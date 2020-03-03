YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 62,064 new COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10:Single-day spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

    The COVID-19 tally rises to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated and 44,386 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:09 PM, 10 Aug
    1,528 new Covid-19 cases, 1,543 recoveries and 14 deaths reported in Odisha. Total number of cases stands at 47,455 cases, including 15,334 actives cases, 31,784 recoveries and 286 deaths till date: State Health Department.
    11:48 AM, 10 Aug
    Rajasthan detects 598 new Covid-19 positive cases and 6 deaths, pushing the state's Covid-19 tally to 53,095 cases and 795 deaths respectively. Active cases rise to 13,946 while 8,636 migrants have tested positive: State Health Department.
    11:21 AM, 10 Aug
    The number of Covid-19 cases reaches 620 in Mizoram; active cases stand at 322: Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram.
    11:05 AM, 10 Aug
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting in Lucknow with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11'.
    10:23 AM, 10 Aug
    1,256 new COVID19 cases, 1,587 recoveries, and 10 deaths reported in Telangana on August 9, taking the total number of cases to 80,751, including 22,528 active cases, 57,586 recoveries and 637 deaths so far: Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana
    10:07 AM, 10 Aug
    Tamil Nadu: Sub-Inspector Palthurai, who was arrested in connection with Thoothukudi custodial deaths, succumbed to #COVID19 last night. 10 accused policemen, arrested in connection with the custodial deaths of Jayaraj & Bennix in Tuticorin, were lodged at Madurai Central Prison
    9:51 AM, 10 Aug
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 9th August is 2,45,83,558 including 4,77,023 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:32 AM, 10 Aug
    Tamil Nadu:Gyms reopen in Chennai as part of #UNLOCK3. Asian Powerlifting Championship gold medalist Arthi Arun says,"Sports community to be benefitted by this move. In Dec, we've Asian Championship in Indonesia.Due to lockdown, it'll be a bigger challenge for me but I accept it"
    9:17 AM, 10 Aug
    Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 177 with 9 more fatalities; 530 fresh cases take tally in the state to 18,156: State govt bulletin
    9:07 AM, 10 Aug
    Punjab: Nurses of a private hospital protested against its management over payment & working hours in Ludhiana y'day. A protester said,"Management is forcing us to work in two shifts in a row while wearing PPE kits. When we go to HR, they threaten us to terminate our employment."
    8:53 AM, 10 Aug
    Tamil Nadu: Raja, a miniature artist in Coimbatore has designed a 'Coronavirus warrior Ganesha idol' ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He says, "I have made this Ganesha idol to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic among people."
    8:34 AM, 10 Aug
    Vande Bharat Mission continues to bring home stranded Indian Nationals. It has facilitated the travel of over a million stranded Indian nationals so far.
    8:28 AM, 10 Aug
    The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 620 in Mizoram as of Monday, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Mizoram government informed.
    8:14 AM, 10 Aug
    India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the 15 lakh mark. Infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80 per cent of the new cases, reports ANI quoting Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    11:06 PM, 9 Aug
    1123 COVID-19 cases detected out of 24492 tests in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate is at 4.58%. Total number of cases now at 58837 including 40591 discharged cases, 18098 active cases and 145 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister
    11:06 PM, 9 Aug
    530 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths have been reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 18156 including 8981 active cases, 8998 recoveries and 177 deaths.
    11:05 PM, 9 Aug
    From tomorrow, we'll provide patient preferring to stay in home isolation a pulse oximeter & first-line supportive medicine completely free in Guwahati. We've also activated Tele Medicine service for them through 104, will expand it to other places soon: HB Sarma, Assam Health Minister
    11:05 PM, 9 Aug
    2,939 COVID19 cases, 1,996 discharged, and 54 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 95,554, including 67,120 discharged, 26,375 active cases, & 2,059 deaths.
    11:03 PM, 9 Aug
    Goa: State Disaster Management Authority issues guidelines to be followed during Janmashtami & Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations-There shall be monitoring of markets selling items for festivals by concerned bodies & Police to ensure social distancing norms are maintained.
    10:03 PM, 9 Aug
    285 new COVID-19 positive cases and 6 deaths have been reported in Chhattisgarh today. Total number of cases now at 12148 including 3243 active cases, 8809 discharges and 96 deaths
    9:49 PM, 9 Aug
    Total COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rise to 3,371 including 1,149 active cases, 2,181 recoveries and 13 deaths.
    9:48 PM, 9 Aug
    506 new COVID-19 cases & 193 recoveries reported in Goa today till 6 pm. Total number of cases stands at 8,712, including 2,642 active cases, 5,995 recovered cases and 75 death cases.
    9:25 PM, 9 Aug
    868 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 39025. Death toll rises to 996 after 19 deaths were reported today.
    9:25 PM, 9 Aug
    139 new cases and 148 recoveries reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, taking the total number of cases to 1,490. There are 822 active cases now. The death toll is at 20.
    9:25 PM, 9 Aug
    1066 new COVID-19 positive cases and 48 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases now at 1,23,397 including 96,586 recovered/discharged cases, 19,718 active cases and 6,796 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    9:17 PM, 9 Aug
    Maharashtra reports 12,248 new COVID-19 cases and 390 deaths today; 13,348 patients discharged today. The total positive cases in the state rise to 5,15,332 including 3,51,710 recovered patients and 17,757 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,45,558.
    8:37 PM, 9 Aug
    743 staff of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams test positive after opening doors for Darshan.
    8:34 PM, 9 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang tests positive for COVID-19.
    8:08 PM, 9 Aug
    5985 new COVID19 positive cases and 107 deaths have been reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases now at 178087 including 80973 active cases, 93908 discharges and 3198 deaths.
    8:08 PM, 9 Aug
    792 new COVID19 cases & 9 deaths have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 41,635. The death toll stands at 483.
