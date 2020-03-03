Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 61,408 new COVID-19 cases and 836 deaths in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Aug 24: India reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total COVID-19 tally rises to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 57,542 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

