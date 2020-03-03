Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 62,064 new COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, Aug 10:Single-day spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 tally rises to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated and 44,386 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
12:09 PM, 10 Aug
1,528 new Covid-19 cases, 1,543 recoveries and 14 deaths reported in Odisha. Total number of cases stands at 47,455 cases, including 15,334 actives cases, 31,784 recoveries and 286 deaths till date: State Health Department.
11:48 AM, 10 Aug
Rajasthan detects 598 new Covid-19 positive cases and 6 deaths, pushing the state's Covid-19 tally to 53,095 cases and 795 deaths respectively. Active cases rise to 13,946 while 8,636 migrants have tested positive: State Health Department.
11:21 AM, 10 Aug
The number of Covid-19 cases reaches 620 in Mizoram; active cases stand at 322: Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram.
11:05 AM, 10 Aug
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11'. pic.twitter.com/6zuLMHbsx3
10:23 AM, 10 Aug
1,256 new COVID19 cases, 1,587 recoveries, and 10 deaths reported in Telangana on August 9, taking the total number of cases to 80,751, including 22,528 active cases, 57,586 recoveries and 637 deaths so far: Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana
10:07 AM, 10 Aug
Tamil Nadu: Sub-Inspector Palthurai, who was arrested in connection with Thoothukudi custodial deaths, succumbed to #COVID19 last night.
10 accused policemen, arrested in connection with the custodial deaths of Jayaraj & Bennix in Tuticorin, were lodged at Madurai Central Prison pic.twitter.com/RJEqGPpcXF
9:51 AM, 10 Aug
The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 9th August is 2,45,83,558 including 4,77,023 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:32 AM, 10 Aug
Tamil Nadu:Gyms reopen in Chennai as part of #UNLOCK3. Asian Powerlifting Championship gold medalist Arthi Arun says,"Sports community to be benefitted by this move. In Dec, we've Asian Championship in Indonesia.Due to lockdown, it'll be a bigger challenge for me but I accept it" pic.twitter.com/dMTEpDRmyk
Tamil Nadu:Gyms reopen in Chennai as part of #UNLOCK3.
9:17 AM, 10 Aug
Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 177 with 9 more fatalities; 530 fresh cases take tally in the state to 18,156: State govt bulletin
9:07 AM, 10 Aug
Punjab: Nurses of a private hospital protested against its management over payment & working hours in Ludhiana y'day. A protester said,"Management is forcing us to work in two shifts in a row while wearing PPE kits. When we go to HR, they threaten us to terminate our employment." pic.twitter.com/N8PEjFBe5e
8:53 AM, 10 Aug
Tamil Nadu: Raja, a miniature artist in Coimbatore has designed a 'Coronavirus warrior Ganesha idol' ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He says, "I have made this Ganesha idol to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic among people." (09.08.2020) pic.twitter.com/eb4kRHELdo
8:34 AM, 10 Aug
Vande Bharat Mission continues to bring home stranded Indian Nationals. It has facilitated the travel of over a million stranded Indian nationals so far.
8:28 AM, 10 Aug
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 620 in Mizoram as of Monday, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Mizoram government informed.
8:14 AM, 10 Aug
India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the 15 lakh mark. Infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80 per cent of the new cases, reports ANI quoting Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
11:06 PM, 9 Aug
1123 COVID-19 cases detected out of 24492 tests in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate is at 4.58%. Total number of cases now at 58837 including 40591 discharged cases, 18098 active cases and 145 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister
11:06 PM, 9 Aug
530 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths have been reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 18156 including 8981 active cases, 8998 recoveries and 177 deaths.
11:05 PM, 9 Aug
From tomorrow, we'll provide patient preferring to stay in home isolation a pulse oximeter & first-line supportive medicine completely free in Guwahati. We've also activated Tele Medicine service for them through 104, will expand it to other places soon: HB Sarma, Assam Health Minister
11:05 PM, 9 Aug
2,939 COVID19 cases, 1,996 discharged, and 54 deaths reported in West Bengal today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 95,554, including 67,120 discharged, 26,375 active cases, & 2,059 deaths.
11:03 PM, 9 Aug
Goa: State Disaster Management Authority issues guidelines to be followed during Janmashtami & Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations-There shall be monitoring of markets selling items for festivals by concerned bodies & Police to ensure social distancing norms are maintained.
10:03 PM, 9 Aug
285 new COVID-19 positive cases and 6 deaths have been reported in Chhattisgarh today. Total number of cases now at 12148 including 3243 active cases, 8809 discharges and 96 deaths
9:49 PM, 9 Aug
Total COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rise to 3,371 including 1,149 active cases, 2,181 recoveries and 13 deaths.
9:48 PM, 9 Aug
506 new COVID-19 cases & 193 recoveries reported in Goa today till 6 pm. Total number of cases stands at 8,712, including 2,642 active cases, 5,995 recovered cases and 75 death cases.
9:25 PM, 9 Aug
868 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 39025. Death toll rises to 996 after 19 deaths were reported today.
9:25 PM, 9 Aug
139 new cases and 148 recoveries reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, taking the total number of cases to 1,490. There are 822 active cases now. The death toll is at 20.
9:25 PM, 9 Aug
1066 new COVID-19 positive cases and 48 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases now at 1,23,397 including 96,586 recovered/discharged cases, 19,718 active cases and 6,796 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
9:17 PM, 9 Aug
Maharashtra reports 12,248 new COVID-19 cases and 390 deaths today; 13,348 patients discharged today. The total positive cases in the state rise to 5,15,332 including 3,51,710 recovered patients and 17,757 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,45,558.
8:37 PM, 9 Aug
743 staff of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams test positive after opening doors for Darshan.
8:34 PM, 9 Aug
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang tests positive for COVID-19.
8:08 PM, 9 Aug
5985 new COVID19 positive cases and 107 deaths have been reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases now at 178087 including 80973 active cases, 93908 discharges and 3198 deaths.
8:08 PM, 9 Aug
792 new COVID19 cases & 9 deaths have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 41,635. The death toll stands at 483.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
