filed before Supreme Court seeking a direction for postponement of NEET and JEE Exams, scheduled to be held in September 2020.
    9:51 PM, 6 Aug
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate COVID19 hospital in Sector 39, Noida on Saturday, August 8
    9:51 PM, 6 Aug
    18,337 COVID19 infected people have recovered so far in Kerala. 25,205 samples were analyzed during the last 24 hours. A total of 9,08,355 samples have so far been sent for testing & the results of 6,346 samples are yet to come: Kerala Health Minister
    9:51 PM, 6 Aug
    5,684 COVID19 cases, 6,272 discharged, & 110 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,79,144, including 2,21,087 discharged, 53,486 active cases & 4,571 deaths: State Health Department
