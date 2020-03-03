Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 62,064 new COVID-19 cases and 1,007 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 10:Single-day spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated and 44,386 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

