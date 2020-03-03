YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 61,408 new COVID-19 cases and 836 deaths in last 24 hours

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: India reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    With this, the total COVID-19 tally rises to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 57,542 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 new cases

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:57 AM, 24 Aug
    The French health ministry on Sunday reported 4,897 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily level since the end of a two-month lockdown in May to combat the pandemic. The ministry said the total coronavirus deaths in the country had risen by one in the past 24 hours to 30,513, Reuters reported.
    9:29 AM, 24 Aug
    Villagers of Chathaa Nanhera,#Sangrur announced from a gurudwara that they won't get tested for COVID. Bharti Kisan Union leader says,2 ppl who were asymptomatic,tested positive&taken to COVID centre. School here be made isolation unit.Organ trafficking prevalent during pandemic
    9:18 AM, 24 Aug
    "Today I am pleased to make a truly historic announcement, in our battle against China virus, that will save countless lives. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has issued an emergency use authorisation for a treatment known as convalescent plasma," US President Donald Trump said.
    9:00 AM, 24 Aug
    West Bengal: A large number of people gathered amid COVID-19 pandemic at Railpar area of Asansol yesterday, for an event wherein state's Law Minister, Moloy Ghatak felicitated toppers of Madhyamik Pariksha and Higher Secondary exams this year.
    8:47 AM, 24 Aug
    Manipur student develops mobile game 'Coroboi' amid COVID-19 pandemic
    8:12 AM, 24 Aug
    Indore reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 11,408
    10:44 PM, 23 Aug
    West Bengal records 3,274 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,870 including 28,069 active cases and 2,794 deaths. The state now has 1,08,007 recoveries.
    10:43 PM, 23 Aug
    967 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 30,178 including 9,724 active cases, 20,136 recoveries and 318 deaths.
    10:42 PM, 23 Aug
    1,096 new COVID19 cases, 809 recoveries & 6 deaths reported today in Haryana. Total number of COVID cases stands at 54,386 in the state, out of which 8,961 cases are active, 44,822 are recovered cases & 603 people have died so far.
    10:24 PM, 23 Aug
    A COVID19 hospital themed Ganesh pandal in Maharashtra
    9:45 PM, 23 Aug
    Rajasthan reports 1,345 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths today, taking the total cases to 70,609 including 955 deaths, 55,324 recoveries and 14,330 active cases.
    9:10 PM, 23 Aug
    209 new COVID19 cases & 4 deaths reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 13,999 including 3,383 active cases, 10,472 recovered cases and 144 deaths.
    8:29 PM, 23 Aug
    495 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today taking the total number of cases to 15,124. There are 4,389 active cases and the death toll stands at 200.
    8:29 PM, 23 Aug
    8:01 PM, 23 Aug
    10,441 new COVID19 cases and 258 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 6,82,383 including 4,88,271 recoveries and 1,71,542 active cases.
    7:42 PM, 23 Aug
    Karnataka reports 5,938 cases (2,126 in Bengaluru), 4,996 discharges and 68 deaths, taking total cases to 2,77,814 including 1,89,564 discharges and 4,683 deaths.
    7:41 PM, 23 Aug
    Gujarat reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total tally to 86,779 including 69,229 discharges and 2,897 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,653.
    7:17 PM, 23 Aug
    A serological survey is being conducted in Guwahati for the first time. It will help identify infected people who are asymptomatic. It is also essential to identify diabetes & other health problems as it makes them unfit to donate plasma: Pijush Hazarika, Assam MLA.
    7:16 PM, 23 Aug
    Jammu and Kashmir reported 666 new COVID-19 cases, 434 recoveries and 9 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 32,647, including 24,832 recoveries and 617 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 7,198.
    7:15 PM, 23 Aug
    1,136 new COVID19 cases reported in Punjab today. Total number of cases rises to 41,779 including 14,165 active cases, 26,528 recovered cases & 1,086 deaths so far.
    6:52 PM, 23 Aug
    Manipur reports 114 new cases of COVID-19, taking total cases to 5,246 including 3,616 recoveries and 22 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,608.
    6:31 PM, 23 Aug
    Tamil Nadu reported 5,975 new COVID-19 cases, 6,047 recoveries and 97 deaths today, taking total cases to 3,79,385 including 3,19,327 discharges and 6,517 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 53,541.
    6:15 PM, 23 Aug
    1,908 new COVID-19 cases and 1,110 recoveries reported in Kerala today, taking active cases to 20,330 and recoveries to 37,649.
    6:02 PM, 23 Aug
    Delhi reports 1,450 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 discharges/recoveries/migrated and 16 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,61,466 including 1,45,388 recovered cases, 11,778 active cases & 4,300 deaths.
    5:59 PM, 23 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, taking total positive cases to 4,936 out of which 1,493 cases are active.
    5:15 PM, 23 Aug
    331 new COVID19 cases in Tripura, tally 8,720, active cases 2,448; toll rises to 72 with 2 more deaths.
    5:15 PM, 23 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary says he has tested coronavirus positive.
    5:14 PM, 23 Aug
    5,325 new COVID19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, tally 1,87,781, active cases 49,242; toll rises to 2,926 with 59 more deaths.
    5:07 PM, 23 Aug
    Testing over eight lakh samples for six days in a row, India's total COVID-19 tests have touched 3.52 crore, while the average daily positivity rate has come down from 9.67 per cent during August 3-9 to 7.67 pc over the last week, the Centre said on Sunday.
    4:29 PM, 23 Aug
    India’s total recoveries now exceed the total active cases (7,07,668) by nearly 16 lakhs (1,572,898): Ministry of Health
