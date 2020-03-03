Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 61,408 new COVID-19 cases and 836 deaths in last 24 hours
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Aug 24: India reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total COVID-19 tally rises to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 57,542 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
9:57 AM, 24 Aug
The French health ministry on Sunday reported 4,897 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily level since the end of a two-month lockdown in May to combat the pandemic. The ministry said the total coronavirus deaths in the country had risen by one in the past 24 hours to 30,513, Reuters reported.
9:29 AM, 24 Aug
Villagers of Chathaa Nanhera,#Sangrur announced from a gurudwara that they won't get tested for COVID. Bharti Kisan Union leader says,2 ppl who were asymptomatic,tested positive&taken to COVID centre. School here be made isolation unit.Organ trafficking prevalent during pandemic pic.twitter.com/qi8nlV9Hpk
Villagers of Chathaa Nanhera,#Sangrur announced from a gurudwara that they won't get tested for COVID.
Bharti Kisan Union leader says,2 ppl who were asymptomatic,tested positive&taken to COVID centre. School here be made isolation unit.Organ trafficking prevalent during pandemic
9:18 AM, 24 Aug
"Today I am pleased to make a truly historic announcement, in our battle against China virus, that will save countless lives. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has issued an emergency use authorisation for a treatment known as convalescent plasma," US President Donald Trump said.
9:00 AM, 24 Aug
West Bengal: A large number of people gathered amid COVID-19 pandemic at Railpar area of Asansol yesterday, for an event wherein state's Law Minister, Moloy Ghatak felicitated toppers of Madhyamik Pariksha and Higher Secondary exams this year. pic.twitter.com/aUXoleSfEO
West Bengal: A large number of people gathered amid COVID-19 pandemic at Railpar area of Asansol yesterday, for an event wherein state's Law Minister, Moloy Ghatak felicitated toppers of Madhyamik Pariksha and Higher Secondary exams this year.
8:47 AM, 24 Aug
Manipur student develops mobile game 'Coroboi' amid COVID-19 pandemic
8:12 AM, 24 Aug
Indore reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 11,408
10:44 PM, 23 Aug
West Bengal records 3,274 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,870 including 28,069 active cases and 2,794 deaths. The state now has 1,08,007 recoveries.
10:43 PM, 23 Aug
967 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases now at 30,178 including 9,724 active cases, 20,136 recoveries and 318 deaths.
10:42 PM, 23 Aug
1,096 new COVID19 cases, 809 recoveries & 6 deaths reported today in Haryana. Total number of COVID cases stands at 54,386 in the state, out of which 8,961 cases are active, 44,822 are recovered cases & 603 people have died so far.
A COVID19 hospital themed Ganesh pandal in Maharashtra
9:45 PM, 23 Aug
Rajasthan reports 1,345 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths today, taking the total cases to 70,609 including 955 deaths, 55,324 recoveries and 14,330 active cases.
9:10 PM, 23 Aug
209 new COVID19 cases & 4 deaths reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 13,999 including 3,383 active cases, 10,472 recovered cases and 144 deaths.
8:29 PM, 23 Aug
495 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today taking the total number of cases to 15,124. There are 4,389 active cases and the death toll stands at 200.
8:29 PM, 23 Aug
495 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today taking the total number of cases to 15,124. There are 4,389 active cases and the death toll stands at 200.
8:01 PM, 23 Aug
10,441 new COVID19 cases and 258 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 6,82,383 including 4,88,271 recoveries and 1,71,542 active cases.
7:42 PM, 23 Aug
Karnataka reports 5,938 cases (2,126 in Bengaluru), 4,996 discharges and 68 deaths, taking total cases to 2,77,814 including 1,89,564 discharges and 4,683 deaths.
7:41 PM, 23 Aug
Gujarat reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total tally to 86,779 including 69,229 discharges and 2,897 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 14,653.
7:17 PM, 23 Aug
A serological survey is being conducted in Guwahati for the first time. It will help identify infected people who are asymptomatic. It is also essential to identify diabetes & other health problems as it makes them unfit to donate plasma: Pijush Hazarika, Assam MLA.
7:16 PM, 23 Aug
Jammu and Kashmir reported 666 new COVID-19 cases, 434 recoveries and 9 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 32,647, including 24,832 recoveries and 617 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 7,198.
7:15 PM, 23 Aug
1,136 new COVID19 cases reported in Punjab today. Total number of cases rises to 41,779 including 14,165 active cases, 26,528 recovered cases & 1,086 deaths so far.
6:52 PM, 23 Aug
Manipur reports 114 new cases of COVID-19, taking total cases to 5,246 including 3,616 recoveries and 22 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,608.
6:31 PM, 23 Aug
Tamil Nadu reported 5,975 new COVID-19 cases, 6,047 recoveries and 97 deaths today, taking total cases to 3,79,385 including 3,19,327 discharges and 6,517 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 53,541.
6:15 PM, 23 Aug
1,908 new COVID-19 cases and 1,110 recoveries reported in Kerala today, taking active cases to 20,330 and recoveries to 37,649.
6:02 PM, 23 Aug
Delhi reports 1,450 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 discharges/recoveries/migrated and 16 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,61,466 including 1,45,388 recovered cases, 11,778 active cases & 4,300 deaths.
5:59 PM, 23 Aug
Himachal Pradesh reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, taking total positive cases to 4,936 out of which 1,493 cases are active.
5:15 PM, 23 Aug
331 new COVID19 cases in Tripura, tally 8,720, active cases 2,448; toll rises to 72 with 2 more deaths.
5:15 PM, 23 Aug
Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary says he has tested coronavirus positive.
5:14 PM, 23 Aug
5,325 new COVID19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, tally 1,87,781, active cases 49,242; toll rises to 2,926 with 59 more deaths.
5:07 PM, 23 Aug
Testing over eight lakh samples for six days in a row, India's total COVID-19 tests have touched 3.52 crore, while the average daily positivity rate has come down from 9.67 per cent during August 3-9 to 7.67 pc over the last week, the Centre said on Sunday.
4:29 PM, 23 Aug
India’s total recoveries now exceed the total active cases (7,07,668) by nearly 16 lakhs (1,572,898): Ministry of Health
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.